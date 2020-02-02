The following property transfers were recently processed by the Yakima County Assessor’s Office. Transfers are usually processed a month or two after ownership changes. The details listed below are exactly as received from Yakima County. For a map of recent transfers, visit www.yakimaherald.com/news/facts_and_records/property_transfers.
Order of information: Address, price, grantor (old owner), grantee (new owner), date processed, type of property (commercial only).
Residential
Unincorporated
3830 Birchfield Rd; $130,000; Serrano Rosa Serrano Moreno Wata Rosa; Baudelia Vargas, Lourdes Vaca; 01/02/2020
16571 Summitview Rd; $200,000; Clifford W & Jennifer L House As Trustees Of The C; Derek M Thomason; 12/30/2019
544 Breaum Rd; $335,844; Daughtrey, Nora Lee; Price Cold Storage & Packing Company Llc; 12/30/2019
71 Robison Rd; $125,000; Briseno Fermin; Martin C Perez; 12/31/2019
Yakima
16250 Fisk Rd; $450,000; Harrison Michael Wayne; Justin & Shannon Bolt; 01/02/2020
314 Viewmont Dr; $535,000; Nichols James E & Jean E; Amanda M & Gilbert D Plath; 01/02/2020
102 N 88Th Ave; $245,000; Rayment Diana Ruth; Maria G & Ricardo Navarro, Rianna M Ramirez, Salvador Navarro; 01/02/2020
8402 Alpine Way; $327,500; Haubrich Cameron H & Kristen J; Evan Marienthal & Jordan Zimel; 01/02/2020
2120 S 68Th Ave; $280,000; Carter Sarah L; David Morfin; 01/02/2020
5400 W Washington Ave; $405,000; Childers Stanley J & Deborah J; Joyce L Tieman; 01/02/2020
202 S 61St Ave; $229,900; Tompkins Jason & Tawnya E; Denny Adams & Amber Kelly Blevins; 01/03/2020
207 N 36Th Ave; $235,000; Stuber Katherine; Bernardo G Magallon; 01/03/2020
203 S 36Th Ave; $325,000; Williams Alexandria G & Robert S; Daniel R & Kathryn Renee Whisler; 01/03/2020
1220 Roosevelt Ave; $95,000; Larios, Refugio; Maria De Jesus Gutierrez; 01/03/2020
1803 Pickens Loop; $289,900; New Outlook Real Estate Investment Llc; Lonnie R & Amanda M Cashion; 01/03/2020
7300 W Pierce St; $295,000; Sullivan John R & Krista; Crystal Hedrick; 01/03/2020
15160 Ahtanum Rd; $285,000; Brown Mary & Myrl; Gary Allen Thompson; 01/04/2020
2209 Eleanor St; $215,000; Kramer Christopher; Julissa M & Daniel M Sr Cerda; 12/30/2019
606 S 10Th Ave; $170,000; Juarez Jesus; Elsa Santiago, Jose Parra; 12/30/2019
7307 Crown Crest Ave; $330,000; Field Edward O; Cameron & Kristen Haubrich; 12/30/2019
1617 Cornell Ave; $180,000; Marion L Gunter Pr Of The Estate Of Mary Jo Gunter; Sherri L & Thomas M Cobane, Taryn K Cobane; 12/30/2019
1821 S 16Th Ave; $157,000; John Justin M & Kristen M; Nicolas Yrigoyen; 12/30/2019
2108 Jerome Ave; $149,950; Immel Investments Llc; Jesus Cuevas Jr; 12/31/2019
8712 Maclaren Ave; $439,000; London Johnny T; Christian & Kenna Anderson; 12/31/2019
501 W King St; $205,000; Villalobos Rafael Villalobos Jr & Cynthia M; Itzaly Melo; 12/31/2019
4940 North Sky Vista Way; $305,000; Thompson Gary Allen Shari Lynn Richardson Also Kno; Shane D Miller; 12/31/2019
1504 S 18Th St; $145,000; Bulger Michael Hursh & Emily Joanne; Jose Guadalupe & Monica Hernandez Osorio; 12/31/2019
Toppenish
404 N Date St; $65,000; The Confederated Tribes And Bands Of The Yakama Na; Francisco & Maria Osorio; 12/30/2019
141 Mcdonald Rd; $259,000; Ramirez Fernando & Maria Elena; Natividad & Humberto S Vasquez; 12/30/2019
Naches
35 Shafer Ave; $146,500; Langston Debby M & Danny Lee; Paloma D Moreno Sanchez; 12/31/2019
Union Gap
Leisure Hill Dr Unit 19; $45,000; Deane, Shirley & Clifford; Steve & Linda Menard; 01/02/2020
101 E Ahtanum Rd Unit 10; $7,000; Urostegui, Marcos; Esperanza Garcia Torres; 01/04/2020
1811 Lakeata Ave; $100,000; Estate Of Howard R Page By Gordon L Page Pr; Araceli Gonzalez, Roberto Arteaga; 12/31/2019
Sunnyside
1108 E Edison Ave; $99,900; Munoz Gregorio & Josefina; Maria De La Luz Saucedo; 01/02/2020
916 Vine Ave; $164,000; Gamboa Melissa J; Hilarion Garcia Bucio, Reyna Garcia-Garduno; 12/31/2019
1327 E Lincoln Ave; $105,000; Mcclure Investments Llc; Eduardo & Alma Delia Miranda G Miranda; 12/31/2019
Selah
830 Fletcher Rd; $128,000; Hunt Richard J & Nancy A; James Eric & Tammy Poole; 01/03/2020
Granger
610 Matthew St; $155,000; Bower Skyler T & Suzanne T; Charles Milton Sr & Gayle Ann Stoddard; 01/04/2020
Commercial
115 N 9Th St; $150,060; Gmb Properties Llc; Reyes Ornelas; 12/16/2019; Cmrcl Garage-Service
3700 Fairbanks Ave; $1,250,000; Bethelease Llc; Handersen Holdings Llc; 12/30/2019; Medical Office
2615 Main St; $750,000; The Salvation Ary A California Corporation; Matt Wilcox; 12/30/2019; Retail Store
1819 S 4Th Ave; $1,120,000; Jbs Millwork Inc; Drc Properties Llc; 12/31/2019; Storage Warehouse
315 W Washington Ave; $1,120,000; Jbs Millwork Inc; Drc Properties Llc; 12/31/2019; Retail Store
401 W Washington Ave; $1,120,000; Jbs Millwork Inc; Drc Properties Llc; 12/31/2019; Storage Warehouse
