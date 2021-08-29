The following property transfers were recently processed by the Yakima County Assessor’s Office. Transfers are usually processed a month or two after ownership changes. The details listed below are exactly as received from Yakima County. For a map of recent transfers, visit www.yakimaherald.com/news/facts_and_records/property_transfers.
Order of information: Address, price, grantor (old owner), grantee (new owner), date processed.
Residential
Yakima
5409 Sage Way; $428,990; Hayden Homes Llc; Jose Ignacio & Berta A Licea; 07/07/2021
5304 Walla Walla St; $515,000; Reeder Carol & Kenneth; Dennis & Jayne Gregory; 07/16/2021
809 N 25Th Ave; $164,000; Goldstone Tobias E; Kelsey King; 07/25/2021
101 N 48Th Ave #30A; $297,500; Dempsey Deborah D; James F & Judith K Borrow; 07/25/2021
5108 Sunset Dr; $600,000; The Paul J And Pauline A Schmidt Family Revocable; Russell K & Leslie A Chase; 07/25/2021
2900 S 79Th Ave; $490,000; Gonzalez Anaya David; Michael Robert & Debra Marie Hafert; 07/26/2021
403 S 67Th Ave; $350,000; Marquis Spencer & Andrea; Enrique Mendoza, Jazmin Vargas; 07/26/2021
411 S 18Th Ave; $233,000; Osborne Nathan W & Holly L; Jesse Smith, Kara Smith; 07/26/2021
810 S 4Th Ave; $348,000; Gates Pamela & Steven; Heidi G Silva Morales, Jose Armando Capi Esquivel; 07/26/2021
907 S 79Th Ave; $360,000; Bradley Maurice Cunningham Pr Of The Estate Of Ric; Margaret D Mcquinn; 07/26/2021
227 Ridgeway Dr; $296,350; Wacker Bethany; Luis A Silva; 07/26/2021
111 Goose Haven Ln; $295,600; Holman Cody Lynn & Chrystal Love; Alexandrea M Allen, Jeremy Bowen; 07/26/2021
2008 N 1St St Unit 10; $15,000; Ortega, Aristeo; Catina Garcia; 07/26/2021
5307 W Chestnut Ave; $361,000; Jones Gregory Y & Linda Tustin; Amy Besst; 07/27/2021
1320 S 14Th Ave; $125,000; Barajas Reynalda; Maria C Rodriguez; 07/27/2021
7320 Maree Ln; $368,000; Elsmeirat Joseph & Manatchanok; John E Mulcahy Jr; 07/27/2021
6804 Terry Ave; $242,000; Amanda J Caldera And Valerie L Anderson Personal R; Dan & Roberta Pellegrini; 07/27/2021
1006 Woodland Ave; $280,000; Mendoza Gerardo H & Olivia; Norma Chavez, Pedro A Chavez; 07/27/2021
11 Echo Ct; $335,000; Boyd Margaret G; Alexander Valero, Kimberly Enriquez; 07/27/2021
2001 E Mead Ave; $209,000; Espinoza Stephanie & Ramon; Noe Perez Cruz; 07/27/2021
2205 Butterfield Rd Unit 17; $30,000; Gutierrez, Jose & Amanda; Evaristo Sanchez Velazquez, Lucia Martinez Corona; 07/27/2021
55 W Washington Ave Unit 171; $74,900; Brian L. Fitterer, Inc; Rebecca L Taylor; 07/27/2021
3004 S 99Th Ave; $459,000; Dodge, Curtis B; Johnny Ii & Chantelle Buchert Mckinney; 07/28/2021
10204 Meadowbrook Rd; $275,000; Norvell Kirtis G & Chelsea; Cody & Chrystal Holman; 07/28/2021
12207 Wide Hollow Rd; $350,000; Melissa Bossard Personal Representative Of The Est; Dustin Mattox; 07/28/2021
11503 Sarah Loop; $775,000; Uber Charles; Benjamin & Rachel Jensen; 07/28/2021
2509 S 62Nd Ave; $420,000; Bingham Tony & Rachel M; Becky Moller, Moises & Cheyenne Navarro; 07/28/2021
1217 Cherry Ave; $220,000; Ortiz Armando & Cenaida; Flor Ortiz, Yakima Valley Partners Habitat For Humanity; 07/28/2021
