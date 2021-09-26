Latest transfers recorded

Residentail transfers are in red, commercial in green. Hover or tap a property for details.

The following property transfers were recently processed by the Yakima County Assessor’s Office. Transfers are usually processed a month or two after ownership changes. The details listed below are exactly as received from Yakima County. For a map of recent transfers, visit www.yakimaherald.com/news/facts_and_records/property_transfers.

Order of information: Address, price, grantor (old owner), grantee (new owner), date processed.

Residential

Zillah

1911 N Granger Rd; $170,000; Yonker Kent A; Lacy A & Jose I Beltran; 07/15/2021

302 Concord St; $350,500; Anacker Robert J & Roxanne; Jo Ann & Ronald K Holland; 08/17/2021

604 Rainier Ave; $103,500; Yvonne Mork By Randall C Mork Her Attorney In Fact; Karen Schwartz; 08/18/2021

8003 Vialago Pkwy; $315,000; Terrell Phillip & Michelle; Parker Timothy Leach; 08/19/2021

501 Makayla Way; $440,000; Wentz Daniel J & Chrisann M; Kirk J & Jolie A Wenzel; 08/23/2021

490 White Rd; $375,000; Messmore David L & Bernadette; Danny F & Vickie L Wilson; 08/24/2021

706 Fountain Blvd; $255,000; Herrera Jorge L; Gerald Lloyd, Onauma Chatphueak; 08/25/2021

Naches

205 E Second St; $225,000; Robinson Tara; Chelsea Lela Kisner; 08/03/2021

220 Urban Ave; $380,500; Tripp Eugene W & Kathleen E; Terry Wayne & Susan Margaret Drummond; 08/16/2021

210 Crystal Ln; $170,000; Fleming Susan; Gregory W & Jeanette M Mackey; 08/19/2021

61 Sherry Ave; $350,000; Faris Jeffrey W & Brenda K; Blaine Faris; 08/20/2021

111 Blue Spruce Ln; $265,000; Barthel Sheila; Makenzie Matthes, Rodney Matthes Jr., Tawnia Matthes; 08/24/2021

2861 Nile Rd; $603,500; Sainsbury Dorothy J Howley & John D; Randall V & Staci R Spurbeck; 08/27/2021

Yakima

806 Wilson Ln; $150,000; Troy M Feldheger As Personal Representative Of The; Galloway Properties Llc; 08/11/2021

5714 Haven Wy; $363,000; Amos Marlene L; Edgar Padilla; 08/16/2021

4904 Bristol Wy; $286,000; Resendez Josephine; Carlos Antonio Diaz, Viridiana Ceja; 08/16/2021

2802 Beaudry Rd; $10; Nicholson, Vernon A.; County Estates Llc; 08/16/2021

110 Sage Trail Rd Unit 25; $10,000; Bacon, Robert E; Karla Arce; 08/16/2021

2901 S 35Th Ave; $355,000; Licea Jose I & Bertha; Scott & Stephanie Cowin; 08/17/2021

1019 Rose Pl; $250,000; Alvarado Manuel Salvador; Geraldini Serrano Orozco, Josefina Orozco De Serrano, Lorenzo A Orozco Alvarado; 08/18/2021

