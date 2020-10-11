The following property transfers were recently processed by the Yakima County Assessor’s Office. Transfers are usually processed a month or two after ownership changes. The details listed below are exactly as received from Yakima County. For a map of recent transfers, visit www.yakimaherald.com/news/facts_and_records/property_transfers.
Order of information: Address, price, grantor (old owner), grantee (new owner), date processed.
Residential
Yakima
212 S 7Th St; $175,000; Moreno Fransisco C & Francisca C; Benjamin Lopez-Lopez, Estela Ramirez; 08/26/2020
135 N 52Nd Ave; $150,000; Roger L & Dorothy A Kline Living Trust; Terry Kline; 09/05/2020
1217 S 44Th Ave; $4,000; Bruno, Carlo V; Carlo V Bruno, Joanne M Bruno; 09/06/2020
900 Majesty Heights Dr; $400,000; Culver Richard E & Diane L; Mark Morris, Michele Grace-Morris; 09/08/2020
9709 Grunewald Rd; $648,750; Adams Michael K & Deanna L; Maria & Omar Verduzco; 09/08/2020
6505 North Ridge; $600,000; Overvold Alfred M & Janet M; Dell Neal Smick, Valerie A Barger Smick; 09/08/2020
7005 W Lincoln Ave; $520,000; Hinton Wb & Elizabeth; Jeffrey Lynn & Becky Sue Pett; 09/08/2020
1006 S 48Th Ave; $248,350; Buche Steve & Marie; Beatriz Carrillo, Edgar Jimenez; 09/08/2020
2018 S 59Th Ave; $347,000; Roberson Brian L & Denise L; Gloria & Arthur Widener; 09/08/2020
6109 Occidental Ave; $348,891; Hayden Homes Llc; Timothy J & Brandi L Mcgrew; 09/08/2020
6105 Occidental Ave; $424,810; Hayden Homes Llc; Candelario & Josefina Lopez; 09/08/2020
6005 Easy St; $359,419; Hayden Homes Llc; Diana & Ricky Rangel; 09/08/2020
6007 Easy St; $408,263; Hayden Homes Llc; Brian L & Denise Roberson; 09/08/2020
6103 Easy St; $318,290; Hayden Homes Llc; Branson R Barnecut; 09/08/2020
13309 Swalley Ln; $515,000; Chavez Atanael; Kalee A & Jeffrey Wangler; 09/09/2020
9205 W Chestnut Ave; $530,000; Hittle Ann E & Benjamin R; Benjamin A & Christine J Annen; 09/09/2020
205 Joyce Pl; $332,500; Caldwell Pamela J; Jesus Manuel Alvarez Arteaga, Lorena Tapia-Flores, Max Orozco Garcia; 09/09/2020
408 S 65Th Ave; $0; Buchanan, James B & Gail C; Brett Andrew & Courtney Christ Almon; 09/09/2020
413 S 49Th Ave; $240,000; Abel Kent Douglas & Ginger Raeleen; Jorge Dedios, Norma Hernandez; 09/09/2020
1611 Browne Ave; $195,000; Froehlich Kristopher D & Melissa A; Joseph Kogut; 09/09/2020
710 S 12Th Ave; $91,122; Steen Charles R Fiola & Claudia R; Emily B Coleman; 09/09/2020
1410 S 91St Ave; $439,000; Derrick Charles Edward & Brandi L; Larry & Marilyn Coggins; 09/09/2020
4601 Powerhouse Rd Unit 62; $2,000; Lara, Marisela; Noelia Rivera Valencia; 09/09/2020
1309 Fairbanks Ave; $195,000; Ramirez Jose Luis H Martinez Sanchez & Laudes Gome; Erika Hernandez Martinez; 09/10/2020
8711 Juanita Dr; $345,700; Wilcox, Robert & Pam; Rockey Brooks; 09/10/2020
5107 Douglas Dr; $290,000; Roberts Richard H & Joanne L; Jasmin Flores, Juan Jimenez; 09/10/2020
23 Belgold Dr; $238,870; Edson Ruby A; Nicholas A Bazan; 09/10/2020
415 S 8Th Ave; $219,000; Maher Pollyanna Mae; Vince E Kerrigan; 09/10/2020
1117 S 31St Ave; $224,000; Lisa A St John As Personal Representative Of The E; Jack Robert & Dale Rich; 09/10/2020
8501 Westbrook Ave; $430,000; Colton Lorene; Mitchel John & Kimberley Edyth Griffith; 09/10/2020
1538 S 68Th Ave; $322,000; Smith Greta M; Jerry Cox; 09/10/2020
7504 W Washington Ave; $412,000; Hull Nathaniel S & Rachel L; Ryan Patrick & Jennifer Susann Morris; 09/10/2020
250 Ann Dr; $590,000; Herting Brian & Kristine; Michelle C & Thomas P Economou; 09/10/2020
