Latest transfers recorded

Residentail transfers are in red, commercial in green. Hover or tap a property for details.

The following property transfers were recently processed by the Yakima County Assessor’s Office. Transfers are usually processed a month or two after ownership changes. The details listed below are exactly as received from Yakima County. For a map of recent transfers, visit www.yakimaherald.com/news/facts_and_records/property_transfers.

Order of information: Address, price, grantor (old owner), grantee (new owner), date processed.

Residential

Naches

71 Trout Lane; $180,000; Calhoun, Kristyan & James; Andrew & Elizabeth Downs; 01/13/2021

209 Tieton Ave; $170,000; Wilson Real Estate Ii Llc A Washington Liability C; Blake Anthony & Dannie Rae Jensen; 02/01/2021

25 Shafer Ave; $231,000; Garbe, Donald R & Kellene A; Mariah Forgey & Kyler Conduff; 02/02/2021

Yakima

13351 Wide Hollow Rd; $575,000; Rodriguez Ismael; Ronald L Jr & Elisabeth Mansfield; 01/29/2021

3012 W J St; $1,400,000; Harris Jerry D; Jeremy Reynolds; 01/29/2021

908 Coach Ct; $385,000; Taylor Brian S; Paul Lyman & Leah Gelene Crawford; 01/29/2021

919 S 26Th Ave; $285,000; Roberts Allan; Rogelio Andrade Jurado; 01/29/2021

207 S 7Th St; $267,000; Roman Maria C; Aureliano I Prado Guerrero, Doris Lopez Lopez; 01/29/2021

1226 S 7Th St; $103,000; Casales Severa; Darmin Anaeil Rivera Bajurto, Zayuri Jazmin Santos Esquivel; 01/29/2021

3005 Castlevale Rd Unit 43; $6,000; Martinez, Martin; Richard Beck; 01/29/2021

903 S 19Th Ave; $0; Mckinley, Mary Jane; Dmj Mcproperties Llc; 01/31/2021

2700 Fruitvale Blvd Unit 54; $2,000; Schneider, Joe B; Cesar Palomera; 01/31/2021

3406 W Lincoln Ave; $282,000; Rogers Nicholas D & Annette M; Elizabeth Valencia, Lazarus Scarbrough; 02/01/2021

1322 S 14Th Ave; $185,000; Mendoza Magana Miguel; Jose Gallardo, Jose L & Hortencia S Gallardo; 02/01/2021

6804 Terry Ave; $235,000; Ford Vicki L; Jon H Anderson; 02/01/2021

1301 Perry Court; $165,000; Agustin Roberto A Ayungua & Elia Ayungua; Ricardo Ayungua Agustin, Yesenia Hernandez De Ayungua; 02/01/2021

803 N 67Th Ave; $742,000; Beddeson Dan & Mary; Franscisco Gamez; 02/02/2021

511 N 62Nd Ave; $479,900; Swanson Steve; Angela Gonzalez; 02/02/2021

3111 Ponderosa Pl #12; $255,000; Lewis John R & Nancy A; Ann L Clark, Michelle Orton; 02/02/2021

8203 Westbrook Ave; $278,236; Appling Robin C & Raymond; Brianna Joy; 02/02/2021

3211 Powerhouse Rd; $175,000; Santana Ismael Angel & Lisa Michelle; Oscar O Serrano Guzman; 02/03/2021

6611 W Chestnut Ave; $495,000; Marco Hernandez Personal Representative The Estate; Ricardo & Lorena Morfin Gonzalez; 02/03/2021

1524 Browne Ave; $0; Mckinley, Mary Jane; Shj Properties Llc; 02/03/2021

509 E Lincoln Ave; $158,000; Cook John L Zylstra & Bethany S Zylstra Who Acquir; Zeondra Richardson; 02/03/2021

2205 Butterfield Rd Unit 110; $30,000; Wolfe, Kali C; Carlos Enrique Solano & Julie Ann Lucatero Solano; 02/03/2021

412 N 77Th Ave; $280,000; Rapp Tanner & Karisma; Rafael & Rebecca Fahey Vega; 02/04/2021

4935 Cherry Park Ct; $230,000; Froula Marlene Ann; Jeanne Dillahunt; 02/04/2021

713 S 5Th Ave; $190,000; Mcmurray Kyle & Stephanie F; Coraima Carrasco, Jose Uraga; 02/04/2021

1109 S 72Nd Ave; $220,000; Cornejo Victor; Gloria Judith Ramirez, Jose Mercado; 02/04/2021

Union Gap

2222 S 4Th Ave; $100,000; Tatge Brian James; Donald E & Lashel D Church; 01/29/2021

2205 S 18Th St Unit 27; $9,500; Morse, Jack E; Antonio Rivera Valdovinos; 01/30/2021

2007 S 3Rd Ave; $90,000; Murataya Jr Rodrigo; Maria E Cortez; 02/04/2021

2205 S 18Th St Unit 33; $15,000; Garrido, Gilberto Munoz; Amalia Sandoval; 02/04/2021

Unincorporated

212 Nugent St; $290,000; Clyde Benson Smith As Personal Representative Of T; Brennan Bailey, Ricky L Kelly, Shanna Kelly; 01/29/2021

9381 Emerald Rd; $60,000; Andrade, Javenal & Gloribel; Aaron Andrade; 02/01/2021

140 S Wapato Rd; $175,000; Coronel Ivan & Cinthya; Maria C Rodriguez Jaime; 02/02/2021

Sunnyside

1413 Singh Ln; $285,000; Camacho Robert B & Penny J; Victor Mancines Garcia; 01/29/2021

870 Lewandowski Rd; $500,000; Flying M Properties Llc An Idaho Limited Liability; K Bar B Land & Livestock Llc; 01/29/2021

Selah

1533 W Goodlander Rd; $439,900; Ausink Timothy & Ivy; Jonathan F & Alvena L Mcclintick; 02/01/2021

1105 Mayer Ct; $600,000; Brewer Zach R & Mary C; Timothy R & Ivy M Ausink; 02/01/2021

Toppenish

513 S Beech St; $150,000; Avendano Jorge; Norma Cervantes Romero; 02/01/2021

Wapato

1381 Lombard Loop Rd; $160,000; Clayton, Pete; Gaudencio H & Patercia A Gallado; 02/01/2021

309 N Harding Ave; $215,000; Ruiz Bulmaro; Sully Gama; 02/04/2021

610 Mt Adams Dr; $187,000; Sosa Tomas C Sosa & Diana Chavez Who Acquired Titl; Anthony J Mendoza; 02/04/2021

Tieton

91 Section 1 Rd; $185,000; Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development; Joshua Paul & Heather Margueri Hutchinson; 02/03/2021

unkwn

condo; $245,000; Yakima Catholic Charities Housing Services — Dioce; Sandra Veronica Ceja Ayala; 02/04/2021

condo; $245,000; Catholic Charities Housing Services — Diocese Of Y; Selina Marie Garcia; 02/04/2021

Moxee

300 Alps Rd Unit 1004; $17,000; Nelson, Hazle S; Patricia Campbell; 02/04/2021

Commercial

10533 Old Naches Hwy; $475,000; Ufp Real Estate; Timothy Osborn; 01/29/2021; Storage Warehouse

3004 Fruitvale Blvd; $1,400,000; Harris Jerry D; Jeremy Reynolds; 01/29/2021; Laundromat

110 S Holly Dr; $130,000; Calahan, Rhonda M; Eduardo Velazquez Perez & Maria L Sanchez; 02/01/2021; Restaurant