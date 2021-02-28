The following property transfers were recently processed by the Yakima County Assessor’s Office. Transfers are usually processed a month or two after ownership changes. The details listed below are exactly as received from Yakima County. For a map of recent transfers, visit www.yakimaherald.com/news/facts_and_records/property_transfers.
Order of information: Address, price, grantor (old owner), grantee (new owner), date processed.
Residential
Unincorporated
11635 Wide Hollow Rd; $440,000; Hutchinson Julie A Maki & Marjorie M; Bradley Daryl & Traci Suzanne Jordan; 01/22/2021
Naches Heights Rd; $5,000; 8 Figure Strategies Llc & St Juan Diego Llc; Ronald C Penwell; 01/22/2021
1107 S 96Th Ave; $154,500; Widner Tipton A; Gaston Perez Padilla; 01/25/2021
501 Justice Dr; $0; Thisius, James H; Lori Labree; 01/26/2021
30 N Manuel Ln; $251,500; Nix Aaron K & Taryn J; Carina Angelica Reynoso Sanchez, Kevin Ivan Torres; 01/26/2021
2860 Nile Rd; $225,000; Griffin Stephen W; Aba Investments Llc; 01/27/2021
2540 Mapleway Rd; $200,000; Ryan Pierce As Personal Representative Estate Of J; Cody L & Michelle A Fife; 01/27/2021
8005 Beauchene Rd; $315,000; Cerda Jose P & Sylvia; Fredy Ramirez Cisneros; 01/28/2021
1480 Deeringhoff Rd; $262,000; George Steven E & Ann E; Gary L & Patti L Butler; 01/28/2021
Yakima
5606 Englewood Ave; $467,000; Soelberg Steven H; Robert Vertullo, Sharleen Franyutti Vertullo; 01/22/2021
6119 Summitview Ave Apt 10; $370,000; Robert Guchee & Jane Guchee Fleshman As Co Persona; Muriel Teusink, Timothy Teusink; 01/22/2021
708 S 75Th Ave; $289,500; Novobielski Raymond L & Pamela; Bradly Taylor; 01/22/2021
3706 Eastridge St; $180,000; Mcinnis Gary & Judith; Jennifer Mcinnis; 01/22/2021
15141 Cottonwood Canyon Rd; $0; Mora Guzman Adolfo; Adolfo Mora Guzman, Rheanna J Fruzzetti; 01/25/2021
14521 Cottonwood Canyon Rd; $211,000; Fulton Victoria M & Ronnie D; Emily Aragon & Nathen Rising; 01/25/2021
1504 Fairbanks; $206,000; Creed Joanne; Brandon M Clarke; 01/25/2021
412 S 68Th Ave; $274,900; Investment Construction Llc A Washington Limited L; Mike & Carmina Warren; 01/25/2021
109 N 55Th Ave; $272,000; Scott Ryan R & Brooke; Jasive Enciso, Jesus Jaramillo; 01/25/2021
1317 S 13Th Ave; $185,000; Mccormick Kevin; Shari L Farrington; 01/25/2021
1705 Pleasant Ave #C; $110,000; Lopez Castro Miguel; Jesus Orozco; 01/25/2021
1216 Rock Ave; $185,500; Raleigh Robert C & Christa R; Heriberto Mora Rivas; 01/25/2021
513 S Naches Ave; $80,000; Alfaro Murillo Juan; Gaspar Montalvo Rincon; 01/26/2021
111 Sky Vista Pl; $285,000; Darleen Jane Moore Also Appearing Of Record As Dar; Eric & Kimberly Branstetter; 01/26/2021
908 Landon Ave; $225,000; Norman Family Cookies Llc; Ofelia Orta, Selena Farias; 01/26/2021
802 N 40Th Ave Unit 27; $64,900; Lunsford, Jerry Lee & & Mary Jane; David Lord; 01/26/2021
502 Hennessy Rd; $157,500; The Bank Of New York Mellon; Joe Headley; 01/27/2021
206 S 70Th Ave; $425,000; Schueffele Donald R & Patricia J; Gerree L Kraft & James E Cronk; 01/27/2021
707 S 68Th Ave; $299,000; Shirzad Abdulla & Jaheda; Melvin Cooley; 01/27/2021
6302 Postma Rd; $250,000; Trevino Joaquin V & Kristina M; Jairo O Morales & Maira Gil; 01/27/2021
1890 E Pomona Rd; $737,400; Valencia Audomaro & Carrie; Zack & Mary Brewer; 01/27/2021
9925 Orchard Ave; $585,000; Cornell Stephen Joseph & Krista Ruth; Jonathan R & Erin R Fries; 01/28/2021
1512 Hathaway St; $67,749; Floyd Crystal M; Danial J Fields; 01/28/2021
