Yakima refuse employee Jake Rufer hoisted a scorched shopping cart into the back of the green refuse truck Thursday morning in an alley near Sixth Street and Chestnut Avenue.
Rufer said the clothes and litter he picked up at the entrance to the alley were typical for the Clean City program route. Abandoned furniture, appliances, tires and stray shopping carts are common items hauled by the city.
But the partially melted cart, and the accompanying puddle of burned plastic that Solid Waste Director Leo Cruz scraped at with a shovel, were a first, Rufer said.
Since it was started in 2019, the Clean City program has addressed visual blight, unlawful camping and other health and safety issues in Yakima through waste collection, neighborhood cleanup events and partnerships with city and community offices, Public Works Director Scott Schafer said. The program is supported by the Refuse, Code and Public Works divisions, the Yakima Police Department and Sunrise Outreach.
The Yakima City Council supported a funding increase for the program this fall, and city garbage customers will see higher collection rates in 2022 because of the increase. The additional funds will give the city flexibility to expand refuse, code and legal services, Schafer said.
Daily clean-ups
The daily Clean City route driven by Rufer and Peterson includes stops along Naches Avenue Parkway, Gordon Road near North First Street and North Sixth Avenue near Cherry Street.
On Thursday, Rufer and co-worker Harry Peterson walked the sidewalks picking up litter and drove through alleyways looking for bulkier items that have been left out. The team found a tire and smaller trash items near Naches Avenue and East Spruce Street and picked up a box and other packaging materials on the sidewalk at South Second Street and East Spruce Street Thursday.
Schafer said the visual blight, litter and illegal dumping addressed by the refuse portion of the Clean City program are chronic issues that are communitywide.
“This program isn’t just for downtown,” he said. “It’s all across the city.”
The “hot spots” the team stops at each day, which all fall in east Yakima, were selected because of regular, repeated calls about abandoned items that disrupt public safety and the appearance of the city, Schafer said.
For other parts of the city, the team relies on requests submitted by residents through the Yak Back portal on the city website, Schafer said. Those requests for garbage or graffiti cleanup come from every corner of the city, he said.
Rufer said the city has become cleaner with daily attention. There are still items to pick up every day, but it isn’t as big of a problem, he said.
“It keeps people happy,” Rufer said. “I feel that what we’re doing is working.”
In 2021, the refuse team has cleaned 108 graffiti sites, hosted nine community cleanups, and resolved 366 Yak Back requests, according to the most recent program report. It has also picked up 1,388 tires, 32 appliances, 167 mattresses, 153 couches and 715 shopping carts, the report said.
Rufer said the larger items, such as tires and appliances, are taken to the Terrace Heights Landfill. Some specific appliances, such as washers or dryers, are taken to Pacific Steel to be recycled.
Partnerships and outreach
The refuse team does some outreach with people experiencing homelessness, but the Clean City program also has partnerships with the Yakima Police Department and Sunrise Outreach to help unhoused people find resources, Schafer said.
Between the months of July and September this year, the police department issued 39 trespass letters, contacted 1,331 people experiencing homelessness, and dismantled 25 homeless encampments, according to the quarterly report.
In that same timeframe, Sunrise Outreach contacted 1,129 individuals experiencing homelessness and referred 101 people to local services. Sunrise also placed 113 individuals into shelters or housing, according to the quarterly report.
Rufer said the refuse team is careful to not dispose of personal items that may belong to people who are unhoused.
Schafer said the Codes division addresses dangerous buildings and helps with graffiti incidents. The Codes division recently removed the skyway between the Cascade and Senator apartment buildings as part of the Clean City program, he said.
Expansion
The success of the Clean City program depends on removing waste and graffiti completely and quickly, Schafer said.
The program has some limitations with only one, full-time refuse code enforcement officer position, which is shared by Rufer and Peterson, Schafer said. The two split their time between the unscheduled waste clean-up program and scheduled garbage collection routes, Rufer said.
A $425,000 funding increase for the Clean City program was approved by the Yakima City Council this fall, and the additional funds will be used to add another refuse employee for the program, Schafer said. That employee will be able to move to the needed sites and respond to Yak Back requests throughout the entire day, Schafer said.
“We’ve seen there’s a need for it, and we wanted to expand the program,” Schafer said. “This way, we can try to minimize the amount of time the garbage sits out there.”
The funding comes from an in lieu tax that the council passed to garbage customers, meaning customers will see higher collection rates in January.
After the increase, users with a 32-gallon cart will pay an additional $1.30 a month, or $15.60 each year. Users with a 96-gallon cart will pay an additional $1.50 a month, or $18 a year. Users with yard waste will pay an additional $1.15 a month, or $9.20 a year.
Of the total increase to Clean City funding, about $110,000 will go toward trash cleanup and the additional employee, $180,500 will go to additional legal staff members, $100,000 is for enhanced code enforcement and outreach for people experiencing homelessness, and $25,000 is for an increased police presence.
