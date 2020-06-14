The Yakima County Sheriff's Office provided more details of the death of a teenage male Friday on a U.S. Forest Service road near Rimrock Lake.
The sheriff’s office and Naches Heights fire department responded to a call around 2 p.m. that a vehicle had rolled over on Forest Service Road 850, the office said in a statement Sunday.
Upon arriving at the scene – which the sheriff's office previously said was in the 1800 block of Tieton Reservoir Road, almost 30 miles west of Yakima – emergency responders found a deceased teenage male pinned beneath a 1993 Chevy Tahoe, the statement said.
The sheriff’s office said Sunday an investigation found that a 19-year-old woman was driving downhill on a narrow dirt road with four passengers when she lost control of the car going around a curve.
“The vehicle skidded sideways and rolled. During the roll, the juvenile male, who was a front seat passenger and who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and thrown forward and when the vehicle rolled, came to a stop on top of the juvenile male,” the statement said.
Some of the other passengers sustained minor injuries. The driver was not believed to have been impaired, the sheriff's office reported.