Two state associations say the Washington Department of Health didn’t collaborate with local health officials when it revised the COVD-19 pandemic response and the plan doesn’t have universal support.
The Washington State Association of Counties and the Washington State Association of Local Public Health Officials outlined their concerns in a Jan. 12 letter to Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah.
The letter says there was no meaningful collaboration between the DOH and local jurisdictions and that the state’s portrayal of the plan being widely accepted is inaccurate. The letter also calls on the DOH to work with local health authorities moving forward.
“I would just say we were not included in the collaboration or construction of a plan to present to the governor,” said Eric Johnson, WSAC executive director.
DOH officials said they are reviewing the letter and determining the next steps to address the concerns.
“We rely on local leaders for their on-the-ground perspective and knowledge of their communities, and we take their feedback seriously,” DOH officials said in the response.
According to the letter, DOH officials unveiled the Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery plan to local health officials in two one-hour sessions without providing any materials in advance.
“In particular, the establishment of regions and metrics for the plan without consultation or meaningful engagement with local public health has failed to garner statewide support. Unfortunately, this plan has created confusion, divisiveness, and, in some instances, undermined our public health work,” the letter said.
The plan lumps counties into eight regions, where their numbers on the number of cases per 100,000 people, positive COVID-19 test rates, hospitalizations and filled ICU beds are evaluated as a whole.
Andre Fresco, executive director of the Yakima Health District, said that’s his only major concern with the plan.
Regionalizing counties adds another layer of complexity in data gathering and communications, he said.
“Regardless of the complexities, I am supportive of measures to assure our county’s safety and move us out of restrictions,” Fresco said.
The letter also says the plan was inaccurately portrayed to the public as widely supported.
“We adamantly disagree that there has been consistent collaboration by DOH and the state with counties and local health jurisdictions,” the letter said.
Johnson said his office understood the emergency early on, but the response has moved more into a management phase.
He said there was ample time to involve local jurisdictions when Gov. Jay Inslee issued the second shutdown Nov. 15, which closed bars, gyms, bowling alleys, movie theaters and prohibited indoor dining at restaurants.
“When they rolled everyone back to the new phase prior to the holiday, we had significant amount of time to make a collaborative decision,” he said.
Johnson said the DOH is required under state law to work with local jurisdictions, which include health boards, health districts and tribal health offices under federal oversight.
“I just think we have to be constantly reminded of statutes governing local authority,” he said.