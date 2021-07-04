The following property transfers were recently processed by the Yakima County Assessor’s Office. Transfers are usually processed a month or two after ownership changes. The details listed below are exactly as received from Yakima County. For a map of recent transfers, visit www.yakimaherald.com/news/facts_and_records/property_transfers.
Order of information: Address, price, grantor (old owner), grantee (new owner), date processed.
Residential
Union Gap
2715 Mccullough Rd; $800; Amber Homes Llc; Jose Acevedo; 05/05/2021
2002 Cornell Ave; $216,000; Schuler Sharon M; Jose L Gutierrez Perez, Paloma Yuritzi Escalera Maldonado; 05/24/2021
4114 S 2Nd St; $125,000; Berhanu Sarah Ruth; Shane M & Teresa L Ferrerira; 06/06/2020
Yakima
3043 S Fork Rd; $40,000; Manny, Michael & Shelley; Thomas Manny; 05/20/2021
2018 S 57Th Ave; $360,000; Hawes Judith; Dereje Alemeneh Mekuria, Hiwot Tsegaye Massresha; 05/23/2021
2311 S 52Nd Ave; $330,000; George Steven A & Darlene K St; Mark A & Burelena K Charlet; 05/24/2021
1004 N 34Th Ave Unit 1; $169,000; Christopher Scott Lane As Pr Of The Estate Of Lind; Gerald L & Nancy J Baldwin; 05/24/2021
8819 Kail Dr; $355,000; Ottinger Dean; Coleman Family Revocable Living Trust Dt; 05/24/2021
208 S 87Th Pl; $415,000; Shaw Kelly T & Corie; Hannah & Cory Urquhart; 05/24/2021
6702 Alpine Way; $308,000; Rossignol James; Cody Day; 05/24/2021
3903 W Walnut St; $350,000; Embree Gary L & Donna F; Kory Lee Embree; 05/24/2021
918 S 6Th Ave; $0; Klingele, Paula M; Paula Marion Miller; 05/24/2021
740 Woodward West Rd; $296,000; Tibbetts Michael & Carroll; Kord & Laurie Lofthus; 05/24/2021
506 N 37Th St; $285,000; Jwa Investments Llc; Adam & Emily Sutton; 05/24/2021
118 S 10Th St; $165,000; Armstrong Dale Lw; Antonio Mendez-Ramirez; 05/24/2021
465 Westland Dr; $1,205,000; Abhold Randolph W; Floyd & Pam Blinsky; 05/25/2021
2007 Moore Rd; $419,500; Komstadius Vince & Jenneifer; Craig Achziger; 05/25/2021
404 S 26Th Ave; $175,000; Payseno Greg & Jill M; Marissa A Laya; 05/25/2021
411 S 17Th Ave; $494,500; Lombardi Courtney & Matthew; Jay Sternoff; 05/25/2021
311 N 16Th Ave; $325,000; Sagen Matthew; Kala M & Jason R Johnston; 05/25/2021
1017 W Viola Ave; $199,000; Lundgren And Tracy Sublett As Heirs Of The Estate; W Viola Llc; 05/25/2021
5304 Maui Pl; $367,000; Hiebert Donna M; Ivan W & Sheryl A Guthrie; 05/25/2021
807 N 3Rd St; $15,000; Pierson, Carolyn; Henry Vargas; 05/25/2021
3701 Isabella Way; $949,900; Blinsky Floyd & Pam; Juan Carlos & Barbara Olivares; 05/25/2021
510 Ghormley Rd; $569,000; Hoover Dennis A & Cristell L; Jose P & Hannah R Ramos; 05/26/2021
1207 Swan Ave; $230,000; Verduzco Juana & Jaime; Jonatan Leyva Franco; 05/26/2021
