The following property transfers were recently processed by the Yakima County Assessor’s Office. Transfers are usually processed a month or two after ownership changes. The details listed below are exactly as received from Yakima County. For a map of recent transfers, visit www.yakimaherald.com/news/facts_and_records/property_transfers.
Order of information: Address, price, grantor (old owner), grantee (new owner), date processed.
Residential
Yakima
2501 Englewood Ave; $155,000; Castro Gabino M; Rosita E Alcala; 06/26/2020
7600 Mccullough Rd; $492,000; Gilliland Richard D & Dafney L; Jose Luis Castellanos, Stefanie Alaniz; 07/10/2020
4909 Scenic Dr; $875,000; Patterson John M Gasperetti & Brad; Mdi Properties Llc; 07/10/2020
9507 Summitview Ave; $0; Braun, Brian L; Matthew J Braun; 07/10/2020
9505 Summitview Ave; $0; Braun, Brian L; Matthew J Braun; 07/10/2020
219 N 44th Ave; $399,000; Skip S Kershaw & Skip S Kershaw & Scott H Keeney E; Bradford Patterson; 07/10/2020
623 Pleasant Ave; $142,500; Us Bank National Association; Clemente Mendoza; 07/10/2020
3608 Logan Ln; $0; Shannon Randell W; Randell W & Cynthia C Shannon; 07/10/2020
451 Pence Rd Unit 41; $1,000; Held, Ruth; Brenda Cochran; 07/10/2020
661 Pence Rd # 52; $9,000; Liberty Village Llc; Brian Franco Barrera; 07/10/2020
4601 Powerhouse Rd, Unit 27; $27,900; Lorenzano, Milcar; Javier Aguilar Aparicio; 07/11/2020
504 S 123rd; $525,000; Parnell M Whitney; Adam & Lauren Speer; 07/13/2020
4303 Lexington Way; $567,772; Catalyss Llc; Jennifer Hunter; 07/13/2020
6202 Cowiche Canyon Rd; $305,000; Johnson Penny C; Jesse & Liz Smith; 07/13/2020
3106 Bonnie Doone Ave; $224,000; Riddle Kimberly; Ashley Nayoma Roberts, Pedro Emillio Rodriguez Lopez; 07/13/2020
7300 Whitman Ave; $440,000; Newport Equity Capital Corporation; Kimberlee Michelle Van Der Kolk; 07/13/2020
55 W Washington Ave Unit 19; $18,000; Lyon Family Holding Trust; Carol M Hubbard; 07/13/2020
1414 Weikel Rd; $315,050; Lecuyer Robert H & Marilyn D; Timothy A & Linda L Vlcek; 07/14/2020
15230 Fisk Rd; $90,000; Farnsworth Gerald L; Patrick & Denise Sundberg; 07/14/2020
4203 Fechter Rd; $365,000; Prickett John & Kierstin; Hugo H & Angeles Perez; 07/14/2020
6611 W Yakima Ave; $461,550; Coyle Ryan P & Sara T; Weldon & Laramee Schademan; 07/14/2020
3010 Tieton Dr; $284,900; Lundberg Joshua A & Angela; Paul A & Kristi S Golke; 07/14/2020
905 S 38th Ave; $225,000; Secretary Of Veterans Affairs; Magali Ambriz Arreola, Oswaldo Lopez Plascencia; 07/14/2020
1007 S 33rd Ave; $235,500; Strategies 8 Figure; Hollie Lamb; 07/14/2020
803 S 68th Ave; $285,000; Niesz Jeffrey & Jennifer; Haley Niesz; 07/14/2020
1905 Simpson Ln; $160,500; Barth Robert; Constance Cleary; 07/14/2020
18 W Washington Ave Unit 150; $69,500; Gregory, Joe B & Patricia V; Renae M Larson; 07/14/2020
207 N 86th Ave; $299,500; Brost Robert W & Julie A; Brandon Allan & Courtney Austin; 07/15/2020
210 N 93rd Ave; $750,000; Paul Eric R & Melissa N; Julie Monson; 07/15/2020
203 N 89th Ave; $320,000; Summit Crest Construction Llc; Sharon B Evans; 07/15/2020
