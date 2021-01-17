The following property transfers were recently processed by the Yakima County Assessor’s Office. Transfers are usually processed a month or two after ownership changes. The details listed below are exactly as received from Yakima County. For a map of recent transfers, visit www.yakimaherald.com/news/facts_and_records/property_transfers.
Order of information: Address, price, grantor (old owner), grantee (new owner), date processed.
Residential
Yakima
1411 S 5Th Ave; $257,000; May Paul A; Alexandra Causor, Eric Urias; 11/16/2020
219 N 78Th Ave; $166,567; Diemel Charlotta; Ryan Davis; 11/18/2020
180 Red Sky Drive; $565,000; Sandquist Dane & Laura; Brian E Johnson; 11/23/2020
814 N 50Th Ave; $282,000; Moulton Tyler & Angelique; Mel Salinas, Rachel Duce; 11/23/2020
361 S 76Th Ave; $260,000; Mendoza Edelmira; Jasmine Elisabeth Arellano, Richard Mendoza; 11/23/2020
722 S 9Th Ave; $90,000; Flint Vicky L; Arthur & Laura Murphey; 11/23/2020
1303 S 25Th Ave; $280,000; Lillian Nadine Bordeaux Trustee Of The Ben And Nad; Leldon Lanie & Susan K Partain; 11/23/2020
7803 Occidental Rd; $265,000; Dwain Keith Rogers As Personal Respresentative Of; Joe Vela & Mercedes Martinez; 11/23/2020
1303 S 1St Ave; $225,000; Dominguez David O; Maria Jimenez Serrato, Mauricio Celis Mendoza; 11/23/2020
10109 Orchard Ave; $420,000; Spencer Scott & Kylee; Sean R Sloppy & Alex M Wilson; 11/24/2020
7300 W Pierce St; $327,500; Hedrick Crystal; Amy Zook; 11/24/2020
801 Country Club Dr; $510,000; Gridley Patti; Randy C & Judy K Valicoff; 11/24/2020
912 Landon Ave; $185,000; Rivera Pallares Jaime; Andrew Swegar; 11/24/2020
1403 Garfield Ave; $160,000; Muniz Javier; Francis Muniz Nava, Semel Muniz; 12/05/2020
902 S 17Th Ave; $278,100; Downs Patricia A; Deborah Abbo; 12/05/2020
8506 Garden Ave; $220,000; Eakin Paula M; Hector M Tarango; 12/05/2020
2405 S 73Rd Ave; $285,000; Matthews Joe David & Laurie Lynn; Ellie K & Steven E Carlson; 12/07/2020
4203 Storm Ave; $248,000; Laura J Hasson As Personal Representative Of The E; Cristian Rojas & Janelys Cuadrado; 12/07/2020
2205 W Yakima Ave; $182,000; Papoose Llc; Joseph K Roy; 12/08/2020
9508 Coolidge Rd; $621,713; Apple Tree Construction Company Llc; Jerald T & Philene A Mcdonald; 12/08/2020
151 Hi Valley View St; $387,000; Randolph Terri L; Wayne Alan Rieke; 12/08/2020
4 N 44Th Ave; $295,000; Dill Richard B; Kenneth Ray & Jasmin Thompson; 12/09/2020
1729 S 68Th Ave; $260,000; Spencer Lori Ann; Robin Ann Ghramm; 12/09/2020
19 Belgold Dr; $238,000; Brandt Reghan; Molly Renke; 11/18/2020
18 W Washington Ave Unit 28; $30,000; Gress, Lewis Allen; Carol Rockholt; 11/20/2020
621 S 17Th Ave; $235,000; Meyer Duane O & Lisa R; Elizabeth Verduzco & Simon E V Mendoza; 11/22/2020
2403 Whitish Ln; $265,000; Whitish, Marcella L; Braeton R & Brianna K Reames; 11/23/2020
501 N 75Th Ave; $449,900; Columbia Ridge Homes Llc; Joel Fajen & Sally Wells; 11/23/2020
