Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Cancino — To Jasmine and Anthony Cancino of Yakima, a son, Logan Anthony Cancino, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 5:22 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2021.
Fiskland — To McKenzie Frank and Dana Fiskland of Yakima, a daughter, Rosalie Kathryn Fiskland, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 1:46 p.m. on Sept. 7, 2021. Grandparents are Mardine and Dave Leitch and Kevin Frank, all of Yakima, and Karen Rippe and Ed Fiskland of Yakima and Spokane.
Gonzalez — To Katherine Adams and Alexander Gonzalez of Yakima, a son, Hudson Alexander Gonzalez, 8 pounds, 8.2 ounces, at 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2021. Grandparents are Carline McGinley (biological) and Jennifer Salinas (foster), both of Yakima, and Misty Gonzalez, Michael Warren and Gonzolo Gonzalez, all of Yakima.
Hernandez — To Angela and Jesus Hernandez Jr. of Toppenish, a daughter, Azariah Haylee Hernandez, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 1:55 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2021.
Wagner — To Emily Moss and Jarvis Wagner of Yakima, a son, Trevor Oakley James Wagner, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2021. Grandparents are April Sanders of Port Angeles and Nick Wagner of Puyallup and Cindy Moss and Bryan Carr, both of Hermiston, Ore.
Bernal — To Omar Bernal and Oliva Mendez Magana of Yakima, a son, Omar Bernal, 7 pounds, 1.5 ounces, at 7:06 p.m. on Sept. 6, 2021. Grandparents are Guadalupe Magana and Antonio Mendez and Guadalupe Bernal and Florencio Ortiz.
Pola — To Esmeralda Linares and Fabian Pola of Moxee, twin daughters, Kailey Nayeli Pola, 5 pounds, 3.3 ounces, at 3:22 p.m., and Zailey Natalia Pola, 5 pounds, 3.4 ounces, at 3:24 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2021. Grandparents are Elisa Rivera and Rick and Sylvia Pola, all of Yakima.
Holwegner — To Sadie and Brandon Holwegner of Yakima, twin sons, Rilo Shay Holwegner, 4 pounds, 12.5 ounces, at 7:08 p.m., and Atlen Dodd Holwegner, 4 pounds, 6 ounces, at 7:09 p.m. on Sept. 1, 2021. Grandparents are Michael and Renee Holwegner of Yakima and Chrissy and Dodd Defibaugh of Washougal and Graham, Ore.
Prosser Memorial Hospital
Johnson — To Katie and Eric Johnson of Sunnyside, a son, 8 pounds, 5.6 ounces, on Aug. 3, 2021.
Resendiz — To Nicole and Rafael Resendiz of Benton City, a son, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, on Aug. 3, 2021.
Graff — To Mckenzie and Chance Graff of Prosser, a daughter, 7 pounds, 11.7 ounces, on Aug. 4, 2021.
Guzman Sanchez — To Suri Ortiz Candanoza and Severiano Guzman Sanchez of Sunnyside, a daughter, 6 pounds, 5.8 ounces, on Aug 6, 2021.
Guajardo — To Sierra Guajardo of Sunnyside, a daughter, 10 pounds, 2.5 ounces, on Aug. 6, 2021.
Uth — To Olga Sanchez and Alexander Uth of Grandview, a son, 6 pounds, 3.2 ounces, on Aug. 8, 2021.
Hernandez — To Krystal Ruiz and Silvaro Hernandez of Sunnyside, a son, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, on Aug. 10, 2021.
Williams — To Allyson and Zachary Williams of Granger, a daughter, 6 pounds, 6.7 ounces, on Aug. 12, 2021.
Funk — To Estefania Guerrero Angel and Bryan Funk of Granger, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7.2 ounces, on Aug 12, 2021.
Andrade — To Joanna Amezcua Alcala and Miguel Andrade of Prosser, a son, 6 pounds, 5.9 ounces, on Aug. 14, 2021.
Alvarez — To Lorena Graciano-Madera and Juan Alvarez of Grandview, a son, 8 pounds, 3.4 ounces, on Aug. 14, 2021.
Prieto — To Liliana Robles and Mario Prieto of Grandview, a daughter, 6 pounds, 6.8 ounces, on Aug. 17, 2021.
Hernandez Gonzalez — To Estela and Alfredo Hernandez Gonzalez of Grandview, a daughter, 7 pounds, 12.4 ounces, on Aug. 18, 2021.
Martinez — To Jennifer and Mike Martinez of Sunnyside, a daughter, 8 pounds, 0.5 ounces, on Aug. 18, 2021.
Hernandez Yepez — To Maria Virrueta Garcia and Juan Carlos Hernandez Yepez of Prosser, a daughter, 6 pounds, 4.6 ounces, on Aug. 20, 2021.
Diaz — To Estela Cervantes and Sergio Villalvazo Diaz of Grandview, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14.7 ounces, on Aug. 23, 2021.
Thompson — To Makenna Hoffard and Elijah Thompson of Yakima, a daughter, 8 pounds, 9.8 ounces, on Aug. 24, 2021.
Watershed Birth Center
Blodgett — To Simon Blodgett and Shannon Todd, Yakima, a son, Nuka Blodgett, 7 pounds, 10.5 ounces, at 8:59 p.m. on Sept. 10, 2021. Grandparents are Barbie and David Blodgett Jr. of Wapato; Denise and Jesse Todd of Yakima.
Draven — To James and Lea (Thatcher) Draven, Yakima, a daughter, Areli Draven, at 8:27 p.m. on Sept. 11, 2021. Grandparents are Burl and Cheryl Hendrix of Yakima; Oscar Sanchez of Bremerton; and the late Sharon Cuff.