9102 W Barge St; $439,900; Gish Kathryn L; Ted & Sandra Hodge; 07/15/2020
4504 W Chestnut; $340,000; Ahlgren Brian D & Stephanie S; Neil K & Jennifer F Hess; 07/15/2020
2903 W Chestnut Ave; $325,000; Panzarino Joseph A; Sandra I & Matthew Floyd; 07/15/2020
1106 S 31st Ave; $117,572; Sebree Crystal J; Crystal J Sebree, Michael A Noel; 07/15/2020
1203 S 29th Ave; $254,000; Julia J Ledbetter By Marc Ralph Ledbetter Her Atto; Briceida Contreras, Jose Moroyoqui; 07/15/2020
3208 W Logan Ave; $274,500; Maciel Jairo Omar Morales & Maira Gil; Eva Alarcon Marino, Ezequiel Mastache; 07/15/2020
5501 Meadow Lane Ct; $318,000; Hilaire Timothy L St; Marty & Paula Layman; 07/15/2020
7705 Olmstead Ct; $337,999; Almeida Paul & Virginia; Angela Sy & Roy E Gondo; 07/15/2020
4704 Maple Ave; $0; Mendoza Araceli; Araceli Mendoza & Oscar Rivera; 07/15/2020
6403 Hilltop Dr; $120,891; Griffith, Kimberly; Jonathan Hernandez; 07/15/2020
5706 Terrace Heights Dr; $377,000; Stivers Charles H Jr & Dorothy H; Jerry R & Catherine M Simons; 07/15/2020
1611 S Fair Ave; $100,000; Us Bank National Association; Miguel Mendoza, Yolanda Gutierrez; 07/15/2020
243 T P Rd; $0; Rundgren Kenneth E; Dustin Rundgren; 07/15/2020
200 Bridle Way Unit 165; $235,000; Ramos, Donna; Sylvain Dupont; 07/15/2020
1060 Canyon Crest; $205,000; Drawing Circles Llc; Ricardo Vazquez; 07/16/2020
13311 Swalley Ln; $365,000; Permanent Legacy Llc; Luis Alonso Rodriguez, Yesenia Guadalupe Rodriguez-Lucatero; 07/16/2020
322 Galloway Rd; $245,000; Blanchard Rebecca; Kristopher R Schmidt, Monika J Lemmon; 07/16/2020
213 N 90th Ave; $470,000; Matson Dennis Dale; James A & Aretha M Pence; 07/16/2020
220 St Andrews Pl; $430,000; Speer Adam & Lauren; John C & Alice C Poston; 07/16/2020
6005 W Chestnut Ave; $295,000; Mejia Jonathan A & Yoselin; Magdalena Maes; 07/16/2020
2401 W Yakima Ave; $480,000; Hanscome James Goldberg & Heidi; Zachary S & Amy A Zeutenhorst; 07/16/2020
12 Chicago Ave; $255,000; N&R House 1St Llc; Phillip Joseph & Julianna Lin Iverson; 07/16/2020
406 S 14th Ave; $190,000; Stiner Odella A; Phyllis Agdeppa; 07/16/2020
1403 S 7th Ave; $100,000; Us Bank National Association; Alfonso Gonzalez, Erika Perez; 07/16/2020
901 S 32nd Ave; $299,425; Garcia Jerry B & Jessica B; John Dines & Brooke Adams; 07/16/2020
1311 S 44th Ave; $225,000; Mccray Trisha A; Angel M & Ana K Campos; 07/16/2020
5904 W Coolidge Rd; $298,000; Quinones Jorge & Robin; Ralph L Flue, Susan Giles; 07/16/2020
1640 S 17th St; $160,000; Ramirez Maria D; Adan Estrada Sanchez; 07/16/2020
710 Saint Hilaire Rd; $305,000; Keller John T; Laura L Ornelas, Osvaldo B Gomez; 07/16/2020
802 N 40th Ave Unit 31; $67,900; Layman, Paula; Dave & Candice Hedstrom; 07/16/2020
Moxee
4804 Goat Rocks Ct; $410,000; Martinkus Andrew B & Natalie; Perlita P Quinto; 07/10/2020
9340 Postma Rd; $615,000; Schut Donald E & Cahterine M; Steven M & Kelly D Wells; 07/10/2020
22556 SR 24; $167,440; The Secretary Of Housing & Urban Development; Juan Jose Cisneros; 07/13/2020
