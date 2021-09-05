The following property transfers were recently processed by the Yakima County Assessor’s Office. Transfers are usually processed a month or two after ownership changes. The details listed below are exactly as received from Yakima County. For a map of recent transfers, visit www.yakimaherald.com/news/facts_and_records/property_transfers.
Order of information: Address, price, grantor (old owner), grantee (new owner), date processed.
Residential
Yakima
5403 Sage Way; $343,040; Hayden Homes Llc; Jennifer & Robert Paul; 07/07/2021
2302 S 66Th Ave; $539,000; Tyler Carrol L & Ellen J; Mark A & Amy L Ross; 07/28/2021
1024 Cowiche Mill Rd; $0; Haddorff, Christopher & Rebecca; Christopher Haddorff; 07/30/2021
215 N 56Th Ave Apt 6; $250,000; Chronister Velma; Leigh A Stinson; 08/02/2021
6311 W Lincoln Ave; $375,000; Hartman Mary Lillian; Stacy Mccorkle; 08/02/2021
219 N 32Nd Ave; $295,000; Schlect Don C & Laura Rankin; Ian James & Jessica N Smith; 08/02/2021
302 N 27Th Ave; $336,350; Syring Justin R & Sarah M; Jesse Dixon, Ruth Simmons; 08/02/2021
4303 Hillcrest Dr; $340,000; Newman Kevin & Julie; Jerry L Merritt; 08/02/2021
708 N Tumac Dr; $370,000; Sean David & Seamus Mark Wilson As Co Personal Rep; Suzanne L & Ronald D Inman; 08/02/2021
2903 S 41St Ave; $359,125; Wade Anthony & Josie; Marizza Mejia Cordova; 08/03/2021
8205 Ahtanum Rd; $270,000; Henri F & Roberta Otterstein Llc A Washington Stat; Leonel Soto, Sara Mendoza; 08/03/2021
4903 Viewland Dr; $279,000; Winter Ken; Michael John Prado; 08/03/2021
3501 Summitview Ave; $325,000; Gallaway Tyler; April Ann Stadler; 08/03/2021
3006 Englewood Ave # 32; $240,000; Tateishi Zonell & Jay; Ashley Mannin, Edgar Estrada Medina; 08/03/2021
1705 Tieton Dr; $52,400; Lynn Rebecca C; Emelia C Gonzales; 08/03/2021
615 S 34Th Ave; $330,000; Murphy Daniel Switzer & Christine Murphy Switzer W; Daniel Mendoza, Rosa Mendoza Aviles; 08/03/2021
3502 Carol Ave; $300,000; Mcelwee Derek; Melvin G Suria, Ruth Suria; 08/03/2021
4230 B Nola Loop Rd; $275,000; Mcdonald Barry; Arlene Marie & William Paul Crum; 08/03/2021
14490 Tieton Dr; $1,515,425; Packard David K & Lynette D; The Elizabeth K Rohl Revocable Living Trust; 08/04/2021
7402 Richey Rd; $365,000; Fleetwood Linda Sue Cockerman & Karla G; Paul Richards, Vicky Wingerter; 08/04/2021
1106 S 11Th Ave; $99,000; Estate Of Manuel S Martinez; Sergio Valencia Medina; 08/04/2021
7705 Westbrook Ave; $237,500; Lloyd Allen Vickers Personal Representative Of The; Uriel & Mayra Badillo; 08/04/2021
6806 Coolidge Rd; $440,000; Richards Vicky Wingerter & Paul H; Lucas A Mccarl; 08/04/2021
114 S 7Th St; $127,000; Acevado Maria; Alondra Lucatero, Raul Nava; 08/04/2021
210 Tipp Rd; $575,000; Mckee Michael W & Lynette D; Anthony & Josie Wade; 08/04/2021
802 N 40Th Ave Unit 78; $17,000; Gyllenswan, Barrie Brownell; Tonja M Holton; 08/04/2021
710 State Route 821 Unit 39; $81,000; Yakima Pomona Mob Home Park; Vickie Bowen; 08/04/2021
11501 Gilbert Rd; $380,000; Scheuerman Tyler & Melissa; Tige S Johnson; 08/05/2021
2811 S 62Nd Ave; $390,000; Guthrie Ivan & Sheryl; Michael & Linda Krause; 08/05/2021
120 Vista Ln; $327,000; Schmidt Aaron & Kelsey; Amanda & Jose Gutierrez; 08/05/2021
4703 Englewood Ave; $310,000; Monroy Joanie K; Ignacio Ernesto Ramos; 08/05/2021
209 S 88Th Ave; $392,500; Gutierrez Rosa M; Evangelina Espinosa; 08/05/2021
7003 Chinook Dr; $350,000; Harden, Jesse L & Christina M; Kingsly Mcconnell; 08/05/2021
5901 Barge St; $249,000; James C Funston Aka Kimo Funston Personal Represen; Ronald R & Susan C Graham; 08/05/2021
3402 W Yakima Ave; $230,000; Sanderson Cheryl Lynn; Samantha Lynn Thompson, Samuel T Clark; 08/05/2021
708 S 12Th Ave; $295,000; Meluskey Wilma; Floyd E & Deborah J Bunner; 08/05/2021