8807 W Yakima Ave; $322,000; Sanchez Gricel; Alejandra Guzman Gutierrez; 05/26/2021
419 S 37Th Ave; $254,000; Williams Jacqueline M; Andrea Lyssa Pettijohn; 05/26/2021
420 S 34Th Ave; $329,000; Chaudhry Alla; Alyssa Jade Ford, Jason Bryon Ford Jr; 05/26/2021
919 S 17Th Ave; $242,000; Scoggins Kelley M; Ravinder & Sunita Singh; 05/26/2021
1409 S 79Th Ave; $540,000; Mina Ezzat E & Minerva A; Barry R & Margaret R Vincent; 05/26/2021
2009 S 87Th Ave; $515,000; Chauvin Charles E & Jennifer L; Timothy & Shelly Hull; 05/26/2021
1703 S 10Th Ave; $150,000; Miranda Alfonso V; Anthony Betancourth; 05/26/2021
2108 Marsh Rd; $205,000; Ruger Linda Lee; Lynae F Keith; 05/26/2021
313 S 7Th St; $160,000; Desert Vista Houses Llc; Armando Medina-Martinez, Vanessa Sanchez; 05/26/2021
1102 Hathaway St Unit 4-A; $19,500; Ashley, Paul H; Andreas Roy; 05/26/2021
9150 Occidental Rd; $425,000; Noel Giese Stockman As The Personal Representative; Ydc Building Llc; 05/27/2021
10805 Summitview Ext; $500,000; Peterson Patrick N; Gricel Sanchez, Jesus Martinez; 05/27/2021
1006 N 10Th Ave; $300,000; Skiles Kenneth D & Susan; Braulio Montes Cruz; 05/27/2021
114 N 91St Ave; $495,000; Bauerle Roy; Frank Michael & Judy A Toner; 05/27/2021
5204 Richey Rd; $290,000; Fisher Kevin J; Christopher K Roberts; 05/27/2021
7312 Summitview; $250,000; Godoy Jjesus De Leon; Eryberto Gil, Melissa Gomez Munoz; 05/27/2021
1311 Mckinley Ave; $85,000; Barragan Marco A; Armando Cruz Mendoza, Ruben Reyna Jr; 05/27/2021
1309 W Spruce St; $240,000; Wilson Real Estate Vii Llc; Jennifer L Silva; 05/27/2021
1015 W Stewart Ave; $244,000; Wheeler Amanda; Gene Robbins; 05/27/2021
1314 S 14Th Ave; $189,900; Wilson Real Estate Xii Llc; Antonio Dolores Castilleja; 05/27/2021
1202 S 7Th Ave; $80,000; De Los Rios Jr Fernando R; Clemente Mendoza & Rosalinda M Guerrero; 05/27/2021
1215 Hamilton Ave; $312,500; Navarrete Carmen; Robert M & Rosaelia Reboca; 05/27/2021
701 S 38Th Ave; $162,000; Stockton Victoria C; Shon & Rosemary Copeland; 05/27/2021
1008 S 90Th Ave; $416,000; Thorn Chad & Lyn E; Daryl V & Carol A James; 05/27/2021
1805 Fremont Dr; $325,000; Marquett Shelley A Marquett Aka Shelley A Buettner; Amanda Wheeler; 05/27/2021
2206 S 72Nd Ave; $293,000; Jwa Investments Llc; Sherry & Mark Johnson; 05/27/2021
200 Barnes Rd; $450,000; Wheeler Bradley; Joshua & Lillemor Charvet; 05/27/2021
4407 Terrace Hts Dr; $349,250; Hart Russell B & Lynn Michell Corbin; Felix & Xochilth Anaya; 05/27/2021
1908 E Viola Ave; $50,000; Marin Janie; Noe Rodriquez Lorenzo, Yesenia Rodriquez; 05/27/2021
3005 Castlevale Rd Unit 31; $15,000; Muniz, David; Paul Lombardi; 05/27/2021
710 State Route 821 Unit 72; $31,000; Blackledge, Mark & Claudia; Ana V Mozqueda Saldana; 05/27/2021
