It arrived “unceremoniously,” this cardboard box filled with new hope.
FedEx dropped off 3,900 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine — some of the first delivered in the state — “a little earlier than anticipated” at 7:20 a.m., said Steve Fijalka, UW Medicine’s chief pharmacy officer.
They’ve been preparing for this moment for months, but it didn’t feel real until the box was in his hands. “Special,” he said. “Now, comes the fun part — getting it into the arms of staff.”
The vaccine delivery, among the first in Washington state, is the local launch of a historic national effort to vaccinate as many of the 330 million people in the country as are willing to bare their arms. It could represent the turning point against the virus that has killed nearly 3,000 Washingtonians, hobbled the state’s economy and disrupted nearly every aspect of society.
UW Medicine plans to “soft launch” vaccination clinics Tuesday, Fijalka said. Staffers at highest risk were encouraged to sign up for vaccination Thursday.
The initial doses will be distributed among UW Medicine’s four hospital campuses.
The Federal Drug Administration gave the vaccine emergency approval on Friday, triggering shipments to hospitals across the country.
Gov. Jay Inslee on Sunday announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine had won the approval of an independent group of scientists in Western states, paving the way for inoculations.
Washington’s first 62,400 doses have been directed to 40 facilities in 29 counties, including hospitals, one pharmacy, two tribal nations and an urban Indian health facility, according to Michele Roberts, the state Department of Health’s acting assistant secretary. Most doses next week will go to health care workers.
Between Pfizer’s vaccine, and the Moderna vaccine that awaits emergency approval, state officials expect more than 400,000 doses from the federal government by the end of 2020, which will go to hospitals for health care workers and to residents in long-term care facilities.
State officials last week further refined which health care workers should get the first doses, asking hospitals to use “clinical judgment” to direct the vaccine to those with the highest risk, including people who treat patients face to face, testing site staffers and first responders with the most risk of exposure.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
