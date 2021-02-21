The following property transfers were recently processed by the Yakima County Assessor’s Office. Transfers are usually processed a month or two after ownership changes. The details listed below are exactly as received from Yakima County. For a map of recent transfers, visit www.yakimaherald.com/news/facts_and_records/property_transfers.
Order of information: Address, price, grantor (old owner), grantee (new owner), date processed.
Residential
Moxee
511 Willamette Ave; $315,000; Dawson Nicholas; Jason Wayne & Carole Diane Gibson; 01/05/2021
511 Baker St; $330,000; Vandeventer Jared & Alicia; Hiedi Ceja; 01/15/2021
40 Desmarais Rd; $360,000; Riel Thomas C & Natalie; Emmanuel & Keila Garza; 01/20/2021
Unincorporated
Zillah Hts Loop; $500,000; Gerald B Mcdonald Individually And As Personal Rep; Jared Q & Katie A Wallace; 01/06/2021
4215 N Wenas Rd; $87,200; Jolley Jr Daniel L; John M & Donna J Kitrel Nazaroff; 01/15/2021
30 Wing Hill Rd; $402,000; Altena Randall D & Karen F; Robin Barcemas; 01/15/2021
101 Selah Naches Rd; $72,000; Franco Alondra A; Sandalio & Teodora Quintana; 01/20/2021
2715 Riverside Rd; $0; Us Bank Trustee Of The Lester Simonds Testamentary; Christopher Simonds; 01/21/2021
131 Roza Vista Dr; $322,000; Baker David C & April R; Carol Lynn Jackson; 01/21/2021
9800 Bittner Rd; $488,900; Spring William & Beverly; Pedro Saltos; 01/21/2021
Sunnyside
319 Crescent Ave Nw; $203,000; Garza, Roberto; Rosita Martinez; 01/08/2021
1008 E Edison Ave; $176,000; Mark I Apol Trustee Of The Apol Living Trust; Fernando Sanchez Perez & Marib Mendez; 01/20/2021
1201 E Edison Ave; $269,500; Stremler, Ronald N & Bettie A; Martin Alcocer Razo; 01/20/2021
2871 Reeves Rd; $180,000; Lord David C; Van Lith Buying Station Llc; 01/21/2021
Zillah
215 Sunset Way; $215,000; Ames Harry N & Tamera D; Hector & Kristy Lee Jimenez; 01/11/2021
4944 Cheyne Rd; $60,000; Ruelas Francisco & Glenda Cecilia; Karla Padilla Reyna, Sergio Reyna; 01/15/2021
Unknown
condo; $435,000; Bracewell Daniel T; Cody J Mullins; 01/15/2021
condo; $0; Johnson, Raymond H; Dwight H Lawseth; 01/21/2021
Tieton
120 Forney Rd; $164,800; Elhaija Debra A; Terry R & Heather Renee Dennis; 01/15/2021
502 Market St #4; $300,000; Bogel Cynthea J; Stephan And April Galash Joint Trust; 01/17/2021
918 Tieton Ave; $135,000; Mazzola Russell J; Cate M Gable; 01/19/2021
802 Minnesota; $103,100; Mason Mike & Leaona; Oscar Llerenas Samano; 01/21/2021
Yakima
5411 Englewood Ave; $310,000; Adams Craig & Cortney; Kenneth & Kristen Parrish; 01/15/2021
205 N 34Th Ave; $248,230; Garoutte James; Aaron J & Marcee L Lochridge; 01/15/2021
2105 W Chestnut Ave; $445,000; Gonzalez Ricardo & Lorena Morfin; Henry Friedman & Caroline Crolley; 01/15/2021
1308 Garfield Ave; $175,000; Flores Victor M; Rosa Mendoza Mendoza; 01/15/2021