18051 Cottonwood Canyon Rd; $88,927; Butler Gary W; Gary W Butler; 05/28/2021
702 N Mize Rd; $502,000; Chott John F; Alex & Haley Moon; 05/28/2021
10820 Tieton Dr; $686,000; Taffolla Tawana J; Jose Santos Valdez Iii, Shelly Renee Valdez; 05/28/2021
711 N 25Th Ave; $280,000; Rosas Jose A; Rigoberto Campos Jr, Sywrave Torres; 05/28/2021
1006 Pecks Canyon Rd; $335,000; Gorger Robert J; Eduardo Diaz; 05/28/2021
7604 Graystone Ct; $1,116,000; Atteberry Dave S & Crystal; Matthew D & Danelle R Clark; 05/28/2021
419 Viewmont Dr; $397,000; Hull Timothy W & Shelly N; Harmony Langmack & Spenser J Ash; 05/28/2021
1111 S 6Th Ave; $245,000; Beck Eldon P; Marco A Paz Espinosa; 05/28/2021
710 S 17Th Ave; $150,000; Espinoza, Karri; Rbe Enterprises Corp; 05/28/2021
611 S 27Th Ave; $377,000; Myers David & Suzanne; Blair C Ryan; 05/28/2021
1211 S 33Rd Ave; $335,000; Ramirez Tracy Lynn & Viviano; Alexis R Rebolledo, Andrea G Barbosa; 05/28/2021
5506 Meadow Ln; $399,000; Probst John M & Nancy E; Richard Kimble Stiles; 05/28/2021
7610 W Nob Hill Blvd Unit 194; $110,900; Amber Homes Llc; Carson & Danielle Bryan; 05/28/2021
405 S 94Th Ave; $250,000; Chance Allen C & Sharon L; Mark Allen Sr & Tamara Faye Chance; 06/05/2020
2607 W Walnut St; $255,000; Noble Jeanne; Emma Jo Scherschligt; 06/05/2020
7304 W Washington Ave; $395,000; Chana Sarbjit Kaur Chana Wata Sarbjit Kaur & Hrjin; Luke A & Crystal A Wittmer; 06/05/2020
1518 Queen Ave; $222,500; Kennedy Julia L; Danielle Evans; 06/05/2020
5003 Overbluf Dr; $350,000; Lopez Candelario R & Josefina L; Jennifer & Gail Barreras; 06/05/2020
709 S 6Th St; $88,000; Mejia Ana C; Antonio & Cristina Mejia; 06/07/2020
2105 Maclaren St; $289,000; Hellerich David N & Carolyn R; Alejandro Escalera; 06/08/2020
912 S 33Rd Ave; $220,000; Gawlik Jennifer Ann; Hemi A & Tiana D Robinson; 06/08/2020
2700 Fruitvale Blvd Unit 29; $2,000; Luna, Jose; Maria R Suarez; 06/08/2020
18 W Washington Ave Unit 43; $25,000; La Coursiere, Vincent & Dolores; Sandra & Mark Barbier; 06/08/2020
7610 W Nob Hill Blvd Unit 243; $20,000; Vaughn, Janice; Bill Koffler, Randy Base; 06/08/2020
612 N 46Th Ave; $329,875; Ketterer Joseph C & Brittney N Miskulin; Nicole Bartolini; 06/09/2020
2109 Summitview Ave; $287,450; Koreis Joe & Robyn; Krystal Rae Clemmons, Peter Silvestri; 06/09/2020
3610 Carol Ave; $260,758; Brown Shayna M & Jeremy S; Erika Maib; 06/09/2020
808 N 27Th Ave; $265,000; Wilson Real Estate Vi Llc; Michael A & Natasha L Weekes; 05/27/2021
5102 Overbluff Dr; $330,000; Walker Mary; James Mcpherson; 06/09/2020
2700 Fruitvale Blvd Unit 3; $5,000; Mclain, Jenny; Christopher Alires; 06/09/2020
18809 Tieton Dr; $89,500; Althaus Chad & Ma Marfrey; Erik D & Aleah Mickelson; 06/10/2020
11301 Stump Rd; $500,000; Scheidegger Zachary & Sommer; Felicia D Sanchez, Lance J Smiskin; 06/10/2020
