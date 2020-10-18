The following property transfers were recently processed by the Yakima County Assessor’s Office. Transfers are usually processed a month or two after ownership changes. The details listed below are exactly as received from Yakima County. For a map of recent transfers, visit www.yakimaherald.com/news/facts_and_records/property_transfers.
Order of information: Address, price, grantor (old owner), grantee (new owner), date processed.
Residential
Yakima
712 S 25Th Ave; $168,000; Ball Gwen R; Christopher & Tara Hughey; 08/27/2020
2202 S 60Th Ave; $378,000; Dominguez Cesario A & Lisa J; Kenny R King, Laura A Kelley; 09/04/2020
905 Central Ave; $60,000; Castaneda Salvador & Maria; Bertha Lopez De La Mora, Enedina Galvez, Jorge Gallegos Lopez, Jorge Lopez; 09/08/2020
612 N 32Nd Ave; $577,300; Cawman Mark W & Janice M; Levi Bryson & Alyssa Mercedes Haywood; 09/12/2020
915 S 4Th Ave; $90,000; Gress, Omer G; Gress Properties Llc; 09/12/2020
1220 S 11Th Ave; $125,000; Gress, Omer G; Gress Properties Llc; 09/12/2020
7909 Hope Lane; $311,000; Couchman Robert L & Mary E; Rebecca Long; 09/13/2020
112 N 50Th Ave; $230,000; Holzer Jacalyn K; Ruth L Anglin; 09/13/2020
2121 S 68Th Ave; $308,500; Hunn Samuel R & Cali J; Timothy R & Jenna Christine Taylor; 09/13/2020
14501 Tieton Dr; $720,000; Morrier, Kimberly; Javier & Natali Roque; 09/14/2020
11603 Wide Hollow Rd; $395,000; Khosraw Ali Mohammad; Melissa Cordova, Rodolfo Sanchez Morales Jr; 09/14/2020
5824 Scenic Ridge Lp; $589,000; Dragoo Scott N; Nathaniel Steven & Rachel Lynn Hull; 09/14/2020
206 S 89Th Ave; $270,000; Bergeron Jake R; Bertha Perez, Esteban Perez Gonsalez, Francisco Villa Perez; 09/14/2020
8 N 78Th Ave; $449,500; Kogut Paul D; Melvin C & Linda A Light; 09/14/2020
5608 Richey Rd; $365,900; Espinoza Daniel & Tricia; Ricky L & Shana Rico; 09/14/2020
5701 Richey Rd; $340,000; Light Melvin C & Linda A; Scott & Dana Andrews; 09/14/2020
3805 Webster Ave; $330,000; Delamarter Jon A & Margaret M; Calvin Huffman, Dina Vincent; 09/14/2020
2109 S 79Th Ave; $470,000; Roque, Javier M & Natali L; Thomas & Linda Midkiff; 09/14/2020
6603 Crestfields Rd; $0; Garza Who Acquired Title As Brandi Bade Brandi; Brandi & Benjamin Garza; 09/14/2020
7304 Modesto Way; $536,750; Schreiner Johnny & Mung Sun; David J & Linda Perry; 09/15/2020
5401 Douglas Dr; $283,000; Monahan Rob & Stacy; Enrique Mercado Jr, Juana Torres; 09/15/2020
1413 S 31St Ave; $324,000; Cordova Melissa A; Daniel Ortega, Talia Rodriguez; 09/15/2020
910 S 40Th Ave; $299,900; Gieseke Denise N; Sarah Ortner; 09/15/2020
1308 S 42Nd Ave; $280,000; Rico Ricky L & Shana; Alma Rosa Delgado Guerrero, Luis Fernando Duran Franco; 09/15/2020
1205 S 37Th Ave; $287,500; Deccio Donald L; Philip & Christina Ostriem; 09/15/2020
7302 Crown Crest Ave; $405,000; Matson Ryan T & Nicole M; Dalton Sterling & Allison Lore Morgan; 09/15/2020
1604 S 6Th Ave; $90,000; Lee Dou S & Hyung S; Wilson Real Estate Xi Llc; 09/15/2020
8301 Tieton Dr Unit 65; $8,000; Moore, Sharon; Brian Prestwich; 09/15/2020
1524 S Fair Ave Unit 35; $0; Mendez, Hector; Anahi Rosario Ramirez; 09/15/2020
3504 Marks Rd; $346,000; Mulvenon Jon R & Linda S; Audel Ramirez-Martinez & Isabe Garcia; 09/16/2020
1612 Gordon Rd; $163,000; Ridgeview Estates Mhc Llc; Elisabeth Aguiar, Johnny Raul Strom; 09/16/2020
