The following property transfers were recently processed by the Yakima County Assessor’s Office. Transfers are usually processed a month or two after ownership changes. The details listed below are exactly as received from Yakima County. For a map of recent transfers, visit www.yakimaherald.com/news/facts_and_records/property_transfers.
Order of information: Address, price, grantor (old owner), grantee (new owner), date processed.
Residential
Zillah
704 Fountain Blvd; $260,000; Herrera Jorge L; Christopher & Beth Ulmer; 07/16/2021
304 Concord Street; $341,000; Hutchinson Steven Max Hutchinson Who Acquired Titl; Celeste Roridguez; 08/09/2021
1020 Third Avenue; $110,000; Melcher Lawrence D; Eric & Lori Martinen; 08/12/2021
Yakima
1604 Queen Ave; $205,000; Garcia Elias; Lorenzo Soto, Zayra Gonzalez Pina; 07/23/2021
1231 Old Stage Wy; $150,000; Winters Lisa D; Buster S & Kathy M Winters; 07/23/2021
573 Old Stage Way; $175,000; Zirkle, William H; Zirkle Fruit Company; 08/07/2021
404 S 7Th Ave; $280,000; Integris Homes Llc & Milkys Way 9 Llc; Francisco J & Maria G Magdaleno; 08/08/2021
3504 Castlevale; $172,000; Jewett Darryl K; Martin & Carmen Garcia; 08/09/2021
9 Crest Cir; $306,000; Trepanier Tracy; James Lee & Peggy Gail Schaffer; 08/09/2021
1312 S 7Th Ave; $290,000; Mansfield Ronald L; Crispin Calderon Valdovinos, Eduardo Valdovinos Diaz, Guadalupe Diaz Patricio; 08/09/2021
7902 Vista Parkway; $1,400,000; Titus Bradley G & Sharon K; Cch Family Trust; 08/09/2021
407 S 47Th Ave; $305,000; Palencia Michael; Kaye Lynn Smith; 08/09/2021
128 Gilbert Dr; $420,000; Garcia Lauryl Anne & Rolando; Frank Jackson, Jami Flick; 08/09/2021
1217 S 20Th Ave; $355,000; Garcia Martin & Carmen; Isabel Daniel, Randy Enriquez; 08/09/2021
607 S 7Th St; $120,000; Meier Walter Lester; Eva A Rivera; 08/09/2021
15 W Slavin Rd; $645,000; Ketzenberg Jerry Ray & Rochelle A; Blaine & Jodi Turner; 08/10/2021
390 Mahre Rd; $451,000; Lange Richard L; Jose Margarito Ortiz Badillo, Maria Trinidad Ortiz; 08/10/2021
110 Basalt Way; $200,000; Richter Kimberly E; Justin & Heather Mcgee; 08/10/2021
5205 W Lincoln Ave; $275,000; Guerin Julie M; Jmj Investments; 08/10/2021
217 S 48Th Ave; $264,000; Crider Nicholas A & Kelsie J; Christopher & Kristen Veldhuizen; 08/10/2021
4401 Terrace Heights Dr; $285,000; Hosman Jeffrey S & Rebekah; Clara Dunn, Joshua Hartman; 08/10/2021
413 Wendt; $466,000; Newland Living Trust; Dustin M & Heather R Riel; 08/10/2021
67 W Mead Ave; $100,000; Ceballos Orlando Michael Gallegos As Aministratior; David C Smith; 08/10/2021
510 Kittitas Canyon Rd; $680,000; Kinney Laura M; Beverly Fritz, Greg Fritz, Michelle Mckovich; 08/10/2021
18 W Washington Ave Unit 94; $47,500; Harris, Betty J; Tony & Peggy Drake; 08/10/2021
451 Pence Rd Unit 7; $38,000; Cortez, Maria Guadalupe; Kenneth F Jr Niblett; 08/10/2021
16002 Cottonwood Ln; $352,500; Bruland Cody R; Matthew & Shayla Hansen; 08/11/2021
7311 Lincoln Estates Dr; $345,000; Dyke Jeanne D; Valerie E Turner; 08/11/2021
4102 W Chestnut Ave; $189,896; Brockway Michael G & Sheryln M; Danielle Marie & Austin Dakota Molner; 08/11/2021
2202 W Yakima Ave; $500,000; Baron Ronald; Ariel & Gilliam Zuckerman; 08/11/2021
303 Santa Roza Dr; $310,000; Gayle L Arbaugh As Personal Representative Of The; Kristi M Christianson; 08/11/2021
1818 Pickens Loop; $240,500; Sarah Treat A Married Woman And Monte Eugene Johns; Carina Gonzalez; 08/15/2021
12826 Douglas Rd; $495,000; Turner Blaine I & Jodi D; Zachary Sean & Cally R Brower; 08/12/2021
811 N 51St Ave; $385,000; Alkofer Raymond B & Bonny L; Kyle Lamonte & Davita Michelle Newhouse; 08/12/2021
102 N 94Th Pl; $330,000; Gratton Nikhil Elizah Lizotte & Alexis Azalia; Kayla Jessup, Tim Roddy; 08/12/2021
17 N 86Th Ave; $328,000; Keshavaprasad Rangachar & Malini; Johnathan Adam Debord; 08/12/2021
707 S 6Th Ave; $211,000; Rasmussen Michele M; Maria L Serrano Chavez; 08/12/2021
1211 S 11Th Ave; $257,000; Gonzalez Ignacio Gutierrez & Cecelia; Uriel Vargas; 08/12/2021
