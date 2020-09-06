The following property transfers were recently processed by the Yakima County Assessor’s Office. Transfers are usually processed a month or two after ownership changes. The details listed below are exactly as received from Yakima County. For a map of recent transfers, visit www.yakimaherald.com/news/facts_and_records/property_transfers.
Order of information: Address, price, grantor (old owner), grantee (new owner), date processed.
Residential
Yakima
200 Bridle Way Unit 268; $209,500; Flue, Ralph; Cynthia Faye Rowlett; 07/16/2020
2002 Evergreen Ct; $530,000; Katz Ross A & Vera; Reza Navabi Shirazi, Tina Amir; 07/29/2020
6909 Englewood Terrace; $412,500; Pinnell Heirs And Devisees Of Joan R; Andrew R Marble; 07/31/2020
207 S 70th Ave; $415,000; Gribble William R & Margie; Cynthia J Santi, William E Riley; 07/31/2020
1408 S 4th Ave; $163,000; Ronald D Moody Trustee Of The Moody Family Holding; Fabian & Giovanny Aguilar Jimenez; 07/31/2020
1212 S 46th Ave; $550,000; Frank J Falk Jr & Jill C Falk; David L & Juanita D Wilburn; 07/31/2020
1003-F S 90th Ave; $232,000; Summit Crest Construction Llc; Josh Mark Deboer; 07/31/2020
6702 Crestfields Rd; $340,000; Soto Isaac Gutierrez & Blanca A; Travis James Heitman; 07/31/2020
513 E R St; $170,000; Philp Michael & Irma; Adilene Isabella Arias; 07/31/2020
507 Justice Dr; $250,000; Ash Kris; Clayton Kirkham; 07/31/2020
6441 Century Ave; $182,000; Hoyt Michael P; Brian T & Trudi L Hoyt, Michael Hoyt; 08/03/2020
407 S 66th Ave; $227,500; Lpkc Thor Llc A Washington Limited Liability Compa; Tom R Guzman; 08/03/2020
4902 Douglas Dr; $314,000; Lust Kenneth J Lust & Bryan C; Gabriel & Michelle Stotz; 08/03/2020
3402 Roosevelt Ave; $362,000; White Elizabeth Hallock & Steven; Chunbo Yan, Danna Lian; 08/03/2020
4210 W Walnut St; $360,000; Pineda Alfonso M & Stella L; Nathaniel Nery Ruiz; 08/03/2020
5002 Overbluff Dr; $311,640; Estate Of William P Davidson; Pedro & Elvia Hinojosa; 08/03/2020
10509 Summitview Rd; $190,000; Dale H & Jacqueline Joy Parke Trustees Of The Dale; Enid Mary Enterprises Llc; 08/04/2020
2510 Summitview Ave; $325,000; Vierra Patricia J; Jane Mitchell; 08/04/2020
2406 Barge St; $249,000; Ullom Alicia Ullom Cook & Jason Cook Wata F Alicia; Annie Martinez; 08/04/2020
3404 Gregory Ave; $270,000; Nelson Sharon; Dulce Vianey Acevedo Chacon, Sergio Gomez Villegas; 08/04/2020
7605 W Whatcom Ave; $437,000; Cook Jaclynn & Jonathan M; Buckley & Abby Marie Shaffer; 08/04/2020
251 Orchard Rite Rd; $77,900; Francis William; Crystal Tyree; 08/04/2020
1011 N 34th Ave Unit 33; $10,000; Appleby, John; Thomas P Trout; 08/04/2020
10812 Summitview Ext; $355,000; Mattson Larry A; Ronald Joseph & Joanne Mee Short; 08/05/2020
7507 Scenic Dr; $375,000; Oconnor Nathan A & Nicole M; Scenic Ranch Llc; 08/05/2020
407 Cherry Ridge Ct; $460,000; Steven G Meyer As Personal Representative Of The E; Delynn Fillinger; 08/05/2020
1800 S 69th Ave; $0; Hill, Garland & Evelyn; Evelyn S Hill; 08/05/2020
7804 Lyons Lane; $429,900; Mcelrea Scot A & Renee M; Glenda E Orgill; 08/05/2020
208 Observation Dr; $480,000; Martinkus Stanley J & Pamela J; Dustyn & Tiffany Edler, Stanley J & Pamela J Martinkus; 08/05/2020
8505 Kail Dr; $464,000; Anthony Kolb & Brittney Guiou Formely Brittney Kol; Jack & Karla Evans; 08/06/2020
211 S 46th Ave; $315,000; Ronald A Anderson Trustee Of The Anderson Family H; Mark W Woods; 08/06/2020
1611 Mckinley Ave; $280,551; Bartel Ward; Timothy Arndt; 08/06/2020
713 S 26th Ave; $225,000; Gress Michael G & Cecelia; Monique Perez Aparicio; 08/06/2020
907 S 25th Ave; $200,000; Pmh Properties Llc; Red Door Properties Llc; 08/06/2020
1206 S 44th Ave; $230,000; Nehls Ryon O & Mindy; Hector M & Socorro Torres; 08/06/2020
2202 S 76th Ave; $446,000; Bafford Seth D & Valerie M; Donald Allen Clements, Haley Alison Rose Lamb; 08/06/2020
2123 S 68th Ave; $360,000; Arellano Joseph A Meza & Beatriz A; Ryon O & Mindy L Nehls; 08/06/2020
7610 W Nob Hill Blvd Unit 217; $12,000; Veach, Gerald; Bryan Taylor; 08/06/2020
