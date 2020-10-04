The following property transfers were recently processed by the Yakima County Assessor’s Office. Transfers are usually processed a month or two after ownership changes. The details listed below are exactly as received from Yakima County. For a map of recent transfers, visit www.yakimaherald.com/news/facts_and_records/property_transfers.
Order of information: Address, price, grantor (old owner), grantee (new owner), date processed.
Residential
Yakima
2334 Cook Rd; $60,000; Effler, Dean F & Martha C; Dean F & Martha C Effler; 07/29/2020
702 Pleasant Ave; $39,600; Hernandez Nelson Alexandria; Alexandria Hernandez Nelson, Colleen Hernandez; 07/29/2020
5202 Boulder Way; $454,000; Durand Joe & Stefanie; Rafael & Andrea Osorio; 07/29/2020
5412 Morningside Dr; $180,901; Talbot, Sunshine; 8 Figure Strategies Llc & St Juan Diego Llc; 08/03/2020
1705 S 73Rd Ave; $282,000; Simon Holland Sade & Michael Alan; Jose Diego & Laura Orozco; 08/22/2020
11105 Zier Rd; $725,000; Wyman Matthew & Chelsie; Chris & Jennifer Trammell; 08/23/2020
710 State Route 821 Unit 133; $56,750; Norrbom, Teneal; Cory Smith; 08/23/2020
716 N 28Th Ave; $165,000; Escamilla Rosie & Luis Javier; Ana Penaloza; 08/24/2020
7804 W Lincoln Ave; $395,000; Shirzad Abdulla & Jaheda; Suzanne Ota; 08/24/2020
4108 Richey Rd; $565,000; Allan Edward C; Marc & Karin Michelle Garcia; 08/24/2020
2205 Butterfield Rd Unit 39; $35,000; Mendoza, Tiodolinda & Juan D; Ramon Medina R; 08/24/2020
30 Cedar Hill Rd; $278,000; Niemann Joseph S; Ashley Armstrong, Joseph Z Wells; 08/25/2020
4206 Richey Rd; $262,500; Zachary D Mauch & Alyssa K Mauch Who Aquited Title; Delia L Vargas, Federico Vargas Cortes; 08/25/2020
4301 West Wy; $355,000; Hines Kenneth J & Kristy A; Elizabeth Hallock; 08/25/2020
410 S 18Th Ave; $260,000; Skiles Amy Danielle Treat Aka Amy D; David Garcia; 08/25/2020
314 S 9Th Ave; $252,000; Gates Pamela & Steven; Alejandra Zamora, Alicia Zamora; 08/25/2020
7817 Loren Pl; $495,000; Mason Steve J & Ashley A; Kelly & Jeanie Sowder; 08/25/2020
7506 Fremont Wy; $366,300; Olden Hunter L & Nicole M; Mindy Sparks; 08/25/2020
1520 S 26Th Ave; $250,000; Lowrie Dennis E & Tamara L; Tina Lowrie; 08/25/2020
3205 S 79Th Ave; $175,000; Rhynerson Michael D & Shirley A; Clell D & Launa Olney; 08/26/2020
828 N Conestoga Blvd; $379,000; Hoffmeister Karen; Ronald & Billie Haviland; 08/26/2020
217 S 36Th Ave; $325,000; Black Erin L; Mark Eric & Christine J Pearson; 08/26/2020
206 S 14Th Ave; $258,000; Heine Travis D; Nichole Kime-Huff, Travis Huff; 08/26/2020
407 Queen Anne Blvd; $140,000; Hediger Ii George M; Francisco Javier Ochoa Jr; 08/26/2020
801 W Mead Ave; $214,348; Many Lynn Keller & Rolland; Esiquio Jr & Rhonda Vargas; 08/26/2020