7610 Summitview #8; $211,000; Hiebert Daniel L & Dawn M; Charles Lumpkin; 08/17/2021

401 S 37Th Ave; $268,000; Joseph H Walkenhauer As Personal Representative Of; Megan Whiteside; 08/17/2021

5704 Whitman St; $421,000; Homer Ruby Irene Waters & Ruby Irene; Lee W Ranta; 08/17/2021

2000 St Hilaire Rd; $235,000; Peckman Gary & Leticia D; Robert Morgan & Natalie Marie Hull; 08/17/2021

1321 Fairbanks; $30,000; Randald D Gurley; Armando Gonzalez Montoya, Micaela Sanchez; 08/18/2021

503 N 52Nd Ave; $462,000; Hoofard Tyler & Amanda; John R & Elizabeth D Ring; 08/18/2021

4702 Englewood Ave; $430,000; Perrault Samuel J; Esna Erica Zepeda, Philip R Long; 08/18/2021

717 S 6Th Ave; $72,381; Barajas Pelayo, Eliseo; Jose Javier Barajas; 08/18/2021

1303 S 26Th Ave; $335,000; Evans Elaine M; David L & Linda M Arbuthnot; 08/18/2021

3701 Gun Club Rd Unit 90; $255,000; Brooks Errol W & Diane M; Alan C & Robyn D Brown; 08/18/2021

2810 S Wiley Rd; $289,950; Sickler Janice Lynn; Jeffrey L Stinson; 08/19/2021

622 N 32Nd Ave; $397,500; Rosas Matthew Crow & Abril Crow; Aureliano Rivera, Lizbeth Carlos; 08/19/2021

1122 S 3Rd Ave; $131,500; Flores Gaona Magdalena; Rosa Flores Marin; 08/19/2021

4310 W Nob Hill Blvd; $190,000; Beaudry Barbara J; Michael J & Vonda L Rizzo; 08/19/2021

1807 Parsons Loop; $310,000; Guirao Gloria Stacy; Shelby M Glazier; 08/19/2021

518 S 13Th St; $250,000; Gomez Erik & Flor A; Celso Noyola, Perla Chavez Ambriz; 08/19/2021

910 S 1St Ave; $200,000; Sandoval Rafael; Jennifer Denton; 08/19/2021

904 N 28Th Ave; $265,000; Rist Jeffrey J & Latese N; Ginger Krause; 08/20/2021

215 N 56Th Ave # 36; $338,000; Credo Contracting Llc; Mary M Lizotte; 08/20/2021

101 N 48Th Ave #37A; $270,000; Copass Marlene F; Fred Mills, Sheila Lynam; 08/20/2021

1010 S 37Th Ave; $185,000; Bonnie L Wallace Eglin As Surviving Trustee Of The; Michael K & Kim Orr; 08/20/2021

2221 S 65Th Ave; $319,000; Ross Mark & Amy; Roberto Campos, Veronica Amador Rosas; 08/20/2021

1914 S 3Rd Ave; $165,000; Wilson Real Estate X Llc; Andrew Wall, Ronald Watters, Susan Watters; 08/20/2021

1201 W Washington Ave Unit 52; $45,000; Kerrigan, Estasia M; Areli Martinez; 08/20/2021

2205 Butterfield Rd Unit 23; $47,000; Moller, Becky; Romelia Segura Gutierrez; 08/20/2021

2508 S 62Nd Ave; $400,000; Hamm Jessica P; Rodolfo Silva Iii & Jocelyn Silva; 08/23/2021

2300 River Rd #31; $426,601; Gottlieb Rosemary A C; Robert & Jacqueline Henretig; 08/23/2021

2009 Lakeview Dr; $535,000; James E & Dolores E Barnhill Trustees Of The Barnh; Timothy & Harriet Young; 08/23/2021

2405 Powerhouse Rd; $142,275; Us Bank National Association; Groom Investments Llc; 08/23/2021

909 S 6Th Ave; $125,000; Gutierrez, Richard J; Alissa Wrigley Breann Gutierrez; 08/23/2021

7206 Zier Rd; $352,000; Mccormick Benjaymin L & Carly R; Brenton Van Amburg, Madison Rathbun; 08/23/2021

1117 W Washington Ave; $225,000; Tracy Bachtenbach As Personal Representative Of Th; Jonathan Guerrero, Uriel Badillo; 08/23/2021