1409 S 91St Ave; $375,000; Daley James G &Doris I; Keith & Tonya Kimzey; 08/12/2021
6804 Mulberry; $265,000; Barrett La Velda; Mark Alkofer, Raymond B & Bonny L Alkofer; 08/12/2021
806 S 2Nd Ave; $215,000; Floyd Eric W; Miguel Ochoa; 08/12/2021
7906 Hope Ln; $357,600; Bresnahan John; James A Ii & Alison G May; 08/13/2021
160 Basalt Way; $595,000; Bartley Jeff; David D Yates, Sharon Dwinell; 08/13/2021
7802 Poplar View Way; $395,000; Lombard Ben W; Marcello Sgambelluri; 08/13/2021
14 N 78Th Ave; $471,000; Chambard Ladonna G & David L; Romann Williams; 08/13/2021
7402 W Walnut St; $302,000; Nulph Mayra A & Emmett; Nune Antonio Angel; 08/13/2021
6604 W Chestnut Ave; $415,000; Grieb Christain & Kathryn; Perrotti Family Living Trust; 08/13/2021
5701 W Chestnut Ave; $289,000; Magnoni Rebecca L; Patrick J Arnes; 08/13/2021
4405 Avalanche Ave; $466,000; Larson Scott & Rita; Nutria Llc; 08/13/2021
625 S 26Th Ave; $240,000; Genz Timothy James & Randal Jefrey; Travis & Ambritt St George; 08/13/2021
1601 Ledwich Ave; $197,000; Arellano Javier R & Marcy Ann; Alejandro Olvera Rosales; 08/13/2021
9630 Bittner Rd; $565,000; Perrotti Family Living Trust, Gerald M & Oretta M; Michael & Nova L Pepper; 08/13/2021
2340 Mapleway Rd; $750,000; Andler Michael J & Stephanie D; Kevin & Sylvia Moreau; 08/15/2021
3601 Castlevale Rd Unit 11; $72,900; Gaither, Eleanor & Robert; Kathryn Kay Casel; 08/15/2021
Toppenish
525 N Chestnut St; $139,000; Hernandez Correa, Jonathan; Carlos Ramos; 07/28/2021
Naches
51 Sherry Ave; $344,000; Mcilroy Levi C & Meggie E; Erica A Torrance, Neil J Torrance Iii; 08/09/2021
Selah
1523 W Cherry Ave; $505,000; Becker Nicholas R; Angel Mercado, Pascuala Mercado; 08/09/2021
1403 Heritage Hills Ct; $550,000; Bainter Greg & Maryanne; Dale & Nancy Fisher; 08/09/2021
450 Clemans View Rd; $409,000; Wright Chris & Tara; Jeffrey Scott & Rebekah Hosman; 08/10/2021
1313 Crusher Canyon Rd; $340,000; Record Dennis W; K6 Farms Llc; 08/11/2021
310 S 3Rd St; $280,000; Potter Cody J & Sarah; Akane Chrisman, Kyle Shriver; 08/12/2021
90 Missouri Ave; $270,000; Miller, Larry & Diep T; Danielle Hiebert, Vincent Hall; 08/12/2021
Grandview
1001 Mohar Rd; $340,000; Kollmar Analilia & Kory; David Cornejo Jr., Edith Noriega; 08/09/2021
910 Cherry Ln; $265,000; Arroyo Jose A Arroyo Ortiz & Maria De Los Angeles; Maguen L & Eriberto Guadalupe Diaz; 08/09/2021
207 Deangela Ct; $275,000; Sanchez Veronica; Jose Javier Mora, Samantha Ashley Zambrano; 08/10/2021
1301 Ela Loop; $335,000; Madero, Candee Y & Ian A; Jose Garcia, Leonardo Garcia; 08/10/2021
820 E Stover Rd; $545,000; Hall James D; Kirk William & Sarah Murray Vining; 08/13/2021
Wapato
102 W B St; $145,000; Gamet Santiago Antonio Gamet Also Known As James G; Lionel Ray Gamet; 08/09/2021
Union Gap
2703 S 5Th St; $247,000; Hoyt Andrew; Cole Jonathan Philp-Mata; 08/09/2021
408 W Pine St Unit 57; $10,000; Pizano, Carla D; James Jahn; 08/09/2021
10504 Chevelle Ct; $239,000; Kilbury Blake; Casandra Jean Quevedo; 08/10/2021
2610 S 1St Ave; $250,000; Torres Jordan & Lindsey; Brenda A Garcia; 08/13/2021
Outlook
Gap Rd; $180,000; John Friend Farms Llc; Izaya Dominic Pina; 08/09/2021
Moxee
3811 Aaron Rd; $399,000; Kelly L Bales As Personal Representative Of The Es; Francisco Javier Juarez, Macaria Juarez, Roberto Juarez; 08/10/2021
Harrah
3720 Harrah Rd; $116,500; Velazquez Oscar O; Josefina Pacheco De Dios, Miguel Angel Vazquez Mondragon; 08/11/2021
Sunnyside
1527 Oak St; $240,000; Hochhalter, De Ann; Juan Carlos Donan; 08/11/2021
Mabton
117 6Th Ave; $135,000; Garcia Consuelo G; Janella Gutierrez; 08/11/2021
Granger
312 Sunnyside Ave; $95,000; Elizondo Elisa; Gustavo G & Mary D Gonzalez; 08/13/2021
Commercial
1502 E Pierce St; $600,000; Thind Pmr Enterprises Inc; Educational Service District 105; 08/09/2021; Storage Warehouse
3602 Tieton Dr; $1,100,000; First Job Llc; Parks Family Investments Llc; 08/12/2021; Mini-Mart Convnc Str
208 N 6Th St; $625,000; Oap Properties Llc; Jay L & Kendra Glenn; 08/12/2021; Multiple Residence