1217 S 44Th Ave; $4,000; Bruno, Carlo V; Carlo V Bruno, Joanne M Bruno; 08/26/2020
2207 S 68Th Ave; $275,000; Klepach Jr Scott K; Julie Felber; 08/26/2020
702 Cascadia Park Dr; $257,000; Sturgill Christopher S Jenkins & Virginia A; Roberto Ignacio & Roberto Vill Silva; 08/26/2020
8301 Tieton Dr Unit 12; $57,000; Shreve, Alicia J; Cora Rosseau; 08/26/2020
510 Hall Rd Unit 18; $30,000; Lombardi, Paul; Amy Maib, Laurel Poffenroth; 08/26/2020
7610 W Nob Hill Blvd Unit 222; $43,500; Tello, Gabriela; Anna Feise, Russell Owens; 08/26/2020
302 E N St Unit 77; $15,000; Ramirez, Rita Soto; Mario Castillo Martinez; 08/26/2020
409 N 68Th Ave; $635,000; Trammell Christopher P & Jennifer C; Nathan A & Nicole M Oconner; 08/27/2020
6101 Douglas Dr; $587,000; Baughman Julie; Hunter & Nicole M Olden; 08/27/2020
6119 Summitview Ave Apt 11; $355,000; Us National Association Trustee Under The Holiday; Edward & Joy Staley; 08/27/2020
402 S 56Th Ave; $256,900; Walker James H & Pauline L; Kelly & Uriah Whitnall; 08/27/2020
3205 Sharon Way; $238,200; Mott Abigail; Carole M Newvine; 08/27/2020
1418 Cherry Ave; $85,000; Houck Adin Hill Houck & Lynda I Sanchez; Jack Gracic; 08/27/2020
1407 S 14Th Ave; $210,000; Valencia Emilia; Juan Valencia; 08/27/2020
809 S 19Th Ave; $230,000; Holman Austin J & Kathryn; Thomas Edward & Sophia Solvay Clark; 08/27/2020
18 W Washington Ave Unit 117; $26,000; Garza, Sotero; Annemarie Domaschky; 08/27/2020
8403 Marion St; $100,700; Erickson Susan P; Brittany Michelle Heilman; 08/28/2020
513 N 74Th Ave; $366,000; Modine Gary W & Sheila D; Robert Michael & Rachel Alexan Grimmer; 08/28/2020
503 N 52Nd Ave; $370,000; Kershaw Kimberly; Tyler & Amanda Hoofard; 08/28/2020
1701 W Yakima Ave; $410,000; Michael R Riehl And Artice A Riehl As Co-Trustees; Mark Dension & Mary A Baldwin; 08/28/2020
705 S 23Rd Ave; $375,000; Brandt Cornelius D Brandt Also Shown Of Record As; Kathryn B & Austin J Holman; 08/28/2020
7401 Occidental Rd; $179,000; Brown, Marilyn J; Armando G Carmona; 08/28/2020
2003 S 47Th Ave; $205,000; Norton Kathleen Marie; Benjamin Jeffrey Hollingsworth; 08/28/2020
1713 N 4Th St; $104,000; Klingele Carol; Jason Klingele; 08/28/2020
1614 S Landon Ave; $62,500; Dills, Fred & Patricia; Douglas Lemon; 08/28/2020
1906 Swan Ave; $65,000; Brenny Ross; Miguel Angel & Armandina Cervantes; 08/29/2020
1007 S 49Th Ave; $250,000; Sali Family Enterprises Llc; Tayler & Teressa Roberts; 08/29/2020
16 N 77Th Ave; $342,600; Tuinen Susan Van; Valen Permann; 08/31/2020
8509 Grove Ave; $427,000; Morris Eugene H; Sheila & Gary Modine; 08/31/2020
1508 Pleasant Ave; $298,000; Mendoza Gerardo & Olivia; Efrain & Josefa Saucedo; 08/31/2020
3610 Gun Club Rd; $390,000; Imt Holdings Inc; C & J Enterprises Llc; 08/31/2020
1011 N 34Th Ave Unit 31; $20,000; Humphrey, Martin M; Stanley John & Deborah Jo Childers; 08/31/2020