2311 Eleanor St; $242,000; Andreotti Jill; Mackenzie Fuller; 08/24/2021

5403 Channel Dr; $375,000; Wadsworth Stewart A & Kim H; Iram Armando Aguilar Solano; 08/23/2021

5407 Tumac; $395,000; Rowley Terry & Sharon; Larry & Sandra A Leavitt; 08/23/2021

1011 N 34Th Ave Unit 17; $500; Lindsey, David; Scott Blank; 08/23/2021

781 Quail Run Dr; $348,000; Robert T & Judith Irene Jordan Trustees Of The Jor; Craig D Griffith Jr; 08/24/2021

5703 Ahtanum Rd; $401,000; Novobielski Kathy Ann Ralph & Raymond L; Greg & Alice Porter; 08/24/2021

4501 Scenic Dr; $585,000; Hand Jentri R; Krista Kaiser & Aimee Dunavant; 08/24/2021

4111 Englewood Ave; $347,500; Saul Anthony T Long & Rosemary A; Brian Jacob & Kimberly Lyn Simpson; 08/24/2021

6811 W Chestnut Ave; $392,000; Doughty Radonna F; Keven & Linda C Cummins; 08/24/2021

6006 Englewood Ave; $615,000; Smith Gorden Wayne & Jennifer; Kristyna L Deveaux, Tyler Kelly; 08/24/2021

401 S 18Th Ave; $285,000; Rosas Julio C & Lorena; Francisco Castro, Miriam Castro; 08/24/2021

1608 S 27Th Ave; $279,000; Martin Geary S & Karla S; Meno N & Hortencia Navarrete; 08/24/2021

1919 Royal Palm Ave; $234,000; Heaney Donna Maria; Marina Negrete; 08/24/2021

5405 Sage Way; $431,556; Hayden Homes Llc; Nicole M Mozingo; 08/24/2021

5502 Sage Way; $403,782; Hayden Homes Llc; John H & Kathleen B Obrien; 08/24/2021

201 Ridgeway Dr; $305,000; Horsell William & Nicole; Heather V & Michael P Earl; 08/24/2021

110 Sage Trail Rd Unit 22; $5,000; Ceballos V, Griselda; Viviana Diarte Lizet Corona; 08/24/2021

616 Estee Ct; $262,500; Jenson Larry W; Steven Craig & Nancy Colleen Powers; 08/25/2021

408 S 32Nd Ave; $385,000; Barajas Rogelio & Josefina; Julio Cesar & Lorena Rosas; 08/25/2021

209 S 28Th Ave; $280,000; Mills Barry E & Vicki L; Daniel & Rachell Lewis; 08/25/2021

701 S 38Th Ave #2; $155,000; Saxton Jill R; Tomaza Maria; 08/25/2021

710 S 41St St; $450,000; Gerald R Fay And Deborah L Fay Trustees Of The Fay; Teddy G & Erika R Wilburn; 08/25/2021

7610 W Nob Hill Blvd Unit 236; $62,000; Arredondo, Maricruz; Enrique Zuniga, Imelda Navarro; 08/25/2021

590 Hideaway Rd; $31,000; Ajax 2018-F Reo; William Rhoades; 08/26/2021

10 N 96Th Ave; $559,000; Mendoza Nicolas & Margarita; Dennis & Sandra Talbert; 08/26/2021

3512 Emma Ln; $415,000; Cook Lyle Ray; Christopher M & Vanessa R Becker; 08/26/2021

405 S 93Rd Ave; $612,000; Hennessy Julia A; Jason & Kimberly Ostrer; 08/26/2021

226 Joyce Pl; $337,000; Swanson Mark E & Megan N; Levi Pierce Fowler; 08/26/2021

203 S 76Th Ave; $345,000; Wood Warren Jeffrey & Theresa M; Jesse Chavez, Monica Espinosa; 08/26/2021

1113 S 9Th Ave; $80,000; Zapata Michele Marie; Martin & Martha Salazar; 08/26/2021

1407 S 34Th Ave; $265,000; Jeanette L Shinpaugh Personal Representative Of Th; Zachary S Sluder; 08/26/2021

701 S 92Nd Ave; $168,000; Martin Jeanette S; Thomas Raymond & Jessica Rose Martin; 08/26/2021

5091 N Skyvista Ave; $385,000; Leavitt Larry & Sandra A; Peter T & Sara Krum; 08/26/2021

14841 Fisk Rd; $730,000; Lehman Tom C & Hope A; Shannon & Brett Granlund; 08/27/2021

215 N 56Th Ave Apt 26; $335,000; Kemp Gregory; Robert Ray & Paula Belote; 08/27/2021

215 S 57Th Ave; $460,000; Betty Huck Releasing A Life Estate Interest And Sa; Tony P & Adilene Barrales; 08/27/2021

1612 S 67Th Ave; $360,000; Phillips Betty A Day Who Acquired Title As Betty A; Rebecca L Lambert; 08/27/2021

4964 Pear Butte Dr; $368,000; Ward H Sutton And Erika J Sutton Trustees Of The S; Brooks H Kelly, Chastity Kelly, Michael Kelly; 08/27/2021