118 Terrace Park Dr; $335,000; Griffith Mitchel J & Kimberley; Cesar & Claudia Cienfuegos; 09/10/2020
3701 Gun Club Rd Unit 83; $180,000; Apodaca Sierra Apodaca & Vanessa Hampar & Amanda; Joann Almueti; 09/10/2020
12700 Wide Hollow Rd; $85,000; Mcreynolds, Jonathan D; Jeffrey R Pell; 09/11/2020
3400 Fairbanks Ave; $252,500; Carroll Carol; Lorene Colton; 09/11/2020
415 Viewmont Pl; $459,876; Parsons Kenneth A & Saimi I; Brandi L Thomas; 09/11/2020
300 N 73Rd Ave; $455,000; James P & Richard A Deccio As Co-Personal Represen; Andrew D & Sally Koch; 09/11/2020
412 S 46Th Ave; $210,000; Woody Cindy Rae; Alexander E Bazan; 09/11/2020
1310 Mckinley Ave; $150,000; Barragan Marco Antonio; Jaime Hernandez, Rosalva Guzman; 09/11/2020
403 W Mead Ave; $135,000; May Jr Robert L; Alida Valdez Mejia; 09/11/2020
2201 S 69Th Ave; $290,000; Jewett Douglas M & Nancy L; Ivan Macias Orozco & Janet Itz Perez; 09/11/2020
1013 S 1St Ave; $66,761; Rodman Deborah E; Deborah E & Shauna L Rodman; 09/11/2020
Unknown
Condo; $1,100,000; Hattrup Heights Llc; Hayden Homes Llc; 08/28/2020
Zillah
116 Glen St; $225,000; Treece Iii Rodney W; Isaias & Ana Guerrero; 09/07/2020
451 Cheyne Rd; $232,900; Blanco Lauro R & Sylvia; Jose & Maricela Curiel; 09/08/2020
10892 Yakima Valley Hwy; $375,000; Boren Benjamin & Ashley N; Kreig Dubose, Margaret Mccoy; 09/09/2020
202 F St; $185,000; Johnson Terry D & Judy M; Suzette & Monte R Heggie; 09/11/2020
Unincorporated
130 Missouri Ave; $236,000; Howard Troy & Jacqueline; Kristian Romero; 09/08/2020
5057 Pear Butte Dr; $410,000; Ladwig Cevin J & Kelly A; Beth & Michael Caton; 09/08/2020
2422 Blaine Rd; $316,000; Stewart Robert J; Geoffery P & Natalia P Labrant; 09/09/2020
80 Old Stage Way; $240,600; Russell Joshua G & Jennifer A; Ermila Preciado; 09/11/2020
227 Nugent St; $299,000; Barnecut Branson; Dustin Wunderlich; 09/11/2020
Cowiche
489 Elliott Rd; $525,000; Indeed Investments Llc; Lisa J & Cesario A Dominguez; 09/09/2020
487 Elliott Rd; $526,000; Indeed Investments Llc; Scot & Renee M Mcelrea; 09/11/2020
Moxee
1020 Beane Rd; $430,000; Caton Michael H & Beth; Carolyn Hoyt, Edward Scruggs; 09/09/2020
609 Willamette Ave; $255,000; Bullard Brent T & Lindy L; David Verhey & Janay Roy-Verhey; 09/10/2020
531 E Seattle Ave; $140,000; Withers Peter M; Angelica M Vasquez; 09/10/2020
106 N Chinook St; $335,000; Fiscus Michael J; Shawn & Nicole Walruff; 09/11/2020
907 Cascade Ave; $268,000; Millin Trent M; Ernesto & Manuela S & Anissa K Araiza; 09/11/2020
Grandview
1006 Vivian Dr; $275,000; Huizar Richardo; Tristan Poteet; 09/09/2020
705 W Concord Ave; $299,900; Ramos Affordable Housing Llc; Brandy Flores; 09/10/2020
205 Pleasant Ave Unit 25; $10,000; Hernandez, Gustavo M; Ana Laura Estrada, Luis Lopez D; 09/10/2020
506 Larson; $200,000; Gm Mcclure Construction Llc; Josiah J Rodriguez; 09/11/2020
360 Chase Rd; $439,000; Johnson Bruce C & Susan A; Erik Robert & Melinda Hufnagel; 09/11/2020
Selah
1000 Goodlander Cir; $311,000; Zirkle Luke L & Brooke E; Kevin & Chezla Madson; 09/10/2020
Granger
355 E 3Rd St; $208,080; Torres Rogelio & Lina F; Veronica D Sustaita; 09/10/2020
Sunnyside
542 Terry St; $283,000; Clark Don & Jean; Alejandra & Adam Ramos; 09/10/2020
Tieton
1204 Arkansas Ave; $137,000; Cal Holdings Llc; Gerald Gene Mcclintock Jr; 09/11/2020
Commercial
715 N Park Dr; $1,600,000; Selah Mob Llc; Berakah Llc; 08/21/2020; Medical Office
115 N 10Th St; $335,000; Dustan Family Llc; Catholic Charities Of The Diocese Of Yakima; 08/21/2020; Office
112 Tamarack St; $145,000; D&P Owen Rentals Llc; Javier Moreno; 09/08/2020; Office