North Fork; $28,500; Schneider Patricia A; Katiana Che; 09/01/2020
810 N 26Th Ave; $235,000; Ponce Jorge & Gloria E; Victor Garcia; 09/01/2020
313 S 13Th Ave; $192,000; Monroe Joyce A; Shalena M Marez; 09/01/2020
6504 Crestfields Rd; $325,000; Herrera Anna M; Jorge L Ramirez, Saul Ramirez, Silvia E Hernandez, Sylvia Del Carmen Ramirez; 09/01/2020
1624 S 27Th Ave; $407,500; Miller, David J; Glenn H & Brenda K Oord; 09/01/2020
10001 Grunewald Rd; $50,000; Wright Vickie D; Isaiah & Valerie Kizziar; 09/02/2020
10 N 90Th Ave; $282,000; Michael Alan Grant As His Sole And Separate Proper; Jason K & Arlene M Kaneta; 09/02/2020
328 S 76Th Ave; $221,000; Pamela B Gibson As Personal Representative Of The; Paula Redd; 09/02/2020
2211 Eleanor St; $269,000; Crowston Kyle D & Sara; Equity Trust Company; 09/02/2020
6409 Terry Ave; $297,000; Arreguin Estaban Martinez & Crystal; Kylee & Jamarius Wilder; 09/02/2020
5607 W Whatcom Ave; $358,000; Thomas Brandi L; Patrick A & Emily A Deprey; 09/02/2020
1642 S 18Th St; $124,000; Salamanca Maria; Moises Vega Gradilla; 09/02/2020
802 N 40Th Ave Unit 55; $40,000; Nelson, Gary L & Sharon L; Susan Claire Lowry; 09/02/2020
11201 Summitview Rd; $322,000; Zinsu Augustine & Lacy K; Araceli Gonzalez, Luis Ramirez Torres; 09/03/2020
3802 Casa Ct; $293,500; Garcia Nicole & Jose; Jantzen & Nancy Hunsaker; 09/03/2020
2903 W Viola Ave; $300,000; The Salvation Army; Orlando Leyva Marques; 09/03/2020
8709 Maclaren Ave; $405,000; Falcon Reign Llc; Russell G Alford & Peggy Rae Trueblood; 09/03/2020
7201 Crown Crest Ave; $379,000; Koenig Trever & Sarah; Sarah Lue Rasmussen; 09/03/2020
6201 Walla Walla St; $305,000; Herrera Maria Victoria; Christina Lynn Gutierrez, Nikquel Emard-Jones, Shawn Michael Gutierrez; 09/03/2020
1405 Ledwich Ave; $69,000; Perrigo Dale J & Joey L; Nestor Chavez; 09/03/2020
915 N 15Th Ave Unit 30; $10,000; Murillo, Rocio; Joe R Chavez; 09/03/2020
2205 Butterfield Rd Unit 68; $10,000; Padilla, Alfredo & Armida; Maria Del Rosario Octavo, Omar Leyva; 09/03/2020
915 N. 15Th Ave, Unit 21A; $141,850; Merri Acres Llc; Judy Saunders; 09/03/2020
4203 Summitview Ave; $298,950; Cutting Larry D; Nathan Anderson, Olivia Vandemark; 09/04/2020
1713 S 69Th Ave; $225,000; Kohagen Kenneth L & Brian L; Rodger J Pettibone; 09/04/2020
302 N 41St St; $250,500; Marquis Francis; Gina Pistoresi Marquis; 09/04/2020
514 S 2Nd St; $197,000; Mendoza Clemente; Manuel Gonzalez, Maricela G Jimenez; 09/04/2020
710 State Route 821 Unit 47; $45,000; Pomona View Mobile Estates; Roger & Betty King; 09/04/2020
Selah
1790 Selah Loop Rd Unit 10; $10,000; Selah Hills Inc; Tomas Cruz; 08/20/2020
4123 Selah Loop Rd; $360,000; Grubenhoff Noah & Patricia; Ragina & Jeremiah N Lancaster; 08/26/2020
