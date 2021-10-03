Latest transfers recorded

Residentail transfers are in red, commercial in green. Hover or tap a property for details.

The following property transfers were recently processed by the Yakima County Assessor’s Office. Transfers are usually processed a month or two after ownership changes. The details listed below are exactly as received from Yakima County. For a map of recent transfers, visit www.yakimaherald.com/news/facts_and_records/property_transfers.

Order of information: Address, price, grantor (old owner), grantee (new owner), date processed.

Residential

Yakima

11401 Cottonwood Canyon Rd; $515,000; Granlund Shannon R & Brett; Shellie Guimont; 08/30/2021

13207 Barrett Rd; $400,000; Mcbean Arnold E & Toni J; Armando Ortiz, Cenaida Ortiz Beltran; 08/30/2021

3701 Fairbanks Ave #D-15; $275,000; Elrick Marianne K; David E & Linda J Lowe; 08/30/2021

7705 W Lincoln Ave; $395,000; Ostrer Kim Ostrer Who Acquired Title As Kimberly K; Dale & Nancy Fisher; 08/30/2021

260 N 74Th Ave; $665,000; Bronfman Maxwell; Jeanne Dyke, Robin Lea Gangle; 08/30/2021

401 S 70Th Ave; $359,900; Carey Franklin Borchardt As Personal Representativ; Whitney Jean Horton; 08/30/2021

2610 Palatine Ave; $401,200; Blakley Bradley J & Alissa M; Sean E & Sara M Stevens; 08/30/2021

624 Queen Ave; $232,000; Wilson Real Estate V Llc; Kevin Krikorian; 08/30/2021

708 S 54Th Ave; $368,000; Williams Michael D; Nathan W & Holly L Osborne; 08/30/2021

2120 S 67Th Ave; $339,000; Solano Jaime; Jamie Whitney; 08/30/2021

814 Overbluff Ln; $445,000; Anderson Weymoth R & Karen; Susan A & Steven L Kesterson; 08/30/2021

5050 Bohoskey Dr; $80,000; Borgens Lowden G; Beto Y Yadi Llc; 08/30/2021

1011 N 34Th Ave Unit 37; $55,000; Hartman, Brenda; Richard D & Brenda J Lambert; 08/30/2021

7017 Scenic Dr; $2,000,000; Salvini John M & Zinnia; Robert H Kershaw 2009 Family Trust; 08/31/2021

415 N 61St Ave; $422,000; Saenz Tadeo Saenz Thompson & Leda; David L Saddler Jr & Kristen N Saddler; 08/31/2021

214 S 9Th Ave; $240,000; Sumerfield Harold G & Jean O; Louis A & Nichelle L Lacombe; 08/31/2021

8702 Garden Ave; $295,000; Laidler Margaret M; Debra Lyons Farley; 08/31/2021

813 Overbluff Lane; $625,000; Allan Travis & Kelly; Ryan Andrew & Cassidy Anne Leslie; 08/31/2021

1401 E Viola Ave; $181,000; Quesnell Angela M; Osiel Valencia Vargas; 08/31/2021

2100 Amber Loop; $365,840; Aho Construction I Inc; Randy & Manda Scott; 08/31/2021

2700 Fruitvale Blvd Unit 12; $28,500; Lacombe & Nichelle L Kendall, Louis A; Teodora Vidaca Pereda; 08/31/2021

55 W Washington Ave Unit 43; $42,900; Newman, Lucinda M & Westley S; Carol Rockholt; 08/31/2021

802 N 40Th Ave Unit 28; $68,000; Rines, Cynthia; Judy Parker; 08/31/2021

11704 Tatum Way; $250,000; Aspen Tree Llc; Matthew Russell; 09/01/2021

610 Galloway Dr; $180,000; Maskell Iris; Derek & Dulce Johnson; 09/01/2021

