The following property transfers were recently processed by the Yakima County Assessor’s Office. Transfers are usually processed a month or two after ownership changes. The details listed below are exactly as received from Yakima County. For a map of recent transfers, visit www.yakimaherald.com/news/facts_and_records/property_transfers.
Order of information: Address, price, grantor (old owner), grantee (new owner), date processed, type of property (commercial only).
Residential
Union Gap
1915 S 3rd Ave; $87,000; Whitney, Jamie G; Donald E & Lashel D Church; 01/15/2020
102 E California St Unit 16; $500; Castaneda San Juan, Alberto; Julia Albano Orozco; 01/17/2020
509 Richards Rd; $92,000; Graaf Mary Van De; Shon A & Rosemary V Copeland; 12/24/2019
2117 1st Ave; $252,000; Badillo Sergio; Blanca Ramos, Uriel Pinon; 01/21/2020
Yakima
618 S 14th Ave; $200,000; Tabayoyon David; Cynthia Decoteau; 01/10/2020
616 S 68th Ave; $339,000; Raddas Ronald J & Sheryl R; Nicole & Christopher Marang; 01/10/2020
619 S 18th Ave; $194,450; Crider Joshua; Kent Luttrell; 01/13/2020
7205 W Washington Ave; $290,000; Gonsalves Nickolas W Littlefield & Tania A; Octavio Nagales Delamora & Yes Garrido; 01/13/2020
1603 Ledwich Ave; $174,500; Ochoa Maria Zamora; Guiribaldo Ibarra; 01/13/2020
1902 Corpman Ln; $125,000; Brownlee Kathy M; Christopher S Walker; 01/13/2020
91 Hideaway Rd; $360,000; Garcia Jose L Garcia Alvarez & Maria G; Jeffrey Loren Tompkins; 01/14/2020
220 S 31st Ave; $250,000; Jakeman Alice C Jakeman Who Acquired Title As Coll; Anne Watson; 01/14/2020
214 S 24th Ave; $335,000; Suko David & Kelly; Susan Ward; 01/14/2020
1003 S 28th Ave; $201,500; Schut Timothy A; Acelia E Palma, Rodrigo Lopez Vargas; 01/14/2020
7104 Vista Ridge Ave; $515,000; Jrc Inc; Steven Craig & Machelle D Simmons; 01/14/2020
1524 S 2nd Ave; $150,000; Bales Jackie L; 111 Properties LLC; 01/14/2020
193 Schlagel Rd; $465,000; Sanchez Raul M & Maria J; Paola Verjan & Vicente Sanchez; 01/14/2020
214 S 70th Ave; $449,000; Martinez Paul J & Amy R; Richard J & Ruth M Hernandez; 01/15/2020
2706 Summitview Ave; $259,000; Taylor Arthur Murphey & Laura; David A Porter Sr; 01/15/2020
1407 McKinley Ave; $150,000; Flores Arnulfo; Alejandra Martinez & Osvaldo Castro; 01/15/2020
701 S 38th Ave #19; $125,000; Eaton Alisha M; Kristy K Tobia; 01/15/2020
7505 Washington Ave; $375,000; Contreras Carlos & Emily; Ryan T & Jennifer L Frost; 01/15/2020
7501 Crestfields Rd; $544,000; Pryse Scott E & Shirley A; Kaleb A Dieker & Lendelyn J Ekholt; 01/15/2020
3519 Commonwealth Rd; $85,000; Nelson, Michael; Linda Collins; 01/15/2020
6810 Occidental Rd; $5,900; Olson, Gordon & Michele; Alberto Trevino & Sally Mendoza; 01/15/2020
3701 B 6 Fairbanks Ave; $186,900; Edith E Schmierer Trustee Of The Schmierer Living; Shane P Smith & Sandra J Tobin; 01/16/2020
6119 Summitview Ave #3; $278,000; St George Gerald R & Delores J; Sandra A Kubishta; 01/16/2020
3012 W Chestnut Ave; $325,000; Ennis Hope M; Brian & Kourtney Shea; 01/16/2020
