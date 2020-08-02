The following property transfers were recently processed by the Yakima County Assessor’s Office. Transfers are usually processed a month or two after ownership changes. The details listed below are exactly as received from Yakima County. For a map of recent transfers, visit www.yakimaherald.com/news/facts_and_records/property_transfers.
Order of information: Address, price, grantor (old owner), grantee (new owner), date processed.
Residential
Yakima
570 Songbird Way; $370,000; April K May Individually And As Personal Represent; Juan Carlos & Rebecca Marie Laredo; 06/26/2020
1401 S 15Th Ave; $170,000; Morris Jack W & Norma G; Ramon & Paula M Mesa; 06/26/2020
1412 S 18Th Ave; $199,000; Mertz, Ronald E & Angela E; Kevin Ramirez; 06/26/2020
7403 W Washington Ave; $385,000; Rangel Diana & Rick R; Alexandra S & James A Young; 06/26/2020
5905 W Coolidge Rd; $295,000; Laredo Juan C & Rebecca M; Chelsy Leslie; 06/26/2020
909 Baker Ct; $195,000; Sanchez Ines A & Zeferina Rosa Villa; Juvenal Gabino, Sara Medina Suarez; 06/26/2020
6502 W Walnut St; $240,000; Hilton Andrew; Ryker Justice & Maegan Mary Torres; 06/29/2020
4701 Richey Rd; $337,000; Sullivan Kevin J; David Micah & Alicia K Garza; 06/29/2020
314 N 30Th Ave; $240,000; Erickson Timothy A & Denise C; Hilary & Damian Erickson; 06/29/2020
2604 W Walnut St; $226,000; Hildebrand Steven S & Dorothe W; Elizabeth D Smith; 06/29/2020
401 S 14Th Ave; $220,000; Sears Byron D; Anselmo Jr & Casandra Benitez; 06/29/2020
2909 Shelton Ave; $293,550; Poulin Bradley L; Christie Tirado; 06/29/2020
2201 S 67Th Ave; $257,500; Ruiz Abel; Brenda Rojas; 06/29/2020
5300 N Canyon Rd; $279,900; Lawrence, Kerrie; Jacob Volponi; 06/29/2020
310 N 6Th St; $210,000; Brinlee Gladis C & Robert M; Neryli Perez; 06/29/2020
10300 Roza Hill Dr; $450,000; Mark L Mills Pr Of The Estate Of Arthur Clayton Mi; David Sepanen, Jacob Korolak; 06/29/2020
1461 Songbird Way; $515,000; Mckenna-James Brian John James & Jill Elizabeth Mc; Lacey & Joshua Webber; 06/30/2020
260 N 74Th Ave; $550,000; Robel Kenneth E & Paula G; Madison Heath, Maxwell Bronfman; 06/30/2020
3003 Redwood Way #26; $208,000; Giles Susan M; David Lnenicka; 06/30/2020
224 Cleman Ave; $285,000; Hatton Spencer R & Michelle M; Lyn Eric & Karen M Edgel; 06/30/2020
319 S 14Th Ave; $199,500; Lafranchi Phillip & James; Neeasia-Taylor Johnson, Trevor Nunez; 06/30/2020
1313 S 16Th Ave; $243,600; Serrano Hernandez, Beatriz A; Brian Keith Flores Sr; 06/30/2020
5606 Maclaren Ave; $260,000; Cassatt James & Carolyn; Kimberly D Riste; 06/30/2020
208 S 57Th St; $165,141; Chavez Robert L; Gabriel J Hall; 06/30/2020
805 Lafollette St; $195,000; Munoz Jaime & Alejandra; Elvia Ramirez Montiel, Miguel Cuenca Hernandez; 06/30/2020
55 W Washington Ave Unit 82; $45,000; Hudson, Betty; Laura Sears; 06/30/2020
180 Aquila Drive; $0; Gonzalez Gustavo; Gustavo & Mary Gonzalez; 07/01/2020