906 N Conestoga Blvd; $395,000; Grunig Zachary R & Miranda E; Julie K & Martin J Kee; 09/01/2021

6714 Summitview Ave; $300,000; Olson Heather & Eric C; Gustavo Ovalle Sanchez, Maria Del Pilar Gonzlez Muniz; 09/01/2021

7302 Tieton Dr; $113,950; Delaney, Stephan G & Angela M; Yudit & Carlos Gomez; 09/01/2021

6408 Terry Ave; $325,000; Manning Thomas L; Kelsey Manning; 09/01/2021

237 Young Grade Rd; $629,000; Boyle Michael; Kimberly L Leach, Scott Dragoo; 09/01/2021

2704 Cascade Rd; $340,000; Betty Jean Lee Surviving Trustee Of The Robert Ern; Ellen Simmon; 09/01/2021

302 E P St; $100,000; Church Don & Lashel D; Swan Avenue Llc; 09/01/2021

304 East P St; $100,000; Church Don & Lashel D; Swan Avenue Llc; 09/01/2021

3701 Gun Club Rd Unit 111; $265,000; Schrank Dale & Donna; James R Boyer; 09/01/2021

5213 Manor Dr; $362,500; Harper Kelly M; Christopher Rosa; 09/01/2021

1004 S 1St Ave; $290,000; Young Michael J Osborne & Ivonne J A; Arturo Giron, Martha Nava; 09/01/2021

8301 Tieton Dr Unit 93; $45,000; English, Gary L & Jeanette C; Francine J David; 09/01/2021

413 S Pear Ave; $330,000; Stump Randall L & Kathleen B; Jared Edward Blewett; 09/02/2021

8 N 94Th Pl; $430,000; Obrien Robert M & Jill E; Adriana Ortega, Joby Dorr, Rita Silverberg; 09/02/2021

5908 W Chestnut Ave; $485,000; Mertell John M; Whitney Michelle Cuddeford; 09/02/2021

408 N 31St Ave; $340,000; Mattson, Kenneth R & Victoria; Juan Carlos & Barbara Olivares; 09/02/2021

614 S 8Th Ave; $240,000; Follansbee Kevin J & Meliss A; Candice Cheri Saxon; 09/02/2021

1412 S 15Th Ave; $205,500; Orozco Mariano; Janet & Adrian Perez; 09/02/2021

1338 S 80Th Ave; $190,500; Reynolds Arlene; Randy R Burtis & Michelle Howell; 09/02/2021

6807 Bell Rd; $341,000; Bernath Robert; Juan Ochoa Gonzalez & Maribel Ayala; 09/02/2021

2208 Porter Loop; $336,600; Aho Construction I Inc; Kyli Widner; 09/02/2021

709 Beacon Ave; $521,000; Mccarthy Roger Patrick & Barbara Mahre; Jason & Amber Aldabe; 09/02/2021

802 N 40Th Ave Unit 51; $62,000; Plughoff, Darlene; Barbara J Faulkner; 09/02/2021

61 Rock Garden Ln; $320,000; Kamprath Benjamin D & Tara W; Nicholas A & Kelsie J Crider; 09/03/2021

1215 Cherry Ave; $165,000; Gonzalez Sanchez Manuel; Kendra Lavenia John, Khaylena Torres; 09/03/2021

8 Crest Cir; $300,000; Matthews Terry & Nora; Deborah Mertell-Ross, John Mertell; 09/03/2021

602 N 52Nd Ave; $315,000; Wilson Real Estate Iv Llc; Victoria R & Kyle D Langston; 09/03/2021

7204 Modesto Way; $615,000; Dunaway Maria Tudorita & Michael Arthur; Moises Gonzalez; 09/03/2021

7610 Summitview Ave; $190,000; Mahre Irving Adam & Robert D; April Phillips; 09/03/2021

108 N 30Th Ave; $340,000; Carr Sally T & Clayton C; Holly & Fred Porter; 09/03/2021

3412 Gregory Ave; $340,000; Collins Michael L; Lucky Diana Peou, Vincent Som; 09/03/2021

221 Donelson Ln; $250,000; Wilson Real Estate Ii Llc; Yesenia Perez Jimenez; 09/03/2021

