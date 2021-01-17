Latest transfers recorded

The following property transfers were recently processed by the Yakima County Assessor’s Office. Transfers are usually processed a month or two after ownership changes. The details listed below are exactly as received from Yakima County. For a map of recent transfers, visit www.yakimaherald.com/news/facts_and_records/property_transfers.

Order of information: Address, price, grantor (old owner), grantee (new owner), date processed.

Residential

Yakima

1411 S 5Th Ave; $257,000; May Paul A; Alexandra Causor, Eric Urias; 11/16/2020

219 N 78Th Ave; $166,567; Diemel Charlotta; Ryan Davis; 11/18/2020

180 Red Sky Drive; $565,000; Sandquist Dane & Laura; Brian E Johnson; 11/23/2020

814 N 50Th Ave; $282,000; Moulton Tyler & Angelique; Mel Salinas, Rachel Duce; 11/23/2020

361 S 76Th Ave; $260,000; Mendoza Edelmira; Jasmine Elisabeth Arellano, Richard Mendoza; 11/23/2020

722 S 9Th Ave; $90,000; Flint Vicky L; Arthur & Laura Murphey; 11/23/2020

1303 S 25Th Ave; $280,000; Lillian Nadine Bordeaux Trustee Of The Ben And Nad; Leldon Lanie & Susan K Partain; 11/23/2020

7803 Occidental Rd; $265,000; Dwain Keith Rogers As Personal Respresentative Of; Joe Vela & Mercedes Martinez; 11/23/2020

1303 S 1St Ave; $225,000; Dominguez David O; Maria Jimenez Serrato, Mauricio Celis Mendoza; 11/23/2020

10109 Orchard Ave; $420,000; Spencer Scott & Kylee; Sean R Sloppy & Alex M Wilson; 11/24/2020

7300 W Pierce St; $327,500; Hedrick Crystal; Amy Zook; 11/24/2020

801 Country Club Dr; $510,000; Gridley Patti; Randy C & Judy K Valicoff; 11/24/2020

912 Landon Ave; $185,000; Rivera Pallares Jaime; Andrew Swegar; 11/24/2020

1403 Garfield Ave; $160,000; Muniz Javier; Francis Muniz Nava, Semel Muniz; 12/05/2020

902 S 17Th Ave; $278,100; Downs Patricia A; Deborah Abbo; 12/05/2020

8506 Garden Ave; $220,000; Eakin Paula M; Hector M Tarango; 12/05/2020

2405 S 73Rd Ave; $285,000; Matthews Joe David & Laurie Lynn; Ellie K & Steven E Carlson; 12/07/2020

4203 Storm Ave; $248,000; Laura J Hasson As Personal Representative Of The E; Cristian Rojas & Janelys Cuadrado; 12/07/2020

2205 W Yakima Ave; $182,000; Papoose Llc; Joseph K Roy; 12/08/2020

9508 Coolidge Rd; $621,713; Apple Tree Construction Company Llc; Jerald T & Philene A Mcdonald; 12/08/2020

151 Hi Valley View St; $387,000; Randolph Terri L; Wayne Alan Rieke; 12/08/2020

4 N 44Th Ave; $295,000; Dill Richard B; Kenneth Ray & Jasmin Thompson; 12/09/2020

1729 S 68Th Ave; $260,000; Spencer Lori Ann; Robin Ann Ghramm; 12/09/2020

19 Belgold Dr; $238,000; Brandt Reghan; Molly Renke; 11/18/2020

18 W Washington Ave Unit 28; $30,000; Gress, Lewis Allen; Carol Rockholt; 11/20/2020

621 S 17Th Ave; $235,000; Meyer Duane O & Lisa R; Elizabeth Verduzco & Simon E V Mendoza; 11/22/2020

2403 Whitish Ln; $265,000; Whitish, Marcella L; Braeton R & Brianna K Reames; 11/23/2020

501 N 75Th Ave; $449,900; Columbia Ridge Homes Llc; Joel Fajen & Sally Wells; 11/23/2020

2403 Whitish Ln; $5,000; Whitish, Marcella L; Braeton R & Brianna K Reames; 11/23/2020

903 N 34Th Ave Unit 23; $34,000; Harmon, Bonnie M; Kathryn Forbes; 11/23/2020

7610 W Nob Hill Blvd, Unit 79; $98,000; Amber Homes Llc; Cheryl Stone; 11/23/2020

4210 W Prasch Ave; $194,670; Rodriguez Andres; Lourdes Rosas; 11/24/2020

6709 Ahtanum Rd; $203,000; Cosme Jose Lopez; Alicia & Jeffrey Holeman; 11/25/2020

2901 S 79Th Ave; $428,500; Corona Maurilio R Agustin Gomez & Marisela Agustin; Ernesto Silvas Garcia & Perla Silvas; 11/25/2020