715 N 28th Ave; $138,500; Lazzari Patricia Paulette; Janet Cerda; 08/07/2020
5101 Summitview Ave # 17; $335,000; Mikkelsen Ila J; Shara Lynn Wright; 08/07/2020
107 Gilbert Dr; $358,800; Wright Shara Lynn; Barbara & William Ray; 08/07/2020
701 S 38th Ave #12; $115,000; Lesly J Mendoza Who Acquired Title As Lesly J Dura; Evanjelina Brandon; 08/07/2020
1806 S 70th Ave; $267,500; Schoessler Marilyn; Glen Preston & Doris Mae Weaver; 08/07/2020
7603 Crown Crest Ave; $387,500; Peterson Robert & Samantha; Andie Webb; 08/07/2020
510 Hall Rd Unit 35; $12,500; Mullinnex, Herman; Tammy Meeks; 08/07/2020
Unincorporated
8802 Wide Hollow Rd; $268,800; Martz Kevin & Danielle; Yakima County Flood Control District; 07/18/2020
50 Horseshoe Ln; $533,500; Gilman William J; David Paul & Kristen Duque Blodgett; 07/31/2020
5503 Kloochman Way; $280,000; Anderson Kirsten L; Jessica J Rivera Arreguin; 07/31/2020
1513 Nelson Rd; $425,000; Rouleau Thomas M & Julie A; Elio & Elma Laura Campos; 08/03/2020
344 Sole Rd; $290,000; Snyder Ronald D & Sheryln M; Bertha Aparicio, Mario Barrera Colin; 08/04/2020
5501 Channel Dr; $330,000; Wells Steven M & Kelly D; Dave & Yasmine Purdey; 08/04/2020
90 Jefferson Rd; $200,000; Lee Terry & Julie; Cory G & Brittany J Bemis; 08/05/2020
211 Mcdonald Rd; $145,000; Hall Jacqueline A; Uzziel M & Hannah M Mendoza; 08/05/2020
407 Channel Dr; $320,000; Menard Harley D & Linda Ann; Julie Ann Mcdougall; 08/06/2020
120 Clark Ln; $340,000; Clark Randy E & Kim A; Madison J Gurley, Michael J Froehlich; 08/07/2020
250 Dusty Puddle Rd; $270,000; Porter James D & Patricia A; Michael George & Cecelia Marie Gress; 08/07/2020
270 Adobe Way; $0; Blechschmidt, Geoffrey A; Gary L Fife; 08/07/2020
50 Columbus Way; $350,000; Terry Clelan C & Janice E; Brooke Vetsch, Ryan Petty; 08/07/2020
4960 N Skyvista Ave; $309,400; Tritz John & Ann; Afton C & Stephanie Herron; 08/07/2020
162 Schut Rd; $349,950; Deleon Nicanor M & Trinidad; Jacob R & Kyrie Evans; 08/07/2020
Selah
241 Lookout Point Dr; $440,000; Aal-Didomenico Karen; David O & Michelle L Dukes; 07/31/2020
104 N 14th St; $315,000; Bemis Cory G & Brittany J; Austin Jaquith & Katherine Pao Wilson; 08/03/2020
909 W 6th Ave; $334,500; Weiss Scott A; Richard Dean Jr & Amy Hayes; 08/04/2020
1403 W Orchard Ave; $250,000; Johnson Wayne M & Vonna K; Jonathan Matthew Karcz; 08/04/2020
1040 Selah Loop Rd; $349,900; Lyons Kyle M; Jose Miguel Reyes; 08/06/2020
801 Terry Ln; $255,000; Schneider Eric J; Jonathan M & Toni J Leas; 08/07/2020
Sunnyside
402 Maple Ave Unit 59; $5,000; Hernandez, Blanca R; Jose Francisco Hernandez; 08/01/2020
1004 Blaine Ave; $190,000; White Donald E; Hector Ibarra Arriaga; 08/03/2020
623 S Hill Rd; $290,000; Campos Elio & Elma; Carmen Guizar Sanchez, Jose Manuel Estrada; 08/05/2020
1600 Bountiful Ave; $279,900; Trevino Noel A & Daniela; Udi Nassar; 08/07/2020
325 S 5th St Unit 26; $41,500; Nw Park Investments Llc; David W Clingan; 08/07/2020
Toppenish
512 E 2nd Ave; $115,000; Ortiz Lopez Juan Carols; Maria De Jesus Mejia Garcia, Rosendo Zavala Villareal; 08/03/2020
520 W 3rd Ave; $205,000; Delgado Cruz Angel De Jesus; Ceclia Munguia Cervantes, Eva Chavez Suarez; 08/06/2020
Granger
406 Liberty Ave; $170,000; The Estate Of Daniel Sinner; Pedro & Arminda Caballero; 08/03/2020
Naches
170 Chuckarut Ln; $615,000; Mengareli Riley R & Jennifer M; Kyle M Lyons; 08/04/2020
Tieton
370 Pletke Rd; $520,000; Kamitz David J & Rhonda R; Lat & Erin Wipplinger; 08/04/2020
Wapato
270 Dogwood Ln; $190,000; Amescua Alicia; Rafael Castaneda Regis, Tracy Tellez; 08/06/2020
Moxee
518 Saddle Mountain St; $260,000; Zabell David K Zabell Jr & Valerie; Juan Chavez Contreras, Ramon Arias Garcia; 08/06/2020
113 N Glacier St; $253,000; Evans Jacob & Kyrie A; Sabino Justin & Lorena Ramos; 08/07/2020
Commercial
1102 S 40th Ave; $425,000; Lynch William J; Brenda L Mendoza, Uziel Estrada; 08/04/2020; Day Care Center
280 Manor Rd; $170,000; Jw Congregation Support A New York Not-For-Profit; Ty Young; 08/04/2020; Auditorium
519 Maple St; $32,000; J&P Alliance Llc; Robert & Michelle Wyles; 08/07/2020; Cmrcl Garage-Service