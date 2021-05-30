The following property transfers were recently processed by the Yakima County Assessor’s Office. Transfers are usually processed a month or two after ownership changes. The details listed below are exactly as received from Yakima County. For a map of recent transfers, visit www.yakimaherald.com/news/facts_and_records/property_transfers.
Order of information: Address, price, grantor (old owner), grantee (new owner), date processed.
Residential
Sunnyside
220 Willowcrest Dr; $84,197; Mendoza Isidro; Jorge Saucedo Mora, Maria Guadalupe Saucedo; 04/15/2021
16100 Hwy 241; $360,000; Mehling Matthew B & Michelle L; Joel Trevino; 04/19/2021
1312 Asparagu Lane; $315,000; Moss, Brady K & Elizabeth M; Ruth Wise; 04/20/2021
124 Nicolai Ave; $201,500; Jdanco Llc; Denise Jonell Calapp; 04/22/2021
131 Parkland Dr Unit 173; $13,000; Gomez, Jose & Ramona; Maria Elena Torres Cruz; 04/25/2021
1712 Liberty Lane; $368,000; Harris, William V & Taunya A; James Jr & Kristi Durst; 04/26/2021
1470 Wendel Phillips Rd; $360,000; Barajas Jr Gonzalo; Alberto Figueroa, Luis Figueroa; 04/27/2021
426 Rouse Rd; $130,000; Burns Rosa Lee; Juan Manuel Gutierrez; 04/27/2021
811 Custer Ave; $185,000; Churchill, Daniel & Heidi; Roland Sanchez; 04/28/2021
925 Grending Ave; $325,000; Fernandez Ruben & Rachel; Jessie Romero; 04/29/2021
1530 S 14Th St; $297,000; Arce Alanis Javier F; Angelica Santana; 04/29/2021
Yakima
1607 Fruitvale Blvd; $950,000; Yakima Mobile Park Llc; Valley Community Llc; 04/16/2021
1830 S 71St Ave; $305,000; Howard Tommy & Pamela; Ronald Lee & Vicky Lynn Nickelson; 04/18/2021
920 Hathaway St; $45,000; Turnbull Jerry D; Gary Dean Clark; 04/19/2021
5504 Marilane; $989,000; Field Justin Hellem & Brianne Hellem Who Acquired; Terry Abeyta; 04/19/2021
411 S 48Th Ave; $217,000; Wilson Real Estate Xii Llc; Ana Valdez; 04/19/2021
7505 Sali Rd; $735,000; Harrison John & Janelle; Matthew & Melissa Uhlman; 04/19/2021
812 Topaz Ct; $440,000; Fine David & Jennifer; Mark James & Londa L Negrete; 04/19/2021
8715 Canter Lane; $345,050; Sizemore William G & Pamela M; Joshua Taylor & Heather Anne Jackson; 04/20/2021
2809 Barge St; $342,000; Biggs Kyle Andrew; Martin Anguiano Zarate; 04/20/2021
2813 Fraser Wy; $293,000; Napier Iii Lark; Rosalba Sanchez; 04/20/2021
5801 W Whatcom Ave; $349,000; Munoz Alfredo & Molly; Jeremiah & Liliana Munoz; 04/20/2021
4902 Madera Way; $205,000; Brink Dorothy A; Scott Todd & Rebecca Lynn Hicks; 04/21/2021
616 Cornell Ave; $245,000; 3045 Escolar Llc A Washington Limited Liability Co; Mattie Lynn & Arthur Lee Joe; 04/22/2021
906 S 50Th Ave; $350,000; Mortensen Braden A & Amelia L; Mark & Adina Johanna James; 04/22/2021
1514 Valley West Ave; $264,000; Valencia Sergio Valencia Medina & Gumercinda; Diana Salazar, Nicandro Sanchez Acevedo; 04/22/2021
3701 Gun Club Rd Unit 33; $165,000; Fischer David L & Lois P; Doris Elaine Young; 04/22/2021