2403 Whitish Ln; $5,000; Whitish, Marcella L; Braeton R & Brianna K Reames; 11/23/2020
903 N 34Th Ave Unit 23; $34,000; Harmon, Bonnie M; Kathryn Forbes; 11/23/2020
7610 W Nob Hill Blvd, Unit 79; $98,000; Amber Homes Llc; Cheryl Stone; 11/23/2020
4210 W Prasch Ave; $194,670; Rodriguez Andres; Lourdes Rosas; 11/24/2020
6709 Ahtanum Rd; $203,000; Cosme Jose Lopez; Alicia & Jeffrey Holeman; 11/25/2020
2901 S 79Th Ave; $428,500; Corona Maurilio R Agustin Gomez & Marisela Agustin; Ernesto Silvas Garcia & Perla Silvas; 11/25/2020
2 Crest Cir; $253,000; Johnston Rebecca M; William Everett Iv & Gayle Lou Musgrave; 11/25/2020
507 N 78Th Ave; $312,000; Harris Jason M & Darlene J; Mike Mervos; 11/25/2020
100 N 60Th Ave # 15; $215,000; Miller Gayle; Susan J Frank; 11/25/2020
612 S 9Th Ave; $120,000; Mathieu Richard L & Debra; Lars & Amber Hanson; 11/25/2020
1306 S 15Th Ave; $253,000; Pinon Juan & Miriam; Camelia Cano & Jose L Guerrero; 11/25/2020
7901 Easy St; $649,000; Coker-Bello Sugann; Parmjit Singh & Ramanjit Kaur; 11/25/2020
701 N Mount Aix Way; $285,002; Yi Michael Insuk; Jesica Orozco, Jor-El Eugene Cruz; 11/25/2020
500 Hall Rd Unit 4; $25,940; Whittlesey, Roger & Deanna; Jennifer Sanislo; 11/25/2020
3005 Castlevale Rd Unit 16; $29,000; Herrera, Joanna; Chris & Cathy Johnson; 11/25/2020
105 W Washington Ave Unit 40; $38,000; Pesik, Edward; Jose Lopez & Laura Reyes; 11/25/2020
2027 Slavin Rd; $150,000; Jackson, Bryan & Heather; Ljs Properties 2 Llc; 11/30/2020
411 S 16Th Ave; $228,000; Gutierrez Gloria Mendes; Alejandro Inocencio; 11/30/2020
2703 Clinton Way; $215,000; Welch Peter J & Marie L; Christopher & Tara Hughey; 11/30/2020
2802 Beaudry Rd Unit 34; $5,000; Abrica, Alicia; Luis Lustre & Nayeli Martinez; 11/30/2020
2205 Butterfield Rd Unit 243; $10,000; Janshen, Mychal; Brandon Janshen & Destinee Rodriguez; 11/30/2020
203 S 86Th Pl; $380,000; Ward Samuel J; Joyce Ownby, Thomas Tanasse; 12/01/2020
207 N 31St Ave; $331,000; Body And Soul Enterprises Llc; Eve Barker; 12/01/2020
108 N 22Nd Ave; $254,000; Mahoney Margaret L; Marit Bovee; 12/01/2020
316 N Lewis Ave; $161,545; Yakima, Justice Housing; Housing Authority Of The City Of Yakima; 12/01/2020
1110 Pleasant Ave; $250,000; True Bill & Connie L; Andrea S Castro; 12/01/2020
1302 S 44Th Ave; $280,000; Irwin Stephanie S & Daniel F; Juan Eduardo Herrera Gutierrez Hernandez; 12/01/2020
7207 Fremont Way; $350,000; Heater, Larry N & Connie; Justin S & Jeanette L Heater; 12/01/2020
410 S 31St Ave; $250,000; Yolo Noah M & Megan M; Christine Irene Jasso; 12/02/2020
5304 Blackstone Ct; $385,000; Kaur Parmjit Singh & Ramanjit; Michael & Andrea Schmidt; 12/02/2020
518 Justice Dr; $310,000; Munson Brock H; James A Keck; 12/02/2020
1906 Boggess Ln; $206,000; Day Gregory E; Alicia Aldana Recendiz, Epifanio Calderon Mendoza; 12/02/2020
7610 W Nob Hill Blvd Unit 165; $35,000; Gochnour, Karen Y; Hilda Sandoval; 12/04/2020
8301 Tieton Dr Unit 21; $600; Montgomery, Daniel & Jane; Robin Meyers; 12/05/2020
18 W Washington Ave Unit 55; $43,000; Worman, Mary; Marion & Claudia Lounsbury; 12/07/2020