2116 Amber Loop; $384,910; Aho Construction I Inc; Franco Ramos; 08/27/2021

2226 Porter Loop; $361,070; Aho Construction I Inc; Francisco Magana, Joslyn Flores; 08/27/2021

2229 Porter Loop; $321,900; Aho Construction I Inc; Cameron Cammack, Dana Kavanagh; 08/27/2021

2207 Ekelman Rd; $305,125; Aho Construction I Inc; Matthew & Cathryne Johnson; 08/27/2021

900 Saint Hilaire Rd; $1,200,000; Justice Wade; Travis D & Kelly A Allan; 08/27/2021

2205 Butterfield Rd Unit 251; $40,000; Chavez, Abraham; Jose Tellez, Yosmelly Escamilla; 08/27/2021

Union Gap

408 W Pine St Unit 24; $18,000; Wright, Lois A; Ralph Kauzlarich; 08/15/2021

1911 S 3Rd Ave; $165,000; Mendoza Roberto Quintero & Rosa Elena; Aurelia M Garcia; 08/18/2021

2802 S 5Th Ave, Unit 17; $139,500; Meadowlands Estates Llc; Brittany & Shaun Casey; 08/24/2021

101 E Ahtanum Rd Unit 10; $7,000; Montanez, Angeles L; Mariela Sanchez; 08/26/2021

Selah

2720 N Wenas Rd; $274,500; Kepler Iii Thomas E; Matthew & Rochelle Cleem; 08/16/2021

1602 Cedar Ln; $365,000; Jackson Steven J & Leah M; Lasagon P Magee; 08/16/2021

90 Dwinell Dr; $550,000; Parten Edward & Judith; Craig & Sarah Myers; 08/17/2021

260 Sole Rd; $399,000; Harvill Andrew C & Sarah E; Frances M & Derek J Hull; 08/19/2021

506 W Valleyview Ave; $265,000; Groth Nicholas & Teasha; Kim R Rookstool; 08/20/2021

2220 N Wenas Rd; $410,000; Calhoun Joseph W & Sharell K; Scott Christopher & Sheila Barthel; 08/24/2021

1031 N Wenas Rd; $267,500; Briggs, Larry D; Aristeo & Jasmin Jay Borges Lugo; 08/25/2021

190 Twin Peaks Rd; $690,000; Roy Mark L & Deborah A; Anna T Fellmann, Gray Newton Dawson; 08/27/2021

Toppenish

200 Pioneer Rd; $140,000; Martinez Gary L Bailey & Donna S; Shinn & Son Inc; 08/17/2021

161 N Becker Rd; $400,000; Boyer James R; Austin L Kintner; 08/18/2021

904 Jefferson Ave; $185,000; Roscoe Lori Leanne; Maria I & Ismael Balderas; 08/19/2021

209 S Gardenia St; $285,000; Walker Billy Joe & Anne Fay; Juan Francisco & Sonia Reinald Delgado; 08/26/2021

Wapato

101 E Elizabeth St; $190,000; Valencia Daniel; Alfonso Hernandez Torres; 08/18/2021

810 N Wasco Ave; $355,000; Manjarrez Debra K; Carmen & Rolando Castro; 08/26/2021

6993 Yakima Valley Hwy; $335,000; Amos, Gery G & Cheryl L; Alejandro Lopez, Marisol Alcantar; 08/26/2021

Granger

