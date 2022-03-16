A 16-year-old who was shot in an altercation Tuesday, March 15, 2022, outside Zaepfel Stadium has died, Yakima police said Wednesday morning.
A 15-year-old suspect was arrested, and an 18-year-old was in serious condition after the shooting that happened around 3 p.m. in a parking lot near Eisenhower High School. Both victims are students at the high school, and the incident appeared to be gang-related, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said.
No other suspects were at large, police said.
Eisenhower, Wilson and Whitney schools had shelter-in-place lockdowns after the incident, according to police and school officials. Parents and guardians were asked to avoid the Eisenhower area and go to Whitney Elementary to meet up with students, police said.
A lockdown at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and its clinics lifted around 7 p.m., hospital spokesperson Bridget Turrell said.
School will resume Wednesday as usual, YSD spokesperson Kirsten Fitterer said. YPD will provide extra police presence on the Eisenhower and Davis high school campuses. Additional counselors will also be made available to high school students districtwide.
District Superintendent Trevor Greene addressed the incident in comments to the Yakima school board at its meeting Tuesday evening. He thanked police for their quick and professional response.
“Gun violence is unfortunately an issue that is prevalent across our country, and Yakima is not immune to this issue,” Greene said. “And while we never want to see instances of this nature occur near any school, we are thankful to have trained and responded to this incident in a way that protected the safety of students and staff after the event.”
