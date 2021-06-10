The following property transfers were recently processed by the Yakima County Assessor’s Office. Transfers are usually processed a month or two after ownership changes. The details listed below are exactly as received from Yakima County. For a map of recent transfers, visit www.yakimaherald.com/news/facts_and_records/property_transfers.
Order of information: Address, price, grantor (old owner), grantee (new owner), date processed.
Residential
Unincorporated
16931 Hwy 410; $0; Barnett, Andrew G; Jacob A Barnett; 04/08/2021
307 N 40Th St; $37,110; Lucas Malae M; Cynthia King, Michael King; 04/30/2021
16791 N Cowiche; $135,000; Carrillo Monica P; Ricardo Perez; 05/09/2021
5406 W Washington Ave; $500,000; William Terry Campbell & Denise F Campbell Trustee; Andrew Burge Hudson; 05/11/2021
5401 Evans Rd; $130,000; Wenz Eugene F & Nancy K; Leon Loza & Edelmira Loza Arellano; 05/14/2021
980 Outlook Rd; $380,000; Dps Properties Llc; Andrew A Jeans, Debbie-Jo Guerrero; 05/14/2021
Yakima
7610 W Nob Hill Blvd Unit 197; $5,000; Amber Homes Llc; Roberto Mujica Valladares; 05/03/2021
908 Azalea Lane; $375,731; Hayden Homes Llc; Sarah & Matthew Brown; 05/09/2021
911 N Mt Aix Way; $441,990; Hayden Homes Llc; Jacob C & Rita L Grant; 05/09/2021
5102 Sage Way; $391,939; Hayden Homes Llc; Kyle J Burlingame, Taylor J Bosch; 05/09/2021
5500 Wildrye Loop; $356,867; Hayden Homes Llc; Gustavo Bravo Guerrero, Juliett Marino; 05/09/2021
5503 Wildrye Lp; $371,845; Hayden Homes Llc; Marcelino & Carrie Osorio; 05/09/2021
213 S 85Th Pl; $350,000; Bartel Deon M; Erin Brady, Jerry Brady, John Franklin, Roberta Brady; 05/10/2021
5202 Sage Way; $373,903; Hayden Homes Llc; Alex R & Luisa Vanessa Ramos; 05/10/2021
5304 Sageway; $372,045; Hayden Homes Llc; Carol J Cunningham; 05/10/2021
706 S 4Th St; $241,000; Liu Qi; Antonio Rivera Chavez, Evangelina Villalobos; 05/10/2021
55 W Washington Ave Unit 146; $90,000; Broadmoor Mhc Llc; Gerald B Allen; 05/10/2021
383 Carvo Rd; $164,500; Rickey Leonard G & Maureen H; Benjamin J & Robyn L Rickey; 05/11/2021
11203 Flinstone Rd; $450,000; Vimont James W & Twyla; Dean L & Connie L Ellis; 05/11/2021
4602 Phaeton Pl; $479,000; Martin Robert C & Janice M; John Lee & Kay Lynn Chambers; 05/11/2021
7304 Saddlebrook Lp; $405,000; Nystedt Gary & Patti R; Abner B & Rosemary Preacher; 05/11/2021
308 Baker St; $149,000; Rangel Martin Zorro; Ashley & Daniel Guerrero; 05/11/2021
723 S 32Nd Ave; $290,000; Bird Susan E; Madeleine Trujillo Romero; 05/11/2021
911 S 29Th Ave; $290,000; Mcpherson Kyle A & Maleah L; Tyler & Haley Baxter; 05/11/2021
8303 Westbrook Ave; $312,000; Nelson Lynn C & David; Steven Brown; 05/11/2021
5903 W Coolidge Rd; $351,000; Hawes Judy L; Lauren Carey; 05/11/2021
18 W Washington Ave Unit 77; $5,800; Laufenburger Poulson, Sherry L; Steve L Simon; 05/11/2021
