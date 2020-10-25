The following property transfers were recently processed by the Yakima County Assessor’s Office. Transfers are usually processed a month or two after ownership changes. The details listed below are exactly as received from Yakima County. For a map of recent transfers, visit www.yakimaherald.com/news/facts_and_records/property_transfers.
Order of information: Address, price, grantor (old owner), grantee (new owner), date processed.
Residential
Unincorporated
718 N 15Th St; $165,000; Zier Sandra M; County Of Yakima; 09/15/2020
2602 S 90Th Ave; $165,000; Wells Laura; Jenna M Martin; 09/21/2020
375 E Gleed Rd; $50,000; The Bank Of New York Mellon; 8 Dunnigan Llc; 09/24/2020
201 Green Giant Rd; $140,000; Reyna Maribel; Jesus Roses, Maria Gomez; 09/25/2020
Yakima
617 Cornell Ave; $110,000; Stamper Debra; Sergio Martinez Serrano; 09/19/2020
1218 S 8Th Ave; $210,000; Castaneda Maria Josefina Castaneda Aka Maria Josef; Carlos Hernandez, Jose Espana Jr; 09/21/2020
1305 S 9Th Ave; $178,500; Andre Laberge Personal Representative Of The Estat; Mark & Amy Mills; 09/21/2020
903 S 36Th Ave; $278,000; Otey Robin L &Lynda S; Chandra Sunderland, Jeff Brownlee; 09/21/2020
801 S 56Th Ave; $280,000; Duford Robert; Rodney Vance; 09/21/2020
1513 S 73Rd Ave; $263,900; Hutchins Shawn M & Jessica L; Izmani Alexis Moctezuma, Joaquin Moctezuma; 09/21/2020
208 S 57Th St; $209,000; Hall Gabriel J; Ignacio Gutierrez Diaz; 09/21/2020
5910 W Lincoln Ave Apt 6; $255,000; Schmitt Sally A; Larry & Kimberly Loveless; 09/22/2020
100 N 56Th Ave # 23; $189,000; Smith William Guy Jr & Danielle M; Ashley Bossert; 09/22/2020
1117 S 21St Ave; $212,000; Hess Andrew N & Martha R; Abelardo Lopez Jr; 09/22/2020
1810 Plath Ave; $197,000; Nathlich Richard L & Vicki A; Flora Campos Gutierrez, Leslie Fernandez; 09/22/2020
612 Butterfield Rd; $122,000; Lockbeam Robert L; Ryan & Micca Brandt; 09/22/2020
100 W Tampico Park Rd; $135,000; Blank-Hogan Kody J; Colby C Crews; 09/23/2020
4912 Madera Wy; $215,000; Paula Kay Felton Jeffery Bruce Girardchris Alan Gi; Marjorie Brinkhuis, Vanessa Brinkhuis; 09/23/2020
507 N 80Th Ave; $283,000; Almueti, Joann; Janelle Mapes; 09/23/2020
208 S 46Th Ave; $310,501; Mendoza Nicholas & Margarita; Jose & Veronica Santana; 09/23/2020
909 S 79Th Ave; $301,000; Pecht Katherine A; Erick Rodriguez Hernandez; 09/23/2020
1520 S 4Th Ave; $186,000; Wilkerson P Sylvester & Lisa A; Amelia M Ruelas, Marco A Vazquez Lopez; 09/23/2020
690 Sagetrail Rd; $430,000; Nopp Clifford J & M Gail; Steven Ray & Shawna Frances David; 09/23/2020
712 N 7Th St; $179,500; Peralta Ayala Alberto; Francisco Celis Guillen, Monica Torres Alvarado; 09/23/2020
14307 Wide Hollow Rd; $215,000; Jeff” C Wilske As To Lot 1 Jeffrey “Jeff; Nely Villalpando; 09/24/2020
10803 Zier Rd; $540,000; Cutter Jeffrey R & Susie; Sharon King; 09/24/2020
801 N 50Th Ave; $420,000; Kirk Gregory John & Joan Fitterer; Juan Salinas; 09/24/2020
6610 W Lincoln Ave; $205,000; Dwinelll Sharon; 4K Ventures Llc; 09/24/2020
220 N 23Rd Ave; $300,000; Jessica E Kiel Successor Trustee Of The Yates Fami; Eric & Kari Rumble; 09/24/2020
2701 W Yakima Ave; $516,000; Urlacher Katrina; David A & Kasey J Andrews; 09/24/2020
620 S 70Th Ave; $240,000; Pena Nancy R; Thomas Jeffrey & Linda Ramos Davis; 09/24/2020
102 S 57Th St; $290,000; Cox David D & Wendy; Patricia Flores Carlos; 09/24/2020
121 Schlagel Rd; $445,000; Cope Clifton D & Charlotte J; Noah Christopher & Patricia Da Grubenhoff; 09/24/2020
280 Highpoint Landing Rd; $488,000; Pakula Mark; Anthony G & Christa A Feldi; 09/24/2020
640 Winchester Rd; $570,000; Desimone Angelo & Virgilia; Juan C Garcia Madrigal, Perla J Garcia; 09/25/2020
