A 15-year-old suspect is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail, accused of shooting his cousin to death and injuring another teen during a fight in an Eisenhower High School parking lot Tuesday.
The incident outside Zaepfel Stadium started after school with an exchange of words before gunfire erupted, police said. A 16-year-old died Tuesday morning at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he was taken with a gunshot to the back, according to a probable cause affidavit. An 18-year-old student was in serious condition, police said.
Police said 16-year-old and the 15-year-old were cousins and the suspect shot his cousin unintentionally during the confrontation.
At a hearing in Yakima County Juvenile Court, Superior Court Judge Ruth Reukauf set bail at $500,000 after finding probable cause for second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, second-degree unlawful firearms possession and having a gun on school property.
While police recommended nine counts of assault, Reukauf said the record only supported probable cause for one count.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Porter said the state is still weighing whether to charge the boy as an adult.
The 18-year-old victim told police that he and some of his friends were walking in the north parking lot near the gate to the school’s gym when a group of four were looking in his direction, the affidavit said. The man said he got into an argument with the 16-year-old and was ready to get into a fight when he heard a noise and realized he had been shot in the left wrist by someone in the group of four, the affidavit said.
He said the 16-year-old fell to the ground yelling that he had been shot, the affidavit said.
Another witness told police that he and the victim were walking to Jack In The Box when another group approached them and one of them “exchanged words” with the victim. The suspect, who was standing behind him and the victim, had accidentally shot the victim, the affidavit said, adding that the victim had told his cousin to “flash” the gun during the argument.
One of the victim’s family members told police that the suspect said he thought his cousin was going to be attacked by the other group and had fired into the air, the affidavit said. The family member said the suspect told her he buried the pistol near the C&S Coffeehouse, the affidavit said.
Police located a Phoenix Arms .22-caliber semi-automatic pistol buried near the coffee shop on South 40th Avenue, the affidavit said.
The 16-year-old was a Yakima Online student, the Yakima School District said. The 15-year-old was an Yakima Online student who recently transferred to Wilson Middle School, attending there one day only, the district said.
The boy’s death is the fifth homicide in Yakima this year, and the sixth in the county.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not name criminal suspects until formal charges are filed.
This story is developing and will be updated.
