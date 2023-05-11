A $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for violently killing dogs in the Lower Yakima Valley this spring.
Multiple deceased dogs have been found throughout the Lower Yakima Valley in incidents that began in March, according to a flyer shared on social media by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office and Pasado's Safe Haven, a nonprofit based in Snohomish County. The organization investigates animal cruelty crimes and provides shelter and advocates for animals, among other efforts, according to its website.
Photos taken by authorities show signs of violent abuse, information on Pasado's website says. "Some abuse is comparable to being dragged to death behind vehicles. In these instances, the dog’s bodies have been tied with ropes and have visible cuts, scrapes and abrasions," it says.
The sheriff’s office and Pasado’s seek the public’s help with any information. There are three ways to submit anonymous tips. People can call 1-800-222-TIPS; submit a tip at www.crimestoppersyakco.org or download the P3 Tips app on a mobile device.
