As a former schoolteacher, Heather Collins has heard all the well-meaning advice about the benefits of a college education.
But these days, as Central Washington’s regional manager for business development and services for Advanced Manufacturing Apprenticeships (AJAC), she’s apt to add an asterisk to that advice.
“Not every job needs a college degree,” she says.
That’s where she comes in.
For the past three years, Collins’ job with AJAC has been to help workers find their employment niche — and frequently, apprenticeships are the key to getting to the right answer. Whether they’re just coming out of high school and entering the workforce or whether they’re experienced workers looking to upgrade their employability, Collins helps people see options that they might never have considered.
AJAC works closely with schools, employers and the state Department of Labor and Industries to develop practical apprenticeships that teach clients practical skills. On-the-job programs also give workers a chance to see whether the field they’re training for fits their expectations.
Since AJAC programs are registered with the state, apprentices can get a journeyman’s card at the end of their training, Collins says. They can also earn college credits.
“It’s a great training model,” she says.
The organization works across the Pacific Northwest in a variety of advanced manufacturing industries — partnering with employers, colleges, school districts, community-based organizations and workforce development centers to offer about 400 apprenticeships a year with 300 companies.
The two largest of those companies are in Yakima County, Collins says proudly. And AJAC has 40 local apprenticeships going right now.
Don’t get her wrong: Collins has nothing against college degrees — many fields require them. The Washington state native graduated from Arizona State University with an English degree herself.
But the workplace is undergoing dramatic changes, particularly since the pandemic. Collins thinks workers are well advised to be as clear as they can about what they want to do before investing significant amounts of money in an education they might not need.
Her own new career, she says, is rewarding and satisfying. And even though she faced a steep learning curve as she shifted her employment from teaching to career guidance, she has no regrets about changing directions.
“I love to learn new things,” she says. “And honestly, it’s been so worth it.”
