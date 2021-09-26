Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Arredondo — To Ariana and Isaac Arredondo of Toppenish, a daughter, Camila Elise Arredondo, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 10:49 a.m. on Sept. 10, 2021.
Rodriguez — To Sonia Lopez Mendez and Raul Rodriguez of Yakima, a son, Matias Aldo Rodriguez, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 11:41 a.m. on Sept. 10, 2021.
Harris — To Christine Nicole Harris of Tieton, a son, Ethan Alexander Harris, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 12:49 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2021. Grandmother is Sherlyn Cooper of Tieton.
Hanks — To Jessica Lynne Hill and Michael Hanks, a son, Sawyer James Hanks, 6 pounds, at 11:39 a.m. on Sept. 9, 2021.
Albert — To Nicole Solano and Cyrus Albert of Wapato, a daughter, Blossom Belle Albert, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 6:50 p.m. on Sept. 10, 2021.
Danforth — To Trisha Dawn Pearsall and Kyle Thomas Danforth of Yakima, a daughter, Sage Annette Danforth, 10 pounds, 8 ounces, at 8:28 a.m. on Sept 9, 2021. Grandparents are Doug and Debbie Dilley of Yakima and Terry and Tammy Danforth of Yakima.
Navarro — To Asia R. Gilyard and Justin D. Navarro of Yakima, a son, Phoenix Alevandro Navarro, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 6:18 p.m. on Sept. 6, 2021. Grandparents are Gerald Gilyard and Charlotte Hart of Yakima.
Cross — To Monic Perry Hathaway and David Joseph Cross of Selah, a son, Dean Joseph Cross, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 8:49 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2021.
Mercer — To Kate and John Mercer of Yakima, twins, a daughter, Madilyn Renn Mercer, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:05 p.m. on Sept. 8, 2021, and a son, Maddox Robert Mercer, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, at 12:07 p.m. on Sept. 8, 2021. Grandparents are Greg and Maryanne Bainter of Yakima and the late Donald Rome and Rachel Tapia of Yakima.
Serrano Sanchéz — To Magaly Sanchéz Garcia and Christian Andres Serrano Jimenéz of Yakima, a son, Andres Serrano Sanchéz, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 2:05 a.m. on Sept. 8, 2021.
