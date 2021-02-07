The following property transfers were recently processed by the Yakima County Assessor’s Office. Transfers are usually processed a month or two after ownership changes. The details listed below are exactly as received from Yakima County. For a map of recent transfers, visit www.yakimaherald.com/news/facts_and_records/property_transfers.
Order of information: Address, price, grantor (old owner), grantee (new owner), date processed.
Residential
Grandview
1331 Mountainview Rd; $375,000; Morris, Gayle D & Donald L; Jose Herrera Aguilera, Octavio & Jose Herrera Aguilera; 12/06/2020
1107 Apache Dr; $273,000; Dominguez Martin C & Andrea M; John Joe & Lauren Elizabeth Deleon; 12/23/2020
1017 S Euclid Rd; $158,300; Cohu, Dorothy M; Jdanco Llc; 12/29/2020
304 Munson Ct; $175,000; Figueroa, Brenda; Victor Guadalupe Torres Gonzalez & Andriana A Gutierre; 12/30/2020
Unincorporated
110 Michael Dr; $450,000; Evans Patsy; Shaun Mattox; 12/07/2020
1214 Cottonwood Canyon Rd; $262,085; Parrish Michael A & Laura A; David W & Crista Logsdon Douglas; 12/14/2020
231 Jennings Ln; $170,000; Crippen Jason M & Sarah; Drew C Jenssen; 12/14/2020
431 Westridge Rd; $485,000; Hoffman Rick L & Cynthia O; Joshua & Jennifer Russell; 12/15/2020
220 W Taylor Rd; $90,000; Davenport Roberta L Prather Hills & Jennifer Marie; Roberta L Prather & Jeff W Hills; 12/17/2020
140 Lakes Ln; $550,000; Devine Stephen J & Donna J; Cesar Augusto & Alyson Elise S Monroy; 12/17/2020
512 N 38Th St; $275,000; Mattox Shaun M; Michael Wayne Rockholt; 12/18/2020
Selah
311 Anchor Lp; $275,000; Mcguire Dale Dean & Amanda R; Charles Vaughan & Heather L Bulfinch; 12/09/2020
1560 Valhalla Loop; $524,900; Columbia Ridge Homes; Mark & Jennifer Prater; 12/16/2020
122 W Huntzinger Rd; $325,000; Bettencourt Frank & Connie; Austin Carlos Mariscal, Estrella Pulgarin; 12/17/2020
Yakima
1315 Folsom Ave; $159,000; Lewis, Ronald R; Noe Pedroza & Juana Ferrel; 01/04/2021
802 N 40Th Ave Unit 42; $25,000; True, Patrick A; Marcia L Blevins; 01/04/2021
710 State Route 821 Unit 55; $4,000; Turntoes-Kuhnhenn, Lakota; Mary Renteria; 01/05/2021
200 Bridle Way Unit 113; $250,000; Sheppard, John & Lois; Donald L & Margaret L May, John & Lois Sheppard; 01/06/2021
1019 Fellows Dr; $780,000; Bradshaw Wesley S & Sarah Dee; Kelly Rogne; 12/11/2020
1014 S 91St Ave; $386,000; Olson Donald E; Mike & Laura Parrish; 12/14/2020
8909 Margaret Ct; $305,000; Moreno Alberto Moreno Sr & Shannon R; Lucian V Gavris; 12/15/2020
808 Pickens Rd; $325,000; Arrigoni Ronald T & Kathryn L; Conrado M Estevez, Guillermina H Perez; 12/15/2020
803 S 3Rd Ave; $0; Hubacek, Angela K; Jdanco; 12/15/2020
2013 Willow St; $140,000; Keith Walker As To Undivided 60352% Interest & Yak; Lorena Robles; 12/16/2020