5801 W Chestnut Ave; $310,000; Greenwood William Gregory; Joshua D Snodgrass; 07/28/2021
101 N 48Th Ave #31 A; $328,000; Dale M Cummings Personal Representative For The Es; Robert & Crystal Disotell; 07/28/2021
408 S 26Th Ave; $355,000; Meyer Melody; Brittany & Erik Fast; 07/28/2021
111 Whatcom; $242,500; Portillo Escobar Carlos A; Idalia Hernandez Aguilera, Janet Garcia Hernandez; 07/28/2021
171 Stark Rd Unit 9; $1,000; Anguiano, Ricardo; Cendy Y Murillo; 07/28/2021
2336 Cook Rd; $717,500; Johns Kenton P & Wendy D; Cody R Bruland; 07/29/2021
4706 Scenic Drive; $800,000; Loomis Larry L & Catherine R; Michael Ramirez & Tiffany Martinell; 07/29/2021
3514 Fairbanks Ave; $220,000; Stauffer Bryan & Judith; Benjamin & Adelaida Rodriguez; 07/29/2021
224 N 37Th Ave; $285,000; Chavez Jazmen J Hernandez & Jesus; Miguel E Mendoza; 07/29/2021
1012 S 9Th Ave; $245,000; Barthel Norbert G & Debbie D; James J & Rachel Lujan; 07/29/2021
2102 S 64Th Ave; $190,000; Watt William S; Roberto Sandoval Aguinaga, Roxana Zavalla; 07/29/2021
10605 Summitview Ext; $425,000; Mcgarry Eric Mcgarry & Tamye Stacy Now Tamye; Jazmen Hernandez, Jesus Chavez Agustin; 07/30/2021
5620 Hwy 12; $480,000; Roundy Robert B; Jodi L Williams, Mark R Williams, Monique T Favreau; 07/30/2021
207 S 78Th Ave; $500,000; Tamez Frank J & Penny L; Theresa N & Cary J Adkison; 07/30/2021
516 N 34Th Ave; $315,000; Fuhrman Daniel S; Keith Brian & Yazmin A Stultz; 07/30/2021
223 N 46Th Ave; $480,000; Langdon Natalie R & Michael F; Amy & William Ford; 07/30/2021
912 Hanraty Dr; $225,000; Pellegrini Dan E & Roberta L; Cierra Moreland, Makayla Moreland, Tayler Smyth; 07/30/2021
618 S 10Th Ave; $132,500; Louis Diaz & Rosalie Valenzuela Trustee Of The Ram; Raymond L Gaytan; 07/30/2021
1119 S 4Th Ave; $185,000; Schmidt Lon & Toni Lr; Yuliana Tapia De Garcia; 07/30/2021
1014 S 19Th Ave; $350,000; Green Holli Radke & Donald; Jay & Zonell Tateishi; 07/30/2021
812 Topaz Ct; $475,000; Negrete, Mark James & Londa L; Jon & Jennifer Page; 07/30/2021
406 Santa Roza Dr; $485,000; Staples George M & Allison B; Michael & Dalila Villa Palencia; 07/30/2021
101 S 58Th St; $314,000; Johnson Michelle R; Austin M Riches, Jordan N Northcutt; 07/30/2021
1408 S 1St Ave; $97,000; Ocampo Felix & Olivia; Aldair Valladares; 07/30/2021
2180 Cook Rd; $500; Gonzalez, Signi Lizeth; Donna Lee Vetsch; 07/30/2021
1620 S Fair Ave; $42,500; Cervantes Yesenia; Jose L Suarez, Yesenia Cervantes; 07/31/2021
Toppenish
306 N Chestnut; $235,000; Rodriguez Andres Ceja; Brenda Bartolo, Rolando Alvarez; 07/21/2021
260 Youngstown Rd; $150,000; Pamela Tucker As Administrator Of The Estate Of Wa; Mark Salinas; 07/28/2021
Selah
704 N 4Th St; $290,000; Shipley Jaime & Brandy; Derek G Shaffer; 07/26/2021
1130 N Wenas Rd Unit 23; $69,000; Lombardi, Paul; Florence Oneal; 07/26/2021
90 Clemans View Rd; $399,950; Mykel Alice E Mykel Individually & As Sole Heir Of; Ryan L & Elane M Bonsen; 07/28/2021
171 Brathovde Rd; $460,000; Long Marie; Aaron & Ashley Brandup; 07/28/2021
12 N 8Th St; $323,000; Requena Julio Fernando; Cody P Milner, Traci L Stout; 07/28/2021
654 Brathovde; $350,000; Hunt Cleve C & Vivian; Darrold Hunt; 07/28/2021
120 Reynolds Ln; $300,000; Beeson Patrick H; Joshua S Krueger; 07/29/2021
