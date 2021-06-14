Yakima police are responding to 16th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard where they say a 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times.
The teen was a passenger in a black sedan driven by his mother when a green sedan pulled up next to the car and someone started shooting at about 12:25 p.m. Monday, said Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely. The teen was hit at least three times, and taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, where he was being treated on Monday afternoon.
His mother was not struck, though the shooter fired at least 10 times into the vehicle. Bullets passed through the car and ended up south near a taco stand where people were eating and a tire business parking lot.
“By the grace of God she was not struck, and it looked like their intent was to shoot the passenger, the 17 year old child," Seely said.
The other vehicle fled westbound on Fruitvale, running a red light. Police are pulling security camera footage from other businesses, and hope to release a more detailed description.
The boy is a known gang associated, and the shooting is thought to be gang-related, Seely said.
The intersection is closed, and will remain closed for several hours, police said. People should use alternate routes.
This story is developing and will be updated.