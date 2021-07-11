The following property transfers were recently processed by the Yakima County Assessor’s Office. Transfers are usually processed a month or two after ownership changes. The details listed below are exactly as received from Yakima County. For a map of recent transfers, visit www.yakimaherald.com/news/facts_and_records/property_transfers.
Order of information: Address, price, grantor (old owner), grantee (new owner), date processed.
Yakima
5200 Sage Way; $338,625; Hayden Homes Llc; Brian Andrew Caillier Ii; 05/09/2021
5501 Sage Way; $302,630; Hayden Homes Llc; Harpal Randhawa, Jasmine Randhawa, Jaswinder Randhawa; 05/09/2021
5407 Sage Way; $329,990; Hayden Homes Llc; Timothy Cote; 05/09/2021
7310 Whitman Ave; $485,000; Mejia Jonathan & Tania M; Jana Spasovski; 05/14/2021
405 N 63Rd Ave; $386,000; Dhillon Christopher L Cornella & Rosalyn; Chelsea Wilson, Jordan Reading, Scott Wilson; 06/07/2021
205 S 46Th Ave; $286,500; Beduhn Maxwell D; Aaron & Jamie Hollingbery; 06/07/2021
11 Belgold Dr; $293,000; Mayer Richard F & Chyrstel L; Brady James; 06/07/2021
410 N 23Rd Ave; $260,000; Fisher Derek & Allysen; Ana E Arellano, Jose Peralez Iii; 06/07/2021
2707 Palatine Ave; $340,000; Camus Bryan; Todd A & Maribel D Ackerman; 06/07/2021
902 S 10Th Ave; $270,000; Haro Antonio; Francisco Villa Garcia; 06/07/2021
611 S 75Th Ave; $385,000; Zarei Omid; Otto & Patsy J Mattieligh; 06/07/2021
1507 S 73Rd Ave; $275,000; Crawford James & Kayla; Janine Marie Wohl; 06/07/2021
2005 S 76Th Ave; $500,000; Trotter Debra A; Arlynn Deanna Stoddard; 06/07/2021
2201 S 75Th Ave; $665,000; Tew Bradley D & Brittany D; Anamika Agrawal, Saurabh Ranjan; 06/07/2021
2107 S 2Nd Ave; $180,000; Glazier Lianna; Briseida Yaritza & Felipe Hernandez Jr; 06/07/2021
55 W Washington Ave Unit 177; $65,000; Moss, William A; Berbara Ormsby, Cheryl Regnler; 06/07/2021
214 S 94Th Ave; $315,000; Dolou Properties Llc; Joshua Michael Crofton, Xiaohong Li; 06/08/2021
6702 S Appleview Rd; $390,000; Rhea Richard E & Dusty K; The Granzella Family Revocable Trust; 06/08/2021
309 N 73Rd Ave; $454,000; Kong Hyun Sook Kim Who Acquired Title As Hyun Sook; Daniel Raul & Hillary Mattie Patton; 06/08/2021
7508 Barge Ct; $575,000; Mcquaid Caitland M & Millard P; Joseph & Jasmine Elena Mills; 06/08/2021
1112 S 9Th Ave; $290,000; Salazar Rosa Martha & Martin C; Miguel A Sanchez Escareno, Olivia Escareno; 06/08/2021
1113 S 44Th Ave; $205,000; Cawley Daniel E & Mary A; Ljs Properties 2 Llc; 06/08/2021
605 Followthrough Dr; $436,500; Janelle Jo Heaton Trustee Of The Trust Under The W; Katherine J Carbery; 06/08/2021
6402 Horizons Ct; $125,614; Carroll Alan & Regina; Dennis Carroll; 06/08/2021
1182 E Selah Rd; $325,100; Hayden Kevin A & Tasha Yvette; Larry Brian & Sharon Kay Schickliing; 06/08/2021
101 N 48Th Ave Apt 49; $375,000; Kjell Swedin As Personal Representative Of The Est; Donald Follett, Melda Follett; 06/09/2021
320 Wyman Dr; $286,000; Angel Colleen D; Kateashley Clarke; 06/09/2021
