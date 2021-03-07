The following property transfers were recently processed by the Yakima County Assessor’s Office. Transfers are usually processed a month or two after ownership changes. The details listed below are exactly as received from Yakima County. For a map of recent transfers, visit www.yakimaherald.com/news/facts_and_records/property_transfers.
Order of information: Address, price, grantor (old owner), grantee (new owner), date processed.
Residential
Naches
71 Trout Lane; $180,000; Calhoun, Kristyan & James; Andrew & Elizabeth Downs; 01/13/2021
209 Tieton Ave; $170,000; Wilson Real Estate Ii Llc A Washington Liability C; Blake Anthony & Dannie Rae Jensen; 02/01/2021
25 Shafer Ave; $231,000; Garbe, Donald R & Kellene A; Mariah Forgey & Kyler Conduff; 02/02/2021
Yakima
13351 Wide Hollow Rd; $575,000; Rodriguez Ismael; Ronald L Jr & Elisabeth Mansfield; 01/29/2021
3012 W J St; $1,400,000; Harris Jerry D; Jeremy Reynolds; 01/29/2021
908 Coach Ct; $385,000; Taylor Brian S; Paul Lyman & Leah Gelene Crawford; 01/29/2021
919 S 26Th Ave; $285,000; Roberts Allan; Rogelio Andrade Jurado; 01/29/2021
207 S 7Th St; $267,000; Roman Maria C; Aureliano I Prado Guerrero, Doris Lopez Lopez; 01/29/2021
1226 S 7Th St; $103,000; Casales Severa; Darmin Anaeil Rivera Bajurto, Zayuri Jazmin Santos Esquivel; 01/29/2021
3005 Castlevale Rd Unit 43; $6,000; Martinez, Martin; Richard Beck; 01/29/2021
903 S 19Th Ave; $0; Mckinley, Mary Jane; Dmj Mcproperties Llc; 01/31/2021
2700 Fruitvale Blvd Unit 54; $2,000; Schneider, Joe B; Cesar Palomera; 01/31/2021
3406 W Lincoln Ave; $282,000; Rogers Nicholas D & Annette M; Elizabeth Valencia, Lazarus Scarbrough; 02/01/2021
1322 S 14Th Ave; $185,000; Mendoza Magana Miguel; Jose Gallardo, Jose L & Hortencia S Gallardo; 02/01/2021
6804 Terry Ave; $235,000; Ford Vicki L; Jon H Anderson; 02/01/2021
1301 Perry Court; $165,000; Agustin Roberto A Ayungua & Elia Ayungua; Ricardo Ayungua Agustin, Yesenia Hernandez De Ayungua; 02/01/2021
803 N 67Th Ave; $742,000; Beddeson Dan & Mary; Franscisco Gamez; 02/02/2021
511 N 62Nd Ave; $479,900; Swanson Steve; Angela Gonzalez; 02/02/2021
3111 Ponderosa Pl #12; $255,000; Lewis John R & Nancy A; Ann L Clark, Michelle Orton; 02/02/2021
8203 Westbrook Ave; $278,236; Appling Robin C & Raymond; Brianna Joy; 02/02/2021
3211 Powerhouse Rd; $175,000; Santana Ismael Angel & Lisa Michelle; Oscar O Serrano Guzman; 02/03/2021
6611 W Chestnut Ave; $495,000; Marco Hernandez Personal Representative The Estate; Ricardo & Lorena Morfin Gonzalez; 02/03/2021
1524 Browne Ave; $0; Mckinley, Mary Jane; Shj Properties Llc; 02/03/2021
509 E Lincoln Ave; $158,000; Cook John L Zylstra & Bethany S Zylstra Who Acquir; Zeondra Richardson; 02/03/2021
2205 Butterfield Rd Unit 110; $30,000; Wolfe, Kali C; Carlos Enrique Solano & Julie Ann Lucatero Solano; 02/03/2021
412 N 77Th Ave; $280,000; Rapp Tanner & Karisma; Rafael & Rebecca Fahey Vega; 02/04/2021
4935 Cherry Park Ct; $230,000; Froula Marlene Ann; Jeanne Dillahunt; 02/04/2021
713 S 5Th Ave; $190,000; Mcmurray Kyle & Stephanie F; Coraima Carrasco, Jose Uraga; 02/04/2021
1109 S 72Nd Ave; $220,000; Cornejo Victor; Gloria Judith Ramirez, Jose Mercado; 02/04/2021
Union Gap
2222 S 4Th Ave; $100,000; Tatge Brian James; Donald E & Lashel D Church; 01/29/2021
2205 S 18Th St Unit 27; $9,500; Morse, Jack E; Antonio Rivera Valdovinos; 01/30/2021
2007 S 3Rd Ave; $90,000; Murataya Jr Rodrigo; Maria E Cortez; 02/04/2021
2205 S 18Th St Unit 33; $15,000; Garrido, Gilberto Munoz; Amalia Sandoval; 02/04/2021
Unincorporated
212 Nugent St; $290,000; Clyde Benson Smith As Personal Representative Of T; Brennan Bailey, Ricky L Kelly, Shanna Kelly; 01/29/2021
9381 Emerald Rd; $60,000; Andrade, Javenal & Gloribel; Aaron Andrade; 02/01/2021
140 S Wapato Rd; $175,000; Coronel Ivan & Cinthya; Maria C Rodriguez Jaime; 02/02/2021
Sunnyside
1413 Singh Ln; $285,000; Camacho Robert B & Penny J; Victor Mancines Garcia; 01/29/2021
870 Lewandowski Rd; $500,000; Flying M Properties Llc An Idaho Limited Liability; K Bar B Land & Livestock Llc; 01/29/2021
Selah
1533 W Goodlander Rd; $439,900; Ausink Timothy & Ivy; Jonathan F & Alvena L Mcclintick; 02/01/2021
1105 Mayer Ct; $600,000; Brewer Zach R & Mary C; Timothy R & Ivy M Ausink; 02/01/2021
Toppenish
513 S Beech St; $150,000; Avendano Jorge; Norma Cervantes Romero; 02/01/2021
Wapato
1381 Lombard Loop Rd; $160,000; Clayton, Pete; Gaudencio H & Patercia A Gallado; 02/01/2021
309 N Harding Ave; $215,000; Ruiz Bulmaro; Sully Gama; 02/04/2021
610 Mt Adams Dr; $187,000; Sosa Tomas C Sosa & Diana Chavez Who Acquired Titl; Anthony J Mendoza; 02/04/2021
Tieton
91 Section 1 Rd; $185,000; Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development; Joshua Paul & Heather Margueri Hutchinson; 02/03/2021
unkwn
condo; $245,000; Yakima Catholic Charities Housing Services — Dioce; Sandra Veronica Ceja Ayala; 02/04/2021
condo; $245,000; Catholic Charities Housing Services — Diocese Of Y; Selina Marie Garcia; 02/04/2021
Moxee
300 Alps Rd Unit 1004; $17,000; Nelson, Hazle S; Patricia Campbell; 02/04/2021
Commercial
10533 Old Naches Hwy; $475,000; Ufp Real Estate; Timothy Osborn; 01/29/2021; Storage Warehouse
3004 Fruitvale Blvd; $1,400,000; Harris Jerry D; Jeremy Reynolds; 01/29/2021; Laundromat
3012 W J St; $1,400,000; Harris Jerry D; Jeremy Reynolds; 01/29/2021; Multiple Residence
110 S Holly Dr; $130,000; Calahan, Rhonda M; Eduardo Velazquez Perez & Maria L Sanchez; 02/01/2021; Restaurant