115 E Yakima Ave; $161,000; Thaxton Lorene; Jose A Mozqueda Meza & Erika L Ibarra; 07/15/2020
Grandview
637 E 4th St; $190,000; Travis Sr John L; Martha Perez, Santiago Perez Prieto; 07/10/2020
805 Conestoga Way; $310,000; Caskey George Michael; Cynthia Parades, Samuel Villa; 07/15/2020
Unincorporated
15700 Summitview Rd; $172,681; Richard Hickey By Sarah Stephenson His Attorney In; Francisco & Adriana Carriedo & Magallon; 07/13/2020
309 Terrace Hills Dr; $255,000; Sellers Kendra Mclemore & Carol; Patrick & Jo Ann Henrie; 07/13/2020
3000 Outlook Rd; $120,000; Rice, Patricia A; Robert L Jr & Susan M Rice; 07/13/2020
1130 Beffa Rd; $276,000; Mizuta Howard M & Vivian K; Joseph Niemann; 07/14/2020
311 Mapleway Rd; $330,000; Robertson Brian C & Patricia R; Brian & Kristal L Volland; 07/14/2020
121 Rainier Ln; $395,500; Kotelnicki Michael John & Kimberly Ann; Ian D & Kari Deboer; 07/15/2020
3007 Mountainview Ave; $0; Gonzalez Flora; David Gonzalez Verduzco; 07/15/2020
471 Beane Rd; $300,000; Bertram Tony W & Kathy G; Luke David & Samantha Riddle; 07/15/2020
14935 Cottonwood Canyon Rd; $228,000; Hernandez Cindy K; Robert W Lions; 07/16/2020
5001 Branch Rd; $327,500; Boisselle Jordan P & Emily; Anabel Garza, Fidel Rodriguez; 07/16/2020
700 N 57th St; $294,000; Madrigal Ignacio A Hernandez & Griselda; Nicholas Ryan Kotlarz; 07/16/2020
Zillah
510 Sun Acres Rd; $290,000; Diaz Jr Starlett J Burnett & Efren D; Jan T Kuno, Judith Seibert; 07/13/2020
871 Blue Goose Rd; $540,000; Irion Justin B & Katie E; Vincente Jr & Graciela Medelez; 07/13/2020
Sunnyside
1329 E Lincoln Ave; $70,000; Canales, Mercedes G; Jose Canales Jr; 07/13/2020
3000 Outlook Rd; $5,000; Rice, Patricia A; Robert L Jr & Susan Rice; 07/13/2020
131 Parkland Dr Unit 132; $100; Pardo, Francisco; Marisol Guerrero Villa; 07/13/2020
Toppenish
403 Buena Way; $250,000; Medelez Vincente Medelez Jr & Graciela; Simon Garcia Navarrete & Regin Salgado; 07/14/2020
410 S Toppenish Ave; $145,500; Gonzales Edward D & Denise; Daisy Santiago; 07/14/2020
301 N G St; $0; Mendoza, Carlos & Gloria; Alejandro & Ofelia Negrete; 07/16/2020
White Swan
2409 Wesley Rd Unit 2235; $4,800; Carrillo, Alfredo; Victor Ochoa; 07/14/2020
Naches
80 Fortune Rd; $231,750; Elliott Bryan & Andrea L; Larrie Lonnie Lang; 07/15/2020
5292 Hwy 410; $540,000; Vanamburg Charles M & Elizabeth A; Darren Warehime; 07/16/2020
Selah
1200 W Pear Ave; $265,000; Deboer Ian D & Kari L; Rebecca Lyn Sokolove; 07/15/2020
1409 W 1st Ave; $388,850; Burger Christine M Seabury & David M; Angela Brielle & Joshua Allen Lundberg; 07/15/2020
171 Bison Ln; $375,000; Adams Joseph L & Elizabeth C; Chris E & Christine L Mccartney; 07/16/2020
2291 Selah Loop Rd; $355,000; Delano Maile Jennifer; Christopher & Denise Richards; 07/16/2020
Commercial
108 Division St; $100,000; Vellanueva Gregorio Benitez Mendoza & Josefina; Christopher Herrera, Vanessa Rodriguez; 07/16/2020; Tavern
116 Division St; $100,000; Vellanueva Gregorio Benitez Mendoza & Josefina; Christopher Herrera, Vanessa Rodriguez; 07/16/2020; Office