811 S 7Th Ave; $215,000; Holmes Jason S & Amanda C; Joel Macias, Mari Ramirez; 06/09/2021
909 S 10Th Ave; $210,000; Laguna Leopoldo Moreno Gomez & Francisca Moreno La; Francisco Moreno Laguna; 06/09/2021
1428 S 68Th Ave; $383,000; Meluskey Michael C & Christine D; Anthony Tafoya, Synthea Gentry; 06/09/2021
2301 Cayuse Ln; $333,000; Johnston Jeffrey C & Nicole N; Alcadio Alvarez, Alma Guerrero; 06/09/2021
710 State Route 821 Unit 50; $38,000; Holden, Pamela; Jose R Guzman & Selene Santana; 06/09/2021
10 Sagebrush Heights Rd; $243,000; Rundown Ranch Llc; Timothy S Schultz; 06/10/2021
10824 Tieton Dr; $775,000; James S & Jacqueline M Widhalm; Donald Weston Sublett Ii, Leah Ann Sublet; 06/10/2021
816 Carriage Hill Dr; $389,000; Follett Donald P & Melda G; Dale D & Nancy A Fisher; 06/10/2021
9301 W Chestnut Ave; $570,000; Ackerman James V & Daylene D; Marshall X & Sonia Juarez; 06/10/2021
403 N 66Th Ave; $411,000; Bill R Horst Trustee Of The Revocable Living Trust; Valentin B & Honoria Lopez; 06/10/2021
3305 Home Dr; $550,000; Orozco Manuel & Linda; Amy Maib; 06/10/2021
1106 Jefferson Ave; $129,000; Schulte Kerry D & Debbie; Christine A Schulte; 06/10/2021
2708 Brackett Ave; $328,000; Maib Amy L; Kamy Renae Martin; 06/10/2021
1503 S 73Rd Ave; $230,000; Mazie C Carl & Donna; Shannon R & James M Rowe; 06/10/2021
105 W Washington Ave Unit 23; $50,000; Henry, Floyd; Phyllis & Ed Vance; 06/10/2021
100 W Tampico Park Rd; $214,900; Crews Colby C; Nikolaus Marley; 06/11/2021
221 Winchester; $438,000; Tipton John & Loretta; Maggie G Mendoza, Nicolas Pacheco; 06/11/2021
4202 Garden Park Wy; $349,000; Roe Gregory W; Travis Michael Antles; 06/11/2021
417 N 68Th Ave; $615,000; Byelashov Oleksandr & Olena; Catherine Canterbury, Jamie Christensen; 06/11/2021
5101 Summitview # 18; $384,000; Redman Robert R & Harriet J; W Royce And Dessie R Clark Family Trust; 06/11/2021
118 N 55Th Ave; $185,000; Hicks Olivia E; Douglas L Hicks; 06/11/2021
1216 Roosevelt Ave; $295,000; Prieto Jose M; Juana A Godinez Arambula, Sijifredo Hernandez; 06/11/2021
1310 S 91St Ave; $330,000; Hicks Douglas L; Tyler M & Amber J Hicks; 06/11/2021
8704 Cameo Pl; $481,500; Juarez Marshall & Sonia; Keith Alan & Debbie Chronister; 06/11/2021
440 Breaum Rd; $245,000; Allen Terri; Price Cold Storage & Packing Company Llc; 06/11/2021
360 Wise Acre Rd; $170,000; Jon S & Braden A Willis Co Successor Trustees Of T; Jacob & Mikayla Cleveland; 06/11/2021
18 W Washington Ave Unit 77; $69,900; Simon, Steve L; Evan Allan & Nancy Holter; 06/11/2021
55 W Washington Ave Unit 76; $47,000; Godfrey, Lee Valdean; Gina Quiroz; 06/11/2021
Sunnyside
241 Cielo Vista Lane; $54,713; Rangel, Filadelfo; Rafael Fernandez, Sujey Barajas Zamora; 05/28/2021
1306 W Grandview Ave; $365,000; Souza Michael J & Rebecca S; Melody Hazzard; 06/07/2021
586 E Allen Rd; $336,000; Alvarez Manuel Birrueta; Briana N Hickman, John C Lamb; 06/07/2021
101 Rader Rd; $350,000; Lemos Rene & Paula; Cody & Christina Rodriguez; 06/09/2021
2280 E Lincoln Ave; $230,000; Magana Jose M & Sandra; William A & Patricia Combs; 06/09/2021