1803 Jerome Ave; $255,000; Sanchez Ariadna & Juventino; Gricelda Y Delgado, Rogelio Hernandez; 06/10/2020
4602 Modesto Way; $0; Dorothy E Stotz As Surviving Trustee Of The Stotz; Dorothy E Stotz; 06/10/2020
7005 Scenic Dr; $1,310,000; Snyder Lisa M; Ty & Jamie Smith; 06/10/2020
364 S 76Th Ave; $267,000; Karen Bladow Personal Representative Of The Estate; Robin L & Lynda S Otey; 06/10/2020
367 S 76Th Ave; $127,500; Chapple Fran; Elizabeth G Benefiel; 06/11/2020
5901 Barge St; $179,000; Okbinoglu Gilma E & Aziz; Sharon & Mark A Mclemore; 06/10/2020
417 N 31St Ave; $176,700; Lakeview Loan Servicing Llc; Zachary Lynch Fleet; 06/10/2020
614 S 34Th Ave; $250,000; Brand John W & Vernon E; Steve Soelberg; 06/10/2020
8910 Tieton Dr; $450,000; Radke Glen & Kellie; Michael & Kelly Menard Sugden; 06/10/2020
8832 Braeburn Loop; $425,000; Tanner John B & Sarah; Walt & Paula Hannawacker; 06/10/2020
1201 W Washington Ave Unit 50; $10,000; Velazquez, Jose Edgar Roa; Maria C Garcia Hernandez; 06/10/2020
18 W Washington Ave Unit 21; $20,000; Hayes, Judy C; Clare Elizabeth Davis; 06/10/2020
221 S 63Rd Ave; $272,000; Acker Adam P & Heather D; John C & Karen L Nelson; 06/11/2020
401 N 25Th Ave; $98,912; Lago Schayla R; Schayla R Lago, Tyler Rinker; 06/11/2020
2411 W Yakima Ave; $315,000; Johnson Kyle R Washut & Marguerite; Brianna Henry; 06/11/2020
503 W Mead Ave; $140,000; Purdy Dale & Sarah; James Mabry; 06/11/2020
1404 S 25Th Ave; $264,450; Jester Garret W & Pat I; Michael Shannon; 06/11/2020
8901 Whatcom Ave; $763,000; Pierson Roy & Malena K; Bruce & Carlene Markfelder; 06/11/2020
7407 Fremont Way; $405,000; Garner Brandy & Preston D; Cameron Howell; 06/11/2020
Selah
867 Hexon Rd; $580,000; Finstad Darren & Mary; Gustavo & Anjelina Anguiano; 05/24/2021
4810 N Wenas Rd; $295,000; Scott Ronald; Roxann Bond; 05/25/2021
120 Humann Ln; $440,000; Krystyna Gierczakowska First Polar Llc; Clay Alan & Allyson Nicole Forenpohar; 05/25/2021
303 Lacey Ave; $296,000; Allen Kevin John & Katrina A; Leticia & Leonel Espino; 05/26/2021
850 Ames Rd; $365,000; Marrs Gregg A & Anita L; Kevin Wayne Haak; 05/28/2021
210 N 3Rd St; $170,000; Baumgardner Rebekah Baumgardner Wata Rebekah Lee & Phillip D Lee; 06/05/2020
680 Selah Ridge Dr; $785,000; Gasseling Bradley & Kelly; Daniel E & Sarah H Welk; 06/08/2020
402 Lacey Ave; $275,000; Decker Caleb M & Alyssa; Judy A Roberts; 06/09/2020
181 Perry Way; $352,000; Smith David G & Giovana E; Jeremy S & Shayna M Brown; 06/09/2020
1123 Gore Rd; $345,000; Hamill Timothy S & Emalee F; Nicholas A & Erin Lynn Moloney; 06/10/2020
403 Buchanan Rd; $830,000; Perez Jennifer; Kelly & Bradley Gasseling; 06/10/2020
Unincorporated
10741 Hwy 12; $207,500; Adams Roy W; Bruce & Sherry Gillespie; 06/08/2020