5001 Richey Rd; $420,000; Suko Lonny R & Marcia A; Jeffrey & Mandy Ketcham; 07/01/2020
108 N 24Th Ave; $315,000; Griffee Kathleen Elizabeth & Ryan D; Alexander M Hernandez, Gabriela Reyna; 07/01/2020
901 S 37Th Ave; $250,000; Rodriguez Roy M; Ernesto Veliz, Monica M Santoyo; 07/01/2020
1713 S 8Th Ave; $150,000; Harmon Arthur; Maricela Velazquez; 07/01/2020
1713 S 8Th Ave; $150,000; Harmon Arthur; Maricela Velazquez; 07/01/2020
4959 Pear Butte Dr; $270,000; St Hilaire Properties Llc; Zachary Collins; 07/01/2020
627 S 12Th St; $49,000; Oneal, Timothy K & Ruth L; Trinidad & Norma Gutierrez; 07/01/2020
51 Hi Valley View St; $431,000; Holden Erick R & Jennifer; Paul R Huson, Sharon K Moe; 07/01/2020
2700 Fruitvale Blvd Unit 40; $6,500; Grimes, Debbie; Kilian Parra, Lina Paola Ulloa; 07/01/2020
1201 W Washington Ave Unit 40A; $16,000; Andrade Garcia, Ma Hortencia; Eva T Villanueva Diaz; 07/01/2020
1407 Jerome Ave; $125,000; Hambling Marshall; Evelia Ramirez, Wilmer Mora Campos; 07/02/2020
4508 W Lincoln Ave; $330,000; Saleen William S & Theresa J; Luis & Mariah A Aparicio; 07/02/2020
904 S 23Rd Ave; $210,000; Hines Bruce & Barbara; Laraine & Roger C Rising; 07/02/2020
2005 S 75Th Ave; $465,000; Puhrmann Douglas A; Ryan D & Kathleen E Griffee; 07/02/2020
Selah
1107 W Yakima Ave; $345,000; Johnston Michael A & Tamara L; Bryan Dibble; 06/26/2020
100 Johnson Rd; $420,000; Mangano Dawn Marie; Diane Marr & Lance Robert Longmire; 06/26/2020
151 Swallow Ln; $367,000; Hughes, Daniel E & Linda E; Michael Litch; 06/29/2020
645 Baker Rd; $250,000; Gala Rentals Llc; Jesus & Sonia Jauregui; 06/30/2020
116 E Home St; $180,500; Luther Patricia A; Danette Schroeder; 06/30/2020
1850 Buffalo Rd; $239,000; Mackey Gregory & Jeanette; Taylor & Ryan Miller; 06/30/2020
760 Sheep Company Rd; $395,000; Lnenicka David; Marvin & Cheryl Meador; 07/01/2020
1601 Selah Loop Rd; $465,000; Schroeder Danette Marie; Brittany & Elliott Todd Smith; 07/01/2020
204 Hillcrest Dr; $279,500; Jacobson Tommy & Kaycee; Kylie Ergeson; 07/01/2020
521 Collins Rd; $387,000; Laguna Federico; Donald A Ricci Jr; 07/02/2020
910 Goodlander Cir; $0; Start, R M Dick; Carole Start; 07/02/2020
Grandview
1204 Missouri St; $183,500; Gillihan Bob; Kurtis & Cheyenne Mershon; 06/26/2020
Cowiche
660 Old Cowiche Rd; $389,000; Norman Eric & Danika; Steven C & Jasmine Turrubiate Aldrich; 06/29/2020
Unincorporated
1991 Huntzinger Rd; $265,000; Dumas Tracie R & Gregory T; Thomas W Allen; 06/29/2020
1609 Morrier Ln; $555,000; Murataya, Rodrigo; Kerrie L & Nicholas C Fries; 06/30/2020
2860 N Wenas Rd; $340,000; Quenzer Phillip E & Misty; Randi A & Kody L Pitner; 07/01/2020
4503 Hillcrest Dr; $155,000; Doll Monzetta; Mavia Olson Llc; 07/01/2020
191 Buena Rd; $149,000; Dills, Fred A & Patricia L; Maria Lusia Ruiz & Salvador Manzo Ruiz; 07/01/2020
110 Snipes Canal Rd; $42,887; Sandoval, Saturnino & Evangelina; Jacinta & Juventino Abonza; 07/02/2020
Toppenish
102 S J St; $189,000; Martha Nava & Arturo Giron Also Known As Arturo Ji; Alma A Morales; 06/29/2020