506 N 62Nd Ave; $595,000; Bailey George Bailey & Debra Bailey Who Acquired T; Alicia & Brandt Urwin; 12/16/2020
827 S 75Th Ave; $395,000; Ramirez Juan & Hannah; Vincent Craig & Lindsay R Farish; 12/16/2020
5204 Tumac Dr; $313,500; Lennon Mathew & Amber; Jacob D Garbe; 12/16/2020
5709 Marilane; $505,000; Clapp Jason M & Danielle M; Heather A Fritz, Malcolm P Cutchin; 12/17/2020
100 N 56Th Ave; $206,000; Stratman Mary; Connie Jo Shull; 12/17/2020
3002 Barge Ave; $404,000; Rivas Wyatt H; Sheila R Kredit; 12/17/2020
7706 Olmstead Ct; $274,400; Joan A Desmarais Personal Represntative Of The Est; Lee Dibbert; 12/17/2020
7905 W Washington Ave; $430,000; Brandt Urwin Alicia E Urwin Who Acquired Title As; Tyler H Reed & Brenna N Mccoy; 12/17/2020
1504 S 32Nd Ave; $302,050; Daniel Barbara J; Joseph & Cassandra Lehmkuhl, Scott Lehmkuhl; 12/17/2020
2008 S 5Th Ave; $265,000; Gerald R Layne & Donna F Richardson As Co-Personal; Crystal M Ullas & John P Boyd; 12/17/2020
6608 Postma Rd; $500,000; Lundgren Kyle Eric & Kayla Lynn; Hilario R Verduzco, Sandy L Bautista; 12/17/2020
105 S 58Th St; $263,000; Kimura Kelsi M; Emily Imbery; 12/17/2020
1605 S Landon Ave; $130,000; Gerald R Layne & Donna F Richardson Co-Personal Re; Daniel E Bechard; 12/17/2020
10 N 96Th Ave; $479,000; Metz Douglas W; Nicolas & Margarita Mendoza; 12/18/2020
6517 W Columbus St; $200,000; Maybee Bradley Dale; Kyle D & Melina A Boyle; 12/18/2020
7902 W Washington Ave; $405,000; Thompson Kenneth Ray & Jasmin; Jared & Miranda Wilske; 12/18/2020
1011 N Naches Ave; $205,000; Ratts Larry J & Hoa; Leonel Garcia Valdez; 12/18/2020
1011 S 1St Ave; $240,000; Estevez Conrado M; Bernie & Itzayana Saiz; 12/18/2020
1514 S Voelker Ave; $215,000; Moreno Hugo; Heriberto Avilez Martinez; 12/18/2020
1507 S 2Nd Ave; $229,500; Simmons Elva L; Ma Carmen Castro Manzano, Rafaela Lopez Castro; 12/18/2020
212 S 36Th Ave; $265,000; Hopkins Celisa M; Nicholas Hugh Romano Titus, Whitney Biehl; 12/21/2020
607 W Viola Ave; $215,000; Torres Hernandez Heriberto; Molin J Short; 12/21/2020
1115 S 45Th Ave; $418,000; Fitterer Patrick L & Kirsten R; Stephanie & Daniel Irwin; 12/21/2020
210 N 16Th Ave; $103,000; Autry Jacquiline Autry And Chris; Clemente Mendoza & Rosalinda S Guerrero; 12/22/2020
1316 S 18Th Ave; $225,000; Manjarrez Cristal; Ricardo Chavez Ramirez, Sofia R Ramirez Gonzalez; 12/22/2020
5601 W Arlington St; $365,000; Klepach Sr Scott A; Cristal Manjarrez; 12/22/2020
8836 Braeburn Lp; $475,000; Manning Catherine; Elizabeth & Steve Haak; 12/22/2020
3701 Fairbanks Ave # G-27; $225,000; Bariletti Colette R; Shaun Eric & Lydia Penndragonn Taylor; 12/23/2020
810 A Stewart St; $180,000; Prado Alma Jacqueline Hernandez Who Also Appears O; Bridgette May Webb; 12/23/2020
1603 N 1St St Unit 17; $2,500; Mendoza, Espiridion & Alicia; Salome Lopez Reyes; 12/27/2020
