The following property transfers were recently processed by the Yakima County Assessor’s Office. Transfers are usually processed a month or two after ownership changes. The details listed below are exactly as received from Yakima County. For a map of recent transfers, visit www.yakimaherald.com/news/facts_and_records/property_transfers.
Order of information: Address, price, grantor (old owner), grantee (new owner), date processed.
Residential
Yakima
116 N 53rd Ave; $210,000; Arnold Michael W & Patty E; Corde & Mckenzie Stevenson; 04/16/2020
1 N 36th Ave; $150,000; Wilson Roger; David G & Linda R Bezold; 05/01/2020
8307 Westbrook Ave; $0; Rms Homes Inc; Ali Nazer; 05/01/2020
8305 Westbrook Ave; $0; Rms Homes Inc; Ali Nazer; 05/01/2020
918 E Spruce St; $77,500; Bryant Iris G; Robert E Sr & Sharon Y Harris; 05/01/2020
908 Landon Ave; $96,000; Sandra J Juarez & Tracey L Juarez Successor Truste; Norman Family Cookies Llc; 05/01/2020
110 Sage Trail Rd Unit 2; $100; Clayton, Elaina; Noah Evans; 05/01/2020
6900 Bristol Way; $306,000; Eagle Cari Marie & Christopher; Alfredo Jr & Rebecca Garza; 05/04/2020
2002 S 73rd Ave; $435,000; Newton Carrie; Patricia L & Michael C Thaler; 05/04/2020
2303 S 79th Ave; $297,000; Bloom Joy Lee; Cynthia Lopez, Luis Orta; 05/05/2020
6705 Scenic Dr; $857,500; Plath Nicholas W & Monica M; Frank Joseph Jr &Jill Cathleen Falk; 05/05/2020
3511 W Chestnut Ave; $347,500; Hill Gary D & Margaret M; Seth A & Megan J Copeland; 05/05/2020
516 N 16th Ave; $85,200; Bank Of America Na; Nat Doan; 05/05/2020
1304 Cherry Ave; $120,000; Gonzalez Roberto Gonzalez Jr & Leticia; Ruth Adriana Uriostegui; 05/05/2020
1424 S 29th Ave; $257,000; Knotts Brian L & Cari A; Kevin & Melinda A Fulks; 05/05/2020
13801 Fisk Rd; $47,500; Merz, Bonnie; Nicholas Spears; 05/05/2020
804 N 18th Ave; $110,000; Larson Renae M; Randy L & Tamara K Larson; 05/06/2020
506 N 78th Ave; $270,000; Smith Gorden Wayne & Jennifer Ann; Suzanne M Skvarch; 05/06/2020
301 N 26th Ave; $225,000; Heintzman Victoria C Heintzman Wata Victoria C Sch; Alexis Sells; 05/06/2020
2210 S 67th Ave; $265,000; Mcguire Max A & Sara M; Donald Canter; 05/06/2020
3210 Englewood Ave; $225,000; Woodkey Dale A & Jennifer M; Michael R & Mckenzie M Woodkey; 05/07/2020
120 N 45th Ave; $240,000; Ignacio Aguirre Pr Of The Estate Of Richard Aguirr; Yesenia Ivet & Maria Emma Corona; 05/07/2020
810 S 17th Ave; $217,000; Marang Christopher P & Nicole; Kylan Randy-Chase Johnson, Yahaira Francien Diaz; 05/07/2020
1805 W Greenway; $224,500; Jcm Holdings Llc; Michael Ziegler; 05/07/2020
708 W Mead Ave; $210,000; Grisela I B Denman By Richard Gallipo Personal Rep; Winston Galzote; 05/07/2020
4601 Powerhouse Rd Unit 4; $22,500; Salgado, Lourdes; Eustaquio Cuevas; 05/07/2020
Grandview
400 W 5th St Unit 45; $16,000; Mendoza, Gregorio Benitez; Manuel Hernandez & Cecilia Martinez; 04/30/2020
1808 Smith Ln; $0; Cortez Carlos A; Carlos Cortez, Norma Carr; 05/05/2020
623 E 3rd St; $0; Raap, Daniel A & Marjorie; Daniel A Raap; 05/06/2020
Unincorporated
40 Grissom Ln; $220,000; Rose M Parker; Thomas M Jorgensen; 05/01/2020
160 Vaughn Rd; $262,500; Byrd William F; Julie Heilman, William White; 05/01/2020
1664 S Euclid Rd; $290,000; Vance Sharon L; Brad M Graybill, Craig Arlan Skiles & Bethany A Brad M Graybill; 05/04/2020
Tieton
750 Potter Rd; $250,000; Stevens Charles L Iv & Lisa J; Marisela Lara; 05/04/2020
Toppenish
811 E Toppenish Ave; $81,000; Olney Frances E; Leonel & Silvia Zapien; 05/04/2020
108 N Elm St; $179,900; Cruz Jose & Natividad; Nandy F Madrigal; 05/07/2020
Granger
531 Carpenter Rd; $0; Carpenter Steven B; Carpenter Farms Inc; 05/04/2020
Sunnyside
505 Victory Way; $200,000; Villanueva Jose & Rosario; Antonio Gaspar Reyes, Diana Picazo Villanueva; 05/04/2020
Selah
1004 W 1st Ave; $297,500; Riddle Darrell S & Kelli J; Jordan S & Caley Murphy; 05/05/2020
211 Sage Wood Dr; $0; Nolan Justin M; Justin Mathew & Charlotte Chey Nolan; 05/06/2020
991 N Wenas Rd; $175,000; Rizzo Michael & Vonda L; Marcos C Gonzalez; 05/07/2020
Zillah
1203 Bartlett Ave; $0; Stilwell Farms Llc; Wesley Stilwell; 05/07/2020
Commercial
1414 Pierce St; $625,000; Jim Gamache Enterprises Llc; Tavery Properties Llc; 05/01/2020; Cmrcl Garage-Sheds
1002 S 41st Ave; $510,000; Lewis Larry E & Cathy A; Jeremy Sandino; 05/07/2020; Multiple Residence