3752 Becker Rd; $1; Hoyt, Ervy E. & Erika A.; Harrison Hunt; 07/01/2020
Sunnyside
818 S 13Th St; $160,000; Sanchez, Oscar R & Mariana; Oscar Ramon Sanchez; 06/29/2020
607 Wheeler Ave; $480,000; Plesha, Charles M & Alenka; Oscar R & Mariana Sanchez; 06/29/2020
120 Olive Ave; $130,000; Moore Robert J; Luxury Properties Llc; 06/29/2020
337 N 10Th St; $205,000; Santiago Moises; Luis Martinez Sr; 07/02/2020
Wapato
806 S Tieton Ave; $28,000; Torres Jose G & Reyna; Gustavo Martinez; 06/30/2020
Zillah
707 Second Ave; $120,000; Cooper Geraldine K; Danilo J & Blanca Hawkins; 06/30/2020
Moxee
300 Alps Rd Unit 1018; $5,500; Eberhard, Donald L; Thomas & Martha Dittmar; 06/30/2020
208 St Helens Ave; $278,000; Magana Victor Magana Jr & Katie Jo Magana Aaora Vi; Gerardo & Mirusveide Valdovinos; 07/02/2020
Commercial
711 N 1St St; $150,000; Magnificent 7 Llc; G & E Yakima Property Llc; 05/15/2020; Office
1302 Garfield Ave; $399,000; Northwest Investment Holdings Llc; Dong B & Mi Young Park; 05/27/2020; Multiple Residence
8501 Ahtanum Rd; $250,000; Stebbins Jeff & Paula; Bradley Steven & Regina May Roscoe; 06/01/2020; Retail Store
1223 N 6Th Ave; $392,500; Jeld-Wen Inc; 1223 N 6Th Ave Llc; 06/02/2020; Light Industrl Shell
509 N 6Th St; $150,000; Gress L Dale; Aspen Grove Investments 2 Llc; 06/03/2020; Multiple Residence
814 N 2Nd St; $195,000; L & J Property Investments Llc; Justin T & Erika D Vipond; 06/12/2020; Multiple Residence
313 S 1St St; $1,320,000; Chohan Investments Inc; Takhar Inc; 06/17/2020; Mini-Mart Convnc Str
101 S 12Th Ave; $775,000; Michael J Thorner & Katie Thorner & Shawn M Murphy; Corporation Of The Catholic Bishop Of Ya; 06/18/2020; Office
5 W Washington Ave; $950,000; Yakima Properties Llc & West Washington Avenue Llc; Pw Shields Properties Llc; 06/19/2020; Storage Warehouse
2601 Commerce Ln; $2,930,081; Halls Holdings I Llc; Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic; 06/23/2020; Light Industrl Shell
3101 Main Street; $825,000; Cmcs Llc; Jask Enterprises Llc; 06/25/2020; Mini-Mart Convnc Str
710 Wilson Ln; $225,000; Feist Scott E & Tracy A; Gabriel Ceja & Martha Ceja; 06/25/2020; Office
316 N 7Th St; $1,250,000; 314-316N7 Llc A Washington Limited Liability Compa; 314 N 7Th Street Llc, Craig & Leah Sullivan, Rick & Jennie Uhles; 06/27/2020; Multiple Residence
622 Second Ave; $75,000; Morford Carolin; Ronald & Sharon Bounds; 06/29/2020; Retail Store
9 S 5Th Ave; $470,000; Lewis Limited Llc; Congdon Development Company Llc; 06/30/2020; Office
74280 Hwy 97; $2,848,000; Wa Land Managment Llc; Kamiakin Wheeler; 07/01/2020; Cmrcl Garage-Service
74280 Hwy 97; $2,848,000; Wa Land Managment Llc; Kamiakin Wheeler; 07/01/2020; Cntrl Atmspher Wrhse
115 N 50Th Ave; $450,000; Rvcp Llc; Cti Wa Llc; 07/02/2020; Office
5201 W Chestnut Ave; $5,200,000; Bortons West Chestnut Plant Llc; Yakima Hop Storage Llc; 07/02/2020; Cmrcl Garage-Service
5200 W Chestnut Ave; $5,200,000; Bortons West Chestnut Plant Llc; Yakima Hop Storage Llc; 07/02/2020; Cntrl Atmspher Wrhse