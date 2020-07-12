A 15-year-old boy from Toppenish was hospitalized after a hit-and-run collision on Interstate Highway 82 near Grandview late Thursday night.
At about 11:30 p.m., 19-year-old Manuel Delgadillo Monreal of Toppenish was driving westbound along I-82 with the unnamed 15-year-old passenger when he struck another vehicle, according to a Washington State Patrol press release.
The driver of the second vehicle, Salvador Munoz Gonzalez, 43, of Washtucna, fled on foot. He was apprehended nearby and charged with a hit-and-run.
Delgadillo Monreal was also charged with following too closely.
Neither driver was injured, but the 15-year-old passenger of the first car was injured and transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital for treatment.