281 Rowberry Way; $259,000; Lopez Rosa Isela Lopez Ortiz Aaora Rosa J Ortiz & Mario Arellano Gonzalez, Mishani Jack; 06/09/2020
2131 Reeves Rd; $50,100; Gonzalez, Manuel & Julia; Martin Huerte; 06/09/2020
320 Hoffer Rd; $81,200; Lint, Cheryl L; Isidro Merlos Reyes; 06/10/2020
1121 Orchardvale Rd; $258,500; Milam Maria A & Kevin R; Thomas Gonzalez; 06/10/2020
2131 Reeves Rd; $125,000; Politte, Dan; Martin Huerte; 06/10/2020
1020 Grandview Pavement Rd; $367,000; Radach B Jerry & Gail M; Maria Salaiza; 06/10/2020
740 Lancaster Rd; $219,900; Bartlett Billy W & Patricia L; Nathaniel Miller; 06/11/2020
Toppenish
413 N D St; $250,000; Gutierrez Alejandro; Claudia Campos, Facundo Crispin; 05/24/2021
914 Washington Ave; $195,000; Jimenez Reyes Mendoza & Josefina R; Aspirita M Jimenez Garcia; 05/27/2021
508 S Alder St; $92,500; Gutierrez Family Holding Trust; Irene & Nabor Goana; 06/09/2020
Zillah
680 Cheyne Rd; $0; Dawes, Clayton L & Dondee A; Confederated Tribes & Bands Of The Yakama Nation; 05/24/2021
4301 Cheyne Rd; $285,000; Beechler Lamar & Paige; Matthew & Emma Argo; 05/25/2021
171 1St St; $195,000; Hernandez Jose & Maria G; Adrian Facundo Soto, Neyda Flores Zambrano; 05/25/2021
1003 Cheyne Rd; $420,000; Collins Gail L; John R & Rebecca A Otis; 05/27/2021
1521 Cutler Way; $355,000; Johnson Mark W; Marcia C Larson; 05/27/2021
515 Mc Cracken Ave; $305,000; Lopez Cristo Y Montiel & Jennifer C; David Anthony & Ruth Garcia; 05/27/2021
1003 Cheyne Rd; $35,000; Collins, Kaela Flores & Gail; John R & Rebecca A Otis; 05/27/2021
503 Valleyview Rd; $325,000; Lillemor Charvet Joshua E & Estevan C & Jody Araguz; 05/28/2021
310 N Manuel Ln; $309,000; Green Ronald L & Sarah A; Adam G & Jody R Roll; 06/10/2020
Prosser
141 Loomis Rd; $355,000; Taylor Stephen Michael & Gillian Marie; Quinton W & Ariel Priscilla Cole; 05/24/2021
Grandview
716 E Wine Country Rd; $500; Garcia, Louis R & Karin I; Alma Salaiza; 05/24/2021
1305 Vista Dr; $200,000; Fischer Dronda M; Ramon Olquin Estrada, Sandra Ramos; 05/25/2021
1101 S Euclid St; $260,000; Moon Lori D; Cherie Lee Snyder; 05/25/2021
914 W 4Th St; $250,000; Cole Quinton W & Ariel Priscilla; Alondra Samantha G Verduzco; 05/26/2021
501 Mohar Rd; $485,000; Seimears Dale & Tammy L; Joseph & Nicole Edwards-Hoff; 05/27/2021
909 Appleway Rd; $325,000; Belle Rylee Shawn Van; Ronald & Misty Brooks; 05/27/2021
1305 Ela L00p; $275,000; Garcia Oscar Mendoza & Samantha E; Adam Nicholas & Irma Pena; 05/27/2021
307 E 5Th St; $157,000; Macias Flavio & Nancy; Jose Uriel Gonzalez Vargaz; 06/11/2020
Naches
109 Moxee Ave; $200,000; Greenwalt, Chad & Crista; Allison Jones; 06/09/2020
Tieton
1311 Dilley Rd; $730,000; Vincent Barry & Margaret; Robert & Carrie Mahre; 05/25/2021
Sunnyside
