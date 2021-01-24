The following property transfers were recently processed by the Yakima County Assessor’s Office. Transfers are usually processed a month or two after ownership changes. The details listed below are exactly as received from Yakima County. For a map of recent transfers, visit www.yakimaherald.com/news/facts_and_records/property_transfers.
Order of information: Address, price, grantor (old owner), grantee (new owner), date processed.
Residential
Yakima
3206 S 101 St Ave; $330,000; Drake Dwayne K & Pamela J; Colton J Denton, Makaylah D M Newkirk; 11/25/2020
623 S 15Th Ave; $230,000; Petersen Kris & Esta; Rosa Rosas & Rolando Yman Rosas; 11/30/2020
911 S 31St Ave; $325,000; Kelly Tyler S; Nancy Gamboa & Richard Almaguer; 12/01/2020
18 W Washington Ave Unit 71; $25,000; Blackburn, Robert C & Florence A; Warren Cooper; 12/01/2020
4406 Drake Dr; $340,000; Reinmuth Christopher A & Lisa M; Aaron S & Dina N Zapata Thacker; 12/02/2020
3307 W Chestnut Ave; $345,050; Flores Tom J; Bryan & Syria Diehm; 12/02/2020
922 S 11Th Ave; $225,000; Roybal Jerry L Jones & Kim; Autumn Frazier; 12/02/2020
1708 S 9Th Ave; $163,650; Wilson Real Estate; Frederick Washer; 12/02/2020
5400 Blackstone Court; $425,000; Armijo Jerry; Nicholas J & Cindy Lofland; 12/02/2020
918 Landon Ave; $170,000; Wilson Real Estate; Craig Hoffman; 12/02/2020
10903 Zier Rd; $630,000; Reid Patrick K & Patricia Louise; Mark Douglas & Lori Ann Cleveland; 12/03/2020
1512 W Chestnut Ave; $227,000; Estate Of Charles E Stillwaggon; Colby James Flory; 12/03/2020
1201 S 41St Ave; $295,000; Mansfield Sr Ronald L; Cynthia M Manjarrez, Jesus Gonzalez & Melissa M & C Manjarrez; 12/03/2020
408 N 7Th St; $116,500; Kd Josan Enterprises Inc; Jose A Mendiola Nava & Gabriel Navarro; 12/04/2020
108 N 48Th Ave; $228,600; Gonzalez Martinez, Juan Carlos; Jose P Ramos, Marcos Ramos; 12/11/2020
802 N 40Th Ave Unit 32; $36,000; Myers, Robin; Brian Burns; 12/14/2020
403 W Viola Ave; $180,000; Pena Jenaro & Alma U; Juan C Castellanos Arambula & Pena; 12/21/2020
1301 N 2Nd St; $180,000; Campos Jose & Alida; Jaime A Campos; 12/22/2020
704 N 20Th Ave; $219,000; Yakima Valley Partners- Habitat For Humanity; Maria C Acevedo Zambrano; 12/22/2020
814 S 4Th Ave; $193,000; Red Clover Properties Llc; Natali Alfaro Velazquez; 12/22/2020
6716 Pierce St; $270,000; Perrault Kimily D; Brandon Riddle; 12/22/2020
Unincorporated
213 Donelson Ln; $290,000; Klingele Bruce A & Pamela J; Devin Rohl & Wendy L Moon; 11/30/2020
5105 Scenic Dr; $695,000; Hargreaves David & Cynthia; Benjamin B Jones; 12/01/2020
4509 Hillcrest Dr; $335,500; Mendoza Gabriel & Bree; Noah Yolo; 12/02/2020
260 N Gleed Rd; $182,000; Stiles Jacob B & Megan B; Jared P & Emily M Norgren; 12/03/2020
428 Keys Rd; $135,000; Aragon, Anthony R & Diana; Mary Milliron; 12/15/2020
Moxee
513 Mt Adams St; $290,000; Estrada Jose; Adan I Godinez; 12/01/2020
8902 Gamache Rd; $232,000; Ojeda Guerrero Edward; Annette L Olivares Perez, Antonio Perez Iii; 12/02/2020
206 Mt Hood St; $291,000; Maas, Gregory A; Mark Shull, Stacy Figueroa; 12/09/2020
Sunnyside
928 Thornton Rd; $269,000; Williams Regina F; Juana Dominquez; 12/02/2020
2233 Arrowsmith Rd; $378,000; James Daryl & Carol; Joel J & Christine J Sheeres; 12/21/2020
Selah
1881 E Pomona Rd; $513,000; Anderson Jon & Denise; Jesus D Nateras, Rosa V Nateras Sanchez; 12/03/2020
Mabton
2421 Alderdale Rd; $80,000; Sharpe, William E; Michael D Sharpe; 12/07/2020
Wapato
416 W 3Rd St; $107,000; Alvarado Rueben & Angelina; Ricardo Flores Sr; 12/21/2020
Grandview
220 Jackson Dr; $270,000; Gonzalez Jr Fidel; Juan & Stephanie Chavarin; 12/22/2020
1109 Apache Dr; $236,000; Ramos Affordable Housing Llc; Ana R Mendoza & Javier Ramirez Jr; 12/22/2020
Commercial
1005 Wallace Way; $1,950,000; Schreiner And Kwon Inc; Mira Enterprises Llc; 12/07/2020; Mini-Mart Convnc Str
210 S 11Th Ave, Ste 42; $11,450,000; Yakima Hma Llc; Yakima Mobic Llc; 12/14/2020; Medical Office