16891 Cottonwood Canyon Rd; $283,000; Fiedler Teresa J; Christopher Ostriem; 05/12/2021
10107 Orchard; $567,000; Zweber Dale; Brian R & Rhonda C Hillabush; 05/12/2021
1409 Hathaway St; $275,000; Darryl & Joanne Scully As Co Personal Representati; Alfredo De Jesus Parrazal Burg Gallardo, Maricruz Bravo Gallardo; 05/12/2021
608 N 18Th Ave; $105,000; Weimer, Robert; Joseph P Kovacich; 05/12/2021
207 S 80Th Ave; $395,000; Baird Jeremy J & Jennifer L; Kyle & Haley Keath; 05/12/2021
702 S 13Th Ave; $191,000; Wilson Real Estate V Llc; Matthew Grayson & Tabitha Rene Burgin; 05/12/2021
1304 S 11Th Ave; $250,000; Jimenez Escobar Carlos F; Josue Gutierrez, Nitcell Bautista Saucedo; 05/12/2021
7810 W Plath Ave; $500,000; Remy Brock Allan & Stacy Ann Harrington; Roger J & Cathy J Johnson; 05/12/2021
7007 W Mead Ave; $250,000; Vazquez Jose; Valeria Serrano; 05/12/2021
110 Lupine Dr; $842,500; Truhler Brandon & Tara K; Robert & Hye Parkman; 05/12/2021
5501 Sycamore Dr; $416,500; Urness James & Gloria; Scott Alan & Rebecca Lynn Jones; 05/12/2021
303 N 8Th St; $243,000; Wilson Real Estate Iii Llc; Alberto Hernandez Rodriguez, Cristoval Hernandez Granados; 05/12/2021
15016 Fisk Rd; $625,000; Mcinnis Donald W & Shirley M; Renee Cherie Slaven & Stephen Slaven Ii; 05/13/2021
1500 Mapleway Rd; $665,000; Price Dwight & Linda; Clinton J & Kelly J Adamson; 05/13/2021
213 S 89Th Ave; $385,000; Case Robert C & Darla M; Brigida Monges, Carlos Fabian Jimenez Escobar; 05/13/2021
604 S 30Th Ave; $390,000; Chambers Mark Stephen & Sarah Anne; Spencer Lee & Hailey Tielkemeier; 05/13/2021
1006 S 30Th Ave; $315,000; Bravo Cortines Teresa; Benito Martinez Hernandez, Rosalva Martinez; 05/13/2021
4606 W Nob Hill Blvd; $243,000; Chin Properties Llc; Brandon Joseph Fleck; 05/13/2021
815 Trout Lake Court; $499,000; Griffith Robert Griffith Jr & Ashley L; Diahann & John Wayne Barrera; 05/13/2021
511 A S Naches Ave; $87,000; Alfaro Murillo Juan; Erika Lopez; 05/13/2021
1501 St Hilaire; $467,000; Crowston Colleen M; Christopher Cleon & Holly Jensen; 05/13/2021
2206 River Rd; $235,000; Eaton Lester D; Michael Duane & Margaret Sanderson; 05/14/2021
5302 W Lincoln Ave; $480,000; Helms Homes Llc; James D & Gloria Urness; 05/14/2021
223 Clover Pl; $315,000; Dennison Cheree Lyne & Ryan James; Zane & Bailey Cully; 05/14/2021
118 Vineyard View Ln; $485,000; Breg4 Llc; Joshua & Corie Burck; 05/14/2021
1412 S 14Th St; $245,000; Mendoza Hugo F Reyna Bravo & Mariela G; Alberto Garcia Robles, Melissa Mateos Carmona; 05/14/2021
11 Lost Goose Ln; $303,000; Janz Brian; Justin & Jordan Hancock; 05/14/2021
Sunnyside
4080 Washout Rd; $34,900; Haak Ii Llc; Adam Frost; 05/07/2021
4080 Washout Rd; $26,800; Haak Ii Llc; Adam Frost; 05/07/2021
714 N 6Th St; $210,000; Jwa Investments Llc; Fenicia Hernandez Rodriquez, Milton Desiderio; 05/12/2021
2380 E Lincoln Ave; $180,000; Imus Richard G & Charlene; Darlene Dahlin Revocable Trust; 05/13/2021
Selah
