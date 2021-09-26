The following property transfers were recently processed by the Yakima County Assessor’s Office. Transfers are usually processed a month or two after ownership changes. The details listed below are exactly as received from Yakima County. For a map of recent transfers, visit www.yakimaherald.com/news/facts_and_records/property_transfers.
Order of information: Address, price, grantor (old owner), grantee (new owner), date processed.
Residential
Zillah
1911 N Granger Rd; $170,000; Yonker Kent A; Lacy A & Jose I Beltran; 07/15/2021
302 Concord St; $350,500; Anacker Robert J & Roxanne; Jo Ann & Ronald K Holland; 08/17/2021
604 Rainier Ave; $103,500; Yvonne Mork By Randall C Mork Her Attorney In Fact; Karen Schwartz; 08/18/2021
8003 Vialago Pkwy; $315,000; Terrell Phillip & Michelle; Parker Timothy Leach; 08/19/2021
501 Makayla Way; $440,000; Wentz Daniel J & Chrisann M; Kirk J & Jolie A Wenzel; 08/23/2021
490 White Rd; $375,000; Messmore David L & Bernadette; Danny F & Vickie L Wilson; 08/24/2021
706 Fountain Blvd; $255,000; Herrera Jorge L; Gerald Lloyd, Onauma Chatphueak; 08/25/2021
Naches
205 E Second St; $225,000; Robinson Tara; Chelsea Lela Kisner; 08/03/2021
220 Urban Ave; $380,500; Tripp Eugene W & Kathleen E; Terry Wayne & Susan Margaret Drummond; 08/16/2021
210 Crystal Ln; $170,000; Fleming Susan; Gregory W & Jeanette M Mackey; 08/19/2021
61 Sherry Ave; $350,000; Faris Jeffrey W & Brenda K; Blaine Faris; 08/20/2021
111 Blue Spruce Ln; $265,000; Barthel Sheila; Makenzie Matthes, Rodney Matthes Jr., Tawnia Matthes; 08/24/2021
2861 Nile Rd; $603,500; Sainsbury Dorothy J Howley & John D; Randall V & Staci R Spurbeck; 08/27/2021
Yakima
806 Wilson Ln; $150,000; Troy M Feldheger As Personal Representative Of The; Galloway Properties Llc; 08/11/2021
5714 Haven Wy; $363,000; Amos Marlene L; Edgar Padilla; 08/16/2021
4904 Bristol Wy; $286,000; Resendez Josephine; Carlos Antonio Diaz, Viridiana Ceja; 08/16/2021
2802 Beaudry Rd; $10; Nicholson, Vernon A.; County Estates Llc; 08/16/2021
110 Sage Trail Rd Unit 25; $10,000; Bacon, Robert E; Karla Arce; 08/16/2021
2901 S 35Th Ave; $355,000; Licea Jose I & Bertha; Scott & Stephanie Cowin; 08/17/2021
1019 Rose Pl; $250,000; Alvarado Manuel Salvador; Geraldini Serrano Orozco, Josefina Orozco De Serrano, Lorenzo A Orozco Alvarado; 08/18/2021
7610 Summitview #8; $211,000; Hiebert Daniel L & Dawn M; Charles Lumpkin; 08/17/2021
401 S 37Th Ave; $268,000; Joseph H Walkenhauer As Personal Representative Of; Megan Whiteside; 08/17/2021
5704 Whitman St; $421,000; Homer Ruby Irene Waters & Ruby Irene; Lee W Ranta; 08/17/2021
2000 St Hilaire Rd; $235,000; Peckman Gary & Leticia D; Robert Morgan & Natalie Marie Hull; 08/17/2021
1321 Fairbanks; $30,000; Randald D Gurley; Armando Gonzalez Montoya, Micaela Sanchez; 08/18/2021
503 N 52Nd Ave; $462,000; Hoofard Tyler & Amanda; John R & Elizabeth D Ring; 08/18/2021
4702 Englewood Ave; $430,000; Perrault Samuel J; Esna Erica Zepeda, Philip R Long; 08/18/2021
717 S 6Th Ave; $72,381; Barajas Pelayo, Eliseo; Jose Javier Barajas; 08/18/2021
1303 S 26Th Ave; $335,000; Evans Elaine M; David L & Linda M Arbuthnot; 08/18/2021
3701 Gun Club Rd Unit 90; $255,000; Brooks Errol W & Diane M; Alan C & Robyn D Brown; 08/18/2021
