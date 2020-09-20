Virginia Mason Memorial hospital
Hodson — To Bryce and Alyssa (Kimzey) Hodson, Selah, a son, Banner Jay Hodson, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 7:55 p.m., on Sept. 9, 2020. Grandparents are Keith and Tonya Kimzey of Yakima; Brent and Valerie Hodson of Selah.
Millian-Sanchez — To Adan Millian and Adriana Ramirez Sanchez, Yakima, a daughter, Maritza Millian Sanchez, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 1:51 p.m., on Sept. 8, 2020. Grandparents are Aurea Millian and Francisco Millian of Guerrero, Mexico.
Olsen — To Jeffrey Neil and Brittany Ann (Langston) Olsen, Selah, a daughter, Lucinda “Lucy” Gail Olsen, 6 pounds, 7.7 ounces, at 9:05 a.m., on Sept. 8, 2020. Grandparents are Catrina and Raymond Johnson; Kenneth and Theresa Olsen.
Shively — To Chase Thomas and Samantha Nicole (Pittman) Shively, Selah, a son, Oliver David Shively, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 7:07 p.m., on Sept. 11, 2020. Grandparents are David and Penny Pittman of Selah; Melissa Powers and Bryan Edwards of Portland.
Chandler-Hancock — To Tyler J. Chandler and Erin Elizabeth Hancock, Selah, a daughter, Penelope Rae-Marie Chandler, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 3:27 p.m., on Sept. 10, 2020.
Wheeler-Lynn — To Furman Jerome Wheeler and Ciera Cheyenne Lynn, Yakima, a son, Wacomic Kawamé-Hakeem Wheeler, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 4:49 a.m., on Sept. 12, 2020. Grandparents are Tiffany Lynn; Trina Wheeler, both of Yakima.
Pynch — To Jeremy Anthony and Kaitlin Rian (Hanratty-Vickers) Pynch, Yakima, a daughter, Penelope Olive Pynch, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 9:28 p.m., on Sept. 10, 2020. Grandparents are Wayne and Judy Vickers; Tony and Diane Pynch, all of Yakima.
Dills-Larson — To Nathan Dills and Ashley Larson, Yakima, a son, Jaxson Dills, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 8:37 a.m., on Sept. 9, 2020.
Hines-Brumley — To Jeffrey Alan Hines and Tamara Raye Brumley, Yakima, a daughter Liliana Jane Hines, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 10:11 p.m., on Sept. 11, 2020.