1212 Fremont Hills Dr; $349,500; Terry Powell As Personal Representative Of The Est; Josh Christopher & Ryan Marie Bacchus; 05/10/2021
105 W Goodlander Rd; $185,000; Cote David K & Christine S; Michael Thomas Cote; 05/12/2021
908 Blitz Ln; $405,000; Moudy Derick K & Wendy W; Diana Ryerson, Stacy N Swayze; 05/12/2021
505 S 4Th St; $190,000; Davidson Suzanne & Don; Blake Mckinney; 05/14/2021
203 Southern Ave; $160,000; Mary E Ligget As Personal Representative Of The Es; Helms Homes Llc; 05/14/2021
Grandview
1100 Euclid Rd Unit 44; $62,000; Culver, Robert R & Barbara; Charles V & Carol R Eubank; 05/10/2021
1809 Beacon Rd; $236,500; Weld Charlotte; Fany Brito & Araceli Brito Saavedra; 05/11/2021
1100 Euclid Rd Unit 37; $41,900; Eubank, Charles V & Carol R; Daniel & Marta Bott; 05/11/2021
107 E Bonnieview Rd; $278,500; Martinez Jose R & Victoria; David Hernandez, Victoria Nunez; 05/12/2021
620 Arteaga Cir; $260,000; Mendez Pedro C; Jonathan Campuzano; 05/12/2021
400 W 5Th St Unit 78; $5,000; Hernandez, Simon; Manuel De Jesus & Guadalupe Palacios; 05/14/2021
1100 Euclid Rd Unit 30; $40,000; Kime, Janet; Douglas G Sr Wallway; 05/14/2021
Moxee
8703 Duffield Rd; $410,000; Kuehl Dan D; Matthew Francis & Tracie Lee Mcgee; 05/11/2021
432 N Rivard Rd; $369,000; Roy Mary M; Leo Francis & Denise Mary Roy; 05/14/2021
300 Alps Rd Unit 1016; $25,000; Williams & Richard Sears, Chloris M; Jolene & Ted Bradford; 05/15/2021
Zillah
709 Kachess Lane; $360,000; Steven A & Kimberly D Bouchey Trustees Of The Stev; Peter Garlock & Susan Ellis; 05/11/2021
200 Hamilton Dr; $540,000; Benson Sean D & Rhonda M; Jack Brian & Lori Lee Bunger; 05/14/2021
808 Second Ave; $240,000; Tipton Emily M; Pedro L Perez; 05/14/2021
unkwn
condo; $235,000; Catholic Charities Housing Services - Diocese Of Y; Ruben G Rojas Jr; 05/13/2021
Cowiche
9021 Naches Heights Rd; $109,500; 8 Figure Strategies Llc & St Juan Diego Llc; Josh & Krystal Riddle; 05/13/2021
510 Hiland Rd; $95,000; Guzman Jose Jesus Beltran & Patricia; Asulema Alvarez Solorio, Susana Guzman; 05/14/2021
1306 Thompson Rd; $280,000; Grigsby Jay; Devin Mcdaniel; 05/14/2021
Harrah
100 W Pioneer St; $185,000; Rangel Juan B; Marco Antonio Ramirez Esquivel, Maria De Dios Lorenzo; 05/13/2021
51 Pioneer Cir; $260,000; Flores Eduardo; Baltazar Pantoja Zuniga; 05/14/2021
Wapato
1601 Progressive Rd; $320,000; Ballesteros Marwin Z Imperial & Virginia I; Melchora B & Felipe Mendoza Jr; 05/13/2021
Union Gap
1902 S 18Th St; $170,000; Batin Marlon; Carlos E Urcino Gomez; 05/13/2021
10206 Ahtanum Rd; $130,000; Clift Mildred J Clift Also Shown Of Record As Mill; Miguel Sanjuan Chavez & Victor Sanjuan; 05/14/2021
104 Short St; $187,500; Escareno Oiivia; Clariza & Alexander Garza; 05/14/2021
Commercial
201 S 9Th Ave #1-2; $285,000; Alyanna Llc; Mark Gefre; 05/10/2021; Barber Shop
319 E Toppenish Ave; $10,000; Toppenish Community Foundation; Gerardo & Marisela Martinez; 05/10/2021; Club House