2 Crest Cir; $253,000; Johnston Rebecca M; William Everett Iv & Gayle Lou Musgrave; 11/25/2020

507 N 78Th Ave; $312,000; Harris Jason M & Darlene J; Mike Mervos; 11/25/2020

100 N 60Th Ave # 15; $215,000; Miller Gayle; Susan J Frank; 11/25/2020

612 S 9Th Ave; $120,000; Mathieu Richard L & Debra; Lars & Amber Hanson; 11/25/2020

1306 S 15Th Ave; $253,000; Pinon Juan & Miriam; Camelia Cano & Jose L Guerrero; 11/25/2020

7901 Easy St; $649,000; Coker-Bello Sugann; Parmjit Singh & Ramanjit Kaur; 11/25/2020

701 N Mount Aix Way; $285,002; Yi Michael Insuk; Jesica Orozco, Jor-El Eugene Cruz; 11/25/2020

500 Hall Rd Unit 4; $25,940; Whittlesey, Roger & Deanna; Jennifer Sanislo; 11/25/2020

3005 Castlevale Rd Unit 16; $29,000; Herrera, Joanna; Chris & Cathy Johnson; 11/25/2020

105 W Washington Ave Unit 40; $38,000; Pesik, Edward; Jose Lopez & Laura Reyes; 11/25/2020

2027 Slavin Rd; $150,000; Jackson, Bryan & Heather; Ljs Properties 2 Llc; 11/30/2020

411 S 16Th Ave; $228,000; Gutierrez Gloria Mendes; Alejandro Inocencio; 11/30/2020

2703 Clinton Way; $215,000; Welch Peter J & Marie L; Christopher & Tara Hughey; 11/30/2020

2802 Beaudry Rd Unit 34; $5,000; Abrica, Alicia; Luis Lustre & Nayeli Martinez; 11/30/2020

2205 Butterfield Rd Unit 243; $10,000; Janshen, Mychal; Brandon Janshen & Destinee Rodriguez; 11/30/2020

203 S 86Th Pl; $380,000; Ward Samuel J; Joyce Ownby, Thomas Tanasse; 12/01/2020

207 N 31St Ave; $331,000; Body And Soul Enterprises Llc; Eve Barker; 12/01/2020

108 N 22Nd Ave; $254,000; Mahoney Margaret L; Marit Bovee; 12/01/2020

316 N Lewis Ave; $161,545; Yakima, Justice Housing; Housing Authority Of The City Of Yakima; 12/01/2020

1110 Pleasant Ave; $250,000; True Bill & Connie L; Andrea S Castro; 12/01/2020

1302 S 44Th Ave; $280,000; Irwin Stephanie S & Daniel F; Juan Eduardo Herrera Gutierrez Hernandez; 12/01/2020

7207 Fremont Way; $350,000; Heater, Larry N & Connie; Justin S & Jeanette L Heater; 12/01/2020

410 S 31St Ave; $250,000; Yolo Noah M & Megan M; Christine Irene Jasso; 12/02/2020

5304 Blackstone Ct; $385,000; Kaur Parmjit Singh & Ramanjit; Michael & Andrea Schmidt; 12/02/2020

518 Justice Dr; $310,000; Munson Brock H; James A Keck; 12/02/2020

1906 Boggess Ln; $206,000; Day Gregory E; Alicia Aldana Recendiz, Epifanio Calderon Mendoza; 12/02/2020

7610 W Nob Hill Blvd Unit 165; $35,000; Gochnour, Karen Y; Hilda Sandoval; 12/04/2020

8301 Tieton Dr Unit 21; $600; Montgomery, Daniel & Jane; Robin Meyers; 12/05/2020

18 W Washington Ave Unit 55; $43,000; Worman, Mary; Marion & Claudia Lounsbury; 12/07/2020

1418 Hathaway, Unit 3; $47,500; Merri Acres Llc; Cody Nathanial Richards; 12/08/2020

150 Rodgers Rd; $325,000; Hayley M Yarger & Heather A Hutchinson Pr Of The E; Joe & Cheryl Tucker; 12/16/2020

2015 Willow St; $200,000; Keith D Walker & Yakima Storage Fruitvale Llc; Juan Soto Jr; 12/16/2020

620 S 17Th Ave; $249,999; Property Solutions Nnw Llc; Patrick True, Sonia Maria Rodriguez True; 12/16/2020

5412 Morningside Dr; $269,900; 8 Figure Strategies Llc & St Juan Diego Llc; Alicia Lizbeth Olivera Licea & Lopez; 12/18/2020

