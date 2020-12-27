The following property transfers were recently processed by the Yakima County Assessor’s Office. Transfers are usually processed a month or two after ownership changes. The details listed below are exactly as received from Yakima County. For a map of recent transfers, visit www.yakimaherald.com/news/facts_and_records/property_transfers.
Order of information: Address, price, grantor (old owner), grantee (new owner), date processed.
Residential
Yakima
302 E N St Unit 26; $5,000; Marin Martinez, Cristian; Pablo Soto; 11/03/2020
215 N 56Th Ave # 36; $170,000; Weeldreyer, Jodee; Credo Contracting Llc; 11/05/2020
7610 W Nob Hill Blvd Unit 192; $65,000; Gibbens, Phillip Emil; Lindy K Sheehan; 11/05/2020
410 N 61St Ave; $489,900; Jdt Investments Llc; Nicholas D & Sydney Jordan; 11/17/2020
16 N 37Th Ave; $250,000; Choi Jay & Cassandra R; Nicholas Cruz, Nicolas Cruz, Nicolas Cruz Jr; 11/18/2020
7806 Fremont Wy; $411,000; Rothwell Brendan Q; Andrea Corinne Shirley; 11/18/2020
916 S Pleasant Ave; $226,500; Sinclair Steve & Judy K; Kirstin L & John J Stein; 11/19/2020
9401 Apple Tree Parkway; $770,000; Apple Tree Construction Company Llc; Ty W Beaudry; 11/20/2020
2300 River Rd; $325,000; Tyler S Farmer Personal Representative Of The Esta; J Randall & Alicia M Beaulaurier; 11/20/2020
108 N 78Th Ave; $390,000; Johnson Lindsey Beddeson & Jaime; Jacob & Courtney D Hardy; 11/20/2020
6015 W Lincoln Ave; $320,000; Garza Enrique J & Raquel O; Helena Laubach & Clayton Relner; 11/20/2020
407 Del Marr Terrace; $321,000; Schmidt Barbara; Ramiro & Yasmine Marie Mendoza; 11/20/2020
Union Gap
2211 S 10Th Ave; $500; Nalewajek, John; John Nalewajek, Jorge & Gloria E Ponce; 11/03/2020
Granger
216 East E St Unit 1; $4,000; Ochoa, Maritza; Mayra Sanchez; 11/13/2020
Unincorporated
1226 Old Naches Hwy; $250,000; Becker James Craig & Christina; Oscar B Robles; 11/19/2020
Grandview
507 Hillcrest; $249,900; Mcintyre Dale L & Deborah C; Robert Campos; 11/19/2020
Selah
945 Cabin Ln; $241,000; Trevino Maria L Gonzales & Julian; Eriberto Balanos, Maria Gonzales; 11/20/2020
350 Sage Hill Dr; $406,500; Blankenship Corey C & Theresa C; Mark E & Mitzi A Bame; 11/20/2020
Tieton
1407 Ashbrooks Way; $134,750; Trepanier Russell J Mazzola As Personal Rep Of Gar; Servicios Maria Licea Llc; 11/23/2020
Commercial
10 Cowiche City Rd; $114,950; Estate Of Gary J Trepanier; Charles Enterprises Llc; 11/18/2020; Cmrcl Garage-Service
condo; $800,000; Solarity Credit Union; Wm Real Property Holdings Llc; 11/20/2020; Retail Store