30 Crest Circle; $269,000; Terry D Irwin Trustee Of The Irwin Living Trust; Kimberlee E Spencer; 12/28/2020
108 N 77Th Ave; $310,000; Grunenfelder Laura; Robin Virgil & Janet Dee Doty; 12/28/2020
420 S 23Rd Ave; $432,000; Rankin Christopher Gilbert; Lisa Downey; 12/28/2020
1306 Mckinley Ave; $140,000; Chavez Reina Cervantez; Damianne Brand & Amon Brock Eubanks; 12/28/2020
916 Cornell Ave; $230,000; Harris Linda J & Gregory W; James Salazar, Ricardo Cisneros Sanchez; 12/28/2020
2804 Brackett Ave; $235,000; Farmer Carly A; Ali Lopez & Francisca Torres; 12/28/2020
1021 N 34Th Ave; $127,500; Courcy Deberah J; Araceli Gonzalez Tello, Roberto Arteaga; 12/29/2020
6510 Crestfields Rd; $130,000; Schrier John A; Micaela R & Brandyn R Button; 12/29/2020
13010 Swalley Ln; $430,000; Bagnall Jerome M & Ann Marie; Kyle R & Kindra L Doss; 12/30/2020
Moxee
181 Schut Rd Unit 15; $30,000; Lopez, Ababel & Rafael J; Rolando Nemecio Dominguez; 01/06/2021
128 W Seattle; $150,000; Serna Alice E; Craig A & Lynn P Marshall; 12/14/2020
Sunnyside
1114 Vista Ave; $200,000; Mendez Felipe; Bradley Hugh Berk, Michael L Berk; 01/05/2021
535 Franklin Ct; $275,000; Tacza Jonathon A Castillo & Mishell M Armas; Esteban & Guadalupe Mendoza; 12/16/2020
701 N 16Th St; $287,000; Amaro David; G Squared Enterprise Llc; 12/29/2020
Wapato
419 Camas St; $21,500; Robinson Clyde M & Sheila E; Alfonso Ramirez Lopez, Brinda Quintanilla Bautista, Miguel A Bautista; 12/17/2020
Union Gap
990 South Fork Rd; $237,415; Taylor Sr Arthur L; Garrette Daniel Kraft; 12/18/2020
31 Desert Rose Dr; $206,000; Skiba Wendi Billa & Tyler L; Leah Renee Taylor; 12/24/2020
Tieton
1201 Canal Ave; $138,000; Walker Steven L; Cesar Omar Madrigal Rivera, Sandra Madrigal; 12/18/2020
Toppenish
306 N Chestnut; $132,300; Ramirez, Martin & Sonia Deleon; Nrz Reo Viii Llc; 01/05/2021
402 W 3Rd Ave; $190,000; Flores Moise & Aida Palma; Emilio & Delia Garcia Villada; 12/22/2020
Granger
604 F Ave; $222,000; Lamotte Christine A; Christine A La Motte, Isabel Garcia, Julio C Villanueva Castro; 12/23/2020
Zillah
451 Buena Rd; $195,718; East, Dale A; Steven Bounds; 01/05/2021
Commercial
10 Orchard Rite Rd; $175,000; Gleed Properties Llc; Tfd Investments Llc; 12/09/2020; Storage Warehouse
310 S Wapato Ave; $85,000; Deleon Federico & Yolanda; Jesus Jimenez; 12/18/2020; Tavern
2582 Yakima Valley Hwy; $125,000; 139Th & Pacific Associates Llc A Washington Limite; Erik D & Aleah K Mickelson; 12/22/2020; Car Wash
3204 Fruitvale Blvd; $2,500,000; Carey Patrick J & Diane L; Goff Management Llc; 12/28/2020; Cmrcl Garage-Service
5703 Tieton Dr; $588,382; Bja Holdings Llc; The Public House Of Yakima Llc; 12/28/2020; Retail Store
1216 E Lincoln; $120,200; Yakima County Treasurer; Dan Politte; 01/06/2021; Cmrcl Garage-Service