2810 S Wiley Rd; $289,950; Sickler Janice Lynn; Jeffrey L Stinson; 08/19/2021
622 N 32Nd Ave; $397,500; Rosas Matthew Crow & Abril Crow; Aureliano Rivera, Lizbeth Carlos; 08/19/2021
1122 S 3Rd Ave; $131,500; Flores Gaona Magdalena; Rosa Flores Marin; 08/19/2021
4310 W Nob Hill Blvd; $190,000; Beaudry Barbara J; Michael J & Vonda L Rizzo; 08/19/2021
1807 Parsons Loop; $310,000; Guirao Gloria Stacy; Shelby M Glazier; 08/19/2021
518 S 13Th St; $250,000; Gomez Erik & Flor A; Celso Noyola, Perla Chavez Ambriz; 08/19/2021
910 S 1St Ave; $200,000; Sandoval Rafael; Jennifer Denton; 08/19/2021
904 N 28Th Ave; $265,000; Rist Jeffrey J & Latese N; Ginger Krause; 08/20/2021
215 N 56Th Ave # 36; $338,000; Credo Contracting Llc; Mary M Lizotte; 08/20/2021
101 N 48Th Ave #37A; $270,000; Copass Marlene F; Fred Mills, Sheila Lynam; 08/20/2021
1010 S 37Th Ave; $185,000; Bonnie L Wallace Eglin As Surviving Trustee Of The; Michael K & Kim Orr; 08/20/2021
2221 S 65Th Ave; $319,000; Ross Mark & Amy; Roberto Campos, Veronica Amador Rosas; 08/20/2021
1914 S 3Rd Ave; $165,000; Wilson Real Estate X Llc; Andrew Wall, Ronald Watters, Susan Watters; 08/20/2021
1201 W Washington Ave Unit 52; $45,000; Kerrigan, Estasia M; Areli Martinez; 08/20/2021
2205 Butterfield Rd Unit 23; $47,000; Moller, Becky; Romelia Segura Gutierrez; 08/20/2021
2508 S 62Nd Ave; $400,000; Hamm Jessica P; Rodolfo Silva Iii & Jocelyn Silva; 08/23/2021
2300 River Rd #31; $426,601; Gottlieb Rosemary A C; Robert & Jacqueline Henretig; 08/23/2021
2009 Lakeview Dr; $535,000; James E & Dolores E Barnhill Trustees Of The Barnh; Timothy & Harriet Young; 08/23/2021
2405 Powerhouse Rd; $142,275; Us Bank National Association; Groom Investments Llc; 08/23/2021
909 S 6Th Ave; $125,000; Gutierrez, Richard J; Alissa Wrigley Breann Gutierrez; 08/23/2021
7206 Zier Rd; $352,000; Mccormick Benjaymin L & Carly R; Brenton Van Amburg, Madison Rathbun; 08/23/2021
1117 W Washington Ave; $225,000; Tracy Bachtenbach As Personal Representative Of Th; Jonathan Guerrero, Uriel Badillo; 08/23/2021
2311 Eleanor St; $242,000; Andreotti Jill; Mackenzie Fuller; 08/24/2021
5403 Channel Dr; $375,000; Wadsworth Stewart A & Kim H; Iram Armando Aguilar Solano; 08/23/2021
5407 Tumac; $395,000; Rowley Terry & Sharon; Larry & Sandra A Leavitt; 08/23/2021
1011 N 34Th Ave Unit 17; $500; Lindsey, David; Scott Blank; 08/23/2021
781 Quail Run Dr; $348,000; Robert T & Judith Irene Jordan Trustees Of The Jor; Craig D Griffith Jr; 08/24/2021
5703 Ahtanum Rd; $401,000; Novobielski Kathy Ann Ralph & Raymond L; Greg & Alice Porter; 08/24/2021
4501 Scenic Dr; $585,000; Hand Jentri R; Krista Kaiser & Aimee Dunavant; 08/24/2021
4111 Englewood Ave; $347,500; Saul Anthony T Long & Rosemary A; Brian Jacob & Kimberly Lyn Simpson; 08/24/2021
6811 W Chestnut Ave; $392,000; Doughty Radonna F; Keven & Linda C Cummins; 08/24/2021
6006 Englewood Ave; $615,000; Smith Gorden Wayne & Jennifer; Kristyna L Deveaux, Tyler Kelly; 08/24/2021
401 S 18Th Ave; $285,000; Rosas Julio C & Lorena; Francisco Castro, Miriam Castro; 08/24/2021
1608 S 27Th Ave; $279,000; Martin Geary S & Karla S; Meno N & Hortencia Navarrete; 08/24/2021
1919 Royal Palm Ave; $234,000; Heaney Donna Maria; Marina Negrete; 08/24/2021
5405 Sage Way; $431,556; Hayden Homes Llc; Nicole M Mozingo; 08/24/2021
5502 Sage Way; $403,782; Hayden Homes Llc; John H & Kathleen B Obrien; 08/24/2021