604 Queen Ave; $165,000; Tolstoy Christopher M & Apryl K; Jose O Arellano & Laura E Urbina; 09/16/2020
5408 Webster Ave; $320,000; Morris Ryan P & Jennifer S; Brian A Snyder, Sydney N Riel; 09/16/2020
904 S 51St Ave; $235,000; Davis Steve R & Karen; Faviola Irazaba, Luis Hernandez Rocha; 09/16/2020
1717 S 8Th Ave; $254,000; Meluskey Wilma; Michael Streby; 09/16/2020
610 Tumac Dr; $275,000; Start Carole S; Crystal Martin; 09/16/2020
315 S 4Th St; $205,000; Baker Tony K & Kimberley J; Diana Moreno; 09/16/2020
412 S 68Th Ave; $165,000; Asher Mary Kathryn; Investment Construction Llc; 09/17/2020
201 S 68Th Ave; $309,000; Porter Nathaniel & Stefanie; Tahvio Terell & Erica Lisa Gratton; 09/17/2020
4207 Snowmountain Rd; $445,000; Perry David Joel & Linda J; Brandon L Couchman, Julia Vesta Couchman, Mary E Couchman, Robert Lee Couchman; 09/17/2020
603 S 34Th Ave; $0; Sandra Drury Personal Representative Of The Estate; Jane Wellner; 09/17/2020
4605 Glenmoor Cir; $277,500; Cruz April M & Julio; Sylvia J Lara; 09/17/2020
1016 S 90Th Ave; $407,000; Fulton Nathan & Erin; Austin Alexander, Erika Wilson; 09/17/2020
2205 Butterfield Rd Unit 78; $3,000; Frias Romero, Gabriela; Yessenia Sanchez Cabrera; 09/17/2020
1537 Mckinley Ave; $144,900; Pelcastre Sanchez Ramon; Juan Gutierrez; 09/18/2020
707 S 72Nd Ave; $311,100; Bisconer Kyle J & Kaci B; Brandon Lee Stelter, Lisa M Grindeland; 09/18/2020
541 Terrett Way; $221,000; Scheitzach Brent & Ashley; Sergio A Delgado; 09/18/2020
191 Kittitas Canyon Rd; $765,000; Tarpey Jeffrey & Moriah; James C & Christina M Becker; 09/18/2020
3601 Castlevale Rd Unit 43; $36,500; Billings, Marilyn A; Elida Ojeda; 09/18/2020
Moxee
214 N Rivard Rd; $249,900; Bonham Jeffrey R & Patricia; Ian Everett, Thelma Perry; 09/10/2020
131 Lamb Ln; $335,000; Johnson Ronald J & Margie A; Albert E & Joannie Helm; 09/14/2020
22554 State Route 24; $296,000; Howell Stuart M & Jessica L; Dusten & Candi Roller; 09/18/2020
Sunnyside
131 Parkland Dr Unit 138; $15,000; Ruelas, Mary Lou; Sherri Montiel; 09/10/2020
917 S 10Th St; $105,500; Deutche Bank National Trust Company; Marco Jimenez Arias, Nelida Arroyo Lopez; 09/15/2020
305 Villa Real Dr; $255,000; Villalobos Jose Villalobos & Crystal Ann; Sacramento Sanchez Ramos; 09/17/2020
4080 Washout Rd; $0; Haak, Henry & Karen; Haak Ii Llc; 09/17/2020
Selah
60 Knopps Landing Rd; $315,000; Karel Marry J; Carl James Terry, Theresa Lee Karel-Terry; 09/11/2020
1790 Selah Loop Rd Unit 98; $32,500; Selah Hills Inc; Christina Brader; 09/16/2020
930 Lancaster Rd; $183,000; Harper Lon P; Juan Diaz; 09/17/2020
201 Hillcrest Dr; $450,000; Church Ronald Scott & Nicole K; Ignacio & Rodona Marquez; 09/17/2020
Unincorporated
3311 N Wenas Rd; $335,000; Burkett Jeffrey M & Amanda K; Jeffrey William & Dayna Shelby Oyarzo; 09/11/2020
760 Lynch Ln; $435,000; Albee Jack Nd; Cali Jeanine & Samuel Hunn; 09/13/2020
1207 Pecks Canyon Rd; $511,750; Krueger Henner & Karen Merola; Galina I Mulloy; 09/13/2020
103 S 57Th St; $193,000; Cater Kenneth E; Myrl & Mary Brown; 09/14/2020
9241 N Track Rd; $271,000; Ojeda Elida; Araceli Gonzalez; 09/14/2020
10440 Mieras Rd; $0; Dale, Earl D; Earl D & D Diane Dale; 09/14/2020
121 Crewport Rd; $95,000; Valencia Jr Rodolfo; Ana Maria Rojas Velazco; 09/14/2020
12905 Barrett Rd; $335,000; Yost Joann; Beatriz Arellano, Joseph Meza; 09/15/2020
602 N 39Th St; $340,000; Martin Michael J & Sandra L; David & Kina M Lamm; 09/15/2020
