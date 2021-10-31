Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Fairbrook — To Lucas and Lacey Fairbrook of Yakima, a son, Monroe Van Cass Fairbrook, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 1:49 p.m. on Oct. 18, 2021. Grandparents are Todd and Paula Shuel of Yakima.
Reyes — To Roberto Reyes Jr. and Maria Carlo of Yakima, a daughter, Maricruz Reyes, 9 pounds, 3 ounces, at 6:50 a.m. on Oct. 19, 2021. Grandparents are Ruby and Antonio Claro and Maria and Robert Reyes.
Zuckerman — To Ariel and Gillian Zuckerman of Yakima, a daughter, Rowan Diana Zuckerman, 7 pounds, 9.5 ounces, at 1:49 a.m. on Oct. 17, 2021.
Mendez Robles — To Juan Sanchez and Rosalba Robles of Union Gap, a son, Juan Matthew Mendez Robles, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 8:20 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2021.
Rice — To Christian Person and Astoria Rice of Yakima, a son, Bruin Clinton Rice, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 5:05 p.m. on Oct. 15, 2021. Grandparents are Curtis and Rebecca Rice of Yakima and Amanda and Joshua Henne of Yakima.
McGinn — To Christopher and Lindsey McGinn of Yakima, a son, Shane Edward McGinn, 3 pounds, 12 ounces, at 2:05 p.m. on Oct. 19, 2021.
Villa Cazares — To Amadeo Villa Farias and Brenda Cazares Rosales of Yakima, a son, Oliver Amadeo Villa Cazares, 8 pounds, 6.7 ounces, at 7:38 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2019.
Woodward — To Taylor Alexis Dellinger and Conner Allen Woodward, a son, Grayson Allen Woodward, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 6:44 p.m. on Oct. 4, 2021.
Watershed Birth Center
Barbouletos — To Stephen and Caitlyn (Simpson) Barbouletos, Yakima, a daughter, Caroline Barbouletos, 6 pounds, 11.5 ounces, at 5:02 a.m. on Oct. 19, 2021. Grandparents are Paul and Marjorie Barbouletos of Yakima, and Christi and Steve Berg of Warsaw, Ind.
Prosser Memorial Health
Madrigal — To Merida Gomez and Brayan Madrigal of Prosser, a son, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, on Sept. 2, 2021.
Ramos — To Teresa and Jose Ramos of Sunnyside, a son, 8 pounds, 7.3 ounces, on Sept. 3, 2021.
Arceo — To Dora and Isidro Arceo of Mabton, a son, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, on Sept. 3, 2021.
Lara-Alarcon — To Amaparo Lara-Hernandez and Jose Lara-Alarcon of Sunnyside, a daughter, 8 pounds, 8.7 ounces, on Sept. 4, 2021.
Espindola — To Maribel Gomez and Antonio Espindola of Sunnyside, a son, 8 pounds, 7.3 ounces, on Sept. 7, 2021.
Zuni — To Janette and Joshua Zuni of Grandview, a daughter, 6 pounces, 5.3 ounces, on Sept. 7, 2021.
Jones — To Abigail Padilla and Zachary Jones of Grandview, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4.2 ounces, on Sept. 7, 2021.
Atilano Soriano — To Anna Atilano and Marcos Atilano Soriano of Benton City, a daughter, 6 pounces, 5.1 ounces, on Sept. 9, 2021.
Ramirez — To Ana Mendoza and Javier Ramirez of Grandview, a son, 7 pounds, 7.1 ounces, on Sept. 10, 2021.
Vargas — To Jazmine Reynosa and Leonel Vargas of Benton City, a son, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, on Sept. 11, 2021.
Cerna — To Breanna and Jesus Castillo Cerna of Sunnyside, a son, 6 pounds, 13.5 ounces, on Sept. 14, 2021.
Cruz Torres — To Melanie Vizcarra and Angel Cruz Torres of Grandview, a daughter, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, on Sept. 16, 2021.
Bobadilla — To Griselda and Norberto Bobadilla Jr. of Sunnyside, a daughter, 6 pounds, 9.6 ounces, on Sept. 16, 2021.
Esqueda — To Mikaela Chavez and Carson Esqueda of Grandview , a son, 8 pounds, 4.3 ounces, on Sept. 21, 2021.
Manjares — To Mariah Cantu and Jesse Manjares of Zillah, a daughter, 5 pounds, 15.4 ounces, on Sept. 22, 2021.
Bayer — To Krista Bayer of Prosser, a son, 8 pounds, 8.7 ounces, on Sept. 22, 2021.
Cervantez Perez — To Amanda Bazan and Jose Cervantez Perez of Sunnyside, a son, 7 pounds, 7.5 ounces, on Sept. 28, 2021.
Huitron Cruz — To Cecilia Espinoza and Jose Huitron Cruz of Sunnyside, a son, 5 pounds, 9.5 ounces, on Sept. 28, 2021.
Hadaway — To Kaitlin and Dillon Hadaway of Prosser, a son, 8 pounds, 8.7 ounces, on Sept. 29, 2021.