3702 Bonnie Doon Ave; $237,000; Komstadius Kaci; Cynthia Sneed; 01/15/2021
1613 S 12Th Ave; $238,000; Espinoza Jorge A & Inirerda; Karina Ramirez, Miguel Lievanos Ceja; 01/15/2021
6402 Morningside Ct; $250,000; Day Nicholas B; David M Valencourt; 01/15/2021
4604 Conestoga Blvd; $400,000; Jackson, Elizabeth & Josh; Karissa E Martinez Cuevas, Saul S Tilden; 01/19/2021
3400 Fairbanks Ave; $255,000; Linda D Webb Personal Representative Of The Estate; John H & Lois Sheppard; 01/19/2021
603 S 60Th Ave; $295,000; Morin Darlyn A Juarez & Javier; Adriana Cortez Lopez, Gabriel Navarro; 01/19/2021
1105 Pacific Ave; $140,000; John L Bliss Trustee Of The Bliss Living Trust; Francisco Zurita; 01/19/2021
4604 Fechter Rd; $51,002; Allmendinger Ellen A; Steven D Allmendinger; 01/20/2021
1306 S 7Th Ave; $240,000; Posadas Heriberto Herrera Also Shown Of Record As; Ignacio Torres Morfin, Maria Carrillo Reyes; 01/20/2021
1425 Hamilton Ave; $300,000; Hunt Brenda Kay; Luis Alvino Ramos Navarro & Je Avila; 01/20/2021
451 Pence Rd Unit 51; $22,000; Parshall, Danny & Joyce; Terry Lee Sr Speer; 01/20/2021
1201 W Washington Ave Unit 18; $3,000; Castro, Maria Del Carmen; Maria T Martinez; 01/20/2021
303 Viewmont Dr; $547,000; Bushman Jeffrey & Rebecca; Mark A & Eliza Baysinger; 01/21/2021
214 S 15Th Ave; $260,000; Rosselet Sue; Norma Leticia Reyes Salgado; 01/21/2021
613 Cornell Ave; $186,000; Klingele Chere Chantel; Alejandra Cruz; 01/21/2021
1403 S 7Th Ave; $206,000; Gonzalez Alfonso; Jacob N & Elizabeth Mary Rufer; 01/21/2021
523 Justice; $375,000; Metcalf Eric; Humberto Rosario Martinez Jr; 01/21/2021
1620 Ledwich Ave; $250,000; Pulido Blanca P; Irma Guzman De Ortiz, Juan Ortiz Rodriguez, Maricela Ortiz Guzman; 01/21/2021
1201 W Washington Ave Unit 85; $40,000; Doty, Patricia; Ramon B Silva & Martha E Silva Alejo; 01/21/2021
Naches
25 Shafer Ave; $231,000; Garbe Donald R & Kellene A; Mariah Forgey & Kyler Conduff; 01/18/2021
Selah
1790 Selah Loop Rd Unit 72; $5,000; Nambo M, Gracia; Socorro Lopez Nambo; 01/18/2021
410 Hillcrest Dr; $300,000; Stewart Sheena & Nathan; Josselyn & Noe Mendoza; 01/19/2021
1206 W Yakima Ave; $375,000; Fishback Douglas K & Mary L; Denise Anderson; 01/20/2021
1005 Speyers Rd; $335,000; Chadwick Michael R; Daniel Goodwin; 01/21/2021
Union Gap
3903 2Nd St; $215,000; Valencia Frederico; Janice & Victor Sanchez; 01/20/2021
Grandview
205 Pleasant Ave Unit 22; $20,000; Vazquez, Maria De Lourdes; Brenda Meraz Magallon; 01/20/2021
Commercial
116 N 3Rd Ave; $193,500; Valencourt David; Bertha Varela Hernandez, Ramon Lopez Chitop; 01/15/2021; Office
300 S 7Th St; $105,000; Matson Jeffrey E & Doris M; Nelson & Maria Gricelda Chacon; 01/19/2021; Office
27160 Hwy 12; $120,000; Calhoun James Calhoun & Kristyan; Josiah Frederick Broom; 01/21/2021; Retail Store
2911 Roza Dr; $525,000; Radke, Robert & Ginger; Whitman Hill Vineyards Llc; 01/21/2021; Retail Store