208 Ridgeway Dr; $230,000; Spooner Scott James; Kendra Rae & James Arthur Hart; 09/15/2020
241 Buchanan Rd; $140,000; Toney Drenda K; Lewis & Karla Nolen; 09/15/2020
3230 Forsell Rd; $275,000; Clark James D & Joyce A; Charles Alvarez, Juliana Rodriguez; 09/15/2020
4901 Gamache Rd; $203,000; Haywood Levi B & Alissa; Brandi & Benjamin Garza; 09/16/2020
8806 Carlson Dr; $375,000; Soule Gary D Soule & Frieda; Joshua J & Saundra E Phillips; 09/17/2020
104 Panorama Dr; $169,000; Sainsbury Jerry & Jody I; John M Verbrugge; 09/17/2020
2440 Old Prosser Rd; $305,000; Lanting Case; Jeffery & Alicefaye Barton; 09/17/2020
2400 Ray Rd; $260,000; Acevedo Camilo Sanchez; Erika Gonzalez; 09/17/2020
6202 Lower Ahtanum Rd; $225,500; Wilson Real Estate X Llc; Jesus De Leon Godoy; 09/18/2020
6204 Lower Ahtanum Rd; $225,500; Wilson Real Estate X Llc; Jesus De Leon Godoy; 09/18/2020
Naches
27312 Hwy 12; $360,000; Josie Kenneth W Fornabai & Richard W; Erin Black, Monte S Knapp; 09/14/2020
10061 S Naches Rd; $255,000; Mcsharry, Francis; Maria S Guzman; 09/15/2020
7451 Hwy 410; $235,000; Zuvela John P; Jesse S & Megan Blevins; 09/16/2020
13801 Old Naches Hwy; $509,000; Zeimantz Paul A & Jennifer L; Mary M Pistoresi Kinter; 09/17/2020
Grandview
3821 Waneta Rd; $825,000; Hallet Jeaneva; Timothy Phillip Freepons; 09/14/2020
621 Forrest Rd; $155,000; Whitmore Christine; Luis Alberto Cabildo & Lucia Broines; 09/15/2020
1305 Stassen Way; $180,000; Carter Joseph L; Jessica Izquierdo-Perez; 09/15/2020
1902 W 5Th St; $0; Ruehlow, Colette N.; Colette Ruelow Living Trust; 09/16/2020
208 D Ave; $175,000; Powell Distributing Llc; Jaime Diaz Diaz, Martha Garcia Solorio; 09/17/2020
Zillah
813 Second Ave; $400,000; Lkh Investments Llc; Six Pointe Investments Llc; 09/15/2020
Union Gap
2802 S. 5Th Ave, Unit 32; $41,000; Amber Homes Llc; Karri Espinoza; 09/15/2020
2802 S. 5Th Ave, Unit 58; $0; Amber Homes Llc; Michael Wilson; 09/18/2020
Tieton
1311 Arkansas Ave; $100,000; Silva Manuel; Alicia Silva, Enrique Garcia Ayala; 09/17/2020
Mabton
760 Lenseigne Rd; $130,000; Martin Brent & Angela; Guillermina Cortez Cervantes, Ricardo Cortez Guzman; 09/18/2020
Commercial
1700 Morgan Rd; $325,000; Mahaffy William John; Steve J & Heidi L Van Boven; 09/04/2020; Cmrcl Garage-Sheds
2010 Fruitvale Blvd; $275,000; Kneff Gary L & Kathy D; Raquel Cortes Vargas & Alfonso Montiel; 09/15/2020; Retail Store
108 E Blaine Ave; $8,024,655; Valley Processing Inc; Milne Fruit Products Inc & Mfp Holdings Inc, Valley Processing Inc; 09/15/2020; Distribution Warehse
S 1St St/E Blaine Ave; $8,024,655; Valley Processing Inc; Milne Fruit Products Inc & Mfp Holdings Inc, Valley Processing Inc; 09/15/2020; Cold Storage
Blaine Av/3R St S; $8,024,655; Valley Processing Inc; Milne Fruit Products Inc & Mfp Holdings Inc; 09/15/2020; Cold Storage
202 S 2Nd St; $8,024,655; Valley Processing Inc; Milne Fruit Products Inc & Mfp Holdings Inc; 09/15/2020; Storage Warehouse
105 S 1St St; $163,082; Bliesner, Gene & Mary Ann; Milne Fruit Products Inc & Mfp Holdings Inc; 09/15/2020; Storage Warehouse
420 Loretta; $59,462; Bliesner, Erwin & Mary Ann; Milne Fruit Products Inc & Mfp Holdings Inc; 09/15/2020; Cntrl Atmspher Wrhse
420 Loretta; $8,024,655; Valley Processing Inc; Milne Fruit Products Inc & Mfp Holdings Inc; 09/15/2020; Cntrl Atmspher Wrhse
1403 E Washington St; $2,450,000; Washington Louisiana Properties Llc; Smaht Nnn Llc; 09/16/2020; Discount Store