2205 Butterfield Rd Unit 15; $7,500; Alcala, Clyde J; Beatriz Morales Ramirez; 04/22/2021
11306 Occidental Rd; $269,000; Voelkers Shona M; Robert Mckay & Baile Permann; 04/23/2021
402 S Pear Ave; $213,500; Mary Johnson As Administratix Of The Estate Of Jea; 4+1 Properties Llc; 04/23/2021
4603 Modesto Wy; $387,100; White Connie J; Alex Lynn Kimbrough & Amber Mi Woodward; 04/23/2021
3004 Englewood Ave # 33; $2,740; Soelberg Steve; Harold V & Kara J Tefft, Steve Soelberg; 04/23/2021
806 S 24Th Ave; $207,000; Angland Elizabeth A; Jakob P Parrish & Taylor Boyle; 04/23/2021
621 S 35Th Ave; $320,000; Campbell Teresa; Uriel & Mayra Badillo; 04/23/2021
6402 Crestfields Rd; $285,000; Av Real Estate Investments Llc; Anyssa Rebollero; 04/23/2021
5602 Hilltop Dr; $370,000; Voelker Robert & Ashley; Kerri Mcginty; 04/23/2021
808 S 88Th Ave; $310,000; Groenig Beth; Jeffrey S & Cindy L Powney; 04/26/2021
5401 Boulder Way; $427,500; Strozyk Edward C & Christi L; Kyle E & Rose M Oesterle; 04/26/2021
105 Panorama Dr; $565,000; Contreras Jose; Kamilia Estela & Cory James Worrell; 04/26/2021
704 Firing Ctr Rd; $431,500; Kieffer James A; Tracy Ann Jessup; 04/26/2021
2205 Butterfield Rd Unit 202; $8,000; Ramos, Brenda; Adela Tapia; 04/26/2021
801 N 16Th Ave; $43,750; Rehfield-Ray Linda M; Italstone Wa Inc; 04/27/2021
8503 Kail Dr; $426,543; Poston Donald C & Beth A; Magan Rebecca Spearing Menard; 04/27/2021
7804 Poplar View Way; $663,000; Stramowski Michael & Vanessa; Marcello & Courtney Sgambelluri; 04/27/2021
1309 S 20Th Ave; $229,000; Mccarty Mark A; Javier Valladares; 04/27/2021
5501 Wildrye Lp; $386,117; Hayden Homes Llc; Jason Sturtevant, Jennifer Taglieri; 04/27/2021
110 Sage Trail Rd Unit 36; $5,000; Thom, Patrick; Shiela Azucena Arce; 04/27/2021
105 W Washington Ave Unit 30; $15,000; Munguia, Elfiga & Blanca F; Esperanza Garcia Torres; 04/27/2021
1350 Dazet Rd; $475,000; Leahy John W Wane & Leann M Follett Aka Leann Mari; Matt Wilxoc & Kerri Creasy; 04/28/2021
1320 S 14Th Ave; $78,000; Brown, Edmond M & Nancy; Reynalda Barajas; 04/28/2021
5207 Oahu Lane; $306,000; Johnson Mark P & Marcia D; Dakota Doan; 04/28/2021
1706 Conover Dr; $410,000; E Louise Bateman By Beverly R Schieche Her Attorne; Mary E Zeller & Jd Strong; 04/28/2021
55 W Washington Ave Unit 167; $64,000; Young, Doris Elaine; Gwen English; 04/28/2021
710 State Route 821 Unit 36; $45,000; Howard, Joshua; Ashley Ford; 04/28/2021
1205 Swan Ave; $120,000; Lemon, Douglas H; Hismael Ramos Flores; 04/29/2021
7600 W Viewcrest Way; $469,900; Columbia Ridge Homes Llc; Michele M Bohoskey; 04/29/2021
420 Breaum Rd; $225,000; Gabbard Sr Thomas G; Price Cold Storage & Packing Company Llc; 04/29/2021
903 E Norman Rd; $540,000; Spain Kenneth W; Keith Cedric & Jeniah Jo Jackson; 04/29/2021
910 Gromore Rd; $460,000; Pulliam Gregory S & Janice L; Devona Hawkins, Ryan Franklin; 04/30/2021
