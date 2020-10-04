Watershed Birth Center
Wilson — To John and Twyla (Spittle) Wilson, Yakima, a son, Sean Woodrow Kai Wilson, 8 pounds, 13.5 ounces, at 8:05 a.m. on Sept. 26, 2020. Grandparents are Shawn and Stephanie Wilson of Yakima; William and Rosemarie Spittle of Victoria, British Columbia.
Virginia Mason Memorial hospital
Barnes-Jenkins — To Jeffrey Nathan Barnes and Kristy Ann Margaret Jenkins, Yakima, a son, Lucas Paul Jenkins, 7 pounds, 3 ounces at 11:47 a.m., on Sept. 23, 2020. Grandparents are Marlene R. Verek; Clayton and Linda Barnes, all of Yakima.
Garcia-Martinez — To Paulino Garcia Acuña and Veronica Martinez Fernandez, Yakima, a daughter, Xiomara Ximena Garcia Frias, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:24 p.m., on Sept. 22, 2020.
Glazier-Navarro — To Joshua James Glazier and Maria Isabel Navarro, Yakima, a son, Jeremiah James Glazier, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 11:01 p.m., on Sept. 24, 2020.
Hernandez-Guthrie — To Alix Joe Hernandez and Rosebed Reney Guthrie, Zillah, a son, Kylo, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 3:04 a.m., on Sept. 24, 2020.
Rocha-Molina — To Anfernee Jordan and Akera Rocha-Molina, Yakima, a son, Lucien Drako Rocha-Molina, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 6:28 a.m., on Sept. 24, 2020. Grandparent is Rose Rocha of Yakima.
Jennings — To Gary and Madalyn (Allen) Jennings, Tieton, a daughter, Rhese Rosemary Irene Jennings, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 8:22 a.m., on Sept. 24, 2020.