810 W 7Th Ave; $375,000; Longmire William & Dana L; Benjamin & Rebecca Lacourse; 08/27/2020
902 Ridgeview Ave; $353,000; Mcmillan Greg & Marnell; James Weber; 08/27/2020
803 S 7Th St; $350,000; Blakney David Andrew & Abbigail Lee; Gustavo Severino, Hiridiana Sanchez; 08/28/2020
2050 Reservoir Loop Rd; $250,000; Hall Kenneth L; Jeremy R & Melissa J Thompson; 08/29/2020
4 S 12Th St Loop; $389,900; Ridgview Heights Llc; Arnold Gonsalves Jr & Mai Tuye Gonsalves; 09/01/2020
906 Goodlander Cir; $325,250; Wangler Jeffrey & Kalee; Jaylee Rosas, Mitchell Acosta; 09/03/2020
3251 Selah Loop Rd; $200,000; Hunsaker Nancy & Jantzen; Jacob C Wilson; 09/04/2020
1605 W Yakima Ave; $370,000; Amell Sr Toni R & Rodney H; Mathew & Holly Fife; 09/04/2020
201 Palmer Dr; $220,000; Fife Matthew S & Holly N; Joseph M Mitchell; 09/04/2020
Unincorporated
22901 Ahtanum Rd; $0; Washington United States Marshal For The District; Farm Service Agency; 08/25/2020
2191 N Wenas Rd; $220,000; Irazabal Karen; Thomas & Gayelynn Davis; 08/25/2020
5212 Crest Acres Pl; $371,000; Roybal Rocky & Gina; Henner & Karen Merola Krueger; 08/26/2020
612 S 41St St; $114,000; Jensen Kristy; Susan & Thomas Parker; 08/26/2020
190 Schlagel Rd; $429,000; Grooters William & Jeannie; Kevin J & Danielle Martz; 08/26/2020
441 Saint Hilaire Rd; $382,000; Sowder Kelly & Jeanie; Dale E & Paula Hille; 08/26/2020
5809 Gamache Rd; $369,900; Heritage 1031 Llc; Brian R & Angela S Breher; 08/27/2020
240 Canyon Crest Rd; $148,085; Buck, Steve & Nancy Smith; Jason W & Samantha R Wood; 08/28/2020
144 S Mitchell Dr; $97,900; Palmer Patricia V; Danielle Park, Thomas Dahl; 08/28/2020
894 Lancaster Rd; $240,000; Razey Stephanie Wata Stephanie Black & Francis; Juan A Salcido, Maria I Martinez; 09/03/2020
113 Pleasure Ln; $333,000; Myers Verena L; Bulmaro C Sr & Mary Ruiz Bulmaro & Carrie A Ruiz; 09/03/2020
18230 Cottonwood Cyn Rd; $200,000; Sills Ronnie H & Joyce E; Jason & Treasure Gilbert; 09/04/2020
503 Justice Dr; $339,000; Toth Matthew Ryan & Rachel E; Larry & Jane Davis; 09/04/2020
1450 Ferson Rd; $132,000; Mosby Nancy L; Nathan & Chriss Radach; 09/04/2020
Parker
452 2Nd Ave; $13,000; Avelino Zaragoza & Maria Irene De; Adrian & Desiree Gonzalez; 08/25/2020
Moxee
61 Suntargets Rd; $281,000; Hernandez Pete R & Jean R; Gary D Beck; 08/25/2020
113 S Galena St; $112,334; Valencia Areli Y; Leonel R & Maria D Valencia; 08/26/2020
211 N Zeus St; $279,530; Aho Construction I Inc; Justine & Michael J Henyan; 09/01/2020
104 N Glacier St; $323,000; Critchlow Tyler & Michelle; Jason & Sara Pyfer; 09/02/2020
Union Gap
2711 4Th St; $166,000; Harrison Elsa M Palma & Jose; Ernesto Reyes, Socorro Escareno Madrigal; 08/26/2020
2205 S 18Th St Unit 55; $3,000; Flores, Maria B; Gustavo Jimenez; 08/27/2020
2909 S 5Th St; $65,000; Scully Lauren A; Roberto & Leticia Gonzalez; 09/01/2020