17 Crest Cir; $262,000; Michael Risinger As Personal Representative Of The; Steven & Leanne Liddicoat; 04/30/2021
7708 Richey Rd; $314,000; Mankus Gary D; Bryam D Rodriguez Garrido, Taylor Marie Reynolds; 04/30/2021
206 S 17Th Ave; $370,150; Gocja Laura; Kyle & Maleah Mcpherson; 04/30/2021
1809 S 8Th Ave; $235,000; Hernandez Carrillo Daisy; Carlos Fidel Borja Rodriguez, Mirla Isabel Diaz Avila; 04/30/2021
5505 Tumac Dr; $387,000; Schramm David; Loren Wood; 04/30/2021
3305 Oster Dr; $482,125; Sauson Rajiv; Nohely Velazquez, Rosa Gonzalez; 04/30/2021
105 W Washington Ave Unit 25; $79,000; Boster, Ronald L & Pamela J; Penny Acosta; 04/30/2021
Grandview
708 N 3Rd St; $224,900; Meador, James & Marta L; Gabrielle Montelongo, Jose Montelongo, Rosario Montelongo; 04/19/2021
1100 Euclid Rd Unit 43; $25,000; Mendez, Jose Jr; Anthony A & Colleen Abbott; 04/20/2021
1815 W 2Nd St; $335,000; Renteria Sarah & Alejandro; Francisco Mariscal; 04/21/2021
810 W 5Th St; $200,000; Garibay Jr Antonio & Isla; Adriana Clara, Brisaida Clara, Pedro Bermudez; 04/21/2021
400 W 5Th St Unit 34; $700; Vargas, Maricela Cortez; Alma R Rodriguez; 04/21/2021
605 W 3Rd St; $304,800; Oriz-Gomez Haley K Smasne & Kevin; Luis Delgado, Victor Delgado-Labra; 04/28/2021
Selah
908 Riverview Ave; $364,000; Dutton Robert & Michelle; Twylla Lynch; 04/20/2021
274 Stetson Rd.; $290,000; Beggs Vernon Robert; Matthew T Taylor; 04/21/2021
150 Poplar Ln; $147,000; Leslie Randy W; Kyler Scott & Kaylla J Simpson; 04/21/2021
912 Crestview Dr; $356,000; Austin Michelle Lorena; Rita J & Giles D Nelson; 04/22/2021
401 Adobe Way; $430,000; Brunce Conner T & Ashton B; Sydne Mckae & Trevor Lee Morman; 04/23/2021
2123 Selah Loop Rd; $299,000; Vickers Vaughn Ray & Christina Jean; Kelly & Matthew Alexander; 04/23/2021
661 Lancaster Rd; $390,000; Bailey Robert E; Daren Reese & Shawnee Dianne Kessler; 04/23/2021
126 E Fremont Ave; $149,000; Kunz Chad A Thompson & Boyd P; Joel Anthony Klingele & Kayla Turner; 04/27/2021
1504 W Orchard Ave; $350,000; Brack Tammy L; John & Pennie Whitish; 04/28/2021
108 Highland Ct; $373,500; Binder Kelsey A; Dennis James Dalton; 04/28/2021
806 W Fremont Ave; $200,000; Gunner Scott And Tammy; Thomas Durand, Vanessa Prusinowski; 04/30/2021
Unincorporated
5800 Morningside Dr; $280,000; Gonzalez Omar; Mayra Rodriguez; 04/20/2021
2412 Carlson Rd; $0; Villalobos Luis J; Alberto Cuevas, Jovani Daniel Rosales, Ma Rosalba Rosales De Daniel; 04/21/2021
521 Hambelton Rd; $375,000; Two Bluffs Llc; Abel J Jimenez Campos; 04/21/2021
1330 Alexander Ext; $270,000; French Mary J; Esperanza Berenice Guizar Cardenas, Marcos Zambrano Cortes; 04/21/2021
7903 Meadowbrook Rd; $552,000; Hicks Tyler & Amber; Michelle & Joshua James Austin; 04/22/2021
930 Sw Crescent Rd; $290,000; Matson Jeffrey E & Doris M; Juan G & Aida N Isiordia, Juan Isiordia Jr; 04/23/2021
16740 Summitview Rd; $178,000; Kimberly Lapointe A Single Person And David Linkem; Keane Diffenbaugh; 04/26/2021
