A wildfire near Cle Elum that consumed roughly 30 acres and threatened about 20 homes was brought under control Sunday afternoon, allowing evacuated individuals to return.

The fire was near the top of Wiehl Road near Teanaway, east of Cle Elum, moving east and northeast away from Redbridge Road, which was closed for use by firefighters, according to a Facebook post by the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies went door-to-door in the early afternoon to evacuate people, and by 4 p.m. everyone was believed to be cleared from the area. By about 4:20 p.m., the fire was believed to be under control and the evacuation level was reduced to Level 2, the Facebook post said, meaning residents should remain ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

“We’ve got a dozer line completely around it, so we’ve got crew that are remaining on the scene and will babysit the fire for the next couple of days,” said Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Chief John Sinclair.

While the fire was initially believed to be 40 acres, he said it was closer to 30 acres and threatened about 20 homes.

About 20 brush trucks and 70 firefighters responded to the fire, including Sinclair's crew members, forest service fighters and responders from the state Department of National Resources, Sinclair said. There were three engines, two overheads, a DNR helicopter and a DNR contractor SCAT at the scene, according to DNR deputy communications director Darwin Forsyth.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but most wildfires are human-caused, Sinclair said.

“It is very dangerous out there,” said Sinclair. “We’ve got explosive fire conditions, and we’re hoping that tonight goes well with people minding the firework ban.”

He said fires were raging in surrounding counties, including Douglas, Wenatchee, Klickitat and Columbia.

“They’re happening all over, so I just ask people … to be safe,” he said. “At this time, without lightning, most of them are human-caused.”