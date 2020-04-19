The following property transfers were recently processed by the Yakima County Assessor’s Office. Transfers are usually processed a month or two after ownership changes. The details listed below are exactly as received from Yakima County. For a map of recent transfers, visit www.yakimaherald.com/news/facts_and_records/property_transfers.
Order of information: Address, price, grantor (old owner), grantee (new owner), date processed, type of property (commercial only).
Residential
Yakima
713 N Front St; $0; Guzman, Jorge Luis; Jorge Luis & Carmelita Sarai Guzman; 02/25/2020
4308 Catalyss Way; $520,000; Catalyss Llc; Judy L Brandt; 03/09/2020
203 S 78th Ave; $405,000; Mcelhinney Gene J & Lucinda Ann Hutton; Terry L & Billie J Cox; 03/09/2020
3105 Ponderosa Pl; $219,000; Bennett Barbara; James Jacobsen; 03/09/2020
8610 Garden Ave; $0; Stiner Victor Eugene; Victor Eugene & Odella Anna Stiner; 03/09/2020
5908 Crestfields Rd; $344,500; Li Joshua M Crofton & Xiaohong; Lynette V Marshall; 03/09/2020
1901 S 47th Ave; $310,000; Rollinger Lucas Mathew & Hanna Lovisa; Shea Thomas; 03/09/2020
4805 Goat Rocks Ct; $360,000; Kalkat Gurnek & Sarabjit; Stephen & Andrea L King; 03/09/2020
1109 E Spruce St; $0; Dunaway Jr, Michael S; Vanessa White Elk; 03/09/2020
302 E N St Unit 45; $1,000; Arce, Sheila; Jaime Pacheco; 03/09/2020
3005 Castlevale Unit 13; $76,500; Lombardi, Paul; Dennis Lee Rosenlund, Paul Lombardi; 03/09/2020
631 Pheasant Crest Dr; $440,000; Rivera Ruben G Ochoa & Ciria A Puentes; Daniel & Elizabeth Yoest; 03/10/2020
7204 Scenic Dr; $1,950,000; Hemstad Jan R & Darcy M; Nicholas W & Monica Plath; 03/10/2020
1007 S 33rd Ave; $0; Morrow, Larry E & Patricia; 8 Figure Strategies Llc; 03/10/2020
7000 Vista Ridge Ave; $429,000; Karuman Philip M; Cheana Larae Williams; 03/10/2020
171 Hillstone Dr; $575,000; Perri William B & Mary Ann; Charles Oliver Holmes Iii; 03/11/2020
8801 Summitview Ave; $25,000; Terry, Joseph Leo; Joseph Leo Terry; 03/11/2020
5611 W Whatcom Ave; $287,000; Saldana Christopher J Ball & Yeimy F; Michael & Vivian Benoit; 03/11/2020
313 S 7th St; $105,000; Abrego Martin; Desert Vista Houses Llc, Martin Abrego; 03/11/2020
304 Seasons Parkway; $391,000; Baron Homes Llc; Darr & Jolene Herting; 03/11/2020
81 Angus Ln; $83,000; Manzo & Maria M Manzo Chavez, Everardo Rivera; Daniel Hernandez; 03/11/2020
500 Hall Rd Unit 26; $22,500; Panell, Natasha; Jamie Hudson; 03/11/2020
3410 S Fork Rd; $80,000; Campbell, Janet K; Vincent Todd Keys; 03/12/2020
217 S 32nd Ave; $253,000; Pieters Kathryn A Prengaman & Tyler J; Kevin & Rosalyn M Mcwatters; 03/12/2020
1010 Woodland Ave; $239,500; Annette K Buck Pr Of The Estate Of Luella May Quig; Nicolas P & Petra Perez; 03/12/2020
304 N 9th St; $155,000; Barajas Gabriel; Enedina Mendoza Yepiz; 03/12/2020
7610 W Nob Hill Blvd Unit 53; $62,500; Weisfield, Shellie; Juan Pineda; 03/12/2020
191 Country Ln; $214,000; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb As Trustee Of; Todd Hildebrand; 03/13/2020
309 Quince St; $172,000; Rojas Jose V; Celso Delgado & Perla Y Chavez Ambriz; 03/13/2020
408 N 39th Ave; $171,000; Charles M & Lois J Smith Revocable Living Trust; Delbert Fitzsimmons; 03/13/2020
222 Chisholm Trail; $252,000; Ball Martin Reed & Wendelle; Quinlan S & Brittany N Wilson; 03/13/2020