Selah

40 Slade Rd; $430,000; Kelly Kevin & Barbara J; Tracie Lynn & Robert Daniel Cochran; 11/18/2020

401 Apple Way; $270,000; Gonzales Sarah Mayhue & Jose J; Erin K Baldoz; 11/19/2020

203 W Riverview Ave; $75,000; Towery Angela; Jackie R & Deborah S Mclain; 11/20/2020

430 Nagler Rd; $420,000; Johnson Tamera; Thomas Kuhn; 11/23/2020

151 Ranchette Ln; $210,000; Prather Wesley V; Earl Prather; 12/07/2020

20 Koda Dr; $755,000; Shields Patrick W Shields & Christina L; Sheldon & Marguerite Jensen; 12/07/2020

1130 N Wenas Rd Unit 10; $45,000; Dean & Phyllis M Mcpherson, Diane M; Charles Heath; 11/23/2020

280 Lancaster Rd; $335,000; Helga I Johnson As Trustee Of The Helga I Johnson; Jose L Garcia Alvarez & Maria Garcia; 11/24/2020

1589 Valhalla Loop; $430,000; Columbia Ridge Homes Llc; Nicholas E & Brysa M Levesque; 12/01/2020

103 Highland Ct; $331,000; Lofland, Nick; Eric & Dulce Geary; 12/01/2020

Tieton

171 Trepanier Ln; $1; Trepanier, Gary J; Cesar Morfin; 11/18/2020

1213 Canal Ave; $165,660; Trepanier, Gary J; Alejandro Juarez Castillo, Jaime Aguilera Ruvalcaba, Miguel Hinojosa Gallegos; 11/18/2020

1215 Canal Ave; $165,660; Trepanier, Gary J; Alejandro Juarez Castillo, Jaime Aguilera Ruvalcaba, Miguel Hinojosa Gallegos; 11/18/2020