910 S 16th Ave; $0; Kirby, Ronald W & Virginia L; Kevin Kirby; 01/16/2020
1209 S 43rd Ave; $205,000; Escobedo Ermelindo & Susan; Robert L & Jessie E Smith; 01/16/2020
227 S 94th Ave; $320,000; Lemke Timothy & Evan; Austin Charles & Luz J Lind; 01/17/2020
1003 S 20th Ave; $250,000; Fox Shawn Marie; Sarah Mae Wight; 01/17/2020
5307 Webster Ct; $312,000; Wilkinson Corporation; Todd S Pappas; 01/17/2020
611 Pickens Rd; $259,000; Sund Matthew D & Courtney L; Eric & Jacquelyn Nissen; 01/17/2020
182 Rivers Edge Ln; $313,000; Hurtig Rich; Corey S & Karine L Waggoner; 01/17/2020
105 W Washington Ave Unit 6; $35,900; Alamos, Ignacio & Susie M; Yesenia Sandoval; 01/17/2020
7008 W Lincoln Ave; $535,000; Jsm Ventures Inc; David Sundt, Elizabeth S Jacobson; 12/27/2019
Grandview
216 Velma Ave; $224,000; Hollingsworth Chad M & Tammy Renee; Manuel Sanchez & Llesenia Villalobos; 01/02/2020
310 N 4th St; $146,200; Jdanco Llc; Miguel Angel & Maria Alida Garcia; 01/21/2020
51 Hornby Rd; $121,000; Saldana Mario & Noemi; David Sanchez; 01/22/2020
813 Esperanza Ct; $269,995; Milsaps James H; Aaron Gonzalez, Julissa Cervantes; 01/24/2020
Zillah
1509 Walnut St; $225,000; Mcgowan Susan & Kurt; Daniel Maciel; 01/06/2020
208 & 210 First Ave; $197,500; Steinmetz Lori A; Cliff & Bonnie Sainsbury; 01/16/2020
312 N Manuel Lane; $225,000; East Jade & Trinda; Levi & Emily East; 01/21/2020
530 Merclyn Ln; $377,000; Vela, Jade; Pablo Gonzalez; 01/22/2020
Sunnyside
732 S 13th St; $220,000; Chavez Frederico & Delia; Amy & Candelario Jr Alvarez; 01/06/2020
641 Albro Rd; $330,000; Bronkhorst Doris; Marcos Valencia, Maria I Fernandez-Jaimes; 01/14/2020
2020 Washout Rd; $800,805; Roberts Landing Llc; Chad S Roberts; 01/15/2020
131 Parkland Dr Unit 137; $37,000; Perez, Martin; Maria Bobadilla Estrada; 01/15/2020
205 Villa Real Dr; $307,900; Cardenas Samuel & Dulce; Todd & Vicky Lynn Dorsett; 01/16/2020
2980 E Edison; $425,000; Gonzalez Joel & Yesenia; James & Tiffany Wise; 01/16/2020
1215 Columbia Ave; $205,000; Castillo Jorge A & Elizabeth G; Marcelo & Teresa Martinez; 01/17/2020
420 Columbia Ave; $439,900; Sandra K Bos Trustee Donald C & Rose Nadine Lainha; Curtis Grimm; 01/17/2020
1508 Irving Ave; $165,000; Garcia Abrahan; Monica Cisneros; 01/21/2020
1103 Jackson Ave; $170,000; Salinas, Ruben; Jose Hernandez; 01/22/2020
417 S 11th St; $112,000; Apol Trust, Harold & Lucille; Fernando Sanchez Perez; 01/24/2020
Selah
253 Rankin Rd; $187,000; Lame Llc; Michael J & Sandra Hagstrand; 01/13/2020
1554 W Goodlander Rd; $430,000; Columbia Ridge Homes Llc; Richard & Raeann Isom; 01/14/2020
1408 Jesica Dr; $280,000; Creach Nancy Kay; Gregory Allan & Teresa Sue Burrill; 01/14/2020
1610 W First Ave; $275,000; Mozingo Kenneth & Tammy; Antonio Herrera, Elizabeth Hernandez; 01/15/2020
7651 N Wenas Rd; $373,000; Trina M Galen Personal Representative Of The Estat; Steven W Bishop; 01/17/2020
650 Brathovde Rd; $350,000; Brown Todd Brown & Linnet; Bradley & Deborah Briscoe; 01/23/2020