Selah

522 Adobe Way; $625,000; Myer Steven E; Paul Joseph & Michele Sue Merz; 08/30/2021

1751 W Huntzinger Rd; $355,000; Hays Conrad Patricia J; Dai Nis Noray Barragan Gomez, Miguel Angel Figueroa; 08/30/2021

3661 Selah Loop Rd; $392,000; Gaskell Justin M & Lindsey C; Julianna & Shaun Hewitt; 08/31/2021

631 Lancaster Rd; $350,000; Collins Dean L; Roger & Connie M Simpson; 08/31/2021

504 N 4Th St; $363,000; Duncan Roberta M; Jasmine Pursch, Shane Ingalls; 08/31/2021

503 Lacey Ave; $275,000; Brown Larae Lynn & Daniel Warren; Brandon M Woolen, Kristine Frances Vatshell; 09/02/2021

507 W Valleyview Ave; $247,000; Torres Otoniel; Ana B Rodriguez, Jose Luis Delacruz; 09/03/2021

Wapato

20 Skone Way; $229,000; Ramos, Jesse S; Mark & Debra Manjarrez, Rachel Manjarrez; 08/30/2021

5900 W Wapato Rd; $369,000; Adkins Mary Louise; Joanna Cornejo & Orlando Perea; 09/03/2021

Moxee

506 Cascade Ave; $330,000; Sandall James L Ii & Jessica; Kyle Allan Gehrke; 08/30/2021

11211 Mieras Rd; $207,840; Robert Udell Yakima County Sheriff; Ismael Pavon Arce; 08/30/2021

203 Seattle Ave; $320,000; Baumeister Barbara; Lawrence Allen Bittenbender Living Trust; 09/02/2021

211 Naches Ave; $295,000; Juarez Roberto & Macaria; Devin Waterbury, Teresa Huth; 09/02/2021

300 Alps Rd Unit 1056; $65,000; Bates, Marilyn M; Linda L Larrison; 09/02/2021

250 Moody Rd; $350,000; Johnson Deborah S; Francisco Garcia Sanchez, Maria M Gomez Garcia; 09/03/2021

Toppenish

209 N Date St; $220,000; Pedrizco Gabriela S & David; Jesus Gonzalez, Perla Vasques; 08/30/2021

501 Katsura; $297,500; Taft Joann; Luis Adrian & Elizabeth Anne Horn; 08/31/2021

107 N Date St; $65,000; Ortiz Isaias; Patricia Ortiz Romero; 09/02/2021

702 Adams Ave; $230,000; Massett Betty N; Lizette & Daniel Reynosa; 09/02/2021

Zillah

1012 Schoentrup Ln; $560,000; Bedker Mary A Wright Bedker Who Acquired Title As; Leslie A & Morgan R Humes; 08/30/2021

Mabton

204 N 6Th St; $20,000; Granados Demundo De Leon & Blanca; Rosa Mendoza; 08/30/2021

Sunnyside

1302 Mint Lane; $300,000; Sanchez Irma Gomez & Alicia; Noe & Ariel Zamarron; 08/30/2021

2162 Sheller Rd; $295,000; Morales Oscar; Jesus M Vargas; 08/31/2021

420 Victory Wy; $200,000; Cruz, Cristobal R & Oralia C; Janet E Guadarrama Cervantes; 09/01/2021

1316 West Pax Court; $359,260; Inspriration Builders Inc; Krisana Marie Fernandez; 09/01/2021

1320 West Pax Court; $436,997; Inspiration Builders Inc; Laura Vanessa & Ryan Matthew Leija; 09/01/2021

118 Grandview Ave; $385,000; Casey Martin D; Ernestina Madrigal, Nakia Lanier; 09/02/2021

711 Sunnyside; $399,000; The Revocable Living Trust Of Sandra A Bos; Andrew A & Debbie Torres; 09/03/2021

Grandview

416 Victoria Cir; $280,000; Dps Properties Llc; Cristal Arreola; 08/30/2021

Beacon Rd; $359,950; Tri City Remodel Llc Dba 47 North Customer Homes; Domingo Jr & Esperanza Ramirez, Michael S Kantman & Barbara L Ramirez-Kantman; 09/01/2021