3607 S 2Nd St; $190,000; Scott Matthew Larson As Personal Rep Of The Estate; Diana Aparicio-Sosa; 09/03/2020
2802 S. 5Th Ave, Unit 46; $0; Amber Homes Llc; Ronald & Sarah Green; 09/03/2020
Leisure Hill Dr Unit 55; $85,000; Lundberg, Marlene; Nancy Mosby; 09/04/2020
Grandview
204 Jackson Dr; $250,000; Dion Heather Cant & Adam; Yvette Ornelas; 08/26/2020
621 Brewer Rd; $10,000; Whitenack, Daniel C; Mario Lopez; 08/28/2020
Sunnyside
325 S 5Th St Unit 46; $20,000; Graff, Charla; Emilio Alonzo Sr., Maria Rodriguez; 08/26/2020
1001 Nw Crescent Rd; $350,000; Amador Jason & Abby; Obed Cruz Hernandez, Yolanda Navarro; 08/27/2020
181 Wells Rd; $370,000; Roseland Llc; Moises Santiago; 08/27/2020
406 Cemetery Rd; $170,000; Dan & Heidi Churchill Todd & Isabel Roos; Audilio Osorio Gomez, Manuel Osorio Gutierrez; 08/28/2020
412 S 8Th St; $120,000; Dan & Heidi J Churchill Todd & Isabel Roos; Roland D Sanchez; 08/28/2020
612 S 9Th St; $231,000; Diaz Nicolas E & Beatrice; Mario A Sandoval; 09/04/2020
830 Willowcrest Rd; $275,000; Voortman Cheryl D; Eva & Jesse Gonzalez; 09/04/2020
Tieton
502 Wisconsin Ave #2; $262,000; Kegley Trustee Melody A; Robert M Hard; 08/27/2020
751 Rudd Rd; $165,000; Naasz Olga F; Russell & Nancy Brixey; 09/02/2020
Naches
233 Marvin St; $186,000; Mortimer Megan; Deborah Pollack; 08/28/2020
41 Orchard Dr; $530,000; Bruner Daniel & Brenda; Matthew Lee & Kala D Mcdougal; 08/28/2020
412 Jefferson Rd; $620,000; Sholtys Mike W & Donna; Jim & Cheryl Gamache; 08/31/2020
50 Bertsch Cir; $0; Mccracken Leslie; David D & Leslie M Mccracken; 08/31/2020
109 Sinclair Ave; $180,000; Talbot Christopher & Christina; Clyde V Mclean, Deborah Diane Mclean; 09/03/2020
Toppenish
201 Thunder Way Rd; $220,000; Valencia Gloria & Javier C; Gerardo Barrera Ramirez, Trinidad Gonzalez Tello; 08/28/2020
Granger
2008 Jennifer Dr; $340,000; Torrez Manuel & Leslie; Jose Sanchez Jr; 08/28/2020
Mabton
4081 Euclid; $220,000; Rodriguez Jorge E; Marta Perez; 08/28/2020
Buena
591 Buena Rd; $125,000; Jimenez Maria Isabel; Daniel Brito Castaneda; 09/01/2020
Zillah
108 Fourth Ave; $262,000; Labrant Geoffrey Paul & Natalia Pascale; Isobel Sweet; 09/03/2020
Commercial
102 E 5Th St; $30,000; Nw District Council Assembly Of God; Cruz Arroyo Garcia, Maria De Los Angeles Rosas De Arroyo, Raul Arroyo Rosas; 08/25/2020; Auditorium
5702 W Washington Ave; $250,000; Mccrory Sarah E; Wesley M Weresch & Eileen M Weresch-Doornink; 08/28/2020; Retail Store
111 Main St; $95,000; Apollo Rentals Llc; Yakima Neighborhood Health Services; 08/28/2020; Medical Office
111 E Yakima Ave; $400,000; Suzan Leigh Nettleship As Co-Trustee Of The Nettle; Sumo Express 2 Llc; 08/31/2020; Restaurant
406 Pacific Ave; $280,000; Rogers Nicholas & Annette; Drawing Circles Llc, Occidental Parkside Llc; 08/31/2020; Mini-Warehouse