509 W Naches Ave; $349,500; Heide Tommy D & Michelle D; Jackie & Deborah Mclain; 01/24/2020
Unincorporated
131 Gibson Rd; $335,000; Linda K Dupuis Trustee Or Her Successor In Trust O; Aaron & Jeri Riddle; 01/14/2020
8391 Campbell Rd; $197,000; Betty L Wilson As Personal Representative Of The E; Susana Diaz; 01/15/2020
1304 Scudder Way; $325,000; Champoux Mary Ann; Jacob J & Janelle Van Horn; 01/15/2020
130 Missouri Ave; $0; Cleverly, Isaac E; 8 Figure Strategies Llc; 01/22/2020
300 Alphabet Ln; $52,000; Estate Of Robert S Taylor; Victor & Blanca Gonzalez; 01/23/2020
4001 Emma Ln; $290,000; Gray Boyd W & E Gloria; Karyn M & Mark A Rowe; 01/24/2020
40 B St; $30,000; Cortez Jr Ponicano; Agustin Vazquez Hernandez; 01/24/2020
Wapato
102 W 6th St; $199,000; Gomez Araceli; Marcario Solis; 01/14/2020
4930 Lateral A Rd; $199,000; Property Solutions Nnw Llc; Antelmo Guido Contreras, Maria De Jesus Gutierrez Herrera; 01/14/2020
212 N Lincoln Ave; $210,000; Cantu Ramiro & Rosa Idalia; Javier G & Dulce Cristina Vela; 01/20/2020
710 S Simcoe Ave; $165,000; Alvarado Maribel Espindola; Maria Guadalupe Reynoso & Kari Nazario Gonzalez Corona; 01/21/2020
Moxee
308 E Seattle Ave; $180,000; Kruegel, Edward A & Karen M; Sherry Hunt; 01/21/2020
210 E Park Ave; $210,500; Bartlett Joshua W & Devan; Joseph E & Jennifer Ford; 01/23/2020
181 Schut Rd Unit 21; $5,000; Gray Cloud Llc; Adela Ramirez; 01/23/2020
15081 Hwy 24; $110,000; Porter Sara J; Miguel Angel Arteaga; 01/24/2020
Toppenish
414 S Toppenish Ave; $42,500; Holt Marcilline; Vanessa Garcia Lopez, Victor Lopez Briseno; 01/14/2020
2983 Plank Rd; $175,000; Mengarelli Mario J & Erica M; Shinn & Son Inc; 01/14/2020
106 S I St; $170,000; Rangel Manuel B & Yolanda; Agustin Cantu, Modesta Ramirez; 01/21/2020
61300 Hwy 97; $260,000; Orozco Jesus Chavez; Cesar Robledo Gonzalez & Ursul Robledo; 01/21/2020
Mabton
271 Miller Rd; $370; Mendoza, Santiago Vaca; Santiago Vaca Mendoza, Silvia Madrigal De Vaca; 01/14/2020
804 Sevilla St; $193,500; Ortiz Dana M; Jose E Jr & Teresita Rodriguez; 01/17/2020
1003 Monroe St; $80,000; Rosalinda Cavazos As Personal Representative Of Th; Humberto Espinoza & Graciela Campos; 01/24/2020
Naches
4720 SR 410; $22,157; Lytle, Rex & Debbie; Debbie Lytle; 01/17/2020
Tieton
2860 Rosenkranz; $32,500; Ketchum Jeffrey K & Gina; Jibri R Rodriguez, Marianda V Lazo; 01/17/2020
Gleed
Pence Road; $2,500; Doll, James A; Dennis Rogers; 01/23/2020
Outlook
11 D St; $100,000; Manzo Jesus & Yolanda; J Jesus Manzo Alvarez; 01/24/2020
Commercial
505 First Ave; $200,000; McCaslin, Tim; Lucia Aldejandre, Patricio Muniz; 01/14/2020; Restaurant
1617 S Keys Rd; $560,000; Keys Road Properties Llc; Tgas Real Estate Holdings Llc; 01/15/2020; Office
W Wine Country Rd; $1,100,000; Boboth Fred & Sherilyn; Boboth Bros Llc; 01/17/2020; Medical Office
515 S Elm St; $500,000; Wells Street Captial Vii Llc; S & O Hospitality Group Llc; 01/23/2020; Multiple Residence
515 S Elm St; $500,000; Wells Street Captial Vii Llc; S & O Hospitality Group Llc; 01/23/2020; Motel