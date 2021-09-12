Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Cyr — To Evan Cyr and Jessica Pearson of Yakima, a son, Easton Joseph Cyr, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 8, 2021. Grandparents are Betty Pearson of Zillah and Robert Pearson of Yakima and Chuck and Nancy Cyr of Yakima.
Covarrubias — To Jose Covarrubias and Estefani Czarcia Victoria of Yakima, a son, Gael Baltazar Covarrubias, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 5:09 a.m. on Sept. 3, 2021.
Virgen Diaz — To Madelyne Diaz and Alexiz Virgen-Chavez of Yakima, a daughter, Luna Isabelle Virgen Diaz, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 8:53 p.m. on Sept. 2, 2021.
Holwegner — To Sadie and Brandon Holwegner of Yakima, twin sons, Rilo Shaw Holwegner, 4 pounds, 12.5 ounces, at 7:08 p.m., and Atlen Dodd Holwegner, 4 pounds, 6 ounces, at 7:09 p.m. on Sept. 1, 2021. Grandparents are Michael and Renee Holwegner of Yakima and Chrissy and Dodd Defibaugh of Wasougal and Graham, Ore.
Frausto — To Lisa Alvarado and Juan Frausto of Yakima, a daughter, Azaylia B. Frausto, 9 pounds, 3 ounces, at 12:18 a.m. on Sept. 2, 2021.
Muir — To Alana and Patrick Muir of Yakima, a daughter, Michael Jean Muir, on Sept. 2, 2021.
Pola — To Esmeralda Linares and Fabian Pola of Moxee, twin daughters, Kailey Nageli Pola, 5 pounds, 3.3 ounces, at 3:22 p.m., and Zailey Natalia Pola, 5 pounds, 3.4 ounces, at 3:24 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2021. Grandparents are Elisa Rivera and Rick and Sylvia Pola, all of Yakima.
McPherson — To Kirsten Ford and Trevor McPherson of Yakima, a son, Leo Cayde McPherson, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 12:07 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2021.
Rios — To Amberlie Brammer and Israel Rios-Perez, a son, Nicholas Rios, 11 pounds, 5 ounces, at 3 p.m. on Aug. 27, 2021.
Mendez — To Yaritza and Josue Mendez of Yakima, a son, Leonardo Elias Mendez, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 9:46 a.m. on Aug. 30, 2021.
Lane — To Nora George and Kavarez Lane of Toppenish, a daughter, Zoey Adeline Lane, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 5:21 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2021.
Nanamkin — To Whitney and Chance Nanamkin of Selah, a son, Noah Lee Nanamkin, 7 pounds, 12 ounces at 5:53 a.m. on Aug. 27, 2021.
Espino — To Gabriela Anguiano-Espino and Juvenal Espino of Yakima, a son, Romeo Emmanuel Espino, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 8 :15 a.m. on Aug. 25, 2021.
Collins — To Lisa Anne Pietkauskis and Zachary Collins of Yakima, a son, Talon William Collins, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 1:35 a.m. on Aug. 27, 2021.
Bailey — To Airel Nedry and Dustin Bailey of Moxee, a daughter, Bridget Aitha Bailey, on Aug. 31, 2021.
Sanchez Martinez — To Jessica Martinez and Jesus Noe Sanchez Valencia of Moxee, a daughter, Valeria Verenice Sanchez Martinez, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 3:49 a.m. on Aug. 27, 2021.
McGowan — To Samantha and Gavin McGowan of Yakima, a daughter, Ryleigh Jane McGowan, 6 pounds, at 8:25 a.m. on Aug. 26, 2021.
Watershed Birth Center
Nowlin — To Jacob and Madison Nowlin, Yakima, a daughter, Layla Nowlin, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 12:25 a.m. on Aug. 31, 2021. Grandparents are Toby and Sonia Nowlin of Yakima, David Derby of Yakima, and Kelley Wilshire of Puyallup.
Ross — To Ronnie and Lesli Ross, Yakima, a daughter, Millie Ross, 8 pounds, 2.75 ounces, at 12:47 p.m. on Sept. 6, 2021. Grandparents are Teresa Ross and Joey Valenzuela, Molli and Stacy Ross, and Tom and Mary Baker, all of Yakima.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.