1620 S 3Rd Ave; $219,900; Sanford Glenn & Gwendolyn Baker; Daniel Blomgren, True Stocking; 08/05/2021
560 Pioneer Way; $410,000; Oja David Samuel & Allison R; Cid Leon Santos, Miguel Barrales Cerezo; 08/06/2021
208 S 24Th Ave; $490,000; Mccanna Ryan; Todd & Laurie Lundberg; 08/06/2021
1211 Queen Ave; $210,000; Montgomery Thomas G; Cynthia & Scott Warren; 08/06/2021
913-B S 90Th Ave; $285,000; Wilson Samantha K; Richard Neil Ingram; 08/06/2021
2102 S 60Th Ave; $360,000; Robertson Stephen E & Melissa S; Ashley G Richardson, Steven J Quinlan; 08/06/2021
218 N Canyon Rd; $360,525; Kitner Austin L; Julian & Maria G Trevino; 08/06/2021
5106 Sunset Dr; $430,000; Finnigan Eileen J; Mark B & Stephanie Ann Clevenger; 08/06/2021
810 E Arlington St; $160,000; Interest Alicia Houston As Pr Of The Estate Of Flo; Dustin R Hessdorfer; 08/06/2021
440 E Selah Rd; $21,000; Buerger Steven L; Debbie Sloan; 08/07/2021
Selah
951 Collins Rd; $349,000; Leonard Michael & Stacie; Catherine Fulton Page, Robert Page, Susie M Fulton; 07/22/2021
211 Mckee Rd; $155,200; Gala Rentals Llc; Jeffrey M & Mendy L Beksinski; 08/02/2021
470 Buchanan Rd; $475,000; Lambert Kathryn A; Douglas A & Carolyn L Strand; 08/02/2021
308 N 5Th St; $158,500; Richardson Shannon; Toby & Jeana Abrams; 08/03/2021
130 Quail Meadow Ln; $250,000; Forenpohar Vernon & Catherine; Derrick Wayne Merritt; 08/04/2021
708 N 12Th St; $520,000; National Transfer Services Llc C O Plus Relocation; Andrea Ramirez, Eduardo Flores; 08/04/2021
Cowiche
16291 Summitview Rd; $479,000; Haukeli Mark R & Paula C; Christine M Murphy-Switzer, Daniel W Switzer; 08/02/2021
Moxee
709 Cascade Ave; $375,000; Morales Salvador; Obrien P & Christina E Armstrong; 08/02/2021
Granger
205 E 3Rd St; $75,000; Zarate Silvia; Amc Lower Valley Properties Llc; 08/02/2021
Naches
10060 S Naches Rd; $255,500; Jdanco Llc; Monte Drew Adams; 08/03/2021
Toppenish
514 W 3Rd Ave; $228,000; Parry Matthew; Denise & Abel Garcia Garcia; 08/03/2021
113 N E St; $302,500; Macias Ramon; Rosa M & Alberto Jr Gutierrez; 08/05/2021
Zillah
605 Westwind Dr; $372,000; Leslie Ryan; Duane & Linda Deyoung; 08/03/2021
521 Merclyn Ln; $302,500; Dunbar Loren R & Elizabeth G; Oscar Casanova; 08/04/2021
804 Fountain Blvd; $269,000; Yohe Joshua & Melinda; Zerafin G Gonzalez Acevado; 08/06/2021
2001 Roza Dr; $200,000; Derrey Brian & Melinda; Alexis Schafer, Cole Derrey; 08/06/2021
14521 Yakima Valley Hwy; $275,000; Rodriguez Celeste A; Juan Garcia, Marta Zambrano; 08/06/2021
Mabton
131 Green Giant Rd; $280,000; Fierro Jesse R & Terry Elaine; Eleuterio Martinez Rojas, Maria Solis Zaragoza; 08/03/2021
Sunnyside
403 S 3Rd St; $216,400; Leon Casimiro; Jose Zepeda Campuzano, Nancy Cervantes; 08/03/2021
319 Nicolai Ave; $240,000; Turner, Jerry Wayne; Jesus Marquez, Selena Madrigal; 08/06/2021
Union Gap
2907 5Th St; $235,000; Herrera Anna Rosa & Jorge Luis; Manuel Perez Velasquez, Sidia Nunez Trujillo; 08/04/2021
2802 S 5Th Ave, Unit 50; $79,900; Amber Homes Llc; Richard G & Martha I Gates; 08/06/2021
Tieton
90 Section 1 Rd; $303,000; Cook Janice L; Kyle V & Michelle E Atha; 08/05/2021
Wapato
701 W Wapato Rd; $150,000; Chilson Norman G & Velma M; Imperial Produce Llc; 08/05/2021
117 W C St; $192,000; Reyes Susana; Esmeralda Hernandez; 08/06/2021
Commercial
1101 E Tacoma Ave; $225,000; Fodor Properties Llc; Harlan & Patricia Halma; 07/29/2021; Medical Office
204 Naches Ave; $125,000; Degnan Trent & Christa; Traci Sveen-Hauber; 08/02/2021; Retail Store
1115 S 41St Ave; $485,000; Cooke Brian M & Tamara M; Efren & Celia Badillo; 08/04/2021; Multiple Residence
2610-2612-2614 Business Park Way; $900,000; I-82 Resources Llc; Chestnut Twinhomes Llc; 08/04/2021; Office
100 W Wine Country Rd; $180,000; Christensen Inc; Eduardo Velasquez; 08/05/2021; Cmrcl Garage-Service
601 Granger Rd; $1,600,000; Biglin Enterprises Llc; Blue Mountain Ventures Llc; 08/06/2021; Multiple Residence