418 N 23rd Ave; $128,250; Parham Robin R; Brandon N Lamb; 03/13/2020
4003 Logan Pl; $162,928; Yakima County Sheriff; Lakeview Loan Servicing Llc; 03/13/2020
1812 Pickens Loop; $198,000; Rodriguez Arcos Ricardo; Jacob Galbreath, Sara Van Corbach; 03/13/2020
7502 Zier Rd; $0; Ornelas Rommy Argenida; Rodrigo Basurto Prieto, Rommy Argenida Ornelas; 03/13/2020
10061 Mieras Rd; $351,000; Van Herk William & Gloria; Dee & Edward Schibig; 03/13/2020
18 W Washington Ave Unit 24; $53,500; Fitzsimmons, Delbert & Ellen; John L & Neoma Conner; 03/13/2020
18 W Washington Ave Unit 128; $75,000; Tuman, Susan K; Jacqueline Parke; 03/13/2020
4601 Powerhouse Rd Unit 82; $11,000; Perez, Gricelida; Maria G Cortes Cabezas; 03/14/2020
Naches
313 Naches Ave; $202,500; Ralph A Farnsworth & Katherine M Farnsworth As Tru; Candice Lyall; 03/09/2020
Sunnyside
208 Ivone Dr; $259,500; Ruiz Juaquin & Maria Celina; Gerardo Saldana Cisneros; 03/09/2020
2101 Penn Ave; $100,000; Edward Hogan Revocable Living Trust; F & M Investments Llc; 03/11/2020
830 Terry St; $265,000; Gochnour George; Michelle Cisneros, Sergio Navarro; 03/12/2020
115 Thill Ave; $225,000; Taylor Marie Elizabeth; Krystal Ruiz, Silvano Hernandez; 03/12/2020
1412 Singh Ln; $266,000; Tooray Resham Singh & Paramjit Kaur; Rebecca Richey, Roman Chavez Jr; 03/12/2020
131 Parkland Dr Unit 140; $6,000; Gaytan, Juan Manuel; Oralia & Victor Licona; 03/12/2020
Zillah
610 Railroad Ave; $11,700; Schlenker, Dean M; Gerardo & Diana Garza; 03/09/2020
4940 Cheyne Rd; $185,000; Hunter Anthony & Raquel; Daisy Chavez, Juan Roberto Sandoval; 03/11/2020
Toppenish
410 S Beech St; $155,000; Pacheco Andres Ayala; David Rabanales Perez; 03/10/2020
Outlook
1731 N. Outlook Rd; $0; Villatoro Alfredo; Sonia Arriaga; 03/10/2020
130 B St; $40,000; Deleon Carlos R & Linda; Alejo Guzman; 03/11/2020
Grandview
410 S Euclid Rd; $156,000; Jpmorgan Chase Bank National Association; Nancy Macias; 03/10/2020
506 Hillcrest; $265,000; Meyer Mark A & Dawn L; Ramiro Fabian Soto & Jose I To Tornero; 03/12/2020
Selah
752 S 4th St; $260,000; Eaton Jerry E; Tyler E Noble; 03/11/2020
Moxee
8907 Postma Rd; $415,000; Rood Ronald D; Robert Bruce Lee Isley; 03/11/2020
108 S Chinook St; $220,000; Sanchez Jose Hernandez Loza & Manuela A Caro; Jose Montes Deoca, Maria Espinoza; 03/13/2020
Unincorporated
740 Barker Rd; $280,000; Deleon Carlos R & Linda; Jose Luis Jr & Brandi L Pena; 03/12/2020
2691 Sheller Rd; $140,000; Roos, Todd & Isabel; Armando Moreno Villegas; 03/12/2020
2381 S Wenas Rd; $393,200; Mann Robert D Jr & Linda J; Albert P & Pamela J Homrighaus; 03/13/2020
50 Kellum Rd; $226,000; Reihs Gregory L; Peter John Ansara Jr; 03/13/2020
Union Gap
2101 S 64th Ave Unit H; $5,000; Coots, Alice F; Linda Haywood; 03/12/2020
Commercial
1024 S 1st Ave; $490,000; Hughes, Ronald J & Barbara J; Haywood Investments Llc; 03/09/2020; Car Wash
316 S 3rd St; $450,000; Punjabi Theka Llc; Gill Investment Properties Llc; 03/11/2020; Retail Store
1313 S 6th St; $125,000; Ms Properties Of Washington Llc; Dustin L Wallace; 03/11/2020; Convalescnt Hospital
922 N 6th Ave; $291,809; Holmes Donald M & Norma J; Storage Solutions Northwest Llc; 03/12/2020; Cmrcl Garage-Service
5812 Summitview Ave; $375,000; Christie Diana; Felix & Rosemary Y Rifa; 03/13/2020; Cmrcl Garage-Service