325 S 5Th St Unit 38; $24,000; Padgett, Kathryn; Ruby Root; 05/26/2021
131 Parkland Dr Unit 87; $10,000; Rodriguez, Susanna; Sidronio Hernandez Velasco; 05/26/2021
1221 Cemetery Rd; $230,000; Hall Claire A; Yessenia Gutierrez Arredondo; 05/27/2021
3641 Independence Rd; $211,200; Trujillo, Juan Carlos; Charles N & Tina M Preston; 05/28/2021
2240 Washout Rd; $345,500; Juergens Jr Harold Ernest Henry & Paige; Edmundo T Vargas; 06/08/2020
709 N 6Th St; $217,000; Ramos Anita; Lisette Ramos; 05/28/2021
3641 Independence Rd; $9,800; Trujillo, Juan C; Charles N & Tina M Preston; 05/28/2021
131 Parkland Dr Unit 118; $6,000; Rivera, Miguel Ruelas; Hailey Alvarado Deleon; 06/10/2020
unkwn
condo; $235,000; Catholic Charities Housing Services — Diocese Of Y; Melissa G Salcedo; 05/25/2021
Harrah
S Harrah Rd; $10,000; Bustos, Bertha & Gabriel; Raymond Iii Enriquez; 05/25/2021
1770 Harrah Drain Rd; $265,000; Green Winters Jana M; Kathleen Mae & Bobby Jackson Lee; 06/10/2020
Mabton
329 4Th Ave; $65,600; Bales Linda Lee; Carlos H & Armida M Mendez; 05/26/2021
321 N 7Th Ave; $190,000; Barajas Sandra Rae; Mireya Gomez, Sergio Gomez, Sergio Magallon; 05/27/2021
802 Sevilla St; $230,000; Butterfield Curt Ross & Lisa L; Franscico Lua, Janet Gonzalez; 06/08/2020
Moxee
118 S Zeus St; $276,000; Rhoades Kyle E R Davis & Chelsea T; Parker John Andrilenas; 06/08/2020
Wapato
1460 N Camas Rd; $125,000; Clements Elsie L; J And J Holdings Llc; 05/28/2021
680 Coe Rd; $250,000; Klingele, Christopher; Hollingbery Farm Llc; 06/10/2020
609 W 8Th St; $190,000; Valencia Irma Garibay & Bertha; Jose Mendoza Cruz; 06/11/2020
Granger
1106 Eagle Nest Dr; $592,000; Scheelsmith Cindy Jo & Daniel A; Douglas & Theresa Kelley; 05/29/2021
1002 Cabernet St; $259,000; Jimenez Joel; Amy Nusbaum; 06/11/2020
Commercial
716 E Wine Country Road; $226,000; Garcia Louis; Alma A Salaiza; 05/24/2021; Cmrcl Garage-Service
102 N 56Th Ave; $1,138,375; Reinhart Enterprises Llc; Nmd Consulting Llc; 05/26/2021; Office
201 Ave F; $175,000; Berney Alan A; Srv Brothers Llc; 05/27/2021; Retail Store
1200 Chesterley Drive; $3,121,000; Plaza Ii Llc; Yakima Plaza Ii Llc; 06/01/2021; Office
510 North St; $500,000; Mayer, Michael & Janet; Thind Pmr Enterprises Ii Inc; 06/01/2021; Mini-Warehouse
330 North St; $500,000; Mayer, Michael & Janet; Thind Pmr Enterprises Ii Inc; 06/01/2021; Retail Store
205 N 4Th Ave; $245,000; Whitmer Scott; Iglesia De Dios Filadelfia & J Ruiz, Juan R Ruiz; 06/03/2021; Office
condo; $869,000; Smith Randy Smith Aka Kayle; Peter & Amy Gelinas; 06/03/2021; Storage Hangar
225 N 2Nd St; $430,000; Unitarian Universalist Church Of Yakima; 225 Kingdom Investments Llc; 06/04/2021; Auditorium
1017 S 3Rd Ave; $550,000; Whm Diversified Llc; Quick Lube & Auto Repair Llc; 06/04/2021; Cmrcl Garage-Service