158 Stohler Rd; $630,000; Davis Jacob & Lindsey; Dennis & Patricia Riches; 07/30/2021
Moxee
301 Olympic Ave; $300,000; Allison Paul Steven; Mohammud Alsarama; 07/26/2021
801 Citra Ave; $430,000; Gutierrez De Simpson, Maribel; Maria Saldana, Victor Pizano Jr.; 07/30/2021
Grandview
410 S Euclid Rd; $340,000; Amc Lower Valley Properties Llc; Adriana Lujan, Scott Quinn; 07/26/2021
606 S Division Unit 20; $2,000; Diaz, Carlos; Rodolfo Rios; 07/27/2021
Union Gap
408 W Pine St Unit 77; $5,000; Lopez Munoz, Jose Antonio; Crystal Zendejas; 07/26/2021
2019 S 7Th Ave; $98,000; Khan Adil S; Rogelio Rivera Calderon; 07/27/2021
3607 S 1St St; $243,000; Espinoza Victor; Kimberly Yassodhara Cruz; 07/28/2021
Wapato
9751 Fort Rd; $300,000; Curry David & Carolyn I; Annette & Christian Ochoa; 07/27/2021
Zillah
1031 Orchardvale Rd; $425,000; Boisselle Nicholas & Mindy; Anthony Oaks, Dana Nicole Severson; 07/27/2021
2150 E Zillah Dr; $625,000; Bunger Brian & Lori L; Nicholas & Mindy Boisselle; 07/27/2021
50 Buena Ext Rd; $310,000; New Outlook Real Estate Investment Llc; Alexander & Mayra Ramos; 07/28/2021
709 Fountain Blvd; $300,000; Douglas Investments Llc; Jill Harris; 07/28/2021
Sunnyside
731 Darrin Ct; $320,000; Wade Marjorie F; Francisco Javier Garza; 07/27/2021
1309 Apple Lane; $260,000; Comfortable Homes Llc; Scott A & Anna C White; 07/28/2021
610 Buena Vista Ave; $243,000; Wynenko Deborah Layne; Samuel & Celeste Orourke; 07/29/2021
1320 Heffron St; $100,000; Garcia Severiano & Adelaida; Ernesto Cardenas; 07/29/2021
919 Grandview Ave; $289,550; Charbonneau Michelle A; Rosa Martinez; 07/30/2021
1009 Ida Belle Rd; $225,000; Rodriguez Elida C; Celso & Idolina Alvarez; 07/30/2021
1614 Bountiful Ave; $260,000; Comfortable Homes Llc; Scott A & Anna C White; 07/30/2021
402 Maple Ave Unit 80; $10,000; Rosas & Ricardo Gomez, Ruby; Maria Angelica Florez; 07/30/2021
Naches
10571 Old Naches Hwy; $500,000; Mcbean Michael; Levi C & Meggie E Mcilroy; 07/28/2021
70 Bertsch Cir; $300,000; Clark Donald A; Anna Rose Harris, William Mercer Harris V; 07/28/2021
Cowiche
280 Elliott Rd; $130,000; Barnes Claude Dewayne; Kirtis & Chelsea Norvell; 07/28/2021
Mabton
2731 Grandview Pavement Rd; $131,500; Woodward, Joyce C; Almoli Investments Llc; 07/29/2021
125 2Nd Ave; $160,000; Camarata Raymond A; Antonio Yepez Ramos & Maxima Y Ramirez; 07/29/2021
Tieton
1061 Potter Rd; $280,000; Gouea Jimenez Cesar J; Bruce Hunter Bosley; 07/30/2021
Commercial
916 N 28Th Ave; $279,000; Ruthardt Kenneth L; Ramon & Alondra Mora; 07/26/2021; Cmrcl Garage-Service
401 S 40Th Ave; $3,000,000; Ygg Holdings Llc; Linden Terrace Llc; 07/26/2021; Retail Store
121 N 50Th Ave; $456,000; Casa5329 Properties Llc; Dk Knight Llc; 07/27/2021; Medical Office
1714 S 24Th Ave; $337,500; Ward Randall A; Hbc Investments; 07/27/2021; Office
723 N Park Center; $276,019; Marudo Aka Mcdonald & Mead Marudo Associates; Jsp&K Inc; 07/28/2021; Restaurant
7511 Postma Rd; $535,800; Springbrook Farms Inc; Torlai Properties Llc; 07/28/2021; Light Industrl Shell
15 N 7Th Ave; $345,000; Christ The King Network; Moises Ramirez; 07/29/2021; Auditorium
901 W 1St Ave; $550,000; Yip Henry S & Betty C; Leova Hermelinda Lopez Morales; 07/29/2021; Restaurant