1418 Hathaway, Unit 3; $47,500; Merri Acres Llc; Cody Nathanial Richards; 12/08/2020
150 Rodgers Rd; $325,000; Hayley M Yarger & Heather A Hutchinson Pr Of The E; Joe & Cheryl Tucker; 12/16/2020
2015 Willow St; $200,000; Keith D Walker & Yakima Storage Fruitvale Llc; Juan Soto Jr; 12/16/2020
620 S 17Th Ave; $249,999; Property Solutions Nnw Llc; Patrick True, Sonia Maria Rodriguez True; 12/16/2020
5412 Morningside Dr; $269,900; 8 Figure Strategies Llc & St Juan Diego Llc; Alicia Lizbeth Olivera Licea & Lopez; 12/18/2020
Selah
40 Slade Rd; $430,000; Kelly Kevin & Barbara J; Tracie Lynn & Robert Daniel Cochran; 11/18/2020
401 Apple Way; $270,000; Gonzales Sarah Mayhue & Jose J; Erin K Baldoz; 11/19/2020
203 W Riverview Ave; $75,000; Towery Angela; Jackie R & Deborah S Mclain; 11/20/2020
430 Nagler Rd; $420,000; Johnson Tamera; Thomas Kuhn; 11/23/2020
151 Ranchette Ln; $210,000; Prather Wesley V; Earl Prather; 12/07/2020
20 Koda Dr; $755,000; Shields Patrick W Shields & Christina L; Sheldon & Marguerite Jensen; 12/07/2020
1130 N Wenas Rd Unit 10; $45,000; Dean & Phyllis M Mcpherson, Diane M; Charles Heath; 11/23/2020
280 Lancaster Rd; $335,000; Helga I Johnson As Trustee Of The Helga I Johnson; Jose L Garcia Alvarez & Maria Garcia; 11/24/2020
1589 Valhalla Loop; $430,000; Columbia Ridge Homes Llc; Nicholas E & Brysa M Levesque; 12/01/2020
103 Highland Ct; $331,000; Lofland, Nick; Eric & Dulce Geary; 12/01/2020
Tieton
171 Trepanier Ln; $1; Trepanier, Gary J; Cesar Morfin; 11/18/2020
1213 Canal Ave; $165,660; Trepanier, Gary J; Alejandro Juarez Castillo, Jaime Aguilera Ruvalcaba, Miguel Hinojosa Gallegos; 11/18/2020
1215 Canal Ave; $165,660; Trepanier, Gary J; Alejandro Juarez Castillo, Jaime Aguilera Ruvalcaba, Miguel Hinojosa Gallegos; 11/18/2020
551 Wisconsin Rd; $1; Trepanier, Gary J; Hort Union Collective Innovation Team Llc; 11/18/2020
173 Trepanier Ln; $1; Trepanier, Gary J; Eli Miguel Angel Moreno Quiroz; 11/18/2020
90 N Tieton Rd; $1; Trepanier, Gary; Hort Union Collective Innovation Team Llc; 11/18/2020
551 Wisconsin Rd; $1; Trepanier, Gary J; Hort Union Collective Innovation Team Llc; 11/18/2020
1103 Burns Ave; $61,050; Trepanier, Gary J; Jdanco Llc; 11/23/2020
1106 Tieton Ave; $77,550; Trepanier, Gary J; Jdanco Llc; 11/23/2020
130 Trepanier Ln; $1; Trepanier, Gary J; Alejandro Elian Lopez Pena; 11/23/2020
812 Washington St; $1; Trepanier, Gary; No Stress Houses Llc; 11/23/2020
1006 Wisconsin Ave; $43,000; Lovelace Signe; Said & Maria G Anguiano; 11/30/2020
Cowiche
186 Cosmic Ln; $1; Trepanier, Gary; Christopher Emerson; 11/18/2020
16800 Summitview Rd; $93,500; Mazzola Russell J; Maria Valencia; 11/18/2020
9021 Naches Heights Rd; $99,550; Trepanier, Gary J; 8 Figure Strategies Llc; 11/23/2020
184 Cosmic Ln; $110,550; Trepanier, Gary J; Egl Investments Llc; 11/23/2020
230 Trepanier Lane; $73,700; Trepanier, Gary J; Adan Delgado & Elsabeth; 11/23/2020
711 Livengood Rd; $125,400; Trepanier, Gary J; Jonathan Hernandez Correa & Abigail Guijosa; 11/23/2020