2812 S 74Th Ave; $312,500; Falon Connie A; Jared & Sonja M Tatro; 04/26/2021
5904 Cowiche Canyon Rd; $292,500; Urvina Felice L; Charles D & Kelly R La Fleur; 04/26/2021
2811 Birchfield Rd; $375,000; Castro Estela & Luis; Ricardo Rodriguez, Rosalinda Marquez; 04/27/2021
Tuttle Rd; $215,000; Graff Clint M & Marsha A; Brianna Ware; 04/28/2021
14590 Douglas Rd; $339,000; Heritage Stuart & Gina M; John Zites & Bonita Harris; 04/29/2021
501 Justice Dr; $265,000; Labree Lori & Gregory; Jenalee Lillian Mariotti; 04/29/2021
400 Breaum Rd; $120,000; Adams Fred; Price Cold Storage & Packing Company Llc; 04/30/2021
Moxee
119 S Sterling St; $350,000; Anderson Andrew & Cynthia; Johnathan Paul Vukonich, Kyla A Schmidt Vukonich; 04/21/2021
401 Schut Rd Unit 55; $15,000; Bt Loftus Ranches Inc; Franco Armas Ochoa, Ofelia Rivera; 04/29/2021
606 Mt Adams St; $300,000; Scully Justin A & Kelsey; Alec C Foege; 04/30/2021
Union Gap
2410 Carlson Rd; $10; Villalobos, Luis J; Alberto Cuevas, Jovani Rosales, Ma Rosalba Rosales De Daniel; 04/22/2021
101 E Ahtanum Rd Unit 10; $7,000; Garcia Torres, Esperanza; Anahi Salamanca, Angeles Montanez; 04/27/2021
101 E Ahtanum Rd Unit 9; $3,500; Cantu, Tasha; Diamond Mobile Home Park Llc; 04/29/2021
Zillah
811 Second Ave Unit 28; $47,900; Signature Home Sales Llc; Bryan J Hargis; 04/22/2021
108 Meade Dr; $485,000; Kenzele Gordon B; Rejg Llc; 04/29/2021
Cowiche
2700 Thompson Rd; $200,000; Glanzer Geneva Diane & Sam; Francisco M & Karina C Ponce; 04/23/2021
16183 Summitview Road; $75,000; Dawn M Weddle Individually And As Personal Represe; Allen M & Caitlin E Weiss; 04/28/2021
Wapato
503 S Tieton Ave; $150,000; Monica Jo Voelker & Ralph Villegas As The Personal; Eduardo Guizar; 04/26/2021
327 Southpark Dr; $285,000; Osorio Jr Marcelino; Gabriela Gonzalez, Manuela Gonzalez; 04/26/2021
3503 S Wapato Rd; $495,000; Gamache Graham H & Andreana; Joseph P & Janay L Monzingo; 04/27/2021
Gleed
Pence Road; $4,000; Cook, Kary; Kelly Arnold; 04/26/2021
Toppenish
372 Chambers Rd; $5,000; Ziegler, Nathan H & Traci L; Ramon Reyes & Alejandra Munoz; 04/26/2021
Naches
172 Wapiti Run Lane; $411,900; Teena Brightwell Successor Trust Of The Yvonne Ray; Margaret L Carlisle; 04/29/2021
Tieton
1414 Ashbrooks Way; $235,000; Cumbee Clay Wynton; Antonio & Lynzi Martinez; 04/29/2021
Commercial
1609 Fruitvale Blvd; $950,000; Yakima Mobile Park Llc; Valley Community Llc; 04/16/2021; Laundromat
1600 Pacific Ave; $3,584,040; Pollock Theodore A; Pape Properties Inc; 04/18/2021; Restroom Building
2601 W Nob Hill Blvd; $600,000; Leeann Cheeley As Trustee Of The Kholi Family Revo; Ouroboros Llc; 04/23/2021; Cmrcl Garage-Service
4001 Tieton Dr; $575,000; Investments Westside; Eig14t Nova Wa Yakima Llc; 04/27/2021; Medical Office
1729 S 1St St; $2,150,000; Sparks, Glen E; 1729 S 1St St Llc, Glen E Sparks; 04/27/2021; Discount Store
1620 E Edison Ave; $200,000; Eastway Properties Llc; Bob & Angelica Rodriguez; 05/01/2021; Barber Shop