Beacon Rd; $368,332; Tricity Remodel Llc Dba 47 North Custom Homes; Celina Ruiz, Pedro Chavez Iii; 09/01/2021

1020 Alexander Ext; $25,000; Perez, Daniel; Angelica Mendoza Guizar; 09/03/2021

Union Gap

4803 Ahtanum Rd Unit 38; $10,000; Metzker, Melissa & Howard; Alex Marquez; 08/30/2021

4803 Ahtanum Rd Unit 32; $4,850; Sanchez, Maria G; Ambrocio Mendez R; 08/30/2021

2121 S 6Th Ave; $108,000; Kauzlarich, Ralph J; James D Bartlett; 09/01/2021

2902 4Th St; $225,000; Leach Kenneth & Nicolle; Jeffrey D & Erica M Mercer; 09/02/2021

1906 S 18Th St; $220,000; Hernandez Jesus & Manuela; Carlos Fernandez; 09/03/2021

Granger

809 E Ave; $195,000; Fastline Fab Llc; Rebecca Soliz; 08/31/2021

2011 Jennifer Dr; $350,000; Sandoval Joaquin Isiordia & Mireye Orozco; Brent Hall; 09/02/2021

Naches

16333 Hwy 410; $360,000; Lopez Carlos; Jeffery M Schumacker; 09/02/2021

Tieton

3050 Rosenkranz Rd; $245,000; Tyrrell Ryan & Kelli; Bailey West; 09/02/2021

1571 Rosenkranz Rd; $300,000; Conrad William E & Leanna G; Russell Tweeten; 09/03/2021

unkwn

condo; $281,443; New Tradition Homes Inc; Araceli Morales, Elias Sanchez; 09/03/2021

Commercial

506 S 2Nd Ave; $885,000; Lexington Co Inc; Thind Pmr Enterprises Inc; 08/30/2021; Storage Warehouse

512 S 2Nd Ave; $885,000; Lexington Co Inc; Thind Pmr Enterprises Inc; 08/30/2021; Storage Warehouse

90 First Ave; $1,000,000; Clinic Yakima Farm Workers; Stadelman Fruit Llc; 08/30/2021; Storage Warehouse

condo; $1,000,000; Clinic Yakima Farm Workers; Stadelman Fruit Llc; 08/30/2021; Loading Dock

11 Pence Rd; $2,900,000; Hr & Cb Inc; Takhar 2 Inc; 08/31/2021; Car Wash

211 S 4Th St; $465,000; Northwest Investment Holdings 19 Llc; Mark A Baker; 08/31/2021; Multiple Residence

11 N 11Th Ave Ste 106; $46,000; Munson Jason & Heidi Alvord & Rondald & Sandra; Theta Llc; 09/02/2021; Office

2929 S Wiley Rd; $650,000; Chang, Son C; S&P Associates Inc; 09/03/2021; Retail Store

2931 S Wiley Rd; $650,000; Chang, Son C; S&P Associates Inc; 09/03/2021; Retail Store

2600 Donald Wapato Rd; $950,000; Gsk Llc; Asj Enterprises Llc; 09/03/2021; Mini-Mart Convnc Str

107 Birch St; $585,000; Erosa Debra Kay; Danny Giles, Michael Giles; 09/03/2021; Car Wash

304 E Wine Country Rd; $585,000; Erosa Debra Kay; Danny Giles, Michael Giles; 09/03/2021; Cmrcl Garage-Service

1117 Willow St; $775,000; Wurm Group Llc; Bartosz P Nowierski; 09/04/2021; Multiple Residence