804 W Grandview Ave; $385,000; Moss, Brady K & Elizabeth M; Everett & Carrie Boboth; 06/10/2021
Zillah
1211 Bartlett Ave; $257,000; Wilson Spencer M & Susan; Melissa Lopez, Pauline Schaefer; 06/01/2021
603 Westwind Dr; $389,900; Rodriguez Angel Daniels & Romero; Dawn Lagrou, Huber Lagrou; 06/07/2021
991 Roza Dr; $215,000; Avila Martinez Freddy; Maria Luz Martinez Avila; 06/08/2021
507 D’anjou St; $275,000; Febus Bernadine P; Hector Ramos; 06/08/2021
513 Mc Cracken Ave; $285,000; Holter Evan A & Nacy C; Lisa C Hurt; 06/10/2021
Wapato
508 W 2Nd St; $150,000; Rodriguez Mariana; Maria Alcantar; 06/07/2021
6271 N Track Rd; $135,000; Castillon Pancho; Manuel F & Sophia A Ramirez; 06/07/2021
Moxee
1111 Deeringhoff Rd; $340,000; Deccio Bridget Jenean; Dwayne & Tanairi Mansfield; 06/07/2021
Mabton
1500 Speedis Rd; $400,000; Chase Russell K & Leslie Ann; Josephine A Chase; 06/07/2021
308 3Rd Ave; $38,300; Villalobos Luis; Arturo & Maria Guadalupe Hernandez; 06/08/2021
Grandview
510 3Rd St W & E Ave; $86,400; Osuna Norma Patricia; Maria Trinidad Escareno; 06/07/2021
506 Armas Ct; $261,500; Aguilar Jose M Aguilar Buenrostro & Mireya N; Sara Ornelas; 06/09/2021
1207 W 4Th St; $232,000; Verduzco, Francisca; Abel Barajas; 06/09/2021
1902 W 2Nd St; $260,000; Rodriguez Cody & Christina; Javier & Cindy Rodriguez; 06/10/2021
Selah
208 Hillview Ave; $330,000; Switzer Jerry D & Linda; Margo L Rogers; 06/08/2021
101 Sinclair Ln East; $530,000; Gregg Peggy L; Bryan Lee Veach, Joshua James Young; 06/09/2021
1503 W Orchard Ave; $465,000; Posada Phillip L & Teresa D; Jeremie Default; 06/09/2021
1490 Mcgonagle Rd; $630,000; Janet M Kastning Trustee Of The Kastning Family Ho; James V & Daylene D Ackerman; 06/10/2021
Toppenish
108 N Date St; $115,000; Dcd Kevin & Lisa Frank As Heirs Of Carroll V Frank; Jody Castaneda; 06/08/2021
Union Gap
2802 S. 5Th Ave, Unit 66; $120,000; Spencer, Tammi L; Brent & Crystal Williams; 06/08/2021
2019 S 4Th Ave; $212,000; Brambila Yesenia Aguilar & Luis Ahuilar; Felix Ricardo Medina Jr; 06/10/2021
Unknown
condo; $250,000; Catholic Charities Housing Services — Diocese Of Y; Lorna Areli Vaca; 06/10/2021
Naches
14610 Hwy 410; $187,597; Wickstrom, Juanita Maultsby; Rmac Trust; 06/11/2021
1302 Garfield Ave; $468,000; Park Dong P & Mi Young; Robert & Wendy Nass; 06/07/2021; Multiple Residence
110 S Naches Ave; $1,850,000; Triumph Treatment Services Inc; Jay L & Kendra L Glenn; 06/07/2021; Motel
8 S 11Th Ave; $1,375,000; The Bay Hill Estates Apartments Of Yakima Llc; Yakima 8 S 11Th Ave Llc; 06/08/2021; Multiple Residence
1St St/Wapato Ave; $650,000; 61 Meadowbrook Llc; Shinn & Son Inc; 06/09/2021; Storage Warehouse
102 N Wapato Ave; $650,000; 61 Meadowbrook Llc; Shinn & Son Inc; 06/09/2021; Office
1015 S 40Th Ave; $415,656; Younker Stephen A & Elizabeth M; Bradley C. Stone Revocable Living Trust, Stone Family Trust; 06/10/2021; Medical Office
3030 W Nob Hill Blvd; $412,000; Banner Bank; Davis Ventures Llc; 06/11/2021; Bank
2576 Yakima Valley Hwy; $320,000; 139Th Pacific Associates Llc; Juan A Martinez; 06/11/2021; Office