401 E St; $265,000; Jimenez, Jesus & Maricela; Cynthia Marie Solis; 08/19/2021

216 East E St Unit 3; $10,000; Herrera, Sergio Lopez; Jose Hernandez, Leslie Reyes; 08/22/2021

1010 Merlot St; $250,000; Deleon Martinez Raymundo; Alan Barajas, Yaira Castaneda; 08/23/2021

Grandview

1100 Euclid Rd Unit 70; $65,500; Johnston, Loren D & Delores J; Darlene Comstock; 08/20/2021

305 Avenue F; $230,000; Williams Shelli Ann & John Mark; Romana Martinez, Sergio Bucio; 08/23/2021

613 Grant Ct; $217,500; Kingfisher Properties Llc; Robert Casey; 08/24/2021

1216 Minor Ct; $300,000; Ingram Patti Ann; Daniel W Zieske; 08/25/2021

Tieton

300 Forney Rd; $100,000; Hall Mark William; Mark William & Sabrina Hall; 08/22/2021

unknown

Condo; $405,976; Hayden Homes Llc; Dale Murray, Dean Murray; 08/24/2021

Moxee

510 Luna Ave; $447,358; Hayden Homes Llc; Jason & Jessica Chase; 08/24/2021

240 Blossom; $259,000; Mosebar Jennifer R Hangartner Who Acquired Title A; Myles & Bryanna Zaragoza; 08/25/2021

111 S Centennial St; $267,200; Edgerton Nathe Lynn; Christopher Fix, Melissa Sylve; 08/25/2021

903 Cascade Ave; $338,300; Loye Christopher J; Haley Caudle; 08/25/2021

212 E Seattle Ave; $317,500; Champoux Cynthia K; Sherry Lynn Hunt; 08/26/2021

Sunnyside

616 Ravine Dr; $215,000; Pena Pedro E; Christopher D Brandenburg; 08/24/2021

1420 W Madison Ave; $225,000; Yakima Valley Partners — Habitat For Humanity; Rocio Lisbeth Mojica; 08/26/2021

1016 S 9Th St; $190,000; Valencia Sergio & Maria; Daniel Vasquez, Raquel Placido Navarrete; 08/27/2021

Commercial

1107 S 3Rd St; $70,000; Brown, Michael K & Myrl C; Myrl Brown; 07/22/2021; Retail Store

101 N 3Rd St; $365,000; Berg Linda J; Joe & Kathy Mann; 08/17/2021; Retail Store

911 S 48Th Ave; $857,500; Willow Court Apartments Llc; 911 South Llc; 08/18/2021; Multiple Residence

620 N 34Th Ave (Orchard Pk); $12,300,000; Nhi-Reit Of Next House Llc; Wt 9 Pack Property Owner Llc; 08/19/2021; Mult Res-Assised

12 S 6Th Ave; $375,000; Sevigny Joseph P & Kerri; Claudio Penaloza; 08/23/2021; Office

3508 Fruitvale Blvd; $2,300,000; Schreiner & Kwon Inc; Veer Brothers Inc; 08/24/2021; Mini-Mart Convnc Str

1829 S 1St Street; $2,400,000; Schreiner & Kwon Inc; Dsk1 Llc; 08/27/2021; Mini-Mart Convnc Str

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment