The following property transfers were recently processed by the Yakima County Assessor’s Office. Transfers are usually processed a month or two after ownership changes. The details listed below are exactly as received from Yakima County. For a map of recent transfers, visit www.yakimaherald.com/news/facts_and_records/property_transfers.
Order of information: Address, price, grantor (old owner), grantee (new owner), date processed.
Residential
Yakima
1411 S 5Th Ave; $257,000; May Paul A; Alexandra Causor, Eric Urias; 11/16/2020
219 N 78Th Ave; $166,567; Diemel Charlotta; Ryan Davis; 11/18/2020
180 Red Sky Drive; $565,000; Sandquist Dane & Laura; Brian E Johnson; 11/23/2020
814 N 50Th Ave; $282,000; Moulton Tyler & Angelique; Mel Salinas, Rachel Duce; 11/23/2020
361 S 76Th Ave; $260,000; Mendoza Edelmira; Jasmine Elisabeth Arellano, Richard Mendoza; 11/23/2020
722 S 9Th Ave; $90,000; Flint Vicky L; Arthur & Laura Murphey; 11/23/2020
1303 S 25Th Ave; $280,000; Lillian Nadine Bordeaux Trustee Of The Ben And Nad; Leldon Lanie & Susan K Partain; 11/23/2020
7803 Occidental Rd; $265,000; Dwain Keith Rogers As Personal Respresentative Of; Joe Vela & Mercedes Martinez; 11/23/2020
1303 S 1St Ave; $225,000; Dominguez David O; Maria Jimenez Serrato, Mauricio Celis Mendoza; 11/23/2020
10109 Orchard Ave; $420,000; Spencer Scott & Kylee; Sean R Sloppy & Alex M Wilson; 11/24/2020
7300 W Pierce St; $327,500; Hedrick Crystal; Amy Zook; 11/24/2020
801 Country Club Dr; $510,000; Gridley Patti; Randy C & Judy K Valicoff; 11/24/2020
912 Landon Ave; $185,000; Rivera Pallares Jaime; Andrew Swegar; 11/24/2020
1403 Garfield Ave; $160,000; Muniz Javier; Francis Muniz Nava, Semel Muniz; 12/05/2020
902 S 17Th Ave; $278,100; Downs Patricia A; Deborah Abbo; 12/05/2020
8506 Garden Ave; $220,000; Eakin Paula M; Hector M Tarango; 12/05/2020
2405 S 73Rd Ave; $285,000; Matthews Joe David & Laurie Lynn; Ellie K & Steven E Carlson; 12/07/2020
4203 Storm Ave; $248,000; Laura J Hasson As Personal Representative Of The E; Cristian Rojas & Janelys Cuadrado; 12/07/2020
2205 W Yakima Ave; $182,000; Papoose Llc; Joseph K Roy; 12/08/2020
9508 Coolidge Rd; $621,713; Apple Tree Construction Company Llc; Jerald T & Philene A Mcdonald; 12/08/2020
151 Hi Valley View St; $387,000; Randolph Terri L; Wayne Alan Rieke; 12/08/2020
4 N 44Th Ave; $295,000; Dill Richard B; Kenneth Ray & Jasmin Thompson; 12/09/2020
1729 S 68Th Ave; $260,000; Spencer Lori Ann; Robin Ann Ghramm; 12/09/2020
Selah
40 Slade Rd; $430,000; Kelly Kevin & Barbara J; Tracie Lynn & Robert Daniel Cochran; 11/18/2020
401 Apple Way; $270,000; Gonzales Sarah Mayhue & Jose J; Erin K Baldoz; 11/19/2020
203 W Riverview Ave; $75,000; Towery Angela; Jackie R & Deborah S Mclain; 11/20/2020
430 Nagler Rd; $420,000; Johnson Tamera; Thomas Kuhn; 11/23/2020
151 Ranchette Ln; $210,000; Prather Wesley V; Earl Prather; 12/07/2020
20 Koda Dr; $755,000; Shields Patrick W Shields & Christina L; Sheldon & Marguerite Jensen; 12/07/2020
Tieton
171 Trepanier Ln; $1; Trepanier, Gary J; Cesar Morfin; 11/18/2020
Cowiche
186 Cosmic Ln; $1; Trepanier, Gary; Christopher Emerson; 11/18/2020
Zillah
506 Makayla Way; $403,000; Delgado Jesus J Valencia & Guillermo; Jon M & Candace M Bright; 11/23/2020
Unincorporated
81 Blue Goose Rd; $375,000; Dorais Kyle J & Erica A; Beatriz & Rodolfo Garcia; 12/05/2020
Naches
480 Riddle Rd; $300,000; Hayes Daniel S & Kristin K; Matthew & Kara Horsley; 12/08/2020