551 Wisconsin Rd; $1; Trepanier, Gary J; Hort Union Collective Innovation Team Llc; 11/18/2020

173 Trepanier Ln; $1; Trepanier, Gary J; Eli Miguel Angel Moreno Quiroz; 11/18/2020

90 N Tieton Rd; $1; Trepanier, Gary; Hort Union Collective Innovation Team Llc; 11/18/2020

551 Wisconsin Rd; $1; Trepanier, Gary J; Hort Union Collective Innovation Team Llc; 11/18/2020

1103 Burns Ave; $61,050; Trepanier, Gary J; Jdanco Llc; 11/23/2020

1106 Tieton Ave; $77,550; Trepanier, Gary J; Jdanco Llc; 11/23/2020

130 Trepanier Ln; $1; Trepanier, Gary J; Alejandro Elian Lopez Pena; 11/23/2020

812 Washington St; $1; Trepanier, Gary; No Stress Houses Llc; 11/23/2020

1006 Wisconsin Ave; $43,000; Lovelace Signe; Said & Maria G Anguiano; 11/30/2020

Cowiche

186 Cosmic Ln; $1; Trepanier, Gary; Christopher Emerson; 11/18/2020

16800 Summitview Rd; $93,500; Mazzola Russell J; Maria Valencia; 11/18/2020

9021 Naches Heights Rd; $99,550; Trepanier, Gary J; 8 Figure Strategies Llc; 11/23/2020

184 Cosmic Ln; $110,550; Trepanier, Gary J; Egl Investments Llc; 11/23/2020

230 Trepanier Lane; $73,700; Trepanier, Gary J; Adan Delgado & Elsabeth; 11/23/2020

711 Livengood Rd; $125,400; Trepanier, Gary J; Jonathan Hernandez Correa & Abigail Guijosa; 11/23/2020

240 Cowiche City Rd; $107,800; Trepanier, Gary J; Dan Politte; 11/23/2020

814 Washington St; $1; Trepanier, Gary J; Jdanco Llc; 11/23/2020

100 Hiland Rd; $1; Ashbrooks, Jean; Dalton James Keller; 11/23/2020

Zillah

506 Makayla Way; $403,000; Delgado Jesus J Valencia & Guillermo; Jon M & Candace M Bright; 11/23/2020

1113 Reo Dr; $471,500; Root Amy & Jason; Justin Bron & Katie Elizabeth Irion; 11/30/2020

711 Kachess Ln; $441,500; Ks Lakes Llc; Jason R & Amy Root; 12/01/2020

Unincorporated

81 Blue Goose Rd; $375,000; Dorais Kyle J & Erica A; Beatriz & Rodolfo Garcia; 12/05/2020

101 Trepanier Ln; $119,350; Trepanier, Gary J; J Trinidad Hernandez; 11/18/2020

8211 Duffield Rd; $100,000; Taylor, Dustin D & Kevin D; Kevin & Michele Taylor; 11/21/2020

Naches Heights Rd; $1; Trepanier, Gary; 8 Figure Strategies Llc & St Juan Diego Llc; 11/23/2020

280 Cabin Ln; $186,000; Cawley Michael J; Brandon & Tara Truhler; 12/01/2020

1212 Dazet Rd; $210,000; Carmack Cecilia A; Nathan & Jamie Leaverton; 12/17/2020

Naches

480 Riddle Rd; $300,000; Hayes Daniel S & Kristin K; Matthew & Kara Horsley; 12/08/2020

Sunnyside

661 Webster Rd; $460,000; Anders Daniel J; Rick & Sheryl Slegers; 11/20/2020

415 Nicolai Ave; $30,000; Guillen Eric R; Noemi B Ortiz; 11/22/2020

204 Villa Real Dr; $300,500; Galvan Luis & Mercedes; Abel Martinez; 11/24/2020

1950 Ray Rd; $321,000; Williams Joseph V Galaviz & Barbara; Angel Dedios Aguilar; 11/30/2020

Union Gap

4803 Ahtanum Rd Unit 35; $15,950; Sun Meadows Tp Yakima Llc; Shirley Diaz; 11/20/2020

3922 4Th St; $0; Ross, Genevieve; Denny & Jacquelynne Mckinney; 11/30/2020

none

none; $79,999; Amber Homes Llc; none; 11/23/2020

Wapato

1301 Nightingale Rd; $22,400; Williamson, Rodney; Vineyard Partners Llc; 11/24/2020

Moxee

703 Cascade Ave; $286,000; Chase Jason S & Jessica A & John M & Laura Y; Taylor Lynnae Babcock; 11/30/2020

181 Prairie Rd; $335,000; Phelps Lora; Ruth E Fielding & Chandler A Nelson; 11/30/2020

Grandview

400 W 5Th St Unit 16; $3,000; Esquihua, Virginia Ortega; Leticia Rodriguez Rodriguez; 12/01/2020

Commercial

551 Wisconsin Rd; $440,550; Trepanier, Gary J; Hort Union Collective Innovation Team Llc; 11/18/2020; Storage Warehouse

90 N Tieton Rd; $440,550; Trepanier, Gary J; Hort Union Collective Innovation Team Llc; 11/18/2020; Storage Warehouse

502 — 504 Maple St; $124,300; Trepanier, Gary; The Wooden Tent Llc; 11/23/2020; Cmrcl Garage-Service

230 Cowiche City Rd; $107,800; Trepanier, Gary J; Dan Politte; 11/23/2020; Retail Store

220 W 1St Ave; $215,000; Heimerman Michael J & Kristin; Jon Alke Llc; 11/24/2020; Medical Office

201 E 2Nd St; $350,000; Maxwell John E & Peggy A; Delmer & Terri Heitzman; 11/30/2020; Office

110 S 9Th Ave; $8,500,000; Shc Medical Center Yakima; Hogback Health care Partners Llc; 12/14/2020; General Hospital

202 S 3Rd St; $598,900; Enterprise Yakama Nation Land; The Confederated Tribes & Band Nation; 12/18/2020; Cmrcl Garage-Service

326 S Division St; $598,900; Enterprise Yakama Nation Land; The Confederated Tribes & Band Nation; 12/18/2020; Armory