240 Cowiche City Rd; $107,800; Trepanier, Gary J; Dan Politte; 11/23/2020
814 Washington St; $1; Trepanier, Gary J; Jdanco Llc; 11/23/2020
100 Hiland Rd; $1; Ashbrooks, Jean; Dalton James Keller; 11/23/2020
Zillah
506 Makayla Way; $403,000; Delgado Jesus J Valencia & Guillermo; Jon M & Candace M Bright; 11/23/2020
1113 Reo Dr; $471,500; Root Amy & Jason; Justin Bron & Katie Elizabeth Irion; 11/30/2020
711 Kachess Ln; $441,500; Ks Lakes Llc; Jason R & Amy Root; 12/01/2020
Unincorporated
81 Blue Goose Rd; $375,000; Dorais Kyle J & Erica A; Beatriz & Rodolfo Garcia; 12/05/2020
101 Trepanier Ln; $119,350; Trepanier, Gary J; J Trinidad Hernandez; 11/18/2020
8211 Duffield Rd; $100,000; Taylor, Dustin D & Kevin D; Kevin & Michele Taylor; 11/21/2020
Naches Heights Rd; $1; Trepanier, Gary; 8 Figure Strategies Llc & St Juan Diego Llc; 11/23/2020
280 Cabin Ln; $186,000; Cawley Michael J; Brandon & Tara Truhler; 12/01/2020
1212 Dazet Rd; $210,000; Carmack Cecilia A; Nathan & Jamie Leaverton; 12/17/2020
Naches
480 Riddle Rd; $300,000; Hayes Daniel S & Kristin K; Matthew & Kara Horsley; 12/08/2020
Sunnyside
661 Webster Rd; $460,000; Anders Daniel J; Rick & Sheryl Slegers; 11/20/2020
415 Nicolai Ave; $30,000; Guillen Eric R; Noemi B Ortiz; 11/22/2020
204 Villa Real Dr; $300,500; Galvan Luis & Mercedes; Abel Martinez; 11/24/2020
1950 Ray Rd; $321,000; Williams Joseph V Galaviz & Barbara; Angel Dedios Aguilar; 11/30/2020
Union Gap
4803 Ahtanum Rd Unit 35; $15,950; Sun Meadows Tp Yakima Llc; Shirley Diaz; 11/20/2020
3922 4Th St; $0; Ross, Genevieve; Denny & Jacquelynne Mckinney; 11/30/2020
none
none; $79,999; Amber Homes Llc; none; 11/23/2020
Wapato
1301 Nightingale Rd; $22,400; Williamson, Rodney; Vineyard Partners Llc; 11/24/2020
Moxee
703 Cascade Ave; $286,000; Chase Jason S & Jessica A & John M & Laura Y; Taylor Lynnae Babcock; 11/30/2020
181 Prairie Rd; $335,000; Phelps Lora; Ruth E Fielding & Chandler A Nelson; 11/30/2020
Grandview
400 W 5Th St Unit 16; $3,000; Esquihua, Virginia Ortega; Leticia Rodriguez Rodriguez; 12/01/2020
Commercial
551 Wisconsin Rd; $440,550; Trepanier, Gary J; Hort Union Collective Innovation Team Llc; 11/18/2020; Storage Warehouse
90 N Tieton Rd; $440,550; Trepanier, Gary J; Hort Union Collective Innovation Team Llc; 11/18/2020; Storage Warehouse
502 — 504 Maple St; $124,300; Trepanier, Gary; The Wooden Tent Llc; 11/23/2020; Cmrcl Garage-Service
230 Cowiche City Rd; $107,800; Trepanier, Gary J; Dan Politte; 11/23/2020; Retail Store
220 W 1St Ave; $215,000; Heimerman Michael J & Kristin; Jon Alke Llc; 11/24/2020; Medical Office
201 E 2Nd St; $350,000; Maxwell John E & Peggy A; Delmer & Terri Heitzman; 11/30/2020; Office
110 S 9Th Ave; $8,500,000; Shc Medical Center Yakima; Hogback Health care Partners Llc; 12/14/2020; General Hospital
202 S 3Rd St; $598,900; Enterprise Yakama Nation Land; The Confederated Tribes & Band Nation; 12/18/2020; Cmrcl Garage-Service
326 S Division St; $598,900; Enterprise Yakama Nation Land; The Confederated Tribes & Band Nation; 12/18/2020; Armory