The Yakima Police Department continues to investigate a crash that killed a 20-year-old man last week.
Just before midnight Tuesday, firefighters and ambulance workers found Michael Anthony McCandless dead inside his 2013 Volkswagen Golf in the 1300 block of Pacific Avenue, said Randy Beehler, spokesman for the city of Yakima.
Based on evidence from the collision, police determined that McCandless was driving westbound on Pacific Avenue. He then used the center turning lane to go around a motorcycle in front of him but lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and struck a utility pole and a large tree.
Based on reports from fire and emergency workers, McCandless was killed instantly on impact, Beehler said. There were no other injuries.
Witnesses at the scene said that McCandless was driving at a high rate of speed.
The crash's final cause is yet to be determined, but police suspect that speed and intoxicants were possible causes, Beehler said.