1429 Swan Ave; $125,000; Murrataya Jr Rodrigo; Agustin Suarez Beltran, Yasmel Barrera Vargas; 01/28/2021
1520 Fairbanks; $249,900; Saling Jessica; Kyle Benner & Wardon Wiltsey; 01/28/2021
717 N 28Th Ave; $150,000; At Investment Global Llc A Limited Liability Compa; Mairalejandra Resendiz Orozco; 01/28/2021
341 S 76Th Ave; $220,000; Knight Jacki; Megan Jennings; 01/28/2021
215 N 56Th Ave Apt 43; $250,265; Lee Semon Iii & Ted Semon Trustees Of The Semon Fa; Thomas W Henderson; 01/28/2021
205 S 25Th Ave; $243,000; Rainier Property Group Llc; Cecilia Avalos Tinoro; 01/28/2021
1425 S 26Th Ave; $275,000; Khan Mahmood; Kesong & Xiao Xi Wang; 01/28/2021
5406 Meadow Lane; $375,000; Maxey James H & Joyce A; Jeffrey Robert & Marilyn Kay Cragg; 01/28/2021
1407 University Parkway; $320,000; University Llc; F & D Buildings Llc; 01/28/2021
7610 W Nob Hill Blvd Unit 11; $61,500; Washines, Brandon & Amy; Sue A Glendenning; 01/28/2021
Selah
800 Selah Vista Way; $344,500; Leading Force Holding Company Llc A Washington Lim; George Lupas; 01/22/2021
1240 W Huntzinger Rd; $0; Branton Joseph A; Joseph & Theresa M Branton; 01/25/2021
310 Wickstrom Ln; $390,000; Matthes Rodney G & Kathy L; Casey Gentz, Megan Mortimer; 01/27/2021
1702 W Naches Ave; $325,000; Williams Alan; Karin E Banks; 01/27/2021
1162 Selah Loop Rd; $300,000; Porterfiled Kady; Barbara Altera; 01/28/2021
134 Lyle Loop Rd; $400,500; Benfiet James A & Maricella; Gregory C Williams; 01/28/2021
307 Sunway Ave; $343,000; Ball Dennis G & Christina; Janice C Brazeau; 01/28/2021
Sunnyside
1303 Asparagus Lane; $260,000; Flores Michael D Vidaurri & Estela M; Elisabeth Ramirez, Ofelia Ramirez Moreno; 01/22/2021
1253 Vista Ave; $155,000; Sherman Steven C & Aurora H; Cristal Hernandez-Navarro; 01/25/2021
1609 Jersey St; $260,000; Reyes Leopoldo; Adriana Perez Cervera, Alberto Cornelio; 01/28/2021
1613 S 15Th St; $230,000; Smith James M; Daniel Ismael Sanchez; 01/28/2021
Union Gap
2205 S 18Th St Unit 53; $10,000; Sanchez, Salvador & Maria Azucena; Anicel Fuentes, Sandra Camacho; 01/22/2021
10504 Chevelle Ct; $97,000; Graves, Lionel Q & Rebecca Ann; Blake Killbury; 01/26/2021
4001 S 3Rd St; $318,000; Campuzano Rene; Eva Angelina Garcia; 01/28/2021
Moxee
107 S Centennial St; $260,000; Nathe Pete K; Aaron Rivera, Clotilde Roque, Jenny Rivera, Ramon Luis Roque; 01/25/2021
804 Citra Ave; $265,000; Roberts Alfred G; Daniela R & Samuel Rodriguez; 01/25/2021
909 Columbus Avenue; $344,500; Holmes Shay & Rachel; Miguel & Maria Castro; 01/26/2021
106 Golding St; $331,750; Garza Emmanuel & Keila; Gerald Leonard & Debby L Nydam; 01/27/2021
903 Crystal Ave; $335,000; Thompson Jeffrey Scott; Robert B & Penny J Camacho; 01/27/2021
Grandview
635 Andrea Ct; $276,000; Clara Vicente; Arnold Brambila, Patricia Torres; 01/25/2021
600 Broadview; $280,000; Garcia Eva Angelina; Brenton L & Kelli L Howland; 01/27/2021
Naches
221 Klockhamer Rd; $53,000; Mayo Harvey N & Linda; Jason Scott & Michele Rae Marshall; 01/26/2021
Zillah
613 Westwind Dr; $297,000; Jones Gentry F; Brittany E Walker, Tyler A Lamont; 01/26/2021
504 Virginia Ct; $389,000; Wallace Jared Q; Aaron K & Taryn J Nix; 01/27/2021
803 Second Ave; $380,000; Hemp Justin & Jeffrey A; Gentry Fawn Jones; 01/28/2021
unkwn
condo; $161,000; Lee Anthony B; Patrick Martin Lee; 01/27/2021
Granger
205 Mentzer Ave; $210,000; Ybarra Carmen G; Cristobal Cendejas; 01/27/2021
Commercial
910 W Nob Hill Blvd; $65,000; Badlands Investments Llc; A Dlt Investment Group Llc; 12/31/2020; Car Wash
4641 N Track Rd; $450,000; Lee Brian Peter; Kyong Chul & Boo Eok Kwon; 01/22/2021; Mini-Mart Convnc Str