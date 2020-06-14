Latest transfers recorded

Residential

Yakima

2319 S 4Th Ave; $94,500; Wilson Robert T Sr & Suzanne K; Jason R & Christina L Beck; 05/08/2020

615 N 6Th Ave; $0; Young, David H & Lilia M; Young Investments Llc; 05/08/2020

5904 Scenic Dr; $0; Booth, Sam & Nancy; Shoshone Llc; 05/08/2020

712 N 74Th Ave; $460,000; Gaertner Ethel; Steven & Ruth M Olmer; 05/08/2020

1209 S 29Th Ave; $0; Cates Curry J; Curry J & Wendy M Cates; 05/08/2020

408 S 10Th St; $175,000; Thomas Linda; Jose Padilla & Monica Mejia; 05/08/2020

2415 Summitview; $235,400; Mcdonald-Mccain Matthew Mccain & Mary; Teofilo & Yesenia Garcia; 05/11/2020

8838 Braeburn Lp; $485,000; Melcher Russell A & Cynthia J; Darrell & Kelli Riddle; 05/11/2020

1011 N 34Th Ave Unit 30; $15,000; Schatz, Raymond J; Fred Leingang; 05/11/2020

410 N 61St Ave; $234,691; Patrick Bulmer As Pr For The Estate Of Ralph Curti; Jdt Investments Llc; 05/12/2020

409 S 59Th Ave; $0; Rohrbach Kim D; Michael J & Kim D Rohrbach; 05/12/2020

3304 W Lincoln Ave; $170,000; Secretary Of Housing & Urban Development; Roberto C Valencia Sanchez; 05/12/2020

8401 Westbrook Ave; $292,000; Packer Scott & Andrea; Phyllis Gibson Trust; 05/12/2020

6507 Crestfields Rd; $230,000; Webb Cory L; Demenzio G Barela; 05/12/2020

1612 Simpson Ln; $167,500; Mcintosh Dawna & Elmer; Stephaine Alvarez; 05/12/2020

55 W Washington Ave Unit 83; $35,000; Johnson, Norman M; Richard L Nance; 05/12/2020

7 N 91St Ave; $420,000; Skolrud Kevin D & Carole N; Jeannette Martin; 05/13/2020

206 S 80Th Ave; $262,000; Valentine Walter J Valentine Jr & Vicki R; Kassidy Ann Palmer; 05/13/2020

1418 S 28Th Ave; $261,500; Lemus Eric; Catherine C Gipe Stewart; 05/13/2020

2115 S 68Th Ave; $292,000; Casteneda-Robledo Jesus Barajas-Barragan & Maria; Brenda S & Mark A Delp; 05/13/2020

1009 Ahtanum Rd; $29,600; Johnson, Russell & Shirley; Miguel Alvarez; 05/13/2020

681 Redtail Rd; $369,000; Dimarco Daniel & Brynn; Patrick & Sharon Morrissey; 05/14/2020

1404 W Yakima Ave; $0; Karlik Bradley C Karlik Wata Brad; Bradley C Karlik, Patrick W Westlake; 05/14/2020

1303 S 9Th Ave; $220,000; Botello Andres G & Judith M; Josefina Adame Rangel; 05/14/2020

806 Pickens Rd; $270,000; Stohr-Hendrickson Jason & Whitney G; Jeffrey & Lorita Stohr; 05/14/2020

712 & 712 1/2 S 2Nd Ave; $153,000; Red Clover Properties Llc; Jose P Ramos, Marcos P Ramos; 05/14/2020

Moxee

309 Iler St; $170,000; Mendez Antonio; Simon & Amanda R Sanchez; 05/08/2020

Sunnyside

809 E Franklin Ave; $210,000; Ramirez Humberto Ramirez Contreras & Araseli; Ryan Reynvaan; 05/08/2020

816 Upland Dr; $226,500; Cantu Jayson Lee; Steven & Jana Crist; 05/11/2020

4050 Outlook Rd; $55,840; F & M Investments Llc; Maria De Jesus & Gusmaro R Chapina; 05/11/2020

308 W Riverside Ave; $265,000; Heeren Melissa C & Zachary R; Reece R & Melissa Paulus; 05/13/2020

condo; $339,000; Heilman Othella J; Christina R Robbins, Eric I Lemus; 05/13/2020

Zillah

1106 Maple Way; $210,000; Hiemstra Larry A & Linda R; Noe & Margarita Gonzalez; 05/13/2020

Granger

60 W Outlook Rd; $113,000; Olivera Jesus J; Noemi Galvan; 05/13/2020

607 Dean Ave; $64,000; Arrendondo Enrique & Maria Guadalupe; Cassandra Arredondo, Salvador Aguilar Maravilla; 05/14/2020

Selah

1410 W Pear Ave; $385,000; Kirkham Clayton & Michelle C; Andres G & Judith M Botello; 05/14/2020

Mabton

6451 Mabton Sunnyside; $0; Larios, Jesus; Aurelia Carrillo; 05/14/2020

Outlook

831 Dekker Rd; $95,000; Jdanco Llc A Washington Limited Liability Company; Severo & Elia Macias; 05/14/2020

Unincorporated

2609 Rest Haven Rd; $300,000; Pickering Brian K & Annabelle R; Joel E & Hannah R Slatter; 05/11/2020

2803 Pilot Ln; $299,000; Mclain Deborah A; Gary L & Sherril J Jones; 05/12/2020

2491 Lateral 1 Rd; $345,000; Romero Norma L Villa & Marcos; Daniel Jr & Rebecca M Suarez; 05/13/2020

300 E Martin Ln; $250,000; Ramirez Doyle Shaffer & Donna H; Gilberto Zuniga; 05/14/2020

Commercial

1117 S 11Th St; $215,000; Gomez Francisco J Milanez & Maria C; Cesar Alberto Martha Cruz, Claudia Yolanda Palma Espino; 05/08/2020; Restaurant