803 N 53Rd Ave; $625,000; Fitterer Frank; Hak C & Yong Yim; 09/25/2020
805 N 50Th Ave; $280,000; Fitco Llc; Gregory J & Joan Kirk; 09/25/2020
219 N 35Th Ave; $175,000; Estate Of Joann Mills By Linda A Sellers Personal; Lars & Amber Hanson; 09/25/2020
605 S 81St Place; $282,000; Loveless Larry M & Kimberly K; Linda G Garcia, Samuel Lucas Robins; 09/25/2020
1719 Pickens Loop; $212,000; Holland Patrick; Michelle Mckenzie & Caitlyn Mckenzie; 09/25/2020
7308 Whitman Ave; $515,000; Eickmeyer Gretchen & Aaron; Bree Renee Black Horse, Derek Red Arrow Frank; 09/25/2020
3206 Mountainview Ave; $285,000; Ellis-Charlton Cody A Charlton & Jessica; Jose L & Samantha R Baltazar; 09/25/2020
4601 W. Powerhouse Rd, Unit 57; $0; Winters, Buster S & Kathy M & Lisa D; Geronimo Martinez & Lluridia Lopez; 09/25/2020
Selah
6801 N Wenas Rd; $10,016; Haller Richard & Carrie; Lee & Christina Hartung; 09/21/2020
240 Sunset Vista Ln; $460,000; Ghan Jeffrey D & Rochelle E; Craig Andrew Swanson Jr; 09/21/2020
610 S 3Rd St; $120,000; Huck Toney F; Robert & Tina Garner; 09/22/2020
1505 Freimuth Rd; $398,000; Becker Richard & Patricia; Brianna & Tyson Vaughn; 09/23/2020
270 Gibson Rd; $30,000; Bowmer, Robert W & Linda; Mitchel Jon Balam; 09/23/2020
1903 Buffalo Rd; $220,000; Tracy Sanislo Personal Representative Of The Estat; Gregory A Weller; 09/25/2020
Sunnyside
564 Ridgeway Loop; $0; Cano, Silverio A & Tamara; Tamra L Cano; 09/21/2020
521 North Ave; $100,000; Villegas Armando Moreno; Cristian Velazquez; 09/22/2020
1305 E Lincoln Ave; $215,000; Farias Joel M; Antonio Morales, Natalia Hernandez Gomez; 09/22/2020
706 Buena Vista Ave; $260,000; Lopez Antonia; Jeremy Troy & Wendy Dawn Poteet; 09/24/2020
3641 Independence Rd; $20,000; Velazquez, Jose Luis; Juan C Trujillo; 09/24/2020
1005 Grending Ave; $167,000; Febus Krystal M; Rodolfo & Elvia Martinez; 09/25/2020
2271 State Route 241; $80,000; Garcia Jose Benitez & Maria S; Juan Marin & Carmen A Ornelas; 09/25/2020
Union Gap
55 W Washington Ave Unit 182; $41,900; Macdonald, Jeanne M; Judith Prestella Clark; 09/22/2020
3808 S 3Rd St; $165,000; Rodriguez Luis A & Yesenia G; Benjamin Tyler & Gabrielle M Krogstad; 09/25/2020
Naches
452 Clover Springs Rd; $380,000; Lockwood Mark & Sharon; James R Toates; 09/23/2020
1910 Longmire Ln; $400,000; Jones Molly; Mike & Penny Crabtree; 09/23/2020
Moxee
807 Summit Ave; $340,000; Feldi Anthony G & Christa; Nicanor & Trinidad De Leon; 09/23/2020
Mabton
1361 High School Rd; $260,000; Sanchez Juan; Fabiola Guevara, Fernando Pena; 09/23/2020
308 N 6Th Ave; $125,000; Galland Keith E Galland & Lori; Lilia Rodriguez Mendoza, Martin Perez Espino; 09/24/2020
Outlook
40 1St Ave; $170,000; Montoya Jose Jesus Montoya Gonzalez & Liliana; Brent Hall, Liliana Montoya; 09/24/2020
Toppenish
412 Bolin Dr; $289,000; Larios Alfredo & Ismene; Miguel Jimenez; 09/25/2020
Zillah
502 Westwind Dr; $288,000; Deaton Ward & Becky; John & Barbara Mohler; 09/25/2020
Grandview
820 Esperanza Way; $244,000; Rodriguez Nayely Karina Rosas Torres & Jiovani Jes; Rogelio Lopez; 09/25/2020
Commercial
3402 W Nob Hill Blvd; $255,000; Gaul Evie M; Senior Life Resources Northwest; 09/22/2020; Restaurant
812 W Wine Country Rd; $1,325,000; Yakima Valley Properties Llc; Banlin Properties Llc; 09/22/2020; Cmrcl Garage-Service
3409 W Nob Hill; $245,000; Hi O Eun; Deshawn Lee Arcasa; 09/24/2020; Barber Shop
103 S Wapato Rd; $60,000; Blankenship Debra K Manjarrez & Karen L; Pedro Cuevas; 09/24/2020; Retail Store
115 N 56Th Ave; $1,360,000; Datal Properties Llc; Couture Investment Group-A Llc; 09/25/2020; Food-Booth
514 S 1St St; $413,000; Ring Herbert E & Donna L; Ljs Properties 2 Llc; 09/25/2020; Retail Store