201 Ridgeway Dr; $305,000; Horsell William & Nicole; Heather V & Michael P Earl; 08/24/2021
110 Sage Trail Rd Unit 22; $5,000; Ceballos V, Griselda; Viviana Diarte Lizet Corona; 08/24/2021
616 Estee Ct; $262,500; Jenson Larry W; Steven Craig & Nancy Colleen Powers; 08/25/2021
408 S 32Nd Ave; $385,000; Barajas Rogelio & Josefina; Julio Cesar & Lorena Rosas; 08/25/2021
209 S 28Th Ave; $280,000; Mills Barry E & Vicki L; Daniel & Rachell Lewis; 08/25/2021
701 S 38Th Ave #2; $155,000; Saxton Jill R; Tomaza Maria; 08/25/2021
710 S 41St St; $450,000; Gerald R Fay And Deborah L Fay Trustees Of The Fay; Teddy G & Erika R Wilburn; 08/25/2021
7610 W Nob Hill Blvd Unit 236; $62,000; Arredondo, Maricruz; Enrique Zuniga, Imelda Navarro; 08/25/2021
590 Hideaway Rd; $31,000; Ajax 2018-F Reo; William Rhoades; 08/26/2021
10 N 96Th Ave; $559,000; Mendoza Nicolas & Margarita; Dennis & Sandra Talbert; 08/26/2021
3512 Emma Ln; $415,000; Cook Lyle Ray; Christopher M & Vanessa R Becker; 08/26/2021
405 S 93Rd Ave; $612,000; Hennessy Julia A; Jason & Kimberly Ostrer; 08/26/2021
226 Joyce Pl; $337,000; Swanson Mark E & Megan N; Levi Pierce Fowler; 08/26/2021
203 S 76Th Ave; $345,000; Wood Warren Jeffrey & Theresa M; Jesse Chavez, Monica Espinosa; 08/26/2021
1113 S 9Th Ave; $80,000; Zapata Michele Marie; Martin & Martha Salazar; 08/26/2021
1407 S 34Th Ave; $265,000; Jeanette L Shinpaugh Personal Representative Of Th; Zachary S Sluder; 08/26/2021
701 S 92Nd Ave; $168,000; Martin Jeanette S; Thomas Raymond & Jessica Rose Martin; 08/26/2021
5091 N Skyvista Ave; $385,000; Leavitt Larry & Sandra A; Peter T & Sara Krum; 08/26/2021
14841 Fisk Rd; $730,000; Lehman Tom C & Hope A; Shannon & Brett Granlund; 08/27/2021
215 N 56Th Ave Apt 26; $335,000; Kemp Gregory; Robert Ray & Paula Belote; 08/27/2021
215 S 57Th Ave; $460,000; Betty Huck Releasing A Life Estate Interest And Sa; Tony P & Adilene Barrales; 08/27/2021
1612 S 67Th Ave; $360,000; Phillips Betty A Day Who Acquired Title As Betty A; Rebecca L Lambert; 08/27/2021
4964 Pear Butte Dr; $368,000; Ward H Sutton And Erika J Sutton Trustees Of The S; Brooks H Kelly, Chastity Kelly, Michael Kelly; 08/27/2021
2116 Amber Loop; $384,910; Aho Construction I Inc; Franco Ramos; 08/27/2021
2226 Porter Loop; $361,070; Aho Construction I Inc; Francisco Magana, Joslyn Flores; 08/27/2021
2229 Porter Loop; $321,900; Aho Construction I Inc; Cameron Cammack, Dana Kavanagh; 08/27/2021
2207 Ekelman Rd; $305,125; Aho Construction I Inc; Matthew & Cathryne Johnson; 08/27/2021
900 Saint Hilaire Rd; $1,200,000; Justice Wade; Travis D & Kelly A Allan; 08/27/2021
2205 Butterfield Rd Unit 251; $40,000; Chavez, Abraham; Jose Tellez, Yosmelly Escamilla; 08/27/2021
Union Gap
408 W Pine St Unit 24; $18,000; Wright, Lois A; Ralph Kauzlarich; 08/15/2021
1911 S 3Rd Ave; $165,000; Mendoza Roberto Quintero & Rosa Elena; Aurelia M Garcia; 08/18/2021
2802 S 5Th Ave, Unit 17; $139,500; Meadowlands Estates Llc; Brittany & Shaun Casey; 08/24/2021
101 E Ahtanum Rd Unit 10; $7,000; Montanez, Angeles L; Mariela Sanchez; 08/26/2021
Selah
2720 N Wenas Rd; $274,500; Kepler Iii Thomas E; Matthew & Rochelle Cleem; 08/16/2021
1602 Cedar Ln; $365,000; Jackson Steven J & Leah M; Lasagon P Magee; 08/16/2021
90 Dwinell Dr; $550,000; Parten Edward & Judith; Craig & Sarah Myers; 08/17/2021
260 Sole Rd; $399,000; Harvill Andrew C & Sarah E; Frances M & Derek J Hull; 08/19/2021
506 W Valleyview Ave; $265,000; Groth Nicholas & Teasha; Kim R Rookstool; 08/20/2021
2220 N Wenas Rd; $410,000; Calhoun Joseph W & Sharell K; Scott Christopher & Sheila Barthel; 08/24/2021
1031 N Wenas Rd; $267,500; Briggs, Larry D; Aristeo & Jasmin Jay Borges Lugo; 08/25/2021
190 Twin Peaks Rd; $690,000; Roy Mark L & Deborah A; Anna T Fellmann, Gray Newton Dawson; 08/27/2021
Toppenish
200 Pioneer Rd; $140,000; Martinez Gary L Bailey & Donna S; Shinn & Son Inc; 08/17/2021
161 N Becker Rd; $400,000; Boyer James R; Austin L Kintner; 08/18/2021
904 Jefferson Ave; $185,000; Roscoe Lori Leanne; Maria I & Ismael Balderas; 08/19/2021
209 S Gardenia St; $285,000; Walker Billy Joe & Anne Fay; Juan Francisco & Sonia Reinald Delgado; 08/26/2021
Wapato
101 E Elizabeth St; $190,000; Valencia Daniel; Alfonso Hernandez Torres; 08/18/2021
810 N Wasco Ave; $355,000; Manjarrez Debra K; Carmen & Rolando Castro; 08/26/2021
6993 Yakima Valley Hwy; $335,000; Amos, Gery G & Cheryl L; Alejandro Lopez, Marisol Alcantar; 08/26/2021
Granger
401 E St; $265,000; Jimenez, Jesus & Maricela; Cynthia Marie Solis; 08/19/2021
216 East E St Unit 3; $10,000; Herrera, Sergio Lopez; Jose Hernandez, Leslie Reyes; 08/22/2021
1010 Merlot St; $250,000; Deleon Martinez Raymundo; Alan Barajas, Yaira Castaneda; 08/23/2021
Grandview
1100 Euclid Rd Unit 70; $65,500; Johnston, Loren D & Delores J; Darlene Comstock; 08/20/2021
305 Avenue F; $230,000; Williams Shelli Ann & John Mark; Romana Martinez, Sergio Bucio; 08/23/2021
613 Grant Ct; $217,500; Kingfisher Properties Llc; Robert Casey; 08/24/2021
1216 Minor Ct; $300,000; Ingram Patti Ann; Daniel W Zieske; 08/25/2021
Tieton
300 Forney Rd; $100,000; Hall Mark William; Mark William & Sabrina Hall; 08/22/2021
unknown
Condo; $405,976; Hayden Homes Llc; Dale Murray, Dean Murray; 08/24/2021
Moxee
510 Luna Ave; $447,358; Hayden Homes Llc; Jason & Jessica Chase; 08/24/2021
240 Blossom; $259,000; Mosebar Jennifer R Hangartner Who Acquired Title A; Myles & Bryanna Zaragoza; 08/25/2021
111 S Centennial St; $267,200; Edgerton Nathe Lynn; Christopher Fix, Melissa Sylve; 08/25/2021
903 Cascade Ave; $338,300; Loye Christopher J; Haley Caudle; 08/25/2021
212 E Seattle Ave; $317,500; Champoux Cynthia K; Sherry Lynn Hunt; 08/26/2021
Sunnyside
616 Ravine Dr; $215,000; Pena Pedro E; Christopher D Brandenburg; 08/24/2021
1420 W Madison Ave; $225,000; Yakima Valley Partners — Habitat For Humanity; Rocio Lisbeth Mojica; 08/26/2021
1016 S 9Th St; $190,000; Valencia Sergio & Maria; Daniel Vasquez, Raquel Placido Navarrete; 08/27/2021
Commercial
1107 S 3Rd St; $70,000; Brown, Michael K & Myrl C; Myrl Brown; 07/22/2021; Retail Store
101 N 3Rd St; $365,000; Berg Linda J; Joe & Kathy Mann; 08/17/2021; Retail Store
911 S 48Th Ave; $857,500; Willow Court Apartments Llc; 911 South Llc; 08/18/2021; Multiple Residence
620 N 34Th Ave (Orchard Pk); $12,300,000; Nhi-Reit Of Next House Llc; Wt 9 Pack Property Owner Llc; 08/19/2021; Mult Res-Assised
12 S 6Th Ave; $375,000; Sevigny Joseph P & Kerri; Claudio Penaloza; 08/23/2021; Office
3508 Fruitvale Blvd; $2,300,000; Schreiner & Kwon Inc; Veer Brothers Inc; 08/24/2021; Mini-Mart Convnc Str
1829 S 1St Street; $2,400,000; Schreiner & Kwon Inc; Dsk1 Llc; 08/27/2021; Mini-Mart Convnc Str
