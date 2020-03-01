The following property transfers were recently processed by the Yakima County Assessor’s Office. Transfers are usually processed a month or two after ownership changes. The details listed below are exactly as received from Yakima County. For a map of recent transfers, visit www.yakimaherald.com/news/facts_and_records/property_transfers.
Order of information: Address, price, grantor (old owner), grantee (new owner), date processed, type of property (commercial only).
Residential
Selah1790 Selah Loop Rd Unit 69; $2,000; Settles, Ricardo; Juana Moran & Julian Naranjo; 01/13/2020
703 S 1st St; $750,000; Mclain Jackie R & Deborah S; Frontier Country Investments Llc; 01/27/2020
509 N 4th St; $240,000; Secretary Of Veterans Affairs; Celestino Ortiz-Altamirano; 01/28/2020
7320 N Wenas Rd; $195,000; Valencia, Alvaro; Guadalupe E Alcala; 01/30/2020
Unincorporated10201 Estes Rd; $345,000; Cross Lynne E & Thomas H; Ronald J & Christine M Mehelich; 01/27/2020
481 Gibson Rd; $358,000; Douglas Edward E Jr & Judy; Levi Walker Taylor; 01/27/2020
1251 Stone Rd; $265,000; Caryl Rollin & Deborah; Bradford O & Jayme M West; 01/28/2020
13524 Fisk Rd; $370,000; Koch Andrew D & Sally F; Richard W & Laurie E Peterson; 01/28/2020
Lower Ahtanum Rd/79; $45,000; Wiese L Dennis & Barrie; Gonzalez Empire Properties Llc; 01/28/2020
300 Egan Rd; $191,000; Jimenez Juana J Regis & Jose A; Angelica Linares Lopez; 01/28/2020
370 Morse Rd; $113,000; Hayes Audra J Daviston Pr Of Audie David; Alexandra Renee Hays; 01/28/2020
251 Buchanan Rd; $190,000; Duhon Tami & Dennis; Aaron & Lynsey Ackerman; 01/30/2020
Tieton440 Hatton Rd; $235,000; Blomberg Dolores J; Cristian Ochoa-Alejandre, Jose Luis G Ochoa-Cortez; 01/27/2020
Yakima431 Suntides Blvd; $267,000; Gray Bobby J & Barbara; Rocky R Watkins & Genoa D Edris; 01/27/2020
807 N 67th Ave; $700,000; Feldmann William Coulter & Janet Lynne Vandusen; Lonny & Marcia Suko; 01/27/2020
417 N 31st Ave; $176,400; Quality Loan Service Corporation; Lakeview Loan Servicing Llc; 01/27/2020
208 N 27th Ave; $211,500; Berthon Todd E & Michelle L; Luke & Chelsey R Holmes; 01/27/2020
422 S 14th Ave; $197,000; Vergosen Michelle Lynn Winicki Also Appearing As M; Jose Mendoza; 01/27/2020
708 W Viola Ave; $122,590; Quality Loan Service Corp Of Washington; Lakeview Loan Servicing Llc; 01/27/2020
620 Jade Pl; $318,000; S & R Real Estate Llc; Kanon Acosta; 01/27/2020
2223 S 65th Ave; $263,355; Quality Loan Service Corp Of Washington; Wilmington Trust National Association; 01/27/2020
110 Sage Trail Rd Unit 46; $35,000; Garrison, Norris J; Kristina Kezele; 01/27/2020
404 N 25th Ave; $200,000; Tellez Cecilia Cardenas & Andres; Dallas Delp; 01/28/2020
1415 S 12th Ave; $170,000; Johnson Willie E & Maryalice; Chad & Jodee Blake; 01/28/2020
903 S 18th Ave; $218,000; Delgado, Carlos A & Maria G; Dario Haquet Lopez; 01/28/2020
1809 Pickens Loop; $228,450; Boyd Dennis; Allyson M Thompson; 01/28/2020
402 S 98th Ave; $339,950; Aarnick John L & Sonja Lee; Mark A & Claudia H Gradwohl; 01/29/2020
409 N 60th Ave; $249,600; Jones Laurel L; Matthew Montez, Taylor Rivard; 01/29/2020
908 S 18th Ave; $187,500; West Bradford & Jayme; Maximino Perea Florida; 01/29/2020
140 S Sprague Rd; $360,000; Kubishta Mark A & Tammy; Kyle D & Sara B Crowston; 01/30/2020
1922 S 7th Ave; $91,837; Wilson, Paula K; Nationstar Mortgage Llc Bda Mr Cooper; 01/30/2020
1304 Scudder Way; $59,000; Champoux Mary Ann; Jake & Janelle Van Horn; 01/30/2020
703 S 2nd Ave; $110,000; Hernandez Jose M Gonzalea; Analina Gonzalez Hernandez; 01/30/2020
Union Gap2715 S 3rd St; $190,000; Kraft Linn R & Alda M; Adriana Heredia Betancourt, Jairo Gonzalez Gomez; 01/27/2020
2805 3rd St; $21,750; De Rosier, Dellanne M; Billy Joe Wells; 01/30/2020
Sunnyside305 Riverside Ave; $365,000; The Amended & Restated Revocable Trust Of James Go; Frank Jr & Lucerito Castaneda; 01/27/2020
4050 Outlook Rd Unit 23; $49,000; Moreno, Paloma; Cesar Hugo Zamora & Stephanie Ortiz; 01/27/2020
1500 Bountiful Ave; $232,500; Upper Columbia Corporation Of Seventh-Day Adventis; Florencio Bueno & Rossana Mas Lobaina; 01/28/2020
131 Parkland Dr Unit 160; $14,000; Vazquez, Agustin & Clara Yanet; Brayan & Olivia Cruz; 01/29/2020
1109 S 10th St; $194,000; Mendoza, Clemente; Luis E Espinoza; 01/30/2020
811 Rossier St; $258,000; Wise, James F & Tiffany L; Esmeralda E Cisneros; 01/30/2020
Grandview205 Douglas; $215,000; Donald L Morris Aka Doland L Morris & Gayle D Morr; Yesenia Cervantes & Marco Anti Ramirez; 01/27/2020
1215 Minor Ct; $275,000; Deceased Gary F Avery Heir At Law Of Carol J Avery; Richard E Frank Iii; 01/30/2020
Naches600 E Gleed Rd; $72,500; Puebla, Christine; Dan Politte; 01/28/2020
604 E Gleed Rd; $200,000; Puebla, Christine; Dan Politte; 01/28/2020
Granger1010 Merlot St; $188,000; Obregon Alan Barajas; Raymundo Deleon-Martinez; 01/28/2020
Toppenish530 N Fir St; $175,000; Randal D Williams Pr Of The Estate Of Bernice K Ma; Veronica Hernandez; 01/29/2020
Moxee1941 Konnowac Pass Rd; $350,000; Hattrup Joseph M & Susan D; Nicolas J Perrault & Elizabeth Mcgree; 01/30/2020