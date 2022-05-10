Two Report for America journalists will join the Yakima Herald-Republic and El Sol de Yakima newsrooms this summer, the organizations announced Tuesday.
Santiago Ochoa will cover health care in the Yakima Valley. He will graduate from the University of Michigan–Flint this spring with a bachelor’s degree in communication studies. He is the Latinx reporter for Flint Beat, where he writes in English and Spanish. He also is the editor in chief of the Michigan Times, the newspaper for the Flint campus of the University of Michigan.
Jasper Sundeen will cover economic, education and social issues in the Latino community and the Lower Yakima Valley. He will graduate from the University of California, Berkeley, this spring with bachelor’s degrees in political economy and geography. He is the editor of the Daily Californian, where he previously served as sports editor.
They will start work in Yakima in early June. Their work will be published in the Yakima Herald-Republic and El Sol de Yakima, a Spanish language news organization that's part of the Herald-Republic.
Report for America is a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. It is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, a nonprofit journalism organization.
"Santiago and Jasper are talented young journalists," said Greg Halling, executive editor of the Herald-Republic. "They're going to expand our understanding of the issues we face and bring new voices into the conversation about life in the Yakima Valley."
The organization announced placements for more than 300 journalists for its 2022-23 reporting corps. The cohort, which includes a number of corps members returning for a second or third year, will join the staffs of more than 200 local news organizations nationwide.
“Report for America provides a unique opportunity for journalists to pursue meaningful, local beat reporting that sadly is missing from many of today’s newsrooms,” said Earl Johnson, director of admissions at Report for America. “Together, our emerging and experienced corps members will produce tens of thousands of articles on critically undercovered topics — schools, government, health care, the environment, communities of color, and more.”
In the Yakima Valley, Report for America is supported by the Yakima Free Press Campaign through the Yakima Valley Community Foundation. To contribute or learn more, go to https://bit.ly/3NjNuaT.
The two Report for America positions will serve as the basis for the Herald's essential news team.
Funded by the Yakima Free Press Campaign, the essential news team will grow to include 12 reporters and two editors. Half will work in English, the other half in Spanish. They'll cover the issues people in the Valley need to fully participate in their community — health care, local government, economic and social issues, public safety, education and business.
Since their work is funded by the community, it will be provided free to Yakima County residents on yakimaherald.com and elsoldeyakima.com.
