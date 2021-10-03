Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Koch — To Robert and Martay Koch of Toppenish, a daughter, Aspen Rae Koch, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 11:46 p.m. on Sept. 13, 2021. Grandparents are Robin Gamble and Louie Gunnier of Toppenish and Yantze Koch and Deanna DeRosier of Yakima.
Guzman — To Roman Guzman and Wendy Gardenhire of Yakima, a son, Rome Edward James Guzman, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 2:07 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2021.
Kuhlmann — To Richard Kuhlmann III and Jaimee Bossert of Yakima, a son, Carsyn James “CJ” Kuhlmann, 9 pounds, 7 ounces, at 2:43 p.m. on Sept. 15, 2021.
Wilcox — To Jake and Mandi Wilcox of Naches, a daughter, Lilah Nicole Wilcox, 9 pounds, 1.6 ounces, at 3:57 p.m. on Sept. 16, 2021. Grandparents are Mike and Michele Davis of Naches and Steve and Jill Wilcox of Naches.
Mulvaine — To Joshua Mulvaine and Jorden Ray of Yakima, a daughter, Jadelynn Hope Mulvaine, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 6 p.m. on Sept. 15, 2021. Grandparents are Jammie and Jason Nelson of Yakima.
Andrade-Molinero — To Efrain Andrade and Jennifer Molinero Lopez of Outlook, a son, Uriel Angel Andrade-Molinero, 4 pounds, 13.7 ounces, at 2:14 a.m. on Sept. 14, 2021.
Astria Sunnyside Hospital
Solis — To Raul Solis Jr. and Briana Rhode of Zillah, a daughter, Stella Solis, 6 pounds